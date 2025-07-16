Jennifer Love Hewitt’s photos from the ‘IKWYDLS’ premiere are going viral

The big LA premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer happened on Monday night. This is the reboot of the IKWYDLS franchise, but they brought back the “survivors” from the original films, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. The Scream reboot did something similar, bringing back Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. Gen Z likes an Xennial/Gen X tie-in. All of which to say, Jennifer Love Hewitt has come back to the franchise which really put her on the map back in the ‘90s. JLH has been around Hollywood for three decades, and she’s 46 years old now. Of course she doesn’t look like she did in the 1990s. I guess people were surprised to see her on the red carpet at the premiere, because JLH’s photos are going viral. This video is too:
If you go to the comments and quote-tweets on that video, you can see a raging “debate” on Jennifer’s body and age. I think she looks great, by the way. Yeah, she’s gained weight in her 40s and she’s a mom of three, and?? She looked happy and comfortable in her own skin. What’s amazing to me is that she still has a thin face! Good bone structure. She has lovely hair as well, and what I like most about her appearance is that she doesn’t look like she’s drowning in Botox.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 14: American actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt wearing a Rachel Gilbert dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1022144421, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 14: American actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt wearing a Rachel Gilbert dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1022144470, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 14: American actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt wearing a Rachel Gilbert dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1022144531, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 14: American actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt wearing a Rachel Gilbert dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1022145125, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 14: American actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt wearing a Rachel Gilbert dress arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1022145208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 14: American actress and model Madelyn Cline, American actress Chase Sui Wonders, American actress, producer, and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt, American actress Sarah Pidgeon and American model and musician Gabbriette (Gabriella Leigh Bechtel) arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ held at The United Theater on Broadway at STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1022145886, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Pidgeon, Gabriette Bechtel, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
I see a woman in her 40’s not trying to look like she’s still in her 20’s. If you want to do fillers and botox and surgery to maintain a “youthful” look, all the more power to you. I think it starts to look ridiculous because it never quite achieves what you are going for (not always, anyways. Some have had great work done).
JLW looks amazing here. Her curves are bangin’!
I love that you can still recognize her face. so many hollywood stars (actors and actresses) are just doing SO much to their faces now that they aren’t recognizable – or they all look the same. She may have had work done (I dont know) but she still looks like Jennifer Love Hewitt, just older than she was 25 years ago (which happens to the best of us LOL.)
I think her body looks great. She was super thin back in the day but I think she looks great and I love that she’s just like “I’m 46, this is my body.” She could probably be as thin as the people next to her but she isn’t doing that to her body.
I agree. She looks gorgeous all around. She also seems to be a kind, sweet, authentic person. I’ve always had a soft spot for her and Lacey Chabert.
It’s beyond exhausting. She objectively has a nice well-proportioned body. We have to pushback so hard on this ish. It’s not the 2000s.
::big sigh:: I knew when I saw her pics that the trolls would come out (on the internet, not here). Heaven forbid a woman be happy and healthy, and not look exactly like she did 20 years ago. It’s like women are expected to look 18 years old through our entire existence.
Either look a perfectly Face-tuned and model-thin 18-22 or younger, or hide themselves away in shame.
For trolls, those are the only options they allow for women to exist in the world.
And it’s predicated on women only being allowed to exist if they are *attractive*… as defined by the trolls.
Attractiveness is the only lens, the only possibly value they have for women. Women aren’t seen as human to them (see Paging Dr Nerd Love and other dating advice sites for examples of how that manifests IRL and online dating)
It’s not like women of other shapes, sizes, ages, presentations aren’t attractive, even preferable to some men. It’s just the prevailing culture dictates a narrow band of size 00-02, perfectly presented appearance and trolls go full tilt to police the world on that. See the DM’s ish about TBrady and SVergera for a recent media example.
She looks incredible! People are crazy
Yes she is older but she looks great and she looks like herself not some plastic version.
She is lovely, and she also looks like she is happy.
Well, in reviving hits from the 90s, I see some are also reviving the toxic 90s diet culture. FFS, this is a thin person. Jennifer is thin. She has 6 pack abs. If you saw her in real life she would be considered to live in a very fit and slim body. Hollywood has,once again, warped people’s brains and caused projected body dysmorphia.
Amen! She does look different than she used to – but look at that photo with the other girls – who are all skinny skinny – and she really doesn’t look much bigger than they are, which tells me that IRL she is still quite small and not at all chubby or fat!
💯 @slippersforlife and @ncboudicca JLH is maybe a totally horrifying size 10?? Or larger for her bust? She looks amazing and @kaiser I’m unsure how to interpret your comment about her “still” having a thin face? Please let’s not do this to each other we have truly terrible things going on in the world.
“Still” having a thin face can (IMO) reference a few things. First, she’s not botoxed/filled to Kingdom Come and back – fillers can give you Joker face or chipmunk cheeks and make your face appear, shall we say, ‘less than thin.’ Also, she is 46 and likely in perimenopause (I am 61 and have been there) and when I sized up in my 40s due to changing hormones, my face got fuller. Things settled down and strangely, I am only about 10 pounds lighter but my face lacks estrogen, so it looks a bit gaunt. Our faces do change in different stages/cycles in life. She looks lovely and happy and healthy.
She looks amazing from head to her feet. She’s had a career in that industry that has spanned what three decades?
Three children, a face card that is still lethal and a body with curves for days —& some of these knuckle draggers have the gall to criticize her…Lawd Jesus be a fence!
Oh look a beautiful mom of 3 in her 40s who looks amazing. Shocking.
This reminds me of a recent interview I saw of Busy Phillips screaming into her microphone “Do you know why people in their 40s in Hollwood look the way they do? Because they’re on drugs!” Jennifer opted out of that and she is probably all the happier for it.
She looks amazing! I am also in my 40’s and I am just going to age naturally. Not everyone wants to be pencil thin.
She looks great! Yeah she doesn’t a size 2 waist anymore, she’s a 46 year old mom of 3, she had one fairly recently I think. Not everybody is slamming back ozempic and living life on a treadmill.
She looks stunning. I’m not used to her with the blondish hair, so it took me a minute to recognize her. It looks great on her though.
(But a lifelong dark haired lady i knew went blonde – and i was shocked, she whispered to me: it makes it easier to cover the grey)
The nice man i live with, who is almost 70, occasionally makes a remark about- wow, a gorgeous actress looks older, and he remembers her when she was “fresh”.
And my reply is always simply: Oh, how dare she age! You know the only alternative to aging is death, right?
He still sees himself as young, and when i’m with my college girlfriends (53ish) i don’t see their age at all.
But certainly people you don’t see often, or people you knew when they were children, or people you don’t actually know- like famous actresses, it can be a shock.
My cousin’s kid turned 30 this week.
I sent a photo to her parents of her as a baby with accompanying text- its not that i don’t know how the passage of time works, but THIRTY????
But of course, this isn’t that.
This is about every young actress [especially this generation that came of age during low rise jeans and kate moss inspired heroin chic style]- and how we are used to them being emaciated.
This is patriarchy.
Women are only valuable for their beauty and youth.
i think about this meme i keep seeing on threads: stop allowing middle aged men who are attracted to teenage girls decide our standards of beauty.
She’s sexy AF 🔥 and GLORIOUS…PERIOD!✨️💚✨️
She is pretty. Full stop.
She looks great and how a 40-something woman is supposed to look like.
I think a lot of people’s resistance to seeing someone else age and change is projected grief and fear about their own mortality.
Well they should look inward or seek therapy to deal with that grief and fear instead of vomiting hate and bigotry out onto other people.
Also, heaping doses of “othering” and dehumanizing human beings is another huge driver of it. They don’t see women as people, only as objects that exist for their pleasure.
She looks better than the 20-somethings standing next to her. Love the dress (not a huge fan of the length) and the rest of them are dressed…ugh…all of them have bad stylists. I think JLH looks great.
Totally agree with this.
She looks healthy and happy.
I agree. She does look great. I think the thing that caught my eye is the pose or angle make it look like her head and body don’t match. She has a slim face and the stance makes her look broad with a small head. In the video you can see her proportions are perfect. And next to the younger ladies, she is the same as them! Can’t win.
Chose her face over her ass. Smart woman. More should do the same.
I don’t love the dress but that’s just me. As a big-busted short gal myself, I would have passed on that one. But she looks great and I love that she isn’t going for that Hollywood Joker look that seems to be so prevalent.
Her little smile/smirk thing still works for me and I love how confident she is with herself. She could have easily jumped on the Ozempic train with everybody else but she didn’t. That says something to me
I’m old to remember back in the late 00’s when she gained a little weight, was photographed in a bathing suit while at the beach and got tons of criticism. She was only in her late 20’s (or 30 at most) and got heat for not having her 19-year-old body. It’s unfortunate that 17 years later, after getting married and having kids, she still has to be at the center of these types of conversations. Also, she looked stunning at the premiere.
She’s always been curvy, which is why I hate that curvy has become a euphemism for something else. She has the same curvy body type she’s always had. She’s always had nice full boobs, small waist and hips. She is just carrying a little more weight and she looks amazing!!!!
Her face looks soooooo good.
She looks fabulous! I’ve loved her since the OG I Know What You Did Last Summer (and the sequel with Brandy!) and Party of Five. I love that she’s still around! Go girl! I love slashers and I loved the OG so we’re going to see it this weekend.
Once again : what the f- is wrong with those people ?! She looks fantastic !
She definitely looked slimmer when she was younger but kind of looks almost the same size as the younger people she’s in the photo with. Maybe it’s the cameras they use nowadays? It’s confusing actually. I wonder if she looks slimmer in person. Her arms look larger but when she’s standing next to the younger women she doesn’t look much larger. Maybe the body she had when she was younger was so unusual even the younger people today aren’t quite as thin as she was.
Her face doesn’t look significantly older than when she was on that show where she was playing a massage therapist. She still looks relatively youngish, imo.
Anyway she looks good and happy.
I feel bad for her. Pre-Ozempic it was in style to pretend to tolerate us mid/plus size girls. Now, you can see that ship has sailed. No more excuses. We had all better get on the train cause super thin is all the way in. I know 2 women in my immediate circle who are so sick from these shots but just keep taking them. And they aren’t diabetic. I know these are helpful medicines for many people. But now it’s going to be expected. They will be merciless to her.
Sigh. I feel bad for her because sadly this is not the first time people freaked out about her weight and talked crap about her online. I hope she doesn’t read any comments.
She looks really great and sexy. I’ve always had a soft spot for her and she has a gorgeous smile. Kudos to her for not coming out looking like a surprised bird, the joker on Ozempic, or a bored camel, or whatever it is that horrible face that is on the menu at every plastic surgeon these days. She kept her original, beautiful face.
There was a post a while back and the poster turned the camera back on (showed the profile pics of) the men who were criticizing Selena Gomez’s body (another gorgeous babe). Those profile pics were jaw dropping in their grossness and Creepy McCreeperton vibes. We’re talking 70-80 year old men commenting on a young lady’s body. We need more of pushback. I am so tired of the Andrew Tate Incel culture – it’s a cancer on society and needs to go away already.