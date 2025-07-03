Us Weekly: Aaron Rodgers ‘remains shrouded in mystery,’ as does his unseen wife

I’m still so proud of my headline last week, “Aaron Rodgers: My never-seen wife Brittani exists and has a right to privacy.” I’m still patting myself on the back over that one. So, yeah, Aaron Rodgers is back and playing for one year only with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will probably retire next year, but who knows. Around the time when he signed his Steelers contract, Aaron announced that he’d gotten married to a woman named Brittani. No one has seen Brittani, no one knows if she exists and no one knows what the hell is going on with Aaron these days. That’s the point of this week’s Us Weekly cover story. They’re painting him as a local/national man of mystery, when really, his brain became irretrievably broken during the pandemic and he’s never recovered. It really is that simple – he was already a man prone to toxicity in his personal relationships, and all of it got magnified and then snowballed during the pandemic. From Us Weekly:
Aaon Rodgers remains shrouded in mystery. He surprised reporters at a June 10 press conference when he revealed he’d married his girlfriend, Brittani, “a couple of months” earlier. (He announced he was in “a serious relationship” during an April appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and sparked speculation he’d tied the knot after he was spotted wearing a ring at a Kentucky Derby event in May.) As of press time, he has yet to be seen with his new bride.
With talk about his eventual retirement (Rodgers said that he’d chosen to “stay in the public eye for one more season” during a June 24 interview on The Pat McAfee Show), the question of who he really is lingers: Is he a loyal teammate and leader or an arrogant and overrated player? An emotionally-evolved male or a toxic, conspiracist bro? A victim of negative media bias or a master of controlling the narrative? An alpha athlete or a spiritual seeker?
“Aaron [marches] to the beat of his own drum,” his trainer and Align Podcast host, Aaron Alexander, tells Us, while Rodgers’ childhood friend Jordan Russell, with whom he’s still close, calls him “a multifaceted person.” Even sports commentator Skip Bayless, who’s been critical of Rodgers admits, “I have never encountered a professional athlete like him on and off the field.”
During a 2023 episode of HBO Max’s Hard Knocks, the QB talked about seeing a UFO, and in 2024, Jimmy Kimmel threatened legal action after Rodgers implied the talk show host had ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Chico, California, native has been labeled a contrarian, but Russell says his pal is simply standing up for what he believes in. “If Aaron disagrees, he’s going to share his disagreement. He’s not contradictory just to be contradictory.” Rodgers’ friend and Chicago Bears safety Adrian Colbert tells Us the QB doesn’t follow the status quo for the sake of it. “Aaron understands that we all get to choose how we want to live our lives. Whether it disrupts or upsets people, that’s not really his problem.”
I think he is contradictory just for the hell of it – a contrarian with no real belief system, a “debate me, bro” with absolutely no knowledge. I also think he had multiple Covid infections which have affected him long-term, but that’s just my armchair diagnosis. Anyway, I find it curious that there’s an attempt to “clean up” his image at this point, or that Us Weekly would even bother to give him the benefit of doubt. He’s done absolutely nothing to deserve it – he’s shown everyone who he is, people should believe him. And Free Brittani! If she exists.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
Omg. This is like one of those romance novels. Famous man needs bride for reputation rehabilitation after cruel and unjust lies were spread about him. He took the brunt of it to protect someone but no one knows that!
She doesn’t know who he is but needs the money for her grandmother’s mortgage she got swindled out of.
They fall in love.
Feed that into the GPT and let it spit out a novel for you. Send that off to Harlequin and let the checks roll in!
Do.. do people here thing romance writers make good money?
They don’t.
Technically Nora Roberts has probably made some very good money but on the whole no I’d imagine not. Publishing is rough.
Unless you are a Colleen Hoover bestseller, you have to turn out at least three category romance novels a year to make a decent living. And even then, you are not talking much…
My aunt writes romance novels, and she earns enough to live on a boat and not need any other work. She’s not crazy wealthy or famous, but she’s doing quite nicely.
That’s….not a bad plot! Harlequin worthy!
I’m ready to buy any book you write Friendly Crow!! You have a knack for romance with a bit of eye-rolling “can you believe it” that I really appreciate!!!
Diet Coke spray alert!
You need to publish this in a series. I would read the crap out of that.
He’s the hero in his own life story.
Pure Barbara Cartland! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Just throw in a cupcake shop and a congenial small town and you have a Lifetime movie
The Skip Bayless quote can be construed so many ways, its genius
Knowing how Skip usually talks, that statement was most definitely a negative one lol
Yes, I thought that was perfectly phrased…
I’m convinced (based on nothing) that his “wife” is just AI. The 2025 version of “I have a girlfriend in Canada.”
I am inclined to believe he took a page from fellow NFL player Manti Te’o’s book and made up this Brittani.
Ha ha. That was my first thought. “You can’t meet her because she lives in Canada and she can’t travel over the border into the US for some reason”.
She’s a pillow.
Or a RealDoll.
Or an anime waifu…
She’s a blow-up doll.
Kaiser, you should be proud of both that headline and this one! I’m barely aware of Aaron Rodgers but got a huge giggle out of both headlines regardless. What a bizarre guy.
He’s had some high profile romances and also family tension, something about his brother on a reality tv show. Awesome quarterback and longevity he credits to unorthodox training and nutrition methods, lied about having the covid vaccine (the real legitimate one). He’s gotten weirder every year.
I wonder if Rodger’s wanted to become a dad and “Brittani” is the brood mare.
Wife or just a rent-a-womb?
He is too old to be so contrived in the way teenagers want to seem “edgy”.
He also seems like one of those men who plays “devil’s advocate” because they know they can’t say out loud their real opinions- as they are sexist and bigoted and generally will just give us all the ick.
And Skip Bayless is a salty b*tch. Also weirdly obsessed with LeBron James, like the way that weirdo piers morgan is obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex.
No mystery just a dumb maga idiot who thinks he knows it all but knows nothing.
I think this is it. He has had a chip on his shoulder since the draft and has never been able to shake it so he pretends that he is a man of principle, that he knows things the rest of us don’t, that he has integrity and mystery and is clever. But he is just an insecure, selfish jerk who continually screws over teams and players because he is so butt hurt all the time. Boo hoo hoo, Rodgers, what a crap way to end your career.
A relative went to Chico State in Northern California, and I’d go visit her from Los Angeles in the late 1980s. Chico is a college town that gets a lot of So Cal kids, but it is squarely in MAGA country, the part of California that wants to break off because the rest is too liberal for them. Rodgers strikes me as someone who talked crap with the college kids while holding onto his Republican bonafides. He thinks he is smarter than he is, and he thinks he is a great thinker because he was immersed in Chico’s Christian conservative/liberal college environment. The truth is that he doesn’t have clear boundaries or thoughts, and the MAGA ones he has are shrouded in this BS/I’m-just-debating-the-issues-speak.
When I’d come up to visit my relative, I thought it was a beautiful place with kind people. One day, I was in a grocery store line. I was in my 20s, clearly an out-of-towner wearing workout clothes (not tiny shorts or anything tight because you can be harassed anywhere), and these two old men in front of me started to talk to me, asking where I was from. They tried to bait me into one of those MAGA conversations we all know so well about how greedy and unruly So Cal was, and how the North should be its own state, and about how the Northerners didn’t want southerners in their town. I didn’t take the bait, but that conversation reminds me of Aaron Rodgers cadence and bro justifications.
Coastal Northern CA is famously liberal. Did they mean cutting off the coast North and South?
@Christiana I grew up on the coast west of Chico and when I read that was where he was from, I literally said out loud that that makes a so much sense! @MightyMolly parts of the coast are (go Arcata!), but there are definite red streaks there as well and lots of libertarianism.
In more competitive CA colleges, “Chico State” is shorthand for the kids who don’t study, but get drunk.
“Aaron [marches] to the beat of his own drum,” – that means he’s inconsistent and unreliable. That’s not what you want from a team leader.
Brittani might be a Real Doll. lol. Who else would have him?
Of course her name is Brittani with an “i”. What else would it be?
Instead of Lars and the Real Girl we have Aaron and the Real Girl. Except Aaron is no Ryan Gosling.
I maintain my original assessment that his wife is Ai courtesy of chat gpt.
Yes, if a human Brittani-with-an-I who married a NFL quarterback existed at all she would NOT be keeping this quiet on her Instagram!
It seems that many people around him are doing some pretty impressive gymnastics to make this dude look somewhat halfway “normal”.
Pittsburgh is going to regret this.
I was very surprised they took him knowing all of his antics on and off the field. I too believe they will regret it!
Pittsburgh rolled with Ben Roethlisberger, alleged rapist, as QB for years. So they’re not new to scumbags.
Maybe Brittani is of the blow-up variety?
I remember when that dude on Facebook married his blow up sex doll, lol.
Does she live in, you know, the closet?
Free Brittani!
cackle.