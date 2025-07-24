Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron are suing right-wing grifter Candace Owens

One of the worst parts of this current hellscape is the group of people “transvestigating” prominent women or women who go viral. It happened last year at the Olympics, with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Khelif, a cisgender woman, beat an Italian boxer and the Italian woman cried salty tears and accused Khelif of being trans. JK Rowling piled on, as did countless internet trolls, misogynists and transphobes. In the end, Khelif won the gold medal and promptly sued Rowling and Elon Musk. What happened to Khelif was not the first time something like that happened and sadly, it was not the last. It’s now an established route for scammers and thirsty dipsh-ts. Speaking of, Candace Owens is a well-known right-wing grifter. One of her recent conspiracies is that Brigitte Macron was born a man and, as a man, she groomed Emmanuel Macron when he was a teen. Well, funny story – the Macrons are now suing the sh-t out of Candace Owens.
The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation suit on Wednesday against an American right-wing podcaster who falsely claimed Ms. Macron is a man. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court against the podcaster, Candace Owens, argues that Ms. Owens used false claims about the Macrons to “promote her independent platform, gain notoriety and make money.”
In a filing running more than 200 pages, the Macrons are suing for 22 counts of defamation and related claims, and are seeking actual and punitive damages (the amount was not specified), as well as legal costs.
The battle began in March 2024, when, according to the lawsuit, Ms. Owens “told the world” she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the accusation that Ms. Macron, “is, in fact, a man.” Ms. Owens made the claim on her podcast, then carried by The Daily Wire, and repeated it in a post on X. Ms. Owens and The Daily Wire, a conservative media company, severed ties that month over her antisemitic rhetoric, and she repeated the claim about Ms. Macron on her independent podcast and other platforms.
Ms. Owens “disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim,” the filing says, and “rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base. Because Ms. Owens systematically reaffirmed these falsehoods in response to each of our attorneys’ repeated requests for a retraction, we ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue for remedy,” the Macrons said in a statement from their lawyer.
In her podcast on Wednesday afternoon, Ms. Owens said the case was “all the proof you need” that her claim was true. Addressing Ms. Macron directly, she added, “You are literally making history in all the wrong ways.”
“All the proof you need” – honey, they’re suing your delusional grifter ass and you’re going to lose big-time. You need to listen to your lawyer, Candy, and shut your mouth! Honestly though, the Macrons aren’t doing this for money – they’re doing this to get Candace deplatformed by any means necessary, and to ensure that she can’t spread her lies anywhere else. What’s also f–ked up is that… the situation between the Macrons and how they met was already a sketchy, problematic story. You don’t have to add lies, transphobia and bigotry to the equation – you can just talk about the actual history.
I hope they leave her ashy hateful ass penniless. She and her ilks obsession with the queer community is pathological and I hope she’s the first of many who are ruined by their own actions.
In complete agreement. Her absolute arrogance is finally catching up with her. She is one of those people who have no shame in spreading vile and hateful rhetoric.
@ThatGirlThere, I completely agree! I only wish Michelle Obama had done the same thing when she did this to her. It’s time for her to go away! The Macron’s attorney is the guy who sued Fox News and won.
She should have been deplatformed years ago. This was a long time coming.
👏👏
FAFO. Her lawyer must fucking HATE her. Any decent counsel would tell her that now is not the time to double-down and she’s clearly ignoring that advice.
She probably had a solid team of lawyers behind her when she was with The Daily Wire but now that she’s independent…this is gonna cost her a shit ton of money not just in settlement fees but in litigation fees. What a fucking moron.
And the Macrons are probably going to have it written in that Candace pays their legal fees too when she loses.
I’m sure they’ll be asking for her to pay their attorney fees however Delaware adheres to the American Rule like most US states so it might be difficult for them to recoup their fees as part of the settlement. The thing is, the Macrons have the money to pursue this…not sure Owens does.
I wouldn’t discount the possibility (probability?) that she is being bankrolled by Russia. They look for people with big audiences to platform their anti-Western conspiracy theories.
Ah fair point. Plenty of Russian oligarchs with limitless funds ready to open up the wallet to disgusting folks like Candace.
Apparently Owens is married to a wealthy British tech bro (son of a duke or something?), who proposed to her over FaceTime only 18 days after they first met.
So … it’ll be HIS money they get. 😂
That’s pretty standard.
This is going to be like that school shooting payout.
As for JK Rowling, read somewhere that her eldest daughter – with the Portuguese ex – had a falling out with her over her views. Or was maybe the catalyst to JK’s unhinged views.
For public figures like the Macrons to win a defamation suit in the US is very difficult. But it would be great if they prevailed. Candace Owens says the most insane 💩 and gets away with it. I don’t know if she’s still doing this but her big thing last year during the campaign was that MVP Harris is not Black because her father isn’t. Other YouTubers debunked it easily but that’s probably where Trump got the idea, not to mention Janet Jackson. These disinformation specialists do a lot of damage.
Cardi B won because a youtuber was lying about her having STD’s. You can’t spread that kind of disputable lies and defend it as opinion.
How many countries has she been banned? Didn’t Australia deny her entry to their country?
Please de platform this hateful woman. If the president of France was suing me, I would backtrack and keep my mouth shut.
Yup. But she’s scheduled to appear in January?
https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/Show.aspx?sh=CANDAOWE24
Anyway, this article has some background to the suit
https://www.spectator.com.au/2025/07/why-are-the-macrons-bothering-to-sue-candace-owens/
“President Trump called her himself to try to silence the Brigitte-is-a-man chatter, because Emmanuel called him and threatened to hold up Ukraine aid over it. So it’s not much of an exaggeration to say the fate of the free world hinges on this ridiculous lawsuit.
“The Macrons are very salty about the rumors, which originated with a French journalist in 2021 and caught on with Owens, particularly after the Daily Wire fired her in 2024. As the suit states: “These outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions included that Mrs. Macron was born a man, stole another person’s identity, and transitioned to become Brigitte; Mrs. Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs. Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets.”“
Was she the one that also started the same trans conspiracy against Michelle Obama? She is unhinged. The MAGA’s fixation on the trans community is wild.
It’s always the ones with the most hate that are secretly closeted .
Note that there are no trans or gay people on Epstein’s list.
Candace Owens is vile. I hope this defamation suit destroys her like the Sandy Hook one did to Alex Jones.
I am delighted someone is finally calling out some of the ugliest garbage spewed about a public figure. That one is a public figure just doesn’t give anyone the right to be disgusting towards them.
You wonder if she actually believes this or if she is just another cynical clown playing her audience. She is full of conspiracy theories, anti-vax nonsense and just being a jerk. So will she eventually admit she lied or just say it was satire? Either way she loses.
I hope the Macrons win.
Hmmmm after watching Brigitte slap and shove her husband’s face on an international stage, I don’t think thirsty dipshits like Candy should tangle with her. Seems to me that Brigitte has set her sights on this idiot now that she’s doubled down on her insane and hateful comments. IDK, one would think it best to avoid such a lawsuit with the President and First Lady of France ffs.
You know it’s bad when the President of another COUNTRY is suing you. Viva la France!!!
#TeamMacrons
I worry this is a mistake on the Macrons part. While Candace Owen’s has a lot of followers, most people aren’t aware of her batshit theories, and this merely bring them to a wider audience.Filing a civil lawsuit gives Owen’s the right to conduct discovery and depose the Macrons and other high-profile witnesses, including Trump. Imagine how much attention and hay Owens will make out of this. I think Michelle Obama was right to ignore this BS. The alternative is to throw fuel on the fire. And there’s no guarantee of winning because our freedom of speech against public figures is incredibly strong.
Discovery of what? That Brigitte is, in fact, a woman?
I don’t think it’s a mistake at all. They have lawyers, and they’re sick of this crap. (It’s not allowed in France to disparage your political opponents this way.) I’m sure their lawyers vetted the claim before it was filed. I think it will being more attention to Owens, yes — very negative attention. And she’ll lose a lot of money.
Allez-y, Macrons ! 🇫🇷
Discovery as in the highly invasive legal process wherein your opponent has subpoena power to request all kinds of documents, communications, and information about you. Everything down to your geolocation data and internet searches can be gone after. This will give Owens so much scope to invade their privacy and generate headlines and mendacious stories that I’m afraid we might need to retire the term “Streisand effect” and call it the “Macron effect.”
Witness to what? What could trump possibly have ‘witnessed’ that could prove/disprove this vile lie? And discovery requests have to be pertinent.
Worry? Why worry about someone who was fired by Daily Wire? And was denied visas by Australia and New Zealand? And was humbled and silenced by Trevor Noah? Worry about someone who mocked 3 requests for retraction from Macrons? You should worry about Owen’s lawyers ‘discovering’ proof her claims were false in documents sent with all those retraction requests.
Consequences. We love to see it.
I hope it was worth it to Candace because this will cost her 💰💰💰
“‘I will stake my professional reputation’ which is that I’m a grifter and a liar, therefore no one would reasonably believe that I’m telling the truth…”
Bet five bucks that’s the core of her defense. If it worked for that bloviating fungus Tucker Carlson, why not this piece of human garbage?
Candace Owens is evil and I hope she loses big time. There must be NO tolerance for transphobia. Hopefully this will discourage others from launching similar attacks against people.
However, I also view Brigitte as a massive predator who preyed on a young student of hers. She is vile and it is extremely hard to view her as anything but an abuser.
A simple cheek swab would end this quickly. Either male or female. End of story. Owens lawyers must have told her this. The Macrons will win.
I always liked Brigitte before I knew anything about her. And then when I heard some of the stuff Candace was saying about her, I thought it was mean, and I didn’t understand why she was HELL BENT on proving Brigitte was a man. And my thoughts were, well, isn’t that their business? If Madame Macron groomed President Macron, that is reprehensible, and, is Candace using that to excuse her gleefully and blisteringly going after Brigitte? Maybe to draw attention to herself and fund her new venue, since she was apparently fired before. I watched a couple of her podcasts, and I was bumfuzzled by her. Yes, she is intelligent, but I’m wondering if she is on a MASSIVE ego trip.
Her hubby is George Palmer the former CEO of both Turning Point UK and Parler. 🤮 Take his money Macron!
As a French person this is honestly the first time that I’m rooting for the Macrons to succeed. I don’t know how this is going to end because Owens is just another MAGA nutcase and she will have the support of the other MAGA nutcases but I do hope that they can achieve something.
Pretty good exposé of Candace Owens getting defunded by Kickstarter for her anti-bullying company, Social Autopsy, by satirist Ellie Salvaje on Medium if you have a Medium account. Owens: “Is my product defective? NO! I created this! It’s as perfect as my Freedom Phone!” 😵
Meanwhile, if you’re still curious about Owens’ background 😵, and want a quicker synopsis than Wikipedia, there’s a 2018 Connecticut Post story: https://www.ctpost.com/politics/article/Candace-Owens-from-Stamford-High-victim-to-13230541.php