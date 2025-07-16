Donald Trump doesn’t know ‘why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody’

In the past two weeks, this Jeffrey Epstein issue has really exploded. It all started when the FBI and DOJ hastily announced the closure of the long-running Epstein investigation. They announced that there is no “Epstein client list” and that there was nothing to see here, folks. To make matters worse, the FBI released “footage” outside of Epstein’s jail cell for the hours before Epstein’s mysterious in-custody death, and the footage was obviously manipulated and edited. For most people, this is yet another story of Donald Trump’s degeneracy, corruption and sleaze. For MAGA cultists, this is a surprisingly big deal. For years, those cultists were promised the Epstein files would reveal all of the Democratic predators… and now they have to admit that Trump’s actions reek of a cover-up. Well, Trump has a message for his cult: you’re terrible if you care about Jeffrey Epstein!

President Donald Trump sent a blunt message to supporters after MAGAworld spent another day furiously clamoring for the release of the Epstein files. While speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, Trump was asked to weigh in on MAGA’s keen interest in the controversy surrounding disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The president then raged at his own base and claimed “only pretty bad people” were still interested in the case. “I don’t understand why they would be so interested. He’s dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is…I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid but it’s boring, and I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.” The president then vowed that he was happy for “credible information to be released despite Republicans voting down efforts to release the files this week. “Credible information, let them give it, any thing that’s credible, I would say, let them have it,” Trump said. The MAGA base’s sustained interest in the Epstein files could be explained in part by Trump’s own vow on the campaign trail to release them if he were elected. In a September 2024 interview on The Lex Fridman Podcast, Trump said he would be willing to release the Epstein files along with thousands of classified documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, which were publicized in March. “I’d be inclined to do the Epstein,” Trump said at the time. “I’d have no problem with it.” Some of the president’s appointees to key positions in his administration also have a long history of demanding the release of the Epstein files. Kash Patel, a longtime conspiracy theorist turned FBI director, told House Republicans in a 2023 interview to “put on your big boy pants, and let us know who the pedophiles are.” His deputy director, podcaster Dan Bongino, suspects “there’s a reason they’re hiding” the client list, which many believe includes prominent politicians and businessmen.

Again, we’ve gone from Trump cultists screaming “release the Epstein files” and Trump saying “yes, we’ll do just that,” to… an active cover-up and Trump telling his cult that they’re bad people for wanting to know anything about the trafficking operation he was involved in or the cover-up he’s part of. What’s worse is that I’ve seen several prominent reporters express doubts about the coverup, not to mention doubts about Trump’s involvement with Epstein. It’s all very odd. The coverup alone speaks volumes about Trump’s involvement with Epstein.

Also: Trump is in really bad shape physically. The photos in this post are from Tuesday, and there are recent photos going around (below) of Trump’s f–ked up hand and his swollen ankles.

Swollen ankles at the World Cup

Bruised hand at today’s press availability. Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health? Where is @jaketapper? pic.twitter.com/SRo0bpJReK — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 15, 2025