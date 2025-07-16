Jennifer Love Hewitt’s photos from the ‘IKWYDLS’ premiere are going viral

The big LA premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer happened on Monday night. This is the reboot of the IKWYDLS franchise, but they brought back the “survivors” from the original films, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. The Scream reboot did something similar, bringing back Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. Gen Z likes an Xennial/Gen X tie-in. All of which to say, Jennifer Love Hewitt has come back to the franchise which really put her on the map back in the ‘90s. JLH has been around Hollywood for three decades, and she’s 46 years old now. Of course she doesn’t look like she did in the 1990s. I guess people were surprised to see her on the red carpet at the premiere, because JLH’s photos are going viral. This video is too:

Jennifer Love Hewitt is the moment at the 2025 #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer premiere pic.twitter.com/J37OvqmM0C — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 15, 2025

If you go to the comments and quote-tweets on that video, you can see a raging “debate” on Jennifer’s body and age. I think she looks great, by the way. Yeah, she’s gained weight in her 40s and she’s a mom of three, and?? She looked happy and comfortable in her own skin. What’s amazing to me is that she still has a thin face! Good bone structure. She has lovely hair as well, and what I like most about her appearance is that she doesn’t look like she’s drowning in Botox.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has survived two decades of Hollywood, horror movies, and low-rise jeans — and y’all think your opinion on her body matters? If your first reaction to seeing a woman with a healthy, aging body is to shame her, the problem isn’t her body. It’s your brain. — Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) July 15, 2025