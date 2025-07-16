Mail: Natasha Archer ‘hastily unfollowed’ Duchess Meghan’s friends on IG

Well well. We’ve been keeping track of the “Natasha Archer was stalking the Duchess of Sussex’s friends and associates on Instagram” story for the past week. Archer just left her position as the Princess of Wales’s stylist this month, and as part of her post-royal life, Archer made her IG public for the first time. Which is when people looked at which accounts Archer has been following for years, only to find out that she was following the accounts of: Meghan, As Ever, Delphina Balquier, Daniel Martin, Abigail Spencer, Heather Dorak, What Meghan Wore, Mandana Dayani, Clare Waight Keller, Meghan’s colorist and many more people within Meghan’s circle. In the wake of this scandal, we’ve been keeping track of which British outlets reported anything about Archer’s creepy behavior. GB News threw the first brick! And now the Daily Mail has written this: “Kate’s right hand woman hastily unfollows Meghan’s friends on Instagram after making her account public.”
The Princess of Wales’ former personal assistant and stylist has unfollowed several Instagram accounts after royal fans noticed she was following some of Meghan Markle’s inner circle. Natasha Archer, 37, made her Instagram public after quitting her job at Kensington Palace last week.
The stylist and personal assistant worked for the royals for more than 15 years – starting off in a role working for Prince Harry and Prince William before becoming Kate’s righthand woman. After making her Instagram public, sleuths found that Natasha was following both Meghan’s Instagram account and As Ever, the former royal’s new lifestyle brand.
Natasha was also following Meghan’s make-up artist Daniel Martin, her close friends Abigail Spencer, Delfina Blaquier and Heather Dorak as well as various blogs and fan accounts dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion.
She has since unfollowed dozens of accounts but still follows Sarah Rafferty, Meghan’s co-star on Suits and Emma Grede – a recent guest on Meghan’s podcast.
Natasha is leaving the role to set up her own consultancy company. It is understood the Prince and Princess of Wales have wished Natasha the very best for a new chapter after their years-long association.
I’ve gone back to my previous theory that Archer basically knows too much for Kate to ever cut ties completely or blame everything on Archer. I think that’s why the British media is being so squirrelly as well – they’re itching to turn this into a larger scandal, but Kensington Palace isn’t playing ball and there are no “royal sources” willing to say “of course Kate had no idea that Archer was stalking all of Meghan’s friends online.” Because Kate knew, and Archer knows too much about Kate for Kate to hang her out to dry. Still… I wish the British tabloids would at least pretend to talk about this a bit more. Imagine if the situation was reversed and Meghan was following button manufacturers and James Middleton’s IG.
Oh they will never admit Can’t knew full well that Natasha was following Meg and Meg related accounts. It was her job to follow so that Can’t could copy.
I’m wondering if the press always knew that she was following Meghan and all her friends. When did she make her Instagram private? It’s possible those reporters who were following already knew that she was following Meghan etc. Plus, to my knowledge there has never been a story about Kate cosplaying Meghan. There have been stories about Kate paying tribute to Diana with her dressing and the DM attempted to accuse Meghan of dressing like Diana but that never took off.
Pretty sure any one who she allowed to follow her had access to the list of who she followed, so I highly doubt anyone was surprised. I certainly wasn’t, but to do this with her personal account was truly arrogant imo.
I also don’t believe this woman was the only palace aide stalking everyone in Meghan’s circle. They are probably instructed by their bosses to follow these accounts and report everything back to K&W. Will can’t just hangout at football forums all day. I am sure for a few hours, he and Kate are reading reports on these accounts. If they throw her under the bus, the other aides wouldn’t want to do the dirty work.
There’s also a one-shoulder electric blue tie dye gown that’s a direct lift from Meghan by Cathy. (Newsweek had a good side-by-side)
Yeah that is evidence #1 for me. There is no mistaking it’s a direct copy – can’t argue well there’s a lot of white suits, red suits, etc. All women wear them.. no, This was a direct copy for a key event and pretty close in time too.
A stranger would assume it’s almost a show of support for Meghan or some other friendly signal — if we didn’t all know otherwise.
That blue dress is shown in this post fyi.
For me its the black pantsuit that’s the dead giveaway and the black pants/blue blazer combo, because she wore that to the SAME location that Meghan wore hers.
and everytime I see that head to toe beige/camel look I laugh, bc the day she wore that there was a post on here about something Kate related and someone – MrsKrabapple? Rapunzel? made a joke about Kate wearing all camel in her next appearance a la Meghan and I was like “uhhhh thats what she’s wearing today.” her copying is predictable at this point.
That all black pantsuit and camisole was a direct ripoff of Meghan. Kate never wore that combo before.
Just wearing real trousers was making it obvious, especially since she never wore them pre 2017. It was always jeggings.
The one shouldered blue dress was so obvious a copy plus the same styling of the hair that people are just lying to themselves to say it wasn’t copying.
Technically, Meghan was a guest on Emma’s podcast, not the other way around. Well done, DM, on getting basic facts strait. Eyeroll. Anyways, regardless of KP not commenting or hanging Archer out to dry, the DM is fully capable of talking about how odd it is that Archer/Kate followed everything about Meghan on insta. But they’re still not really going there near as much as they could be.
Let’s face it, the DM devoted more time to inspecting Meghan and Harry’s suspiciously green lawn and the way the Sussexes incorporated their Archwell company — from across the Atlantic. Now, here comes a story in their own backyard, involving a vacationing/working royal family member and all they say is that her stylist was following “fan accounts dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion.” Really? It’s called “What Meghan Wore” are they afraid that if they print that accurately it will lead people to the real story? I’m always suspicious when people use more words than necessary to describe something. Also, I’ve seen most of the other copyKate photos, but the one-shouldered blue gown dupliKate is, I don’t know, it just may be a cry for help.
like i said the other day, the tell is that she unfollowed as soon as this was public knowledge. If she was just following them innocently, she wouldn’t have felt the need to unfollow.
The fact that she was following people like Daniel Martin tell me this was about more than just trying to copy M’s looks – it was about trying to get every little detail about her life. And there is zero doubt in my mind that Kate didn’t know about this.
Following Heather Dorak was just weird. She’s one of Meghan’s friends from university and not really a public figure. There is no fashion advice that she’s giving about Meghan.
But we know this was directed by Kate. I bet there are other finsta accounts still following Meghan’s friends that haven’t been made public.
Notice how Meghan keeps her list of followers private? She knows.
Was heather the friend that was there when Kate made Meghan cry?
@Jais that’s a good question and I’m going to say likely yes. I remember the reporting around the confirmation that it wasn’t Meghan who made Kate cry but the other way around, that the flowers and note delivery were witnessed by a friend who was there. That would explain why they were following her. Probably want to keep tabs on anyone that could corroborate the things that Meghan and Harry say. Could explain why they were following Mandana too.
As I said in another post, every detail of M’s life – with the hope of a bonus in the form of photographs of the Sussex kids- which they know that M’s friends have.
I have a theory Natasha Archer knew exactly what she was doing when she made her instagram public. Those two are idiotic rage toddlers and have a nasty streak as long as the river Thames, whenever they feel slighted they set about trying to ruin people so it was probably a warning shot. She knows where the bodies are buried so to speak and she’s letting them know it.
She took a chance, though, doing it this way, because this doesn’t exactly highlight her social media skills to future clients.
Maybe Tash got tired of not working? It’s hard to assist someone who never “works.” The fact that KP isn’t talking tells me there is something larger happening. I think Tash left earlier than we know about, probably before the beginning of the Summer. I think that’s why Kate wore the same outfit multiple times in such a short span.
The Single White Female of it all really is obvious when you put them side by side. Kate never dressed like that until Meghan came around. It was all memaw coat dresses, jeggings, flimsy dresses that fly up in the wind, and that one ugly skirt suit. It was deliberate to have her stylist follow Meghan and her friends to track what she was doing and wearing at all times.
Yeah, the key is that Kate did not dress like this before Meghan. She didn’t wear loose trousers or pantsuits. We did see her in the occasional blazer and skinny pants/jeans but generally speaking the shift was so obvious when M came on board that its hard to give Kate any slack here – for example, in the picture with the white blazer and ankle pants – she has worn very similar looks before.
(and yes I have to make the requisite comment about her hair…..look how good it looked in the 2017 photos!!!)
but anyway so in the 2023 photos she wore different trousers and heels that made the whole look more Meghan- like. So while some could say “Kate has worn that look before” at this point, she doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt bc the changes were very specific to look more like Meghan.
The 2017 hair is her real hair with just a piece in the back for volume. That’s why it looks good. Those pants are hideous and the shoes don’t go at all though. And yes the introduction of wide leg trousers are the dead giveaway that she was paying attention to Meghan’s outfits.
There are countless blog posts here pre 2017 complaining that kate never wore proper trousers and always had jeggings on instead.
The change was oblivious and only once Meghan did it. While derangers pretend she was suddenly influenced by Queen Mary or Letizia, it’s obvious she was not taking their cues because there was a whole 6 year period they were wearing trousers and she never did.
Hilarious. The shoes in those links look like she’s copying QEII with low black heels. Def not Aquazzura she discovered post Meghan’s joining BRFCo.
The shoes are j Crew and i’m ashamed that I remember that after all these years but its because I was so excited to see them – remember this was still deep in Kate’s phase of LK Bennett tan pumps (the “sledge” I believe) or wedges. She had some more interesting evening shoes but not a lot. So this was a big change up for her lol. I thought she was finally going to start wearing more interesting shoes.
If the one-shouldered blue dress is evidence #1, then this is evidence # 2, looking in bulk at how much K’s look changed before and after Meghan.
Kate even made sure that her hair fell across one shoulder in the same as Meghan’s in the blue dress picture.
I’d love to know their burner accounts. I’m sure celebitchy at least in old days without so many privacy notices would be able to know where someone’s location was who visited the blog. On YouTube creators are able to see location of someone who downloads videos and other location data. Many Federal agencies were stalking a friend who has a true crime channel when they started posting about certain aspects of a criminal case.
thank you for putting dates on the outfit photos. it really drives home how often Kate copies Meghan
And how poorly.
She’s Talbots to Meghan’s Net a Porter..
The whole language of “following” and the drama it brings is a little ridiculous to me and my age is showing. Unfollowing in this case is truly the Streisand effect.
And what’s sad, is that Kate copies and can’t even do that well. Anytime I see her in a remotely business suit/attire she looks ridiculous. She needs to just embrace the Princess look The worst is the poop suit. She’s too long and lanky of a green bean to wear that. She needs to go ack to cosplaying Diana.
Earlier this year, Kate let it be known that she didn’t want her clothes to be the focus; she’d rather have the media focus on her “work.” I wonder if this notice came about because Archer had just left Kate?
I strongly suspect that is when this went down. Natasha would have been the one confirming the brands used and if she was leaving they wouldn’t have someone there to do that.
It really is so creepy. How a woman in her 40s, who’s lived the past two decades in the public eye, hasn’t managed to find a stylist who can help her to create her own distinctive style is beyond me.
Once again, this illustrates that she doesn’t have any real friends — or any real fashion contacts.
I think that’s exactly what she wanted, instead of developing her own style. She was trained to emulate others and not to be herself. That must have caused great damage to her personal development. And considerable frustration for someone who is employed and cannot fulfill their potential. Why did she stay so long? I thought the royals paid peanuts.
FACTS. Unless you count BUTTONS as a style…
I’m constantly perplexed at Kate’s tragic shoe game. For someone who is supposedly into “fashion” you’d think Kate’s shoes would be better, because who doesn’t love glamorous shoes? It’s so easy to find amazing shoes, especially when you have the $$$ to wear designer, yet 95% of the time she wears the same plain stiletto pumps. No interesting stylistic details, just the same boring pump in different colors. It’s the easiest way to turn an otherwise simple outfit into something special and there are so many options out there. I mean look at the black and camel shoes as well as the red shoes Meghan is wearing in the top two pics – yet there’s Kate wearing the same-old same-old pump style almost every..single..time. It’s a mystery.
So tired of the doll hair sausage curls. Her sister wife hair ruins the look and takes away any sophistication.
Love allllll the side by side comparisons.
It really does appear that this Natasha woman left under a cloud, because the media sycophants would usually either NOT mention her leaving at all (so they can pretend that KP hasn’t been hemorraging staff since forever), or announce that she *will* be leaving at some point. Like they did with Knauf. The way this was announced as “she’s left” suggests that she didn’t even serve out a notice period.