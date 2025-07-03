Duchess Meghan is ‘frustrated’ that a ‘significant’ volume of wine sold so quickly

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever wine drop was a huge success. I imagine it went smoother for the As Ever team because they were only dealing with one product this time around, and it was just a matter of people ordering multiple bottles/cases. It’s another data point for the As Ever team, and they’re quickly learning that Meghan can sell anything and sell out quickly. Well, As Ever “sources” spoke to Newsweek about the rosé sales and what’s next for As Ever wine.
Meghan Markle’s Napa Valley rosé sold out “significant” quantities in minutes, leaving staff “thrilled” but frustrated that fans are again left with nothing available to buy. A source told Newsweek: “The As Ever team and the Netflix team as well are all thrilled that it’s done so well.”
“There’s still a level of frustration,” that supplies of the wine did not last longer but the batch “was significant. It’s quite extraordinary really how it’s sold out. We thought it would sell out but for it to happen so quickly again is testament to the popularity of the brand and the duchess in the U.S.”
Using grapes from the Fairwinds Estate, which was ravaged by the 2020 California wildfires, and bottled on the Kunde Estate, Meghan aimed to create a blend that was “light, fresh, and effortlessly celebratory,” according to PR materials. Newsweek was told that Meghan personally tasted and tested multiple grapes and showed them to her friends before personally choosing a bespoke blend.
“Significant volumes were shifted,” a source told Newsweek, “and the next step won’t be restocking the 2023 vintage because that’s now all sold but they will be replenishing stock with a different vintage and then other types as well.”
Sparkling wine is not far off, and staff “very much hope” it will be out in time for fans to enjoy a glass in the dying days of summer.
“It will be months, not weeks. We’re looking probably towards the end of the summer, but obviously they’re working as quickly as they can to get something that’s good,” they said. “She’s absolutely not going to compromise on quality. She’s spent so long sampling different blends and obviously she wants to be able to scale and produce as much as possible but that’s got to be done without compromising on the quality.”
The rosé was priced at $30 per bottle, but with a minimum order of three, meaning anyone who wants to sample the wine would need to pay $90 plus shipping, bringing the total to $110.
"Significant volumes were shifted and the next step won't be restocking the 2023 vintage because that's now all sold but they will be replenishing stock with a different vintage and then other types as well." Congrats to everyone who bought a case of As Ever rosé, those bottles will be a collector's item among wine connoisseurs. My prediction is that Meghan is very excited about the As Ever wine line and she's likely planning a major expansion in the coming year. You know what else she should do? Wine coolers or a pre-mixed cocktail line.
Wow, congrats to her. While the tabloids were wondering “Where’s Meghan?” she was working, working, working.
Meghan could teach the left-behinds a masterclass in hustle. But alas, they prefer to grift.
They think photo-ops are enough! 😂
She did say a sparkling wine (champagne?) will be coming soon. Here in SoCal, our summer hot weather really doesn’t start until mid August and lasts through October. Sometimes even until close to Thanksgiving we’re still in the 80s. So, bring it on for those hot summer days!
@2131jan Fun fact: it can’t legally be called champagne unless it’s made in Champagne, France. Hers is made in CA that’s why it’s called sparkling wine
Canada (specifically BC and Ontario) make some great sparkling roses, maybe that’s her next venture.
California makes some outstanding sparklers (Roederer, Domaine Carneros, etc). I can’t wait!
Bean, yes! The Domaine Carneros demi sec always makes me a little swoony.
Yeah, the press was trying to insinuate that Harry and Meghan were separated but the truth was Meghan was working hard on her business and TV show.
Good to know the producers and a nice nod. The wine community is small too. The owner of Kunde is another billionaire 😂 let’s see how or if the rats attack Jay Adair’s wine portfolio.
As for the sparkling, this is the Markle Sparkle before the Markles destroyed their relationships with her. 🥂
She really is in her joy phase.
They won’t know what to do, because Adair donated to Trump’s campaign in 2020.
The problem with the rats and vipers knowing which vineyards her wines come from is that there will be a heightened need for security and vigilance around the grapes and vines due to the risk of sabotage.
Absolutely love this for her..💞 May her continued success drive the leftovers insane.
💯
Totally agree! Go Meghan! Can’t wait to (eventually) try her wines!
Haha, yes!!
Happy she sold out. Sounds like they did whatever they could do so that it wouldn’t sell out. I mean it all depends on the growing season and if there are any problems as to how many grapes get to the picking and processing stage. I have been to too many winery tours lol. If she comes out with a nice Cabernet then I might make a purchase. I’m not fond of blends I’m a straight up Cabernet fan.
I did make sure to order with expedited shipping this time around. I think it made a difference. I ordered my spreads at 8:01 & 8:02 am (here in So Cal), and STILL got the Letter of Doom lol
I didn’t want to take ANY chances! I already got confirmation that the wine is on the way.
Gosh, I’m so glad you wrote that, it made me wonder why I didn’t get such an email. So I looked & it turns out there was an issue with PayPal.
This after I had an issue with AppleAy during checkout (sounds like a few of us did).
but here’s the cool part — they held my order for me, and I was able to directly pay with a credit card.
wasn’t that great that they held the order? I think most businesses would just have canceled my order.
I did my order straight away with cc. My first order (8:01) was 2 jars of honey (one for me, one for sis; didn’t want to miss it this time!) and 2 jars of spread. Only the honey came from that one (yesterday; was called a “partially fulfilled order).
My 2nd order was at 8:02, and I ordered 4 spreads (one for me, one for sis, and 2 for gifts); and I got the confirmation. Third order was Crepes and sprinkles. Got that FIRST! THEN… the Letter of Doom.
Yesterday I got a form letter that said I got a refund THAT I REQUESTED. WTF? The only ‘request’ was my orders! I WANTED ALL THOSE THINGS LOL
Anyway… like I said, didn’t want to take ANY chances w/the Rosé, and since some writers said they ordered expedited and got their spread, I figured I’d do it with the wine.
I read somewhere that over 1/2 of million people were on the AsEver site trying to purchase goods. Astonishing . Getting close to having to scale to a physical location.
That’s half a million more people than have ever shown up for Cluck and Cloppy.
Highgrove’s rose wine is still sitting on shelves. Love that for Cluck.
All of Highgroves’ profits go to charity. Your comment makes no sense.
@FHMOM
So, people know some profit from the Highgrove line will go to (KC3’s) charity and still not a lot of enthusiasm in buying out their products?
WHERE’SMYTIARA was just stating an observation of the 2 Rosé, what sense did you want to make of?
All HG’s wines are French wines and made & bottled in France.
Thanks for posting this! I’ve been curious about what the numbers look like.
Beyond the shopping frenzy, it’s astonishing to me that that many people know about Meghan’s business ventures— AND think highly enough of untried products to set up alarms in the hope of buying things developed by Meghan. This is huge. It doesn’t even count the people who would be willing customers after trying the products or reading reviews.
I disagree about the wine coolers. Maybe it’s my age but I associate them with being cheap and nasty and what you drink in high school (but maybe that was just my experience lol. I haven’t had one in 35 years).
As for this article, nowhere does it say Meghan herself is disappointed. It quotes anonymous sources saying that. And also, anonymous sources? So, yeah, not believing any of this.
Even if they weren’t expecting to sell out immediately, it seems clear that they knew this batch would use up all the available 2023 grapes so I would assume she already has something else in place or planned for her next wine drop. Not to mention the sparkling wine that must already be almost ready to go. We know how she rolls, she wouldn’t have mentioned the sparkling wine if it wasn’t done.
If her next drop is a Prosecco, it’d make a great Aperol Spritzer mix for summer! One of my favs.
It will be a California sparkling wine – CA makes good ones. ‘Methode Champenoise’ – Roederer, Scharffenberger, Domaine Carneros all make delicious bubbles.
Prosecco can only come from Italy.
@SussexWatcher
Obvious nonsense! If anyone is frustrated, it’s the palaces and the persecutors. William, because his brother and his family are doing great and despite all the incitement, attempts to destroy them and sabotage, everything they touch turns to gold. Charles, because neither the jam nor the discounted wine from his shop, which the British media encouraged people to buy in the days when Meghan was introducing her products, they just continue to lie on the shelves:)))))) Not to mention the rest of the royals, who beg for money and various Arabs, and every business they tried to do fell through before it even existed.
And Meghan feels no frustration, only enormous joy and gratitude, which she writes about on insta. 👍
Meghan did say on a podcast that if she was a consumer and found items continually sold out so quickly, that as a consumer she would become frustrated as well. I believe it was the Emma Grede podcast, where Meghan was the guest.
Actually, when I hear “wine coolers” I think of that elegant silver-inlaid wooden bucket in which that bottle of As Ever Rosé is nestled in a bed of ice in the first photograph, not the camping coolers that people lug about at festivals.
LOL, a wine cooler is a drink!
LOL Becks1, seriously? I honestly did not know that! 🙂 Is it an American thing? Well I learn something new each day!
Pre-mixed cocktails are super in and would be fantastic within her brand- I used to use fruity herbal teas in my homemade cocktails when I was still drinking. (Hoping for maybe just one non-alcoholic spritz for the range in the future so we can all toast to Meghan, drinker and non-drinker alike).
I know it’s counterintuitive because it’s ultimately great that she’s constantly sold out but I was definitely a bit disappointed for her the last two drops, knowing she wants the brand to be accessible rather than ultra-exclusive.
As people said, it’s a business learning curve. And then we’ll be celebrating for her when she *doesn’t* sell out (and the British rags consider that a failure compared to her sellouts- which are also failures)!
Non or low alcohol options are definitely in the mainstream now, my local supermarkets can’t restock them fast enough as they’re flying off the shelves. Some are better than others of course but as many of my friends continue to enjoy alcohol but appreciate a high quality substitute option, if Meghan does a good one they’re a good complement to a wine range, as well as riding the trend
I just said below that she should do premixed mocktails!
I drink but my husband doesn’t anymore so i’m trying generally to cut back (for that and other reasons.) I dont particularly like cocktails (i’ll have one here and there) but for some reason I enjoy a good mocktail, especially in the summer when you’re at the pool or something all day. I love wine but I can’t drink wine all day in the sun lmao.
Sun—yep, I put pre-mixed cocktail mixes in my iced tea, which gives it a nice kick. 🤣
And, agreed, Meghan has a tricky line to walk between accessible/mass-produced and quality/labor-intensive. She’ll figure it out…
“testament to the popularity of the brand and the duchess in the U.S.” HAHAHHAHA twist this, Daily Fail! Is this in line with your polls? Teehee. Go Duchess!! I love this update on the situation, too. This is what we, who had some criticism about As Ever communication, were waiting for.
Am a bit surprised at this. I think they were testing if a lifestyle brand could do more with wine than chuggable summer water. It seems she went more upscale with a $30 rose instead of an under $20. I have a packaged goods background and am finding the brand they are building seems to be pretty strong and versatile. If they can sell such a wide array of products at premium prices like the rose and honey and also go mid market as they have as well, it actually looks like they have the potential for a billion dollar business.
I think right now As Ever is in a bit of a quandry – but a good quandry – bc as things sell out so fast, it makes people want to buy multiple quantities right away so its hard to gauge what sales would be without that sense of urgency. Like if a buyer knew that the wines would still be available in 2 weeks, they could order three bottles, see if they liked it, and then go back and buy a case. But if you know its going to sell out in minutes, then you’re just going to buy that case right away.
Like with the jam – would you buy 6 jars at once if you knew you could go back in a week and order another jar? Probably not. but because people are so worried about not being able to go back in a week (or even a day) they’re buying 6 jars from the get go.
Anyway good problem to have and I’m sure they’ll figure it out – either through pre orders or more market analysis or something.
I think many of us in the Sussex fandom have long known that meghan has a lot of supporters, who want to buy things that she wears or supports as a way of supporting HER (and bc they like said item) and that a lot of those supporters (but not at all) are in her general age range/are her contemporaries, so many of her items click with us – from her wine to her fashion choices.
finally, her supporters have a great deal of disposable income and aren’t afraid to spend it to support her.
i’m not sure if Meghan and her team realized the extent of these things before she was actually the one doing the selling and having to deal with the consequences of her popularity, lol.
ps I would like a line of premixed mocktails from her. i think those would do well and then you can avoid the alcohol hurdles with age etc.
People are buying 6 jars and selling them on eBay for $100, at least they were yesterday. I hope that limits are put on orders, at least until they get the inventory well stocked.
oh lordy. look, I loved the raspberry jam and i was so sad last night as I spooned the last of it over my ice cream (I’m saving the dregs to make a mocktail, haha). But i’m not paying 100 dollars for it. Maybe some people will though. but i’m going to laugh if those people have those 100 dollars jars of jam sitting on ebay for months.
@Becks, they won’t linger! I just bought the apricot one off eBay after seeing it here. Haven’t seen raspberry though.
Was really disappointed after the first 2 drops, so I’m glad to have a second chance!
I was just wondering if her stuff was on eBay.
@Becks1, I’m not even a fan of raspberries, but, after reading the descriptions of Meghan’s not too sweet with lemon notes spread, I’ve had thoughts of meeting a stranger in a well lit public place— if they’re willing to sell me a teaspoonful of the stuff, just so I can see what it tastes like. I think I’m joking. Maybe.
I looked on e bay, couldn’t find raspberry spread either, perhaps they have all be sold already.
Heck, if you don’t buy them immediately, they’ll all be gone in 5 minutes.
I didn’t even try for the wine this time, it was going to be gone so fast.
I just realized that I’m going out of town on the 12th, possibly around when the rose’ is delivered. Hmmm, might have to coordinate with the dog sitter so they can sign for the wine. Can anyone over 21 sign for it? Anyways happy for Meghan. It’s been so many years and people have yet to lose interest in what’s she’s doing and selling.
They should be able to. Here in CA, the delivery person just asks to scan the back of the drivers’ license . I think as long as they have “proof” they handed it to someone 21 or over, they done their job. Just like anyone legal age can walk out of a liquor store with a bottle of anything, and hand it over to his waiting teen (not legally, but we know it’s been done)
Thx! I’ll have to keep an eye on the shipping and let the sitter who is luckily over 21 know.
I’m excited for the sparkling wine
Is there a proper season for drinking champagne/sparkling wine?
It seems like a great holiday drop. Cheers to the season, celebrations at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the new year.
EVERY day is the best time to drink sparkling wine! Is it Tuesday? Open a bottle! Your garden produced its first tomato? Open a bottle! Your kid got an A? Open a bottle! It’s sunny? Open a bottle! It’s cloudy? Open a bottle! Don’t save it for special occasions – it’s meant to be drunk!
Plus it’s a known fact that the bubbles in sparkling wine and champagne help keep you young. 🙂
I am too. If I had known sparkling wine was coming I might have waited and skipped the rose’. Although I’m excited to try I don’t drink a lot of wine. I generally drink crisp beer like pilsners. So I like something bubbly. And yes, it would be a very good holiday drop.
I love to drink prosecco in the summer, but a holiday sparkling wine sounds great too.
I’m sure the As Ever team would have like to expand at a slower pace but I think it’s a good problem to have. I hope people will give Meghan grace while her business goes through these growing pains.
I went to eBay yesterday and people are selling the apricot spread for $100! I’m thinking that limits need to be put on items so people can’t buy 6, sell them for astronomical prices, while so many others can’t even get a single jar. I’m finding it quite frustrating but will continue to cheer for Meghan’s success.
They may be selling at $100 but interesting to see if people will buy at that price point! I bought off eBay a couple days ago – paid $35 for a jar of apricot in keepsake packaging.
Who would pay 100 $ for the apricot spread, ecxept some crazy staker?
I hope her products will be available in europe soon and I will happily buy tjem, but 100 $ that do not even go into Meghans pockets? Thats insane.
Some derangers probably are they are trying to get something on her. Bots or fanatics or both
How tf would jack “m made k cry” royston know how she feels🙄?
I just got my refund yesterday for the apricot spread 🙁
But look forward to the free jar I will get on another day.
Really looking forward to everyone’s thoughts on the wine. I missed out on this one. I need to get up earlier clearly. I do love a prosecco, if she releases a bubbly. I will be on it.
So, according to this article the staff is frustrated that the wine sold out so quickly. Do we believe that the bm was able to talk with staff?
Yes, in my experience, company staff are crushed when products sell quickly (snark).
I definitely think there’s a bit of a frenzy when she releases products because we’re all worried it will sell out, causing it to sell out. I’ve been wine tasting at Kunde estate, small world. I hope after a few restocks the food items will be less likely to sell out and become more staple items. Even if a different vintage year, she can restock the rosé eventually. Not as into sparkling but there’s always the holidays to get it for, especially if it’s released at the end of summer.
There is FOMO around her products. But it’s real FOMO not manufactured FOMO that some brands do. To make things look more popular than they actually are. She is clearly selling out of everything she has.
I just hate the re-sellers that are only buying it. To sell it on other sites for exorbitant prices. A $9 jar of fruit spread being resold at $100. Is just gouging her fans. That Meghan does not see a dime of it.
A Squaddie on Twitter gifted me the apricot spread. Can’t wait to try it. She said she’s shipping it today. I would love if it got here by tomorrow but I doubt it. It would go nice with meat and cheese platters at the cookout my family is having on Saturday.
I’m going to have to pay close attention to the next wine drops. I’m not a fan of rosé or reds. But most other whites I really like. If they are still selling it like this I’m going to have to be quick.