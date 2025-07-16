Donald Trump doesn’t know ‘why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody’

In the past two weeks, this Jeffrey Epstein issue has really exploded. It all started when the FBI and DOJ hastily announced the closure of the long-running Epstein investigation. They announced that there is no “Epstein client list” and that there was nothing to see here, folks. To make matters worse, the FBI released “footage” outside of Epstein’s jail cell for the hours before Epstein’s mysterious in-custody death, and the footage was obviously manipulated and edited. For most people, this is yet another story of Donald Trump’s degeneracy, corruption and sleaze. For MAGA cultists, this is a surprisingly big deal. For years, those cultists were promised the Epstein files would reveal all of the Democratic predators… and now they have to admit that Trump’s actions reek of a cover-up. Well, Trump has a message for his cult: you’re terrible if you care about Jeffrey Epstein!
President Donald Trump sent a blunt message to supporters after MAGAworld spent another day furiously clamoring for the release of the Epstein files. While speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, Trump was asked to weigh in on MAGA’s keen interest in the controversy surrounding disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The president then raged at his own base and claimed “only pretty bad people” were still interested in the case.
“I don’t understand why they would be so interested. He’s dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is…I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid but it’s boring, and I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”
The president then vowed that he was happy for “credible information to be released despite Republicans voting down efforts to release the files this week. “Credible information, let them give it, any thing that’s credible, I would say, let them have it,” Trump said.
The MAGA base’s sustained interest in the Epstein files could be explained in part by Trump’s own vow on the campaign trail to release them if he were elected. In a September 2024 interview on The Lex Fridman Podcast, Trump said he would be willing to release the Epstein files along with thousands of classified documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, which were publicized in March. “I’d be inclined to do the Epstein,” Trump said at the time. “I’d have no problem with it.”
Some of the president’s appointees to key positions in his administration also have a long history of demanding the release of the Epstein files. Kash Patel, a longtime conspiracy theorist turned FBI director, told House Republicans in a 2023 interview to “put on your big boy pants, and let us know who the pedophiles are.” His deputy director, podcaster Dan Bongino, suspects “there’s a reason they’re hiding” the client list, which many believe includes prominent politicians and businessmen.
Again, we’ve gone from Trump cultists screaming “release the Epstein files” and Trump saying “yes, we’ll do just that,” to… an active cover-up and Trump telling his cult that they’re bad people for wanting to know anything about the trafficking operation he was involved in or the cover-up he’s part of. What’s worse is that I’ve seen several prominent reporters express doubts about the coverup, not to mention doubts about Trump’s involvement with Epstein. It’s all very odd. The coverup alone speaks volumes about Trump’s involvement with Epstein.
Also: Trump is in really bad shape physically. The photos in this post are from Tuesday, and there are recent photos going around (below) of Trump’s f–ked up hand and his swollen ankles.
Swollen ankles at the World Cup
Bruised hand at today’s press availability.
Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?
Where is @jaketapper? pic.twitter.com/SRo0bpJReK
— Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 15, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He looks like he’s rotting from the inside out.
Like a pumpkin left out in the sun!
Pumpkin is what I thought of as well!
I think he is. The evil is overwhelming him.
Dorian Gray
He’s rotten from the inside out !
Wait…What? Who are the “several prominent reporters” expressing doubts about the cover up and Trump’s involvement? Please spill the tea! Don’t leave us hanging. 👀🫖
Josh Johnson did an absolutely brutal take on this – the performance was posted yesterday.
Loved it (love JJ). So did comedian Trae Crowder. And Jordan Klepper on The Daily Show.
I love this all for Trump.
It obvious that Trump wants everybody to forget about Epstein because he’s on the list.
I think the real issue is that the countries Epstein laundered money for have heavily bribed Trump.
Ahhh, thank you. That makes more sense.
Because I have never understood why DT promised to release the files in the first place, let alone make it a huge part of his campaign “promises,” or whipped his followers into a frothing tizzy about how the files would ruin establishment Dems.
He had to know, as one of Epstein’s most regular clients, he would be all over those files.
So none of this made any sense to me.
(Unless he thought he and Epstein were such good buds Epstein would never have kept documentation on DT himself?!)
Honestly, I just thought they would make fake files that DO include the names of their political enemies and conveniently leave DT out, since they have no qualms about blatantly violating the law and lying/doctoring/faking everything else, so I’m still surprised they chose this messier route. I still suspect they WILL cave and provide fake “Epstein files” in the end.
I’ve been loosely following this story, but tuned in a bit more now that Donald is trying to navigate this mess of his own making in the press and with his base. Ha! DT is the one who stoked the Qanon dark conspiracies about these files to the nth degree for years. It was right up there with Hunters laptop and all that nonsense. Several of the podcast bros built their entire career on this Epstein scandal. I hope it turns into a huge headache for them all.
Yes. He’s now asking, “Why is everyone paying attention to this conspiracy theory which I have been promoting for years?”
Right? It would be laughable if we weren’t living in such a hellscape of his making. It’s nice to see his base pushing back on him but won’t hold my breath that this is what finally breaks the MAGA fever, though.
Yep. Came here to say something similar. He was able to bait MAGA into it by retweeting stuff about how the Clintons were integral to Epstein’s crimes. The hatred for the Clintons on the right is deep and enduring. MAGAts are really foaming at the mouth to see the Clintons clapped in irons and thrown into prison. But now Trump and his Congressional Republican minions are denying them that which MAGA sorely desires. And now MAGA wants to burn it all down. LOL
Back in 2016, Trump used to call for Hillary Clinton’s imprisonment daily. He repeated it in 2020. And then he denied ever saying it! He’s stark raving mad.
Tell us without telling us, etc., etc.
I would love to play poker against this rotting piece of shit, provided I could withstand his stench long enough. I could win my way into his tax bracket in no time, with enough money to get away with not paying those taxes, too.
No doubt you’d win but he would just stiff you. He doesn’t have the cash. He’d call you derogatory names and declare that HE won and you actually did not win.
In all that early-DOGE data download festival, surely someone got a copy of the list. Wonder how agitated Elno needs to get to share it, or one of those baby tech bros to put it out there for cred? Because it seems like a matter of when not if.
Agree. Someone has a copy of “the list”. Holding it for the highest bidder? Bondi?
Elmo has been quelled for the moment with a $200 million bribe; the US military is buying rights to use the newly antisemitic Grok. So he’s neutered for the moment.
Without a doubt though, yes, several people have all the information.
Few things: 1. Trump has more pictures with Epstein than with any of his kids, straight up. 2. As a doctor, I can say the hand bruises are likely from IV punctures and the swollen ankles are giving either heart failure or really bad peripheral vascular disease (treatment of either of which would explain the IV bruises). I’m personally rooting for heart failure, as the fluid buildup in the lungs is quite literally like drowning and feels as such. I’m not one to wish bad things on anyone, but Tangerine Joffrey gets special treatment and should feel like he’s gasping for air – just like he’s made all of us feel since he came down that elevator a decade ago.
Either could be exacerbated by covid. It’s poetic, in a way.
I was just wondering if the pig demon’s famous bout with covid in 2020 might have worsened whatever internal rotting situation he has going on.
Yes, was just going to post: Pitting from edema? Congestive heart failure? Kidney disease? On top of lunacy and dementia.
cankles, for sure. it looks like a biscuit tube that popped. most likely some degree of HF, given his age.
he’s wearing compression socks too.
LOLOL
Oh, MAGA, are you finally realizing that he conned you into giving him a get out of jail free card? What’s it like being on the gaslit end of things for once?
I still don’t think they think he is implicated in those files. They are just bigly mad that Bill Clinton and Hollywood liberals haven’t been exposed. Why won’t their daddy (ew) release those names?
My heart is bleeding for Trump as he deals with a situation where his loyal followers aren’t taking his orders in their usual unthinking fashion. Long may it last.
I am sincerely surprised that their pushback has lasted as long as it has. Usually, the cycle of the observation of 24 hours of right wing silence until the talking points has been distributed to the right wing collectively baying their talking points has already happened and the world has moved on, but they’re not moving on as quickly as I would have guessed.
Long may it last, as you say. It’s the first real crack I’ve seen.
I don’t know if I can even trust this crack to last. The cult of “we do whatever he says mindlessly” has gone on so long that if the list did come out and Trump did (redacted), I doubt anyone would even slightly care?
This is reminding me of The Fountainhead (I know, I know), specifically the part where after years of shitting on Howard Roark in his newspaper (despite their like, closeted friendship later), Gail Wynand decides to publicly support Roark in his papers. After years of being riled up to hatred, his readers don’t buy it or listen to him.
Could it be…that maybe the reason this orange sh*t stain doesn’t understand why the Epstein case would be of any interest to anybody…is because he’s too cognitively impaired/damaged to remember even interacting with and knowing Epstein very well? That’s what’s going through my mind. His enablers saw him all over the files and shut it down on his behalf but maybe spared him the reason why? Thus the lies about there’s no client list and the edited video? I’m certainly not defending him but I’m also wondering if this is playing a part here. Like the less he knows (because he doesn’t remember), the less likely he is to incriminate himself and spill the beans on camera or during one of his rants on social media.
Just one more Big Mac!
No, let’s move this faster. More Big Macs. Send McDonalds gift cards to where the traitor to his country lives. Let’s bury him in Big Macs and all the fries and as many Diet Cokes as he wants. More, more, more.
It is not Epstein himself who is of interest, but all the people who profited from his girl and child trafficking ring and who raped and violated children and underage girls with his help.
I find it telling that of all the obvious lies Trump has told over the years, the MAGA crew only cares about the one that promises lurid details of sexual deviance.
Maxwell’s available for a chat for the next 20 years.
It’s that pic of Epstein and Maxwell sitting in the same bench QEII once occupied at the Queen’s Cabin on the Balmoral estate that, to me, show the reach of these for-hire perverts.
Jetting around the world, time zone’s melting, one’s left thinking the fly-overs aren’t even human, people become things to use.
He probably thought that his people were competent enough to manage a successful cover-up and that his followers were too stupid to question anything.