Vine: Prince William is better at ‘marshaling his emotions’ because of Kate

The Daily Mail’s columnists are reveling in the opportunity for a summer storyline of “attacking and insulting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Their opening, if they even needed one, is the secret peace summit between representatives of the Sussexes and King Charles last week. It’s all anyone can talk about, and by “anyone,” I mean Prince William and his courtiers, who have been panic-briefing since the summit news dropped. Mail columnist Sarah Vine had a particularly galling piece this week: “The difference between William and Harry is that one has Kate to soothe his mental anguish… the other has Meghan to rub salt into his wounds.” It’s interesting though – there are some coded messages to King Charles AND William in this piece, as well as a huge amount of projection.
Vine agrees that the terrible Sussexes need to come back: As A. N. Wilson argued so cogently in yesterday’s Daily Mail, ‘fractured dynasties do not survive’, and when the crown eventually passes to Prince William, it would be infinitely better if Harry and Meghan were inside the tent rather than on the outside causing mayhem.
Charles inflicted more institutional damage than Harry?? At 76, Charles may now be the very personification of royal respectability, but as a prince he was, to put it bluntly, a hot mess.No one likes to mention it any more because, well, he’s the King, but in his day he arguably inflicted as much damage – if not more – on the reputation of the Royal Family as his younger son has in recent years. Charles in the 1990s and 2000s did not exactly cover himself in glory. There was his flagrant infidelity (including that unfortunate telephone conversation in which he expressed a desire to be reincarnated as a sanitary product); his infamous, meddling ‘black spider’ letters to ministers and others; and his frankly cruel treatment of Princess Diana, who had been little more than a child when he married her.
Harry has deep psychological wounds: That’s why, fundamentally, taking steps to welcome the wayward duke back into the family is the right thing. When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood. But if you can grab them and hold them to your heart, show them the love and understanding they need, soothe their hurt with the balm of forgiveness, you can perhaps help them begin to move forwards.
William knows how to marshal his emotions: Prince William is arguably the real injured party for the simple reason that, while some of Harry’s anger towards his father may be justified because of what happened with his late mother, he has no earthly right to resent his brother – or, for that matter, his poor sister-in-law. The Prince of Wales is just as scarred as Prince Harry – possibly more so since, when they were both boys, William was famously protective of his younger sibling, while also dealing with his own loss. And yet William has it in him, I’m sure, for the simple reason that, like his late grandmother, he does understand how to marshal his emotions. Instead of indulging his pain, feeding off it even, as Harry has done, he seems to have mastered it, channelling it into his royal roles and his family.
Kate is better than Meghan, apparently: Then again, William had slightly better luck – or judgment – than his brother, in that he had the good sense to marry the Princess of Wales. Without her stabilising and steadfast presence, who knows where he might be? As the late Queen said of Prince Philip, Kate has, quite simply, been William’s strength and stay. Which is possibly why he is so furious with his brother for all that he has said and done to undermine her, especially given her cancer diagnosis. Sadly, the Duchess of Sussex seems to have had the opposite effect on Prince Harry. Instead of helping him heal his emotional wounds, she seems to have re-opened them – or even rubbed salt in them, some might say. Instead of encouraging him to shape his own identity within the Royal Family, she has helped him turn his back on it. Which might have been fine if together they had embarked on something truly life-affirming. But they didn’t.
The projection has been off the charts in recent weeks, right? Everything they accuse Meghan of, they’re really talking about Kate. Kate, and not Meghan, manipulated a weak and dumb prince into marriage. Kate, and not Meghan, is bad at being a public figure. Kate, and not Meghan, has havoc and drama with her husband. And describing William as someone who knows how to “marshal his emotions” is pure fantasy – even William’s own biographers and allies plainly state that he’s a violently emotional man, prone to screaming, rage and tantrums. I appreciate that Vine at least admitted that Charles has done much more reputational damage to the monarchy than Harry has ever done though!
Yes Opposite Day is back. Peg can’t control his emotions just look at him when he has to appear with his beloved wife. He looks surly and angry. I don’t think Can’t can help him with his tantrums I believe she may get hurt when he rages after all he had no problem pushing his brother down in anger. That scar over her eye has a story to tell. Just projection that is all.
Exactly Susan Collins; he looks enraged around her, not tranquil. It was always so.
Regardless, marrying someone who soothes your emotions does not a marriage make. He’s not in love with her, she was a convenience and continues to be so.
As I have said before, Kate lights William’s fuse and stands back and watche s him explode. She is complicit in stoking his rages and revenges.
I agree with you Libra!
That video from the journalist who was cycling confirmed how kate was making the situation worse with William. We could clearly hear her rile William up.
Actually, it was the Wales’ who were cycling (somewhere near Amner), and it was a photographer who was the person walking, not far away. Maybe in 2022? I recall at the time there was a reason the photographer said he was there, unconnected with Will and family, but the video is no longer available. As to your point, I remember it very clearly, and yes, Kate was definitely riling up an already angry William.
Flattering William by saying he had better judgment in choosing a wife. Ummm. Why do I feel like this is a message to William? Flatter him first and then tell him how great Kate is. Feels like Vine is reminding William to appreciate his wife.
The truth is Kate was the only woman around him willing to marry him.
Charles must have one leg in the grave because the royal rota are getting more desperate by the hour.
This comment “ Without her stabilising and steadfast presence, who knows where he might be?” felt like a warning.
The main problem here is Harry got therapy and his eyes were opened to a lot of injiustice and abuse in the Royal Family.
Yikes, this is William marshalling his emotions?
How did William show better judgment in choosing a wife? What has Kate accomplished pre-marriage or post marriage that stands out? Her husband is described as a self-powering power station due to his anger just about every week, how is she helping him ” marshal” his emotions? Between the two of them he has a job because he was born first, and she has a job because she married the guy who was born first. That’s it.
Also, I really wish they would stop and infantalizing the grown ass man that Harry is. This man is on the record in numerous interviews going back 20 years, speaking about how much he dislikes being in England because of the press, how no one wants the top job, and how happy he is that he was able to escape that environment and do philanthropy the way that he wants to do it without all of the institutional trap doors. He flat out said in the docu series that misogyny is the only reason that you want to believe that it wasn’t his decision for his family to leave. Yet and still with him looking directly in the camera and saying this, it’s all Meghan’s fault. They just cannot accept that he rejected them, but they also choose to continue to treat them horrifically.
Keen followed William to his University, and somehow the Middletons arranged access. Carole became the “mother figure” and William was pursued by Kate for ten years. William did not “choose” the Middletons chose him and after a while William “settled” for Kate.
She went to the “right” school and befriended William’s circle. And whatever else she had to do to get to spend time in his company. But, despite whatever nonsense he said, he only ever stuck with the toffs or toff-adjacent. He was never going to marry anyone who wasn’t privately educated, with the appearance of money, if not actual money, white, protestant and English.
William was not protective of Harry. William did not “choose” Kate but settled for her after years of breakups and wanting to date other women who did not want him. Kate has passive aggression and grabs at his rear end, which irritates him. The two look like they can’t stand each other. She is no Prince Philip. Comparing her to Philip as a consort is absurd.
He could control Kate because he knew the Midds were so desperate.
She uses passive aggression on joint appearances, and she has the “loving looks” which he ignores.
lol this piece is funny. This has to come from KP right, or the Middletons? attacking charles, reminding people of how perfect Kate is and how awful Meghan is, etc.
What I’m gathering over the past few days is that William is really really mad about the “peace summit” and that he’s raging all over the place. Kate’s probably drinking crack babies and ignoring him. (or at a different location entirely)
Does he marshal his emotions using pillows instead of vases?
Praising K as the best all end all means this is from CarolE.
Another column that ignores Spare – even the parts of Spare that confirmed that the media reported for decades and reported while it was happening, like Camilla throwing Harry and William under the bus to rectify her own image. Spare makes it clear the boys were not close, William was not protective, and William hung Harry out to dry also. And all of that was hinted at in media coverage or said out right at the time.
Vile has written her memoirs and settled scores with her ex husband Michael Gove for dumping her after a long marriage and two kids. She is very bitter and actually sent Alice Evans a friendly message in the wake of her separation! Believe me she’s warning Will not to ditch Kate. Platell is equally bitter about her own divorce so both will side with Kate in the event of a divorce.
That was the vibe I got as well.
I’m sure this must be an Onion article.
Imagine having to communicate with your family through tabloids? The whole Royal Family/ROTA back and forth is sooooo odd??! Like instead of telling Charles directly to his face how you feel, you have to get a tabloid to write an article about it. And vice versa.
Its a toxic swamp for sure!
The Waleses are really rattled. All these emotional support pieces ensuring the Waleses that they are right and nothing is their fault.
Willi was not the protective big brother. Willi did not want to know Harry at Eaton and Harry started Eaton just two weeks after Diana’s death.
Harry is a truth seeker. He needs to know what happened. to leave it behind and move on. As Amy Bee said above Harry attended therapy and he recognised what happened to him.Harry saw what happened with Meghan in the royal family, a repeat of Diana’s treatment. Harry is fiercely protective of Meghan and his children. The BM always emphasise how protective Charles is of Camilla and Willi is of Kate but they never acknowledge how fiercely protective Harry is of Meghan, Archie and Lilibeth.
Willi needs an anger management course to manage his feelings.
One correction here Monica, Harry returned to Ludgrove two weeks after Diana’s death. He entered Eton in September 1998.
Will ignored Harry at Ludgrove too. A few years ago, I was watching some older documentary, maybe about Charles? – Harry and Will were sitting next to each other, looking through a photo album, IIRC. Harry said he’d been excited to go to Ludgrove, he knew he’d have a big brother there, but (said with a bit of a laugh) that Will ignored him. No response whatsoever from Will, sitting right there, to what Harry said.
If Kate is so great at soothing WIlliam, why do the media always report him as being incandescent with rage?
The talk of raging, violent Windsor men with their “Windsor tempers” and women whose super power is being able to “calm them down” goes back generations and genuinely horrifies me.
Margaret was famously given credit as the only one who could calm her father during his violent “gnashes,” Philip was constantly lashing out at his wife, his children (particularly Charles) his staff, random press people and the Queen was credited with “never reacting.” Camilla is now the one who calms and soothes irrational psycho Charles, who flips out at leaky pens and once tore a sink out of a wall because he was so enraged at Diana. Now Kate is the one who has to co-dependently manage ragey William’s adult temper tantrums?? And the press writes about it like it’s charming and lovely??? These men are scary emotional toddlers whose wives and daughters tiptoe around their rage and that’s a sweet story for this dysfunctional media and island.
…otherwise known as emotional labour, and those are some classic cases of families putting the burden on the women.
I definitely get that vibe from William and Kate. The talk of how Kate “pours oil on troubled waters” just makes her sound like a put-upon, worn out doormat. I’m seeing it happening with Charlotte already, with the talk of how she’s the “bossy” one who keeps her rowdy brothers in check. She’s ten years old and there’s already that sexist term “bossy” and an expectation that she’ll be doing the same kind of heavy lifting for the menfolk. It’s sick.
Everything you said here is spot on!! It’s so creepy!
Come now, how can we be expected to take Sarah take on who Harry should be married to and what a happy marriage is when ain’t she the one who’s husband cheated on her and then divorced her ? Maybe if she wasn’t so busy salvating on Meghan and Harry and Their marriage. Maybe she herself would still have a husband. Unfortunately for Sarah Harry can’t help her . He is taken by his beautiful, brilliant, intelligent, hardworking wife Meghan Sussex go sling your hook elsewhere Sarah . I am sure they are some snakes out there waiting for your type .
Also what she really means is William married white and Harry disgraced these white colonizers and their racist mentality by daring to fall in love with a woman of black blood and then having children with her. . We see you Sarah . We see you you racist
Sarah Vine was married to Michael Gove. What she knows about choosing well would fit on the back a postage stamp.
“Vine agrees that the terrible Sussexes need to come back:” Totally lacking in logic. If the Sussexes are ‘terrible’ the last thing the monarchy needs is for them to come back.
This is all deranged, but these lines really struck me: “Which might have been fine if together they had embarked on something truly life-affirming. But they didn’t.”
— What could be more “life-affirming” than raising two beautiful, happy children far away from the glare of a vicious rota and the control of a malignant family business?
— What could be more life-affirming than creating and growing an international organization celebrating the athletic achievements of wounded veterans?
— What could be more life-affirming than creating media meant to spread joy?
— What could be more life-affirming than choosing a partner who always has your back, and revels in your victories?
I could go on forever about the life-affirming existence that H&M have created together.
“…it would be infinitely better if Harry and Meghan were inside the tent rather than on the outside causing mayhem.”
AKA,
“….it would be infinitely better for W & K if Harry and Meghan were inside the tent under W’s thumb, rather than on the outside living their best lives in peace and happiness.”
Fixed it for you, Sarah.
Welp, looks like someone at KP finally realized that sending Knauf out every day as a “William’s friend” to brief that Bulliam “effing hates Harry” and wants to bully Archie and Lily too, wasn’t a great look. Especially as his (slightly) more stable father is at least considering peace talks.
So this piece of damage control wants us to believe that Bulliam is the calm, emotionally stable one. As someone pointed out, the piece has KP’s fingerprints all over it because it takes swipes at Charles. Problem is, we all have eyes and have read the earlier articles about Bulliam incandescenting (thanks, someone here, for the word). Bet the Fail’s readership of trolls and racists will eat it up, though.
Hold up. Wasn’t Waity previously described as “giving as good as she gets” during Wales domestic disputes? How does that calm Peg down?
In quite a short time, so much has changed. They’ve lost QE, Prince Philip & Charles has cancer for his remaining, dwindling days. Suddenly they’re realizing that William, though in his 40’s, lacks the strong work ethic of his father & grandmother. He’s also a hot head, not a nice person & people are scared to tell him no. That’s who they basically have left now. He will be relying on George a lot, that’s why they have George dressing the role already. Does he really need to be wearing a suit to a tennis match? And George will be relying on his sister for support. Kate wants to wear a tiara while frolicking in the fields. That’s about it. Meghan & Harry are the power couple accomplishing great things. They underestimated Harry’s drive & intelligence. And thought he would choose a “spare type” wife who would be submissive & not accomplished.