Queen Camilla thanked Novak Djokovic after she borrowed his Montenegro home??

Novak Djokovic owns a lot of real estate. Over the years, I’ve tried to keep up with it, but I have no idea how many private and commercial properties he has at this point. A tennis club in Serbia, a restaurant in Monaco, a home in Belgrade, a place in Monaco, a place in Spain, and apparently a place in Montenegro too. Why are we just finding out about the home in Montenegro? Well, apparently Queen Camilla stayed there. Camilla spoke to Novak at Wimbledon on Wednesday – the club threw together a quick receiving line, and Novak was the only active player available to greet Camilla before she galloped into the Royal Box. During their brief talk, she thanked him for allowing her to stay at his home in Montenegro??
A “private” conversation between the Queen and Novak Djokovic covered the Queen’s stay at one of the tennis player’s properties in Montenegro. The Queen, 77, attended Wimbledon on Wednesday and caught up with the multi-Grand Slam winner ahead of watching the men’s quarter-finals from the Royal Box on Centre Court. While the pair were speaking, Her Majesty appeared to discuss a trip to the Balkans, where she is suggested to have stayed at one of Djokovic’s properties.
During their conversation, the Queen thanked the Serbian seven-time champion for allowing her to stay at his property, a source claimed.
A video of the pair meeting on the players’ lawn shows Djokovic telling the Queen: “Oh yes, the property in Montenegro. Wonderful. I hope you enjoyed it.”
The Queen, who was accompanied by her sister Annabel Elliot, responded: “Lovely. It was quite a long time ago. Very nice.”
She also told him she had her “fingers crossed” for his match against Italian Flavio Cobolli, which Djokovic went on to win. At a press conference after the match, Djokovic refused to be drawn on his conversation with the Queen. He said it was “private” but that she had asked a “non-tennis related” question.
The Queen’s last trip to the Balkans in an official capacity was with the King on a six-day royal tour in March 2016. The tour took the couple from Croatia to Kosovo as well as Montenegro and Serbia on behalf of the British government. As part of the trip, she toured a children’s home in Belgrade, Serbia, that is supported by the Djokovic Foundation. At the time, he sent her a video message to thank her for the visit, saying her presence at the Zvecanska Centre was “of tremendous importance and significance”.
Sure, it’s possible that Charles and Camilla “used” one of Novak’s homes while they were traveling on official business many years ago. But it also feels possible that Camilla jetted off to some vacation and she regularly “borrows” people’s homes and no one reports on it. It’s pretty rare that we even hear of Camilla’s vacations, because that news always goes down poorly with the public. Like, people hate the stories of “Camilla staggered off to a wellness center to dry out for two weeks” and “Camilla went hunting in Spain.” How would they react to “Camilla jetted off to Montenegro and borrowed Novak Djokovic’s house?”
We hear that every year Camilla goes on a “bucket and spade” aka family beach vacation with her children and grandchildren, never hear about when and where. She and Charles used to freely take yacht trips from John Latsis and others. Are we to believe that this has all really stopped? Of course not. In 2016 the Daily Mail wrote a huge piece on William and Kate as “king and queen of the freebies” that detailed the fact that they not only never paid for their trips and housing but that their expenses were also paid for them in those spots. It’s something that multi millionaires want to brag about and have “be known.”
It just clearly points out that the Windsors are the biggest moochers around. They never pay and never treat.
Charles’ mistress has surely enjoyed the perks and favours of the Royal life even before taking over the throne. No wonder she did what she did to get rid of Princess Diana and become his wife. 😞 Being Queen must be so very satisfying and rewarding – the perks, the quid pro quos, the favors.