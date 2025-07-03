Princess Kate wore Ralph Lauren, Blazé Milano & Vejas for her hospital visit

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales on Wednesday, where she made a surprise appearance at Colchester Hospital. She actually visited the hospital garden and planted some flowers. This was her first public outing in sixteen days, and her first outing since suddenly pulling out of Royal Ascot. Soon after arriving at the hospital, Kate said this (to camera):

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, “I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult. You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable… You have to find your new normal and that takes time…and it’s a rollercoaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times.”

[Via People]

I’ve read the statement a few times and the phrase which continues to stand out to me is “you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.” That goes a long way towards explaining why she’s been on so many vacations this year. #vibes #softlife

Anyway, I also wanted to talk about her fashion choices in this appearance. Her blazer was apparently a “symbolic choice” – this is the same Blazé Milano blazer she wore in her June 2024 “not out of the woods” portrait ahead of last year’s Trooping the Colour. Thirteen months later, she’s still in the woods! She also wore a Ralph Lauren cotton blouse and Veja Esplar sneakers. Some very “inspired by Meghan” choices, especially considering Meghan wore that Ralph Lauren shirt in a different color to Wimbledon in 2018, and Meghan wore Vejas before Kate. Kate also styled herself a lot like Meghan, especially with what she did with her cuffs and blazer.

PS… A royalist suggested that the only reason why Kate didn’t go to Wimbledon in the first three days was because of the heatwave in England!