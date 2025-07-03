Princess Kate wore Ralph Lauren, Blazé Milano & Vejas for her hospital visit

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales on Wednesday, where she made a surprise appearance at Colchester Hospital. She actually visited the hospital garden and planted some flowers. This was her first public outing in sixteen days, and her first outing since suddenly pulling out of Royal Ascot. Soon after arriving at the hospital, Kate said this (to camera):
“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, “I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult. You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable… You have to find your new normal and that takes time…and it’s a rollercoaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times.”
[Via People]
I’ve read the statement a few times and the phrase which continues to stand out to me is “you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.” That goes a long way towards explaining why she’s been on so many vacations this year. #vibes #softlife
Anyway, I also wanted to talk about her fashion choices in this appearance. Her blazer was apparently a “symbolic choice” – this is the same Blazé Milano blazer she wore in her June 2024 “not out of the woods” portrait ahead of last year’s Trooping the Colour. Thirteen months later, she’s still in the woods! She also wore a Ralph Lauren cotton blouse and Veja Esplar sneakers. Some very “inspired by Meghan” choices, especially considering Meghan wore that Ralph Lauren shirt in a different color to Wimbledon in 2018, and Meghan wore Vejas before Kate. Kate also styled herself a lot like Meghan, especially with what she did with her cuffs and blazer.
PS… A royalist suggested that the only reason why Kate didn’t go to Wimbledon in the first three days was because of the heatwave in England!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025.,Image: 1017655339, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025.,Image: 1017655843, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025.,Image: 1017656275, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017656825, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales planting a rose during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017657072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1017657199, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the cancer awareness information centre at Colchester Hospital in Essex
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Colchester, Essex, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Colchester, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Colchester, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS’s Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. The visit coincides with the donation of 50 Catherine’s Rose plants, named after the princess by the RHS with funds from sales going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Colchester, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Was she headed to the gym afterwards? Odd shoe choice
The shoes and the striped shirt are definitely her cosplaying Meghan again, except she looks like she dressed in the dark because she is an eyesore in the daylight.
Meghan has worn a similar shirt in colour, so yes, it’s definitely cos playing her http://wantherstyle.blogspot.com/2023/10/meghan-markle-in-white-and-camel.html?m=1
@FirstComment when all her life she’s stalked and mimicked people she’s jealous of, this comes as no surprise.
She has no personality. She is a Stepford wife unfit for modern royalty. And the rats keep mum on her descent into oblivion.
No wonder why she’s suffering from MH issues.
Omg.
Is she wearing brown pants because she’s going to be kneeling down to plant flowers?
She knows about knee rests, right? Omg I bet she doesn’t. Why would she.
@hypocrisy
You are not only talking about the shirt, but also about the garden and nature:) It’s like with the dog Guy, whom Meghan said goodbye to in a video, suddenly EVERYONE started showing up with dogs. Now, after Meghan’s series and her garden insta, we have a lot of sudden garden lovers, they plant vegetables, carry them in a basket, show chickens, like Archie and… roses. Everyone is suddenly crazy about pink roses, even the media bragged that some pink rose was named Kate, and immediately added that out of jealousy Meghan now makes bouquets of roses on insta. They forgot to add that it was the other way around. Meghan loves roses, she has a whole garden of them, especially pink and cream ones, and among these pink ones she has photos of herself and her children, and only then Kate got her own rose, the same one as from Meghan’s garden. It was obvious to predict. Now she planted a pink rose in front of the cameras, Beckham did the same:)))
The Catherine’s Rose wasn’t bc of With Love Meghan 🙄 it was announced months ago, first off, and you can’t just cultivate a new rose overnight. It’s related to cancer survival and that’s why it was planted here.
The royals have long been photographed with dogs, including one of the first released pictures of George.
Sometimes we sound just like the derangers, I swear.
The shoe choice isn’t that odd – white sneakers like that are very “in” right now, and considering she was walking around a garden they were a better choice than heels.
Its the pants that are odd – jeans or something would have looked a lot better than those brown pants with the weird cutoff.
I hate everything about the pants, the colour, the length, the cut. It ruins the look
The man to Kate’s right in one of the photos has the perfect length pant to go with tennies.
That said she could have worn brown flats to briefly dig up a rose. The super white shoes aren’t really what normal people wear to work in a garden.
I swear I’ve seen her plant something–in the way that royals ‘plant’ anything–while wearing her sky-high wedges, so the sneakers were a bit of a surprise. And yes, everybody’s wearing sneakers like that right now. I’ve got a pair of Veja Esplars myself. Love ’em.
If it’s that hot out – and she went to an “event” to spend time outside, planting things – why on earth is her hair down? Maybe it’s just me but OMG the proper hairstyle can make or break your ability to manage the heat.
Exactly why I carry clips, hair ties and Bobby pins everywhere I go..
And why wear a blazer?? Just the shirt would have been much more comfortable.
its a weird choice when we’re hearing that she couldnt go to Ascot bc of the heat but here she is in a blazer and long pants (that look like chinos, which are uncomfortable in the summer) at an outdoor engagement. a nice summery dress would have worked well.
@Harla, everything she wears lately is in an effort to hide her extreme thinness. That’s why she wears a blazer over the shirt…
Kate has never attended the early days of Wimbledon. She usually shows up for the men’s final and sometimes an event in the second week. This heatwave talk is bs anyway. Look at how tan this woman is in early July living in the UK. She’s spent a lot of time outside as it is.
Wednesday was actually slightly chilly, probably a good 25F cooler than the intense heatwave of Monday and Tuesday. I was outside in a tank top and felt fine in the daytime (not hot) but I was freezing in the evening and had to put on a sweatshirt. Plenty of people in London were wearing jumpers or jackets on Wednesday because that’s the day the heatwave broke and temperatures plummeted.
Uk weather is just insane like that, it can go from crazy humid heatwave to cold overnight.
She’s managed to uplift her wiglets to royalty. No one will contradict her. Pretty amazing.. I’m genuinely impressed at her work
Hmmm. She seems very tan so it seems to me that she can sit out for periods of time in the sun to get a tan. Well we will see if the heatwave continues till the men’s finals if she will stay home or “suffer “ thru the heat.
Maybe the tan is from whatever vacation they went on right before trooping, so around 3 weeks ago. Otherwise it’s so extremely hot that it’s hard to just sit out in the sun unless you’re by a pool or some kind of water to jump into. Which would not be at Windsor or AC. Maybe anmer. Or at least I couldn’t imagine just sitting out in the heat of the summer sun like that. I’d be running for the shade, a pool of water to jump into or some ac. And wearing a hat. Although early mornings are alright. Can u tell it’s hot where I’m at now so that’s where my kind is going.
Well sure but even if she got it on vacation, at let’s say their favorite island in the Caribbean, she would be out in the hot sun and not hiding inside. So she is able to tolerate the heat.
I guess my point was that it’s easier to tolerate heat on vacation or sitting by a pool. Which is likely where the tan came from. Although yeah Wimbledon is the exception.
You’re probably right. But I think her heat intolerance, like everything else, is an excuse to be lazy.
Of course it’s an excuse to be lazy. Kate has never struggled in the heat. Her & Pippa were famous for their excessive tanning. That’s why the sudden back-tracking at Ascot about Kate’s intolerance to heat was comical.
She’s had no problem being in the sun during and after her so-called chemo treatment. I, on the other hand, fry like a piece of bacon if I’m out in the sun without hat, sunscreen and long sleeves. Also, if I sweat even a teeny bit, my skin itches and burns. Things that make you go hmmmm…..
@Jaded. Before I had chemo I could sit in the sun for long periods of time. After chemo the sun makes me itch. I don’t burn but the itching is awful.. I wear 3/4 sleeves if I’m out in it. Also I now have allergies that I never had before that my oncologist says can happen as a result of chemo.
I don’t sunbathe specifically–did that when I was younger & now have the skin cancer scars to prove it–but I do swim 3x/week in an outdoor pool. Like it or not, I’ve got a pretty good tan going. So if Katie Keen is spending the heat wave swimming in their outdoor pool at Anmer, she could get quite tanned from that.
But equally plausible is a trip to the Caribbean, because, why not? That’s what they do.
They have several secret club memberships and the Middletons and Pippa also both have pools. There is also a pool at Windsor Castle in the royals’ private grounds. I’m sure she spends tons of time at and around pools.
That wig tho…
Somewhere in Scotland, Charles and Camilla are choking over their pre-lunch whisky….”you can’t just crack on,” indeed!
The pity-party she continues to throw herself is vile. This is a woman who has access to private and excellent health care, who can hire a nutritionist, cook and trainer, who is required to do absolutely nothing, who continues to go on vacation after vacation. Someone else does all of the heavy lifting in her life. She can’t even come up with her own style.
But sure, lazy, you are such a victim as your family drains money from people who are actually sick and suffering.
Love the expression of the little girl in the stroller in the bottom picture. That picture also emphasizes how ridiculous her hair length is overall, how stringy and sloppy it looks (whatever it is that’s actually on her head).
I think it is not the length. But the colour and improper curls makes it look bad. Some wigs aren’t good for all styles.
Definitely agree with you! The picture with her shaking hands is also really bad for showing how truly awful her hair/wiglets/etc are. A ponytail or up would have looked much better.
ITA re: her hair. I’m not one of those people who thinks women should cut their hair shorter as they get older, but Kate’s hair…uh, situation — whatever is going on there, a wig, extensions, who knows — has gotten absolutely out of control. It’s way too long and often looks scraggly. Maybe it was just the light, but it looks shades lighter than she did the last time we saw her and I don’t remember her hair lightening *this* much every other year when she spent ridiculous amounts of time on vacations on Mustique?
Honestly, I think she looked so much better in that paparazzi shot on her secret ski trip…it was in a ponytail and she didn’t appear to have any wiglets, etc. It looked so much better! How can she not see how awful it is? We know she spends quite a bit of time in front of a mirror. It’s bizarre that she apparently thinks it looks good : /
Notice she never mentioned cancer or chemo, only “treatment” and her ” team”.
“Your“ clinical team whom she fails to name unlike when she gave birth.
They do so much under the cloak of secrecy when they are paid so much to do their “jobs.”
If I’m remembering correctly didn’t Peg say she had two nurses at home and he said where they came from? So she shouldn’t have had any difficulty at home.
I’m willing to believe she had surgery & a team for that; for the rest of it, eh. She came a little too close to whining about people wanting her to go out & work but she can’t! She’s had cancer! She’s still recovering, why won’t people understand??? Why won’t people leave me alone, recovery is haaarrrrdddd!
omg her hair. Never mind ageing or unflattering, it looks unprofessional at this point.
The wiglets are just hanging there, trying to spell out SOS on her shoulder. This outfit is a little Meghan cosplay mixed with a lot of “I don’t want to be here, but I have to do this to go to Wimbledon this week.” The palace is behind the appearance, as she is wearing the Big Blue Ring of Doom.
Lol @Dee love that part about her hair “trying to spell out SOS…” As for her comments, they don’t make sense. Without any specific context it’s hard to relate or understand what she went through. I can’t feel bad for her, but I can feel bad for the extensions trying to make a run for it.
I was just about to say the same. WTF is going on with her hair / wig in that photo where she’s shaking hands with a woman. It’s an absolute ratty-tailed mess.
She should have borrowed gardening sheers to trim that mess.
The Rapunzel syndrome. A lot of women that were young in the 80s have it. At some point you have to move on. The girl has no sense of hersel whatsoeverf, no confidence.
I’m no fashionista, but I would love to give her a remake starting with her hair and her shoes. There are a wealth of gorgeous shoes that aren’t stilettos or sneakers. She’s so old school, and I say this as a 63 year old woman.
There may very well be a Rapunzel syndrome but was Kate’s hair ever quite this long? She spent a lot of time with it long but just a little bit past her shoulders. This is something else.
Kate’s hair was never this long until the last few years. It got longer when Meghan started to wear her hair longer in California.
She really needs to work with a private coach or Toastmasters. You would think that she was someone that has never had to speak in public and was asked to give a keynote as she walked through the door. Everything runs together, her breath control is horrible, her voice is very low and the words fall on top of each other and make it really difficult to understand what she’s saying.
I read the excerpt from People first and it made sense, then I watched the embedded tweet and didn’t look at the subtitles and if I didn’t know what she was generally saying I wouldn’t have understood any of that.
I don’t get it. They seem to be in it for a long haul despite all the other obvious background stuff. You’re not being forced to work a ton, why wouldn’t you want for every one of your rare appearances to be a knockout? Where people are snipping things you said and making your speeches go viral for months and years afterwards? It’s like they’re okay with being lazy, and bad at their jobs, and boring. I don’t get it.
“her voice is very low and the words fall on top of each other and make it really difficult to understand what she’s saying.” I think it’s obvious that she struggles when giving speeches…she always did and, at this point, she’ll always do..plus, I don’t think it’s her own words but something she memorised to court her sudden absence in Ascot..she’s not real to this that’s why she speaks in a low voice..and to show how frail she is…nevermind the tan…
Kate tries so hard to get the fake posh accent right, that she pays little attention to the actual words she’s speaking. After all, appearances are always more important than substance with Kate.
I think this is the reason why she struggles a lot. Or at the very least, struggles more than she normally would. Kate spends more time trying to get the accent right at all rather than saying the words in general.
She barely moves her jaw when she speaks in her attempt to emulate the fake super posh accent.
It’s like she has marbles in her mouth.
She threw in ‘sort of’ an awful lot. I think if she really worked at it with a coach she’d be more conscious of that (heh, ‘work’, what am I thinking?); but her speech, like her ‘writing’ on her social media posts, tends toward sentence fragments rather than full, complete thoughts.
Why is she surrounded by so many men in the first photo? Are most of them RPOs? She cosplaying the Sussexes again?
As for the second person use, Lazy, you don’t speak for anyone else’s experience except for yourself. You used and continue to use your health as an excuse for your laziness. It’s wearing thin – you know.
Gotta love Republic supporters. They are so on point.
Regardless of the inspiration, I do like her outfit, right down to the vejas (but I am a sneaker person) and the jewelry. I don’t like the wood buttons on the blazer and wish she would cut or style her hair differently.
The problem with the inspiration is that Meghan was bashed for outfits only for Kate to dress just like her after she left. The people who were saying that Meghan should dress more like Kate have no issues with the way Kate dresses now. It’s the double standards and racism at play here.
Question: did someone ask her or she just recited everything she memorised for her ” phase” after the treatment? The whole thing screams damage control from afar…did she say anything about the garden? And she puts on a brave face, what? Twice, three times a month? The hardship!!! Poor, poor Kate…
Hopefully she did talk about the garden at some point but also about the experiences of the other people in that circle. But that’s not the sound bite that KP or the rota want us to know. They don’t want us to think about the brave faces of people who go through recovery having to work 5 days a week as opposed to once every 16 days. We are only hearing about her brave face, her hard times, her difficulties, and her rollercoaster recovery.
Look up the term “dupers delight” and then watch her expressions when she talks about chemo and her “treatment”. She absolutely can’t believe she’s managed to fool so many people
Also, the language she’s using is quite distancing – it’s all “you feel, you think” etc. rather than “I found, I felt”. You’d think she’d draw on her own experience more in an event like this. Unless .
Interesting — a lot of the expressions and head motions she uses are right out of the dupers delight handbook. When I talk about my cancer issues it’s all in first person…”I had these symptoms” or “Yes, that happened to me too”, etc. She’s so transparent.
Em – thank you for “dupers delight” suggestion. After watching with dupers in mind, it seems she goes from hesitant to energized and “delighted” to tell her “story,” especially after the word “treatment.”
Yes, dupers delight is the perfect framing. Not an hint of appropriate gravity, gratitude, or sympathy. True glee.
this is such obvious damage control like I said yesterday. her comments were clearly prepared by someone at KP to explain her ascot absence – we know bc its very similar to the talking points some of the rota had after she pulled out of that – rollercoaster, yes she’s done chemo but it takes a toll, unpredictable, etc.
Kate really is going to use this for years to avoid any work she does not want to do.
Bingo. Kate & KP are very transparent & her suddenly being open about the toll of the treatment in public is a very obvious PR move after the ascot last minute cancellation & all the press briefings about it being a roller coaster etc
Unfortunately there’s been zero expectation on Kate since her pre cancerous cells news. Kate was even briefing in 2022 that she shouldn’t be expected to work more & will be focusing on her children & there was no scrutiny on that let alone since her March 2024 news.
Kate is just planning on using this issue to cover for her laziness for the rest of her royal life. And she did this event now so she’s not called out when she appears at Wimbledon next week.
I see she borrowed from her Meghan look book again. Is she wearing the same shirt as Meghan’s here?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyCoLpIO5Kn/?igsh=dTIybHY1bDBhbDhr
💯. Maybe at some point someone at one of these places she visits to use for PR and damage control will say, “her team called us to arrange this two days after the Ascot miss.” But betting the tabloids would never publish it.
The comments under the rota tweets and the BBC and ITV tweets about Kate’s visit contain a lot of comments where she is being called out. If not questioning whether she actually had cancer they are pointing out how regular people have to cope with cancer and often mentioning Charles.
The rota bubble is not working for anyone but the cult members. She has overplayed her hand for the regular people and it will get worse.
When the press accuses Meghan of anything they really mean Kate because those comments are just a word salad. Plus there’s no denying that Kate dresses like Meghan.
Did she say anything about the patients she was visiting too or did she just use a visit to a hospital to passive voice vague platitudes about how no one should expect anything from her?
she planted her roses.
They were the Catherine roses that were created in her honor. Didn’t some of the proceeds go to charity? Maybe to this garden idk. If there was any other discussion, it wasn’t conveyed to the rota to print about. Which could be for privacy reasons. But also bc a big purpose for the visit is about letting us know it’s been a rollercoaster recovery for Kate.
What about the nature commercials and the Blair witch photo and announcement ended her treatments etc. Will there be another video.soon. she is so fake.
She still has her summer, fall, and winter douche videos to send out. *blech*
Ugh. Kate is soo basic. So vapid.
Can’t wait for her “summer” video. 🙄
“I can crack on, get back to normal,”
Crackbaby cocktails knocked back, lovely vacations , videos to waft through with vaseline on the lens, another ovation at Wimbleton to drink in, now that is that FQC means by “cracking on as normal?”
I think she meant lap swimming, yoga, running, tennis, skiing, etc.
Idk how much yoga is happening bc if done thoughtfully it can really help with posture. The rest yeah. Running in the morning, swimming in the afternoon, tennis a few times a week.
Has she ever explained why she hasn’t lost her hair like most of the cancer patients she is facing on these little outings? That would be something real they would be interested in knowing.
Depending on the type of chemo, many patients don’t lose hair, or at the very least, experience only modest thinning. I’m one of those.
People commented on how much thinner her hair looked in the skiing shits. And also on how she obviously wears wigs/wiglets/extensions.
@Bqm — she was doing that before she got cough*sick*cough. EDs can wreck your hair.
Kate’s “new normal” looks a lot like her old normal: plenty of slacking, lots of vacations, little work.
And her vague language about her illness could apply to any illness (eating disorder treatment, mental health treatment, etc.). Interesting.
If you uncurl her hair, it would reach down to her long waist. I’m thinking extension not wiglet, but what do I know. The doll look is a choice, and it speaks to insecurity and wanting to be seen as frail and/or as a child rather than as an adult.
Agree with the point about clipping it up in hot weather. That’s exactly what I do, and takes 20 seconds (actually, less) to look good. Hair up is also flattering on middle-aged women. And if not that, then a hat to protect her face and skin, for Pete’s sake!
some on here have said before that its extensions and a wiglet. You can see the extensions in the back really clearly or she pulls them over her shoulders in some pictures. I can’t always spot them but when I can they’re super obvious.
She also downplayed the makeup to look more drawn out. She does this to look “ill” similar to how she skipped all eye makeup when she did the bench video.
She didn’t look like this last week when she had more eye makeup on. None of this is done accidentally
@NIC919
Oh my goodness, how many times do we have to repeat that Kate on the bench was created in AI. This is not a guess. IT’S A FACT! I know about it, you can see it with the naked eye, but it’s also visible to an amateur, if you just want to accept what you see. Besides, the AI experts beautifully showed fragments on X that the program couldn’t handle, like double, sometimes triple rows of lower teeth. I’m pointing this out because I’m sick of distortions and fake news. Where it’s obvious, let’s stick to the facts. If we do this, they won’t be able to show photomontages instead of photos for years and talk about how the Queen took a photo of herself with her grandchildren, and Archi and Lilibet weren’t invited. The rest weren’t either. They edited in who they wanted. The photo of Philip and Louis doesn’t exist, it’s a photomontage, but that doesn’t stop WK from talking about the joint photo. I wrote about these vulgar and amateur photomontages a long time ago, a blind person could see it, and even more so someone like me, who is doing this, but they removed me,, shouted at me and insulted me… That’s why WK, despite the embarrassment and opinions of the American Agency, continue to do it, because people continue to fall for it and believe them. It’s incomprehensible. I don’t understand it!!?
I don’t know how she can stand having so much hair down like that when it’s hot. My hair is quite long right now, longer than it’s been since I was in maybe my 30s (I’m going on 60). I will wear it down but I always have a clip with me and at some point it up it goes, almost inevitably. Her hair is just too long for her face at this point. It’s not flattering and it can’t be comfortable.
It is embarrassing the literal old King is attending every event he is supposed to while dealing with cancer and she can’t, while she is perfectly okay to go skiing multiple times only this year. Nobody serious is believing this. She said before through sources that she is now gonna do only the things bringing her joy. Why change narrative now?
Because the old king is really sick, so he doesn’t need to talk about the disease all the time, which is a fact, he just uses every moment to focus on life and work. And since Kate doesn’t have any cancer, she has to talk a lot so that everyone believes she has it and sympathizes with her. William invented cancer for her when Kate was missing and William’s reputation and embarrassment hit rock bottom. When Kate recovered from what left her with a scar on her eye socket, she “adopted” this invented cancer and uses it for her own needs, for sympathy, applause, admiration for how brave she is, making fools of everyone, at the same time looking terribly stupid next to the really sick, sending them after chemotherapy to the sun, “to sunbathe and enjoy life”. Of course, the sick know that the sun after chemo is absolutely forbidden!
Have they taken away her hairdresser? Can she not get highlights in her natural hair to match whatever they’ve got screwed onto the back of her head? I’ve had my hair lightened by many professionals for nearly fifty years and I’ve never had a colorist put highlights in the back and leave the front as is. Also, my goodness but the back of her hair is a lumpy mess. What the hell is happening back there?
I just looked at that picture with her back to the camera. Is that a wiglet or her real hair? The length and it’s tangled and stringy, no one to run a brush through it?
That’s what caught my attention. What the hell is going on there? She gets out of her car with a sleek, shiny curl down the front, but a rats’ nest that looks like snap on hair from Claire’s down the back? What the ever-living heck is going on with these people?
Rain did that. It rained on her while she was planting the roses.
It’s a wiglet, or as we say in Britain, a hairpiece. Her real hair at the front is pulled back behind her ears and the wiglet thing plonked on the top of her head. It doesn’t even match her real hair.
The ratty hair IMO is part of the ruse she has imposed on the public.
No competent hair dresser does highlights only on the back half of the hair. If the colour was growing out you would see blonde on the front part of her head with darker roots.
Exactly.
I hate it when she cosplays business wear. She’s a vapid princess and just needs to lean into it. And cut her damn hair.
I usually don’t comment on how women look; I usually silently roll my eyes. The gloves are off with Kate and Camilla.
The pants and the sneakers did not go with the blouse and blazer. The top was more business and the bottom just basic. Also no gardening gloves. Getting dirt all over big blue. A podcast described this appearance as a humiliation because she was on all fours in the dirt planting while everyone stood around and watched. They didn’t participate, not a lot prepped, there was no golden shovel or cute kids to help. Interesting pov.
It is kinda weird. In one photo you can see a lot of people standing outside a fence looking in at the back of her as she plants a rosebush. 🤷♀️ Is that the best her team can do?
“It’s like they’re okay with being lazy, and bad at their jobs, and boring. I don’t get it.”…yup, bingo. Apologies to the author of this comment upthread, whose name I have forgotten. This attitude is not uncommon & occasionally reminds me of what Soviet citizens used to say: “we pretend to work, they pretend to pay us.” I mean… after the riots in 2011 (I was expecting my son at the time, and the rioters smashed up a head start nursery school that was across a little green from the building in London where we lived), one commentator (I think Peregrine Worsthorne?) observed that the combination of nihilistic rage and cynicism felt like “an ex-Communist country,” which is ironic, because the left and its socialist dogma was supposed to have been slain by Thatcher in the ‘80s. Between capitalism and socialism, we now have the worst of both worlds: a bloated public sector that’s inefficient, and overburdened; and a private sector scared to invest, because the government keeps moving the goal posts. Blair benefited from the best of both worlds: Thatcher’s pro-market liberalisation, and the old school welfare state, which — briefly — yielded a kind of equilibrium. The culture of work is the keenest (no pun) distillation of a country’s culture, the way people actually live, vs a catalogue of what’s in their museums. The queen had a work ethic. Philip had a work ethic. Charles has a work ethic. Diana had a work ethic. These lazy pompous mediocrities do not. But insofar as that’s the case, they’re perfect avatars for Little Britain.
Thank you for this insightful comment. I don’t live in the UK so it’s so interesting to hear from someone on the ground there, who is an adult and has obviously been paying attention. Rioters smashed a head start nursery school? Why do that? What did it represent that they wanted to symbolically destroy?
SO! Glad you asked, @Maisie’sMum. I started writing about this whilst it was happening, it was truly revelatory. I had moved here for work in 2007, spent all of 2009 in France, got married in 2010, moved back here, and my son was born in 2011. What kicked off the riots in 2011 was — initially — a police shooting of a black man in Tottenham, if memory serves. They claimed he was armed and shooting at them from a car. Turns out he wasn’t armed, and a dodgy policeman had planted a gun at the scene after he was killed. This followed a police SWAT team shooting of a Brazilian immigrant, who was mistaken for a terrorist suspect, in a tragic case of mistaken identity. And — again — there was ample proof he was not violent at all. Both stories got wall to wall coverage in the Murdoch press. Like everything else. And here is where it gets interesting: the Murdoch press has reliably been braying for the kind of law and order society that fans of Thatcher all hail. Lamenting broken Britain, etc. The revelations of police incompetence and grotesque bungling, capped off with inept coverups and botched faking of evidence set a match to this mountain of kindling that the tabloids had constructed. And here is where the Murdochs’ operation got sucked in — it was at *the same time* — literally, day for day, hour for hour — that the revelations of phone hacking and illegal surveillance by the Murdochs — and others — were coming to light. All summer long. The Leveson Inquiry tried to air all this insultingly dirty laundry in a controlled release valve administered to the entire press corps, but Murdoch became the face. It transpired one paper had actually hacked the phone of a 13-year-old girl who had been kidnapped and murdered. Her family had been frantically phoning her mobile. And because the VM messages read as “old” her parents believed she was still alive. So not only did tabloid hacking disrupt an active police investigation, as they created false trails of evidence, the hacking created a devastating ordeal for her family, who had to face the fact that their trauma had been exploited for cheap headlines. It was degrading, sordid, and disgusting. And — predictably — the corrupt relationship between the police and the tabloids was finally unmasked. The media had been paying for stories. Hence media phone hacking had been unpunished by the police, because the police had been accepting bribes. So. If you boil it down to its essence, two pillars of society — the free press and the police force — were shown, very publicly, in a very violent way, to be not only inept, incompetent, and deeply corrupt, but in bed together. And this blew the top off the whole city. Why trash a HeadStart nursery? They were trashing everything. It was like a meltdown. I would say this — if Diana’s funeral in 1997 was a high point of public emotion, this equal and opposite. They really wanted to tear it all down. And I can’t say I blame them.
If I were her, I’d stop cosplaying Meg and cosplay Mary of Denmark. She is also a much cheated upon wife and Queen of her country. Also cut that wig off and go with a cute bob.
Her big smile & raised eyebrows as she was saying this doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. Her facial expressions aren’t matching her words.
She spent two weeks in the hospital (supposedly) for her surgery & I bet they waited on her hand & foot, were actually nice to her & actually carried on conversations with her, which I bet she doesn’t get at home & that’s what she’s missing. She truly lives a lonely life. Sucks to be her.
Why she stays married is beyond me. Is being QC THAT important that she’d stay with a complete nasty tosser of a husband just to get the hat? She’s a cold, mean, lazy person at the best of times and doesn’t appear to have any friends, so her need for conversation with nice people has never been a priority, even if she had to get it at the hospital instead of at home. Yes, it sucks to be her but she’s “her” willingly.
Kate’s entire identity was and is wrapped up in being William’s girlfriend, wife, HRH, and including being crowned QC. It has been that way since she was a teenager, I presume, certainly since she was an adult and she stalked him.
She has nothing else in her life, no identity, no real friends, no independence or accomplishments. Her only adult social sustenance being her grasping, greedy family.
She just had to show off Big Blue, didn’t she?
I do not like this woman, but for the love of god, can we stop acting like she should be at 100% healthwise after chemo and therefore she’s just lazy? Y’all have got to extend her some grace.
She IS lazy, but chemo also does a number on your body. It is perfectly legitimate that she would still be exhausted/experiencing side effects at this point. She may even still be on maintenance drugs that are technically not chemo but still have horrible side effects (looking at you, Letrozole). In all likelihood, it will be years before she feels normal again and can comfortably do things like be in the heat for long periods of time.
I watched my mom continue to suffer for years after chemo. It is incredibly tone deaf to dismiss that and just say she’s lazy. You can be both things at once.
1. Your entire post assumes she’s been truthful as to what ails her.
2. She doesn’t have a problem with the heat when she’s holidaying in a tropical paradise, or sitting for hours at Wimbledon in the middle of Summer.
3. Assuming people do believe her, I think many are fed up at her constant focus on herself rather than those she is supposed to be supporting and comforting. Those same people do not have her life of luxury. Money matters in so many ways, particularly when people are very ill. Even in Australia, where we have free public healthcare and a generous welfare safety net, people struggle.
Kate is very self-indulgent. She has never once mentioned her privilege when supposedly battling whatever malady afflicts her. She has never done a thing for any cancer patient, save a PR photo with a young girl who sadly passed away.
There isn’t one shred of evidence that she had cancer.
When I think of Kate, I can’t help but think about Lady Sansa from GOT. Sansa’s head was also filled with romantic nonsense about marrying a Prince and becoming his Queen. Anyone from the outside looking in would have said that Sansa was trained well by her mother and knew full well what she was getting into, but I don’t think Carol or Kate had the tiniest clue. These aren’t bright people.
I do not like Kate. I think she’s a racist and a mean girl. I believe she was behind getting Harry to wear that Nazi unform (we still don’t know what she our Will wore, and Harry won’t tell), and she made Meghan’s life hell. But it’s clear that something is seriously wrong with her that goes far beyond being lazy. Lazy people generally aren’t so thin that they are skeletal, are they? That’s not been my observation.
It’s easy to say that she should have chosen Harry and Meghan’s side, or that she should just divorce Will, but I think the only thing Kate has in this entire world is her children, and choosing Harry and Meghan or leaving the Firm would cost her her children and probably her life.
Whatever is going on, how is it a billionaire’s wife, and future Queen Consort to the King of England, isn’t getting proper hair and nail care, and is being sent out to be seen this way? It’s shameful. William and Charles and Camilla should be ashamed of themselves.
But…she can go skiing multiple times?
At least two of the commenters here have actually been through chemo for active cancer diagnoses. Several other commenters have had ongoing personal experience with cancers of close family members. So if you want to extend grace to Kitty, fine. But it’s not ok to preach to others about how they should feel about cancer in their lives, especially when compared to someone who doesn’t work for a living, has plenty of household help, and has gone on several beach and ski vacations this year alone!
this is to @TheBayTea, I thank you — thank you — for your compassion, wisdom, & restraint. She could be actually sick. She could be suffering. Fwiw, I don’t think she owes the public any appearances, even if she’s well. I never really understood the clamour about “working” royals — if there ever was an oxymoron, it’s this one. LOL. She’s clearly a full-time mum and her husband is a douchebag that burst. Forgive the image. The reason people don’t believe her cancer story is that it was handled so badly. It consequently raised a series of unsavoury and awkward questions. The kind of questions that, once posed, can only take you over the rubicon into a zone of speculation, of an ominous kind. What could be so awful, in their private life, that cancer is a serviceable cover story? I mean. That’s what you’re left with. People have suggested DV. They seemed paranoid about showing her face. All it would have taken, to quell the frenzy, is one photo on social media, that was not faked. And they could not provide one. That is why people are doubting the cancer story. Because cancer patients don’t generally *hide* from well-wishers. Much less from family. Her own mother was not seen once at the hospital where she was supposed to be. Her siblings were on holidays. Her husband staged a brief drive-by with an aide in tow. The kill order from four unimpeachably credible international photo agencies on Mothers’ Day was the dam breaking. When she came out afterwards to announce her “cancer,” it seemed a reaction to the furore. When she was initially admitted to hospital, they emphasised it was *not* cancer. Then later they cited “precancerous cells” — which, to be frank, could be just a bad Pap smear, requiring monitoring at most. If no one believes their story, it’s because they seemed not to believe it themselves. Despite desperately trying to sell it to the public. Which begs the question: WTF is going on?