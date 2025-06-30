Marion Cotillard & Guillaume Canet broke up after 18 years together

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet got together in 2007, after they met in 2003 on a movie. When they first met, he was married to Diane Kruger. Kruger and Canet’s divorce was finalized in 2006, and one year later, he was with Marion. I always wondered if there was more scandal there, but the situation felt like business as usual for France, so whatever. Diane never really bad-mouthed Canet, nor did she ever cite Marion as one of the reasons for the divorce. Marion and Guillaume seemed happy together, and pre-pandemic, they were seen together regularly. They have two children – a son, Marcel, who is around 14 years old, and a daughter, Louise, who is probably around eight years old. Well, Marion and Guillaume are done!
Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have reportedly ended their relationship after 18 years together. The Dark Knight Rises actress, 49, and the French film director, 52, announced their separation to the Agence France-Presse news agency, saying the purpose of their statement was “to avoid all speculation, rumors and risky interpretations,” Associated Press reported Friday, June 27.
Without citing a reason for the breakup, the former French couple said they were separating by “common accord” and with “mutual goodwill.”
PEOPLE was unable to reach Canet for a statement, and reps for Cotillard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Cotillard and Canet starred opposite one another in 2003’s Love Me If You Dare and began dating in 2007.
[From People]
Given the lack of photos of them post-2019, I kind of wonder if they’ve been loosely separated for a while. Maybe they just stopped going out in public together in recent years, but I do wonder. Anyway, Marion is a very talented actress and a complete nutcase, but she never seemed to have a particularly messy love life. She seemed to really love him and they kept their relationship pretty private. It’s interesting that they even released an announcement, but there could be some other factor at play which we’ll learn sometime soon. Like, one of them has a new lover or something and there are photos in one of the French papers. We’ll see.
Oh boo… this is sad news. They seemed like such a good fit together and I really liked them as a couple.
They’ve been apart for a while so I wonder why make the announcement now?
Maybe brad pitt has something to do with it. There is a conspiracy theory that he is the father of her child. Another conspiracy theory is that brad is going to break up with ines soon because her contract ends at the end of the f1 movie promotional tour.
I won’t be surprised.
Cotillard denied it – understandably- but I 100% believe they had an on set affair re Allied.
Brad Pitt’s abusive meltdown happened on the flight home from his film shoot with Cotillard. There were rumors of shenanigans between them. It tracks.
Their chemistry in Love Me If You Dare, the film where they met, is 🔥🔥🔥🔥
I remember seeing photos of Marion and Guillaume with their son when he was much younger. Their son was toddling/running away and Marion’s eyes were on him while Guillaume held her and kissed her, preventing her from attending to their child.
I thought, “What a d!€k. He can’t bear to have her attention on anything other than him, including their toddler child.”
Forgive me if my memory has filled in some things, but I still remember that feeling about Guillaume.
I think these may be the photos:
https://www.laineygossip.com/Marion-Cotillard-Guillaume-Canet-kissing-Grove-son-Marcel/25798#&gid=1&pid=6