“Everyone loves Nicholas Hoult as a blonde” Independence Day links

Happy Independence Day/three-day weekend to all Americans! We hope everyone enjoys their holiday safely!
Nicholas Hoult at the UK premiere of Superman. Everyone is completely obsessed with Blonde Hoult these days, it’s amazing. He wore Bottega Veneta. [RCFA]
David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan at the Superman premiere! [Socialite Life]
Glen Powell in the remake of The Running Man. [LaineyGossip]
Netflix canceled The Residence & Pulse. [Seriously OMG]
Senator Lisa Murkowski is a contemptible person. [Jezebel]
A rave review of Heads of State. [Pajiba]
Some quizzes to test your general knowledge. [Buzzfeed]
Nick Cage is playing John Madden?! [JustJared]
Are you paying attention to the Idaho murder case? [Hollywood Life]
More athletes should kiss after a big game! [OMG Blog]
It’s hard to call it Independence Day anymore so I will just called the 4th that is celebrated with fire works and picnics. Have a lovely 3day weekend!!
Glad this truth bomb is the first comment. As I pointed out on nationwide Zoom yesterday, it’s one of two American holidays that everyone gets off. And they’re conveniently about six months apart. That’s all I got. Now I have to go get PetCBD for the noise.
All Americans are off?? You obviously don’t work retail 😜.
Seriously. I’m so horrified right now. But…enjoy your friends & family while you can, folks, and I’m so sorry about what your pets have to go through tomorrow night. Hug ’em close for me.
This man is beyond gorgeous, and that VOICE!! *Swoon!” I don’t care that it’d make me a silver cougar: I’d hit it in a nanosecond.
Happy 4th to all who celebrate. Never forget we still have a country to fight for (for now), and we can’t give up hope. It’s not over: DON’T GIVE UP; KEEP DOING WHAT YOU CAN!
If you’re driving, stay safe, sober, and try to avoid distracted driving.
Celebrate safely all! ❤️🇺🇸🙏🏻 🍹🧋🥤🍔🌭🍉
He is so so gorgeous but I mean, he has always been hot. If you’ve never seen his comedic performance in “The Great,” watch it. He is hysterically funny and has amazing chemistry with Elle Fanning.
My neighbors have all their kitschy Fourth decorations out and I just cannot right now. Not feeling the love TBH.
And yeah, Nicholas Hoult looks AMAZING. Such a beautiful man.
I’m using it as a time for quiet resistance, featuring my drawer full of anti-maga t-shirts. Pretty sure in the red area in which I live, this means I’ll eventually have a drink (or worse) thrown at me. But I’m willing to risk it.
A drink, you say? Can you make requests? Like, a fine tequila and with squeeze of lime?
What makes Murkowski even more despicable is that she knows exactly how horrible this bill will be for Americans and would only vote for it after the Senate GOP bribed her with carve outs specifically for Alaska, so they wouldn’t suffer the consequences of it. F*** everyone else.
Um, F**K everyone else is our national slogan.
They were carve-outs for ‘non-contiguous states’, meaning Alaska AND Hawaii. We in Hawaii are thinking for god’s sake, don’t drag us into your spineless depravity!
yes, exactly. I see people saying “well you should be angry at the other Rs who voted yes” and I AM ANGRY – so angry at all of them in the House and the senate – but murkowski’s comments were the worst. saying she hoped the House didn’t pass it?!?!! then vote NO if you think its that bad!!!
This will be remembered as one of the worst pieces of legislation in US history and the name is just the horrible cherry on top.
Commiserations United States of America on “Dear Leaders” ascension to Dictator, joining a motley crew of other dictators (or Autocracy, Oligarchy) like Kim Jong- un, Vladimir Putin & Xi Jinping
The USA joins:
Eritrea:
Isaias Afwerki, the country’s first and only president since independence, has been criticized for his long-standing rule and restrictions on political and civil liberties.
Belarus:
Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has faced accusations of electoral fraud and suppression of dissent.
Equatorial Guinea:
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who seized power in a coup in 1979, is one of the longest-serving leaders in the world and has been criticized for human rights abuses and corruption.
Saudi Arabia:
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the current monarch, leads a country with a hereditary monarchy and limited political freedoms.
Turkmenistan:
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, who became president in 2006, has been criticized for his authoritarian rule and cult of personality.
Iran:
Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, holds ultimate authority over the country’s political and religious affairs, while the president is the head of government.
Myanmar:
The military junta, which seized power in a coup in 2021, has been met with widespread international condemnation for its violence against protesters and its suppression of political opposition.
Nicaragua:
Daniel Ortega, who has been in power since 2007 (and previously from 1979-1990), has been criticized for consolidating power, suppressing dissent, and undermining democratic institutions.
Central African Republic:
The country has experienced prolonged instability and is currently under the rule of a government with strong military influence.
Chad:
Idriss Déby, who ruled for 30 years until his death in 2021, was succeeded by his son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, in a military takeover.
Cameroon:
Paul Biya has been in power since 1982 and is often described as an authoritarian leader.
Sudan:
Omar al-Bashir, who ruled from 1989 until he was overthrown in 2019, is another example of a leader who faced widespread condemnation for his authoritarian rule.
And last, but by no means least, The United Kingdom : Monarchies
Power is obtained and passed on through family connections. An autocracy, monarchy, and dictatorship.
I don’t know if the leader is technically a dictator or not but Afghanistan is a hell hole for women and I assume they are excluded from the democratic process as they are excluded from everything else. The U.K. is not an autocracy or a dictatorship. The King is a figurehead and the Prime Minister is the head of the party that wins the most seats in the free and fair elections that take place in the U.K. Elections that aren’t followed by violent insurrection. If monarchy makes an autocracy or dictatorship then several other European countries including the likes of Denmark are in the same boat. I dislike the whole concept of monarchy but I’m not keen on hyperbole either.
Thank you for featuring this beauty. Please do it every day for the rest of the summer.🙏
That third picture of Nicholas Hoult’s face… Oh my!
As for the Bottega Veneta suit; love the fabric, pants but not so much the vest with those épaulettes
Wait, they cancelled The Residence!? Noooooo! It was so fantastic. I binged it in one sitting and then forced my family to watch it a few days later.
I can’t understand why they’d do this?!! The first season was so well done and enjoyable to watch. It seemed like it was in the Top 10 for awhile too, so it was obviously popular. Was the budget too high?