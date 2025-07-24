Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron are suing right-wing grifter Candace Owens

One of the worst parts of this current hellscape is the group of people “transvestigating” prominent women or women who go viral. It happened last year at the Olympics, with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Khelif, a cisgender woman, beat an Italian boxer and the Italian woman cried salty tears and accused Khelif of being trans. JK Rowling piled on, as did countless internet trolls, misogynists and transphobes. In the end, Khelif won the gold medal and promptly sued Rowling and Elon Musk. What happened to Khelif was not the first time something like that happened and sadly, it was not the last. It’s now an established route for scammers and thirsty dipsh-ts. Speaking of, Candace Owens is a well-known right-wing grifter. One of her recent conspiracies is that Brigitte Macron was born a man and, as a man, she groomed Emmanuel Macron when he was a teen. Well, funny story – the Macrons are now suing the sh-t out of Candace Owens.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation suit on Wednesday against an American right-wing podcaster who falsely claimed Ms. Macron is a man. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court against the podcaster, Candace Owens, argues that Ms. Owens used false claims about the Macrons to “promote her independent platform, gain notoriety and make money.” In a filing running more than 200 pages, the Macrons are suing for 22 counts of defamation and related claims, and are seeking actual and punitive damages (the amount was not specified), as well as legal costs. The battle began in March 2024, when, according to the lawsuit, Ms. Owens “told the world” she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the accusation that Ms. Macron, “is, in fact, a man.” Ms. Owens made the claim on her podcast, then carried by The Daily Wire, and repeated it in a post on X. Ms. Owens and The Daily Wire, a conservative media company, severed ties that month over her antisemitic rhetoric, and she repeated the claim about Ms. Macron on her independent podcast and other platforms. Ms. Owens “disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim,” the filing says, and “rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base. Because Ms. Owens systematically reaffirmed these falsehoods in response to each of our attorneys’ repeated requests for a retraction, we ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue for remedy,” the Macrons said in a statement from their lawyer. In her podcast on Wednesday afternoon, Ms. Owens said the case was “all the proof you need” that her claim was true. Addressing Ms. Macron directly, she added, “You are literally making history in all the wrong ways.”

[From The NY Times]

“All the proof you need” – honey, they’re suing your delusional grifter ass and you’re going to lose big-time. You need to listen to your lawyer, Candy, and shut your mouth! Honestly though, the Macrons aren’t doing this for money – they’re doing this to get Candace deplatformed by any means necessary, and to ensure that she can’t spread her lies anywhere else. What’s also f–ked up is that… the situation between the Macrons and how they met was already a sketchy, problematic story. You don’t have to add lies, transphobia and bigotry to the equation – you can just talk about the actual history.