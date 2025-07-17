Oprah: The Sussexes relocated their duck family to my lake & chaos ensued

On Easter Sunday this year, the Duchess of Sussex posted an adorable IG video of a mother duck and her ducklings crossing the driveway of Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home. In the video, Meghan was waiting by some bushes and when the ducks stepped into frame, Meghan stepped out too, in awe of the mama duck and her babies. It was really sweet and Easter-themed, so of course the British and Australian tabloids ran hundreds of stories about how the duck video was MADE OF LIES! All of that analysis and they missed the most significant lie of all: the video was probably days or weeks old! We know that now because Oprah told a story about Harry calling her on Easter Saturday. Harry asked Oprah if they could relocate their ducks to her property, because she has a lake and they only have a stream (they also have a koi pond and a waterfall, but that’s neither here nor there). Here’s Oprah telling the story of how chaos ensued:

🤣🤣 Oprah, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan & The Ducks! 🦆 pic.twitter.com/KGnMj8pNd9 — Nelly (@ValleyGirl629) July 16, 2025

As you can hear, Oprah does her own impression of Harry, who called her and said, “Sorry to bother you, O, but we have a duck problem here.” Harry explained the situation, that “A duck had come into their yard and laid their eggs and had these chicks. And he said, ‘Our pond is a stream, we don’t have a pond, so can we bring the ducks over to your pond?'” Oprah said Gayle King’s grandkids were there and she wanted the kids to see the ducks, but Harry was like, no, we need to do the duck transfer immediately, we’re coming over now.

Harry and Meghan then drove the duck fam over to Oprah’s property and as soon as the car door opened, Mama Duck took off like a bat out of hell: “As he opens the door, the mama duck flies out. And he’s got all the baby ducks in a box. We’re chasing the mama duck who is in the front yard and has flown to the other side. We’ve got her ducks. Harry’s running after, Meghan gets out, she’s running after, chasing the mom and trying to get her to come back to her ducks. And for like half an hour, we’re running around with the ducks in a box. We have video. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.” I love this story. I love the image of Harry and Meghan chasing after a duck on Oprah’s massive property while Oprah filmed it. It’s always fun when the Calamity Sussexes are around!