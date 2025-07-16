Mail: Natasha Archer ‘hastily unfollowed’ Duchess Meghan’s friends on IG

Embed from Getty Images

Well well. We’ve been keeping track of the “Natasha Archer was stalking the Duchess of Sussex’s friends and associates on Instagram” story for the past week. Archer just left her position as the Princess of Wales’s stylist this month, and as part of her post-royal life, Archer made her IG public for the first time. Which is when people looked at which accounts Archer has been following for years, only to find out that she was following the accounts of: Meghan, As Ever, Delphina Balquier, Daniel Martin, Abigail Spencer, Heather Dorak, What Meghan Wore, Mandana Dayani, Clare Waight Keller, Meghan’s colorist and many more people within Meghan’s circle. In the wake of this scandal, we’ve been keeping track of which British outlets reported anything about Archer’s creepy behavior. GB News threw the first brick! And now the Daily Mail has written this: “Kate’s right hand woman hastily unfollows Meghan’s friends on Instagram after making her account public.”

The Princess of Wales’ former personal assistant and stylist has unfollowed several Instagram accounts after royal fans noticed she was following some of Meghan Markle’s inner circle. Natasha Archer, 37, made her Instagram public after quitting her job at Kensington Palace last week. The stylist and personal assistant worked for the royals for more than 15 years – starting off in a role working for Prince Harry and Prince William before becoming Kate’s righthand woman. After making her Instagram public, sleuths found that Natasha was following both Meghan’s Instagram account and As Ever, the former royal’s new lifestyle brand. Natasha was also following Meghan’s make-up artist Daniel Martin, her close friends Abigail Spencer, Delfina Blaquier and Heather Dorak as well as various blogs and fan accounts dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion. She has since unfollowed dozens of accounts but still follows Sarah Rafferty, Meghan’s co-star on Suits and Emma Grede – a recent guest on Meghan’s podcast. Natasha is leaving the role to set up her own consultancy company. It is understood the Prince and Princess of Wales have wished Natasha the very best for a new chapter after their years-long association.

I’ve gone back to my previous theory that Archer basically knows too much for Kate to ever cut ties completely or blame everything on Archer. I think that’s why the British media is being so squirrelly as well – they’re itching to turn this into a larger scandal, but Kensington Palace isn’t playing ball and there are no “royal sources” willing to say “of course Kate had no idea that Archer was stalking all of Meghan’s friends online.” Because Kate knew, and Archer knows too much about Kate for Kate to hang her out to dry. Still… I wish the British tabloids would at least pretend to talk about this a bit more. Imagine if the situation was reversed and Meghan was following button manufacturers and James Middleton’s IG.





