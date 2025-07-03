Duchess Meghan is ‘frustrated’ that a ‘significant’ volume of wine sold so quickly

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever wine drop was a huge success. I imagine it went smoother for the As Ever team because they were only dealing with one product this time around, and it was just a matter of people ordering multiple bottles/cases. It’s another data point for the As Ever team, and they’re quickly learning that Meghan can sell anything and sell out quickly. Well, As Ever “sources” spoke to Newsweek about the rosé sales and what’s next for As Ever wine.

Meghan Markle’s Napa Valley rosé sold out “significant” quantities in minutes, leaving staff “thrilled” but frustrated that fans are again left with nothing available to buy. A source told Newsweek: “The As Ever team and the Netflix team as well are all thrilled that it’s done so well.”

“There’s still a level of frustration,” that supplies of the wine did not last longer but the batch “was significant. It’s quite extraordinary really how it’s sold out. We thought it would sell out but for it to happen so quickly again is testament to the popularity of the brand and the duchess in the U.S.”

Using grapes from the Fairwinds Estate, which was ravaged by the 2020 California wildfires, and bottled on the Kunde Estate, Meghan aimed to create a blend that was “light, fresh, and effortlessly celebratory,” according to PR materials. Newsweek was told that Meghan personally tasted and tested multiple grapes and showed them to her friends before personally choosing a bespoke blend.

“Significant volumes were shifted,” a source told Newsweek, “and the next step won’t be restocking the 2023 vintage because that’s now all sold but they will be replenishing stock with a different vintage and then other types as well.”

Sparkling wine is not far off, and staff “very much hope” it will be out in time for fans to enjoy a glass in the dying days of summer.

“It will be months, not weeks. We’re looking probably towards the end of the summer, but obviously they’re working as quickly as they can to get something that’s good,” they said. “She’s absolutely not going to compromise on quality. She’s spent so long sampling different blends and obviously she wants to be able to scale and produce as much as possible but that’s got to be done without compromising on the quality.”

The rosé was priced at $30 per bottle, but with a minimum order of three, meaning anyone who wants to sample the wine would need to pay $90 plus shipping, bringing the total to $110.