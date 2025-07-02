Variety: Brad Pitt is ‘aging in reverse’ thanks to his Beau Domaine skincare line

For those of us paying attention, Brad Pitt had some really obvious face work done in 2022. He was actually showing up to red carpets looking like he was mid-procedure, and there were paparazzi photos around that time which showed him looking even worse post-surgery. It took a while for the work to settle, although I also kind of believe that he’s had multiple procedures over the course of about three years. Over the weekend, Page Six noted: “At 61, Pitt is also looking great, thanks in part to what is described as a light ‘glow up’ by top aesthetic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, the man behind Kris Jenner’s recent facelift.” A “light glow up” or several surgeries to give him Uncanny Valley Face? Well, we’re talking about this because Brad is still shilling his dumb face cream and trying to convince people that his current look was achieved via non-surgical methods.

Brad Pitt is aging in reverse — and he’s bottling the secret. On the heels of the new “F1” movie, the Hollywood heavyweight is sharing the secret behind his seemingly age-defying skin: his brand Beau Domaine. Pitt’s skincare brand, which the actor quietly launched in 2022 alongside the Perrin family — his long-standing collaborators on Miraval wines — is made of grape-derived actives from Miraval’s biodynamic estate, touting antioxidant-rich formulations aimed at longevity. If you, like many of us, found yourself Googling Pitt’s age mid-race during your “F1” screening this past weekend, you’ll want to get your hands on the luxe (and relatively affordable) serums responsible for his glowing skin. Plus, all the products in his routine are currently available on Amazon. Central to Beau Domain’s formulas is GSM10, a patented compound extracted from Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre grapes, combined with ProGR3, an anti-aging molecule developed by scientist Dr. Nicolas Lévy, a leading researcher in progeria and cellular aging. The products — ranging from The Serum to The Cream — are gender-neutral, fragrance-free and intentionally pared down, mirroring Pitt’s low-key approach to beauty and branding.

[From Variety]

It’s so funny to me that Pitt and Apple paid all of this money for his big dumb F1 promotion and it actually “worked” because F1 had a good opening… and then Brad immediately tries to piggy-back on that success with his idiotic skincare line. And Variety slavishly publishing it is client-journalism at its worst! If Variety is going to do anything, it’s carry water for some of the most problematic men in the industry.

They’re ripping Pitt to shreds in Variety’s comments and quote-tweets.

don’t show me a facelift and tell me it’s lotion https://t.co/szYprFTKpa — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) June 30, 2025





