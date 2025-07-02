Variety: Brad Pitt is ‘aging in reverse’ thanks to his Beau Domaine skincare line

For those of us paying attention, Brad Pitt had some really obvious face work done in 2022. He was actually showing up to red carpets looking like he was mid-procedure, and there were paparazzi photos around that time which showed him looking even worse post-surgery. It took a while for the work to settle, although I also kind of believe that he’s had multiple procedures over the course of about three years. Over the weekend, Page Six noted: “At 61, Pitt is also looking great, thanks in part to what is described as a light ‘glow up’ by top aesthetic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, the man behind Kris Jenner’s recent facelift.” A “light glow up” or several surgeries to give him Uncanny Valley Face? Well, we’re talking about this because Brad is still shilling his dumb face cream and trying to convince people that his current look was achieved via non-surgical methods.
Brad Pitt is aging in reverse — and he’s bottling the secret. On the heels of the new “F1” movie, the Hollywood heavyweight is sharing the secret behind his seemingly age-defying skin: his brand Beau Domaine.
Pitt’s skincare brand, which the actor quietly launched in 2022 alongside the Perrin family — his long-standing collaborators on Miraval wines — is made of grape-derived actives from Miraval’s biodynamic estate, touting antioxidant-rich formulations aimed at longevity. If you, like many of us, found yourself Googling Pitt’s age mid-race during your “F1” screening this past weekend, you’ll want to get your hands on the luxe (and relatively affordable) serums responsible for his glowing skin. Plus, all the products in his routine are currently available on Amazon.
Central to Beau Domain’s formulas is GSM10, a patented compound extracted from Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre grapes, combined with ProGR3, an anti-aging molecule developed by scientist Dr. Nicolas Lévy, a leading researcher in progeria and cellular aging. The products — ranging from The Serum to The Cream — are gender-neutral, fragrance-free and intentionally pared down, mirroring Pitt’s low-key approach to beauty and branding.
It’s so funny to me that Pitt and Apple paid all of this money for his big dumb F1 promotion and it actually “worked” because F1 had a good opening… and then Brad immediately tries to piggy-back on that success with his idiotic skincare line. And Variety slavishly publishing it is client-journalism at its worst! If Variety is going to do anything, it’s carry water for some of the most problematic men in the industry.
They’re ripping Pitt to shreds in Variety’s comments and quote-tweets.
don’t show me a facelift and tell me it’s lotion https://t.co/szYprFTKpa
I use lotion too but I’m not aging in reverse. Only a facelift will give that look of aging in reverse. The man is ugly inside and out!
yep, rotting soul, melting face. 🤮
I’m obsessed with skincare. Dive deeply into ingredients and actives. I’ve designed multiple skin care regimens for friends and also just random people who ask 😂🤣 When you know the chemistry of skincare, everything is so much less intimidating!
That said – Grapes adjacent ingredients do have some benefits. But they are not remotely what I would consider top ten ingredients for healthy skin barrier or for anti aging/ sun damage reversal. Not even top 20. Not even top 30……
He’s has serious work done that he won’t leave alone or that he maintains much too frequently probably due to external factors – alcohol consumption etc. Or he gets facials and peels that do not work with what he’s had done. He’s not approaching this from a wholistic overall steady progress standpoint. Which makes sense given his entitlement and personality. As such – he’s gonna continue to have bizarre results.
Yes, the piling on of procedures, even non-surgical, can cause scar tissue and then things get blobby.
Again I agree 💯…..He looks terrible…The End!
“Beau Domaine” is so bad, I have no more words…
It’s like one of those nasty knock off colognes teenage boys used to wear in the 90’s 😂
This is not an article, this is an advertisement.
The only writer with some guts is Coleman Spilde from Salon.
It’s worth reading.
https://www.salon.com/2025/06/30/brad-pitts-hollow-race-to-redemption/
variety is known for being willing to do anything for the right price.
This is a good article. Thanks for the link.
The more I read about him, and from him and his team, the more appalled I am. And yet it hardly ever gets brought up in the entertainment media. It’s good to see someone standing up to say “hang on a minute, the man’s an abuser.”
I do not mind ageing, passage of time, but this version of Pitt is starting to look like Mr Potato Head
Too funny. He’s aging in reverse based on how he looks in a movie? Like how he did in Benjamin Button, where they used make up and prosthetics and computers and 5 other actors to age him in reverse? Sure, a serum will do that.
As for grapes, Caudalie has been selling grape-based skin care for like 30 years now.
yes, but brad sees domaine as his next original project. like everything he does.
*inserts Sure, Jan gif here*
As usual, he’s a hard ew.
“Beau Domestic Abuser” skincare is aimed at limited core customers who are perpratrators of domestic violence & it’s Abuser apologist enablers.
It gives you the glow of wife and children beating perpratrators.
Variety as ever Carrying water for perpetrators of domestic violence like Johhny Depp and Brad Pitt. I’m glad their posts got ratioed
Never have I seen an outright domestic abuser who abused his wife and six minor children get a pass by media just because of his looks, nostalgia, and Harvey Weinstein’s publicists & management company protecting his image as a perpetrator of domestic violence. I’m seriously disappointed that Lewis Hamilton became his official abuser apologist enabler & allowed him to abuse F1 . I’m further disappointed people watched this stupid vanity project to rehabilitate deadbeat children choking abuser Brad Pitt.
He had a deep plane face lift 2 years ago. An empty man.
Why is Variety doing promo for Brad Pitt?
Because they are “Ho Ho Ho merry christmas”. they are like a newspaper with ads. they publish what you tell them to. all you have to do is pay.
I’m not interested in Brad’s scam skin care line. I feel bad for those impacted by Brad’s Make It Right Foundation in NOLA. They were scammed and taken advantage of.
When will folks realize the rich are scamming us? They take our money and they laugh at our stupidity.
Sure, and Kylie’s lips are just because of her lip kit.
He’s looking more and more like Val Kilmer. He’s not attractive and he’s evil. It’s appalling that Hollywood is trying to keep his career going.
Haha Sydney Battle wins the internet!!! Looks like Brad is taking a page from Aniston’s playbook except she credits Aveeno and Smartwater for her youthful face!
Bullshit. He looks worse than ever. And I read (maybe on this site?) that he used the surgeon that did Kris Jenner’s face lift. Smart idea if you’re a woman (I’d go to that surgeon), but results (IMO) are really not tailored to the male face. So he wasted his money.