King Charles & his courtiers tell everyone that Prince Harry is ‘whipped’

For years, the royal courts and palace courtiers have openly briefed against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It first began before Prince Harry even married Meghan – the royal courts threw everything and the kitchen sink at trying to end Harry and Meghan’s relationship and engagement. Once they were married, that’s when the real hate campaign began, with the explicit goal of forcing a divorce, and forcing Meghan out of the country. Five-plus years later, those same people are still reeling from the fact that not only did Meghan leave, she took Harry with her. And not just that – Harry went willingly and happily. So the briefings continued unabated, still, to this day. Palace courtiers still get on the royal rota WhatsApp and bitch about Meghan and Harry. It’s always sort of interesting when a “royal expert” admits as much too, even if the admission is framed as “well, obviously, we need to take these courtiers’ words as gospel!” Apparently, people around King Charles can’t shut up about how Prince Harry is “whipped.”
Prince Harry is “totally whipped” by his wife, Meghan Markle — and King Charles is fully aware of it, a royal commentator has claimed. Royal broadcaster Esther Krauke insisted that it’s well known among the royals that the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has the “Spare” author under her thumb.
“We know that King Charles said something about him being whipped,” Krauke told the Sun. “We keep hearing things consistently coming out from courtiers and people that are close to the royal family.”
Krauke, who discussed the Sussexes with royal biographer Phil Dampier, said the late Queen Elizabeth II’s opinion of the “Suits” alum had dramatically changed over time.
“The Queen’s opinion of Meghan evolved, and it’s much like how the country’s opinion evolved,” she said. “And much like the public, I think the Queen thought Meghan was a breath of fresh air. Very intelligent, very well-spoken, obviously from her acting background. And she worked, she welcomed her. I think, like much of the country with open arms, I think where things went wrong was clearly the cultural clash.”
Krauke claimed that the former actress thought she was “marrying a billionaire” — when in reality, this was not the case. Markle “was marrying a millionaire with, like, sort of a reduced status,” she said of the As Ever founder, who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Harry. “So that might have been not appealing eventually. But also I just, I don’t think she fully understood or was even interested in what the role was supposed to become,” she said.
[From Page Six]
It’s the fact that people over there feel like this is completely normal, like these continuous, neverending conversations make them look great. They keep rubbing this worrystone, trying to reimagine and rewrite what happened, trying to convince themselves and the public that Meghan was always in the wrong, that she is the reason everything fell apart, and what did Meghan expect?? Anyway, Harry isn’t “whipped” as much as he’s deeply in love with his wife and incredibly protective of her and their children. He prioritizes Meghan, he centers her and her needs in his life, and that’s completely and utterly foreign to Harry’s brother and father. Only… Charles actually IS whipped, or to put it bluntly: Charles is an extremely weak man, and he married a woman who plays him like a fiddle. Charles is so “whipped” that he’s allowed Camilla to destroy his relationships with his sons and grandchildren.
as he should be. Smart, gorgeous, kind-hearted woman with a mission and drive. I’d be whipped too if I was married to her.
I am starting to think these people are incapable of recognizing true happiness. It’s sad and sick.
Oh to be so whipped.
Oh boy! Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! lol! Charles is definitely the royal that’s whipped. He’d ridden hard by that old nag and he loves every minute of it.
It seemed that there has been an uptick in the vitriol lately. What are they distracting from?
They’re bored
Exactly. It’s summer. They’ll go on holidays soon. Back to the Sussexes for their clicks.
I noticed this as well. “Destroy Meghan ” is the new buzzword. What’s coming that we shouldn’t see?
The next media lawsuit is creeping up on the calendar. Daily Fail, I believe?
This feels like preemptive character assassination before the court date. To keep the peasants on the monarchist side. Almost like the they’re trying to get ahead of an unflattering narrative that will sink the BRF even further.
Discovery was lit last time H&M took the press to court, and the palaces were doing the absolute most back then too.
Something behind the scenes is going very wrong and they use all those hit pieces to deflect I think. Yes they’re bored,yes they don’t want the Sussexes to be successful but my instinct tells me they’re something the press is not ready or not allowed to divulge hence a diversion. In the end they all look even more racist with this strategy.
I think its a combination – the press is bored, Meghan’s business is successful so they have to attack, and I think there is something going on behind the scenes with the royals that they are trying to deflect from by trotting out these tried and true hit pieces on Meghan.
Definitely the combination Becks1 says–press is bored, they’re mad Meghan’s business is successful, and Harry’s upcoming lawsuit against the Fail.
What’s going on behind the scenes? Anybody’s guess, but lots to choose from.
— Maybe Charles’ health is worse than we know
— Whatever’s up with Kate that keeps her so thin
— Waleses’ marital troubles, unless they’re just your average married couple who tolerate each other but the love is gone
— Massive increase in the Sovereign Grant recently, despite William still refusing to release his financials. That story sure died fast.
— William’s cash-for-access problem at his upcoming charity polo tournament. Another story that died fast. Apparently, one of the tournament sponsors promised donors to her own charity a “private meeting” with both William and Kate. Now it’s hard to imagine promising a private meeting with the Waleses and then not deliver, but this charity person could also be a massive liar.
And, of course, Meghan simply gets more clicks than the rest of the royals combined, maybe barring Kate. The rota know they’re throwing meat to racist haters but they simply don’t care.
I don’t get it.😕😕😕 What more do they want from this woman???
I agree it seems worse than usual. It’s always been bad but it seems to have been cranked up a notch.
Yes, extended summer vacation is coming up for these poor overworked individuals, plus Will is jetting off to Switzerland for his important appearance at a football match. However, I think this lot of whiners are truly pissed that the As ever products sold out so quickly, especially the new rose, which is the first of what will reportedly be an expanded slate of wine products. Claiming Meghan was fooling people by only offering a very limited stock of items in her other product drops wasn’t getting any traction, and they really really want to damage her ability to establish a reliable income stream. Maybe some pettiness too; Highgrove markets quite a few wine/spirits as well, wonder how those sales are going. The As ever rose ships today; I’m sure we’ll be hearing all about it from “experts”.
They are bored. Pretty soon the royals will be on vacation ( which isn’t much different from what they do now). They are upset cause Meghan’s As Ever brand is a huge success and her Instagram. Plus there have been reports of Harry coming out with something ( not sure how true that is but I hope it is true) They are clearly panicking.
Oooh, I’d be interested in what Harry will sell. Since he works out, I’m thinking protein powder?
Although if he sells his own range of cufflinks and ties, they’d make nice presents.
They very aggressively pursue the narrative that this is all , 100%, Meghan’s fault. I am wondering what the message is and who the audience is.
Audience is the left behinds.
Audience is definitely not the people buying Meghan’s products 😂
Yea it is weird how they keep bringing up Harry for no reason, he is nowhere to be seen… something is up, definitely.
Epstein is in the news again. Brits started noticing Kitty and Billy didn’t like to work. Time for distractions.
Meghans instagram has over 4 million followers and she is getting a lot more positive press from US magazines. Her Asever insta is reposting many customers positive posts about her products and what they are doing with them especially the flower sprinkles. I get multiple notifications a day with a instagram update. As much as they try to compete they just can’t keep up.
This old chestnut again. Both Chuck and Willy are whipped.
Agreed. Chuck is so weak that he allowed his mistress to destroy his marriage, his family, his standing and his reputation. He’s the very definition of whipped. He’s not only whipped, he’s been cuckolded by the Rottweiler.
Once he dies, the Rottweiler will return to APB and her two paid-for homes. The Rottweiler got the better financial deal out of all of them.
Charles even presented Camilla to diana as the safe married friend and asked Camilla to mentor Diana. William was and is under the control of the middletons and .maneuvered to take Kate back
Willy is not whipped.
He’s in control but not happy with kate he settled but he wanted to break up with her and was too weak and took her back. Carole had to intervene
Lazy wasn’t called the mattress during her waity years by Willy’s RPOs for nothing.
But I think he’s whipped by Jason these days.
He strikes as the type who won’t even help carry in the groceries.
I want someone who looks at me like they look at each other. (OK, to be fair, my cat does…)
Aww, enjoy that. Mine mostly looks at me with disdain!
This is hilarious. Considering how Camilla runs the show. Charles should keep quiet if he said that. So true love then is shown by the Wales when William ignores keen or looks annoyed. And a man and wife who love each other and the husband is attentive to his wife are mocked.
^This!
Also, the 90’s called and they want their vernacular back.
The irony here is STARK. In case we needed a reminder that the royals have zero self awareness.
So sick of this cr@p. Yeah, they can’t run away from the fact that the Queen liked Meghan enough to offer her things she never offered Kate, like an overnight on the royal train and riding around with Meghan’s dog in her car.
So now they’re desperately spinning that the Queen’s favorable impression *changed* over time. Except, nope. The Queen was very clear up until the very end that she wanted Harry and Meghan to keep their cottage, to have security, and that they were “much loved.”
If QE2 learnt anything from Diana’s death, she knew the enduring future of her family depended on the popularity of the Sussexes. The fact that they both worked hard to represent the Crown abroad and are UNITED (unlike Chuck and Di) was a massive bonus. What she could not control though was the jealousy of her family members and their relationship with the rats.
Every accusation is a confession with these people.
This paints a peculiar picture of the royal household. Everyone from junior laundry maid to Chief of Staff whispering to each other “Harry is so whipped!”, until it reachs the royal breakfast table when te Head Butler arrives – ” Your morning papers, milord. And Harry is still whipped.”
Yes Eurydice this is hilarious 😂 all this blether about a couple who left 5 years ago. Shouldn’t the Firm be fully occupied with the present when they have a tottery monarch and an heir who don’t care and a future consort with yo-yo symptoms (she skies but flees from work?)
This is straight out of the toxic family guide book. When the new spouse doesn’t fall in with the family rules or submit to the toxic person (it’s usually a/the parent(s), the family says they’re controlling and manipulative and nasty.
And if the family member backs their spouse, they get told over and over that they’re letting their spouse run their lives, they’re a wuss and a wimp, etc, etc.
It’s all projection of course because it’s the family who are controlling and domineering, and they’re upset because they’re losing control.
And how would Charles even know what’s up with Harry if refuses to speak to him?
Exactly.
It’s so gross. They’re using the media to try to continue their abuse of Harry. I hope he doesn’t read any of it.
Precisely.
Yep. In their misogyny and arrogance they cannot fathom that Harry would prioritize his wife and her happiness and the happiness of their family, over Meghan twisting herself into pretzels and giving up everything for crumbs from them. He’s whipped because he cares about her happiness, and they just don’t understand it.
He’s the prince, she should be the one to give her her complete identity and do whatever it takes to fit in with his family and the role that they assign her. That’s why even though they are visibly and clearly unhappy they are still selling William and Kate as the ideal. You see how they speak about the upper hand and winning in relation to marriage’s in that family all the time. It’s bizarre but they view a relationship as having a hierarchy and Meghan isn’t supposed to have consideration made for her needs.
It is still so I unfathomable that anyone would leave royal life behind. So they come up with these silly excuses to justify it. Um, his royal life sucked and he got out. Get the F over it!
Nope. They are still stuck somewhere in Elizabeth Kubler Ross’s “5 Stages of Grief” and keep vacillating, in my opinion, back and forth between denial and anger (mostly anger). One week it’s, “We don’t think about the Sussexes at all! As ever, I mean, ‘ever’!” The next week they revert back to, “It’s all HER fault. We welcomed Meghan with open arm!” They’re sick.
Meghan, just hear me out –
“You MUSN’T go to this man’s funeral!! Just NO.”
No Harry is not whipped he is very much in love and Chuckles and his courtiers know nothing about love. They are assinine cheaters to the nth degree who only care about themselves and no one else. I think they are jealous of what Harry has found with Meg and so they go to great lengths to put what he has down.
Charles did not love or respect Diana. He was too weak to stop seeing Camilla. He was involved with other women too. Do these derangers think cheating and contempt for a wife is the ideal
When a spouse isolates someone from their birth family, the person gets a worse life. Harry went from living in some small cottage that he was renting from his family, being dependent on his father financially, getting used by his family for positive PR to a big mansion in California, living financially free, rich life, having his own PR team to promote his work and foundation. Since leaving, he looks younger, more moisturized, happier, suffering no physical violence. For anyone with neutral eyes, it is obvious his old life was the abusive relationship. He is a free man now with his own family.
The Sussexes are deeply in love with each other. If that is whipped then every married man deeply in love with their wife is whipped. This is a foreign concept to the Windsor’s, putting your wife and children above the crown. Charles is beneath contempt so what he has with that God awful looking monster is indescribable. Those courtiers and the Windsor’s never imagined Harry finding someone of Meghan’s caliber to marry and love. Harry has been underestimated by those folks the entirety of his life and this is exactly why they are still reeling from his exit. Harry chose love over the crown and they will never forgive him. They will twist and contort themselves in many directions before accepting he chose his happiness over them
As the “Spare”, he was never going to get the Crown so this was a no-brainer for him.
A life of being leaked to the rats or a life of freedom? 🤔
Harry is blessed for no longer bending. And they’ve not broken him.
Esther is a random GB News commentator who knows about as much of what Charles thinks as any of us. The same with her comments about Elizabeth’s supposed thoughts about Meghan. Elizabeth’s own actions don’t really reflect this spin as I set out in another post. A lot of this is tabloid nasty spin- as Meghan said they have to have a villain for their profitable soap opera & it’s not about who Meghan actually is.
I do think the family blame Meghan for a lot of the fallout because it’s easier to blame the outsider rather than focus on their own actions & what Harry himself has said for years especially where Harry has been more outspoken on the exit than Meghan. But I tend to think the comments about Harry being whipped are more from the palace staff who were allegedly calling him Harry the hostage etc as was reported in the days prior to Oprah interview. They were the ones who were complaining to Telegraph reporters that they couldn’t catch Harry’s eye anymore because he was always staring at his wife devotedly or wouldn’t make them coffee anymore.
CONGRATULATIONS Prince Harry on being whipped by such an accomplished Lady.
This is so medieval. This institution is so ridiculous.
The difference is so stark, and the stupidity of this narrative and others like it coming out of the Palaces only serves to highlight the contrast.
Meghan builds Harry up. She adores him. She believes in him. She’s always looked at him with stars in her eyes. She watches proudly as he speaks, and speaks of the good work he does in the world with conviction.
And he is just the same toward her.
They put each other and their children first, before anyone else, which is just as it should be for a marriage and family to be strong, and endure the vagaries of time and chance, not to mention the kind of pressure their abusive family members exert.
Meanwhile, Camilla has carried out the classic abuser strategy, of isolating Charles from anyone except her and her inner circle. Kate is clinging to a dead marriage with the strength of a kudzu vine. Charles & BillyIdle spend their time practicing petty cruelties and competing for press coverage.
NONE of them appear to truly love or support one another, beyond their abilities to keep the “royal” grift machine rolling along.
The press really need to stop pointing out how much Harry & HRH Meghan love one another, which is the emotional truth behind the “whipped” smear.
All it really does is throw light on just how terribly the Left Behinds treat one another, and the people they’re paid to represent.
German here. Not sure what ‘whipped’ means? Carrying the heels of your beloved Rottweiler, while your soulmate is staggering around barefoot in a glitzy gown? So Charles is an expert in all things whipped?
Comes from “pussy-whipped” – that is, the Windsor men are led by their balls (testicles – they think with their nuts and not their brains) eg Chuck and the tampon Rottweiler, Willy and his mattress, Harry and Meghan’s magical vagina 😂
Harry saw them hunt his mother, call her crazy, leak lies about her. And eventually kill her
(I’m not saying she was murdered- but she was killed by the press and the palace’s petty insanity)
And he saw history repeating itself with his wife, and determined that the palace, the family, the men in grey, the media- were not going to, for the 2nd time, kill the woman who is his whole world.
And he took action.
And chuck has a lot of nerve (and a wholly complicit “press”) when he whines about how Harry is being controlled by a woman – since he’s been on Camilla’s leash since before he married teen Diana.
When he complains that Harry is awful for talking about what a bad father he is/was – when, again, chuck did a whole authorized biography about how Liz and Phil were horrible parents.
Abolish the monarchy.
Please, everyone, I beg of you! Stop adopting this misogynistic narrative by arguing, no, he isn’t whipped! This narrative totally explains why women who marry into this toxic brood do not fare well and even become self destructive. They expect to have a normal marriage between two equals who love and respect each other. Instead, they usually get an indifferent husband who expects them to fulfill their primary role as brood mare and be seen and not heard in public except on “safe” issues like “early years”.
The only time Harry was ever “whipped” was before Meghan came into his life and showed him he deserved better. Then, he was under the complete autocratic control of his father and a brother who expected him to literally be the whipping boy for his own screwups. That’s “whipped” when you remove all the gendered nonsense about role expectations.
Yep, they treated Harry like their whipping boy. Meghan treated him like an equal to respect as he did with her.
I’m only surprised that this article leaves out the usual descriptive word that precedes whipped.
These spate of articles seem to target Harry to break him. So Harry , don’t scroll to read these articles. Protect yourself.
Harry has said for many years he doesn’t read anything, and we shouldn’t either. His marriage isn’t based on tabloid lies. He’s suing these people, why would he read them?
I have been in the Uk for the past couple of weeks, and a couple of days ago, BBC had two specials: one on how poised, smart, competent and wonderful Kate was and the other on how evil Meghan was and all the things she had done wrong,
I could only stand about half of it so changed the channel, but be prepared for these two programs making their way to US.
The Kate program was first and immediately followed by the hate Meghan program which compared her to wonderful Kate.
Royal Pravda – Operation Destroy the Sussexes in full swing.
At one time the BBC was one of the world’s most respected sources of news.
Shows how much power the RF has over all British institutions.
It just goes to show how much this family thinks of spouses as necessary evils who should be seen and not heard.
Marry into THAT family and spend your life three steps behind, silent and grateful for the condecension!!
The irony is that if William met someone else and wanted to divorce and remarry. The media would turn on Kate and back William and his girlfriend. At the drop of a hat.
No one understands this better than Kate who knows her position is tenuous. It explains a lot about her.
See this is what I’m talking about see where these rumors are coming from everyday there’s a new story now Megan ain’t said nothing in about a week and a half done nothing she might have posted a couple videos on her Instagram but look at the new story that don’t came out now the new story is Charles don’t and staff are saying that that Harry is with so what are the news what are all the journalists going to go on Charles staff says that Charles believe Harry is with you’re using your own narrative against your son because child is with your mother stayed on the throne Queen Elizabeth stayed on the throne because she couldn’t trust your ass because you were so upset with that mistress you married. When your dad thinks you’re weak and you wrote a whole book saying that they bullied you as a child. But you condemn your son and you use your weaknesses things that you feel are failings of yourself you project them onto your son your son’s marriage is not the way you all think it is y’all like to think that Megan wears the pants in the family, y’all got that twisted on purpose for narratives. They dream of having the life that Harry had and what it is is they are secretly jealous. Whenever you see too many of these stories running out here about Harry and Megan doing all this b******* just know somebody in the royal family is doing something bad or will make the family look bad and they need to cover that with a distracting new story and that’s all this is.
The “courtiers” and the people close to the royal family” do not know what is going on between Harry and Meghan. Harry is not afraid of a strong woman and let Meghan shine in opposite to Charles who was jealous of Diana. Harry is very proud of Meghan and supports her.
I agree with Kaiser Charles is a weak man. He lets Wili and Camilla walk all over him and dictate his contact with Harry.
All the things what the late Queen allegedly said about Meghan. This is all third and fourth hand information. It is like Chinese whisper/Telephone game, information is passed from one person to the next, every time the message changes and at the end what comes out is so far fetched from the original message. The only thing different here is that the messengers, BM, courtiers whatever you call them, deliberately twist and change the message to fit their narrative.
Charles is the one that’s whipped. Didn’t he want to be Camilla🩸tampon? I mean really. Who says 💩like that?
I hope Harry and Harry alone goes to Charles boring who GAF funeral. They are constantly belittling Meghan. Yet this moron leaks to the press he wants Meghan and her to play a role in his funeral. Guarantee there wouldn’t be anything obstructing Archie /Lili Diana ($$$). But they will block Meghan. I’m not drinking that tea. It’s his (last will and testament)way of throwing Meghan under the train and letting the trolls and Murdoch Morons profit big time on Archie n Lili Diana. What a piece of💩father he is. I swear he and big belly Tim are fraternal twins.
Exactly what I was thinking.
“Harry is whipped.” Straight from the mouth of Camilla’s tampon.
When these people talk about Harry, they really mean Charles and/or William. This instance it’s Charles. Plus, the fact is Meghan was the one buying furniture for Nottingham Cottage when she and Harry got together. So she already knew about Harry’s status and financial situation when they got married. This woman is pushing a false narrative. Apparently she also said that Harry and Meghan are boring and not profitable but she’s constantly on that Sun show talking about them.
I think Meghan knew she wasn’t marrying a billionaire when she saw where he lived and that he had to go shopping at TJMaxx during the sales for his clothes. Remember, she had to buy a couch for Nottingham Cottage. Charles told them that there was no money to support Meghan as a working royal. If she didn’t love him, if she was only after his money, she would have dumped him long before the engagement stage.
Charles has no room to call anyone “whipped”. Camilla-gate anyone? What was that about Charles wanting to be her tampon? 🙄
This! Their ‘king’ self-identifies as a Tampax—-that’s very bold to be calling someone else whipped 🤣
All projection. Charles, who wanted to live in Camilla’s underwear, is obsessed with female genitalia and appears to define all men’s relationships with women thereby.
Early in the Sussex marriage Harry didn’t show up for some event or something and Charles was reported to have said that Harry is c*ntstruck. This was gleefully reported in the British tabloid press at the time. And now Harry is (pu*sy) whipped?
Do you Brits not see how pervy and disgusting your King appears?
IIRC that was Willy’s minions, probably Jason. Harry hadn’t dated a mixed-race woman before so there were also racial undertones to it, hence Philip supposedly saying, one doesn’t marry an actress (overlooking the fact that Freddie Windsor did, and Harry’s ex Cressida was a struggling thespian).
It was reported that Charles said it but of course the direct quotes have been scrubbed. I only found references to it. See, eg,
https://popbitch.com/emails/the-daily-tonic-the-bluest-peter/
Interestingly, it was reported, I think pre-Cressida, that Harry was dating a mixed race or black student for a while. We never heard more than non-specific tittle tattle though. If it happened, it was nipped in the bud.
If my name were Esther Krauke through no fault of my own, I too would want to take revenge against the universe
Honestly, the reason the institution and the media need to portray Prince Harry as “whipped” or “under Meghan’s control” is because the truth is way more dangerous for them to admit.
If Harry left of his own volition—if he looked around at the institution he was born into, saw how it treated his wife (and by extension, his mother before her), and chose to walk away—then it raises a much bigger question: what does that say about the institution itself?
That would mean he wasn’t brainwashed. He wasn’t manipulated. He saw it clearly and still chose to reject it. That’s damning. Because if someone born into the heart of the monarchy, raised as a working royal with every privilege, still found it toxic enough to leave… what does that say about the system?
So instead, they spin this narrative that Meghan’s the villain. That she dragged him away from his family. That he’s not thinking clearly. Because if he is thinking clearly? If he’s actually happy and thriving outside the royal bubble? Then the whole “Firm” starts to look pretty hollow.
It’s deflection. Classic PR damage control. They’re protecting the brand—even if it means throwing Harry (and especially Meghan) under the bus forever.
💯, @snuffles
You hit the nail on the head – so very clearly.
Also add to it the fact that Meghan eschewing royal life for a happy life with her husband that just happens to be a prince, destroys their narrative that proximity to royalty is THE most coveted thing in life. That she could willingly walk away from the monarchy and it’s trappings shows that the system is not all that it’s cracked up to be….
It’s been half a damn decade and they’re still mad that HARRY – not Meghan who they keep trying to blame all this on, HARRY was the one who looked around at that headass institution, and said “you know what, I’m good”, and decided to protect his wife and child and their own collective peace.
They pulled the “put up and shut up card” at the Sandringham summit, assuming Harry would fold like Margaret did when it was pulled on her two generations prior.
Cue five years of Surprised Pikachu Face from the BRF and endless triangulation of parental and sibling abuse through the gutter tabloid press.
It’s like they want engagement from the Sussexes by pulling out the same tired insults. Ever since Harry gave his BBC smack down interview about Ravec, we haven’t heard from him except for a few work related things. Meghan is busy trying to keep up with AsEver and managing that. We don’t see them outside of Instagram posts. Why are they even dredging them up again? They really can’t move beyond 2020 and are looking for any explanation other than their own appalling actions and toxic attitudes. There’s a New Yorker article that gives the British Royal Family a mention as a train wreck. No one is fooled by their lies. They just won’t shut up about the many ways they hate the Sussexes for getting on with their lives without them. It’s sounding crazy at this point.
Let’s face it, they never got over 1936 either so 2020 must be the year for the mediocre ones.
The Tampon King calling his son “p***y whipped” is too funny!
Meghan was a millionaire in her own right, she didn’t need to marry rich (which Harry wasn’t).
Well, the facts show a 180% different story. No, the queen didn’t change her opinion of Meghan over times, or after she and H&A left in 2020. I believe that them leaving had opened her eyes more to many of the ill treatment M got from the rest of the family and the palace staff.
A few cases in point – the queen:
1) Her statement after the Sandringham summit explicitly read: “… Harry and Meghan remain much loved members of my family”;
1) Had regular phone calls to stay in touch with H&M and the kids. In their first year of leaving Archie was even sent a waffle maker as a Christmas gift;
2) Arranged a secret visit for H&M to see her on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague in 2022, a visit most of her courtiers and non of the heirs knew anything about;
3) Invited them to her 2022 Jubilee, arranged her private security for them, ánd a solo attendance procession in church.
This latest orders and coordinated UK press attempt to draw the late queen into generating more hate against H&M, but M in particular, is because of M’s business and social media success. The UK media and the RF desperately want her to fail.
A second reason to feature the late queen in the Meghan character assassination, is because the two senior royal couples were always very jealous of the bond between the queen and H&M. She gifted H&M things and ‘privileges’ those two couples never received from her but wanted badly, like The Commonwealth Trust positions and some patronages roles to her and prince Philip beloved charities. They hated the queen for that bond and the thing they didn’t get from her, and ‘privileges’, so they took back everything she gifted or had promised them, like: security, a UK home, patronages, honours. Their blind jealousy make them even go after and punished a dead woman. Wild!
I expect they got the charities because the late Queen knew they were hard working and would look after them properly. I hate to think what would happen to Invictus if William somehow got control of it. Shades of Sentebale.
Charles literally admitted to the world that he doesn’t know what love is (“whatever ‘in love’ means”). His relationship with Camilla has been toxic from the start.
And clearly William doesn’t know what love is, either.
They are so befuddled by Harry’s genuine love for his wife, and so miffed that Harry put her safety above the firm’s interests, that they continue to advance this misogynistic, outdated, deluded narrative. It only makes them look more pathetic.
So the man who compared himself to a tampon thinks his son is whipped. Well he should know about being whipped.
The projection around the use of that word “whipped”.
Well, his dad is horse whipped….
You win statement of the day..LOL
You just have to see the confidence of Harry when he gives speeches, unlike the left behinds. See how he dresses and holds himself The fact is these courtiers and insiders have no idea what the dynamics of H&M’s marriage is as they have not living in the UK where these people can interfere at every opportunity.
Honestly, the bigger story here is why these tabloid rags keep chewing the same cud over and over again. Harry and Meghan left the UK more than 5 years ago. There’s not a single one of these so-called “sources” that knows a thing about their lives, and probably haven’t ever met them at all.
It’s crazy how it goes on and on and on and on……..
Is this the same guy that wrote to his mistress about wanting to be her tampon?
That’s rich coming from a guy who begged to be the tampon inside his mistress. Chuckles is THE KING of being whipped!
Says the man who desperately wished to be a tampon between Camilla’s legs.
Well, as already pointed out, you can’t be more whipped than being someone’s tampon. I think Philip has a lot to answer for regarding Charles, but it seems Charles has no intestinal fortitude to start with. To me, he has never considered anyone but his own ego and security.
This is all on Charles not philip. Not once did Charles admit any responsibility for the way he treated Diana and now the Sussexes. Philip passed on and for one thing and he can’t blame his father for how he treats the sussexes
Meghan met Harry when he lived in what he described in his book as looking like a frat house with a beanbag as a chair, holes in his shoes and living in a cottage that from photos looked worse than where she lived in Canada. She met Harry as a millionaire in her own right and bought and paid for furniture for his little low roof cottage. So where exactly would she come to the conclusion that she was going to marry a billionaire? For someone who was a millionaire herself and had access to people in the U.S. who had more money and financial stability, she could have met and married a billionaire without having to move to the UK. And as someone who was concerned with marrying Harry for his money wouldn’t she have stayed in the UK instead of moving back to the US where their finances weren’t guaranteed at the time? Of all of the royal men, Harry is the last one to be labeled as “whipped” when it was his father who cheated on his first wife, destroyed that marriage and the royal reputation for that Rottweiler he calls a wife. Then after contributing to the abuse and eventual demise of Diana he married that Rottweiler and destroyed his relationship with his youngest son and biracial DIL and grandchildren. Then William caved in to his stalker because she showed more than she should have and has been with her ever since, even after she lied about his younger brothers wife because she’s a jealous racist who can’t stand that a biracial woman is better than her.
Interesting how the person King Charles loves to speak about himself. Doesn’t he realize that when he projects emotional statements about his son he is actually talking about himself. Charles doesn’t know anything about Harry because the only time he was ever close to Harry was when he wanted a photo op. And those are not my words but Princess Diana.Thats why in one photo op video taking with Charles and the boys when they where a lot younger. You see William hitting Charles because he knew the score. Only a psychologically damaged individual projects their situation on someone else. Charles needs to stop telling us about his relationship with his wife.
When I saw this headline before I read it . I was going to say , says the man who allowed his barnyard horse to destroy his relationship with his children but then o read and Kaiser already said it for me. As for Harry being whipped. Well good for him . I am happy to know that Harry is whipped by Meghan because outside of his mom. He has never known what it’s likes to be whipped. And I say whipped because what these soul less fools mean but can’t admit or even acknowledge or understand is that what they call whipped, is a man and woman who are married loving and supportive of each other and putting each other needs and wants and happiness first before themselves and chucky who treated Diana like crap can’t understand love or whatever love means and William the terrible only saw Kate as his brood hound . I think he understands love when it comes to Jason or he would understands it if he had a heart
If honoring your marriage vows, respecting, loving, supporting and uplifting your wife and children above all else, is being “whipped “; then Harry should proudly wear that badge.
As head of the Church of England, you would think that king chuckles would be familiar with the quote from the Bible, “therefore shall a man leave his mother and father and cleave to his wife ”
Oh what am I saying, he only clings to his “support ” horse(mila) above all else, including his children. For him to call Harry “whipped” is quite rich.
Considering that Charles was too weak to stand up to his parents on the subject of marriage, then married a 19 year old that he lied & gaslit AND thst all he cares about is Camilla (“mummy! Camilla must have a title! That’s all I care about!”) I think we all know where this projection is coming from….
Charles blames his parents for his marriage to Diana. Charles was 32 not a child he of his own volition dated Diana and proposed. Philip told charles to break up with Diana if he did not want to marry her. Nobody forced him. Charles got the heirs with Diana admitted later he never loved her. Charles blames others. He also takes no responsibility for the treatment of the sussexes. It’s all on Charles not his parents
Charles was bullied into marriage with Diana by his father, his maternal grandmother and the press, they kept going on and on about when he was going to do his duty and provide the heir and the spare. He was certainly responsible for the treatment of the Sussexes. When Kate wanted to talk about Archie’s colour I hope he told her to shut up but I doubt it.
Sunnyside . The queen liked lady jane Wellesley and Charles did not marry her. He was not forced. The queen mum was upset that mountbatten wanted Charles to marry his granddaughter. So Diana was a counter to this. Proposed match. The queen told Charles she liked dian a but that was not forcing him. There were other candidates for Charles besides Diana and if she turned hi. Down there were others. Charles was not bullied and philip told him to drop diana if he was not interested in marriage. Charles never blamed The queen mum for forcing him to marry anyone. Charles treating Diana badly is all on him.
Amanda knatchbull granndaughter of mountbatten and,a candidate for Charles wife looks like actress saorise Ronan. Charles and Amanda are second cousins.
Charles was not weak when he behave d badly to Diana. Philip is not to blame . Charles is. Charles publicly put down Diana and that’s all on him
Mom and dad did not make him do it.
That’s rich coming from someone who wished he was a tampon.
Said the same thing….
The Sussexes have seriously made a problem for the Monarchy. You are supposed to be like the Duke of Windsor and slink around the fringes and be dependent upon the purse of the Monarch. They feel that H&M are real threats to the Monarchy. You’ve got to wonder if 30 years from now they will still be writing this crap.
Coming from a man who said he wanted to be a woman’s tampon… a fucking tampon folks… always consider the source…
Gawd I hope there’s a backlash in Britain against all this BS from the palaces. People have eyes. They can see Meghan’s As Ever is a roaring success, they can see Harry traveling for Invictus and Travelyst. They can see Harry and Meghan living and loving each other, whether it’s twerking in the hospital, hugging on the beach, or at Disneyland.
And I hope someone outs Jason Knife as the source of a lot of this cr@p on the WhatsApp or wherever. Knauf’s new proximity to William can’t be coincidental.