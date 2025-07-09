King Charles & his courtiers tell everyone that Prince Harry is ‘whipped’

For years, the royal courts and palace courtiers have openly briefed against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It first began before Prince Harry even married Meghan – the royal courts threw everything and the kitchen sink at trying to end Harry and Meghan’s relationship and engagement. Once they were married, that’s when the real hate campaign began, with the explicit goal of forcing a divorce, and forcing Meghan out of the country. Five-plus years later, those same people are still reeling from the fact that not only did Meghan leave, she took Harry with her. And not just that – Harry went willingly and happily. So the briefings continued unabated, still, to this day. Palace courtiers still get on the royal rota WhatsApp and bitch about Meghan and Harry. It’s always sort of interesting when a “royal expert” admits as much too, even if the admission is framed as “well, obviously, we need to take these courtiers’ words as gospel!” Apparently, people around King Charles can’t shut up about how Prince Harry is “whipped.”

Prince Harry is “totally whipped” by his wife, Meghan Markle — and King Charles is fully aware of it, a royal commentator has claimed. Royal broadcaster Esther Krauke insisted that it’s well known among the royals that the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has the “Spare” author under her thumb. “We know that King Charles said something about him being whipped,” Krauke told the Sun. “We keep hearing things consistently coming out from courtiers and people that are close to the royal family.” Krauke, who discussed the Sussexes with royal biographer Phil Dampier, said the late Queen Elizabeth II’s opinion of the “Suits” alum had dramatically changed over time. “The Queen’s opinion of Meghan evolved, and it’s much like how the country’s opinion evolved,” she said. “And much like the public, I think the Queen thought Meghan was a breath of fresh air. Very intelligent, very well-spoken, obviously from her acting background. And she worked, she welcomed her. I think, like much of the country with open arms, I think where things went wrong was clearly the cultural clash.” Krauke claimed that the former actress thought she was “marrying a billionaire” — when in reality, this was not the case. Markle “was marrying a millionaire with, like, sort of a reduced status,” she said of the As Ever founder, who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Harry. “So that might have been not appealing eventually. But also I just, I don’t think she fully understood or was even interested in what the role was supposed to become,” she said.

[From Page Six]

It’s the fact that people over there feel like this is completely normal, like these continuous, neverending conversations make them look great. They keep rubbing this worrystone, trying to reimagine and rewrite what happened, trying to convince themselves and the public that Meghan was always in the wrong, that she is the reason everything fell apart, and what did Meghan expect?? Anyway, Harry isn’t “whipped” as much as he’s deeply in love with his wife and incredibly protective of her and their children. He prioritizes Meghan, he centers her and her needs in his life, and that’s completely and utterly foreign to Harry’s brother and father. Only… Charles actually IS whipped, or to put it bluntly: Charles is an extremely weak man, and he married a woman who plays him like a fiddle. Charles is so “whipped” that he’s allowed Camilla to destroy his relationships with his sons and grandchildren.