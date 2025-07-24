“Gisele Bundchen posted some personal photos for her 45th birthday” links
Gisele Bundchen shared some personal photos, including a couple of pics of her baby, for her 45th birthday a few days ago. [JustJared]
Sandra Oh put a pox on CBS & Paramount! [Buzzfeed]
Photos of Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. [LaineyGossip]
Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe is already a huge controversy. Guys, can we wait for the movie? [Jezebel]
More about South Park going nuclear on Donald Trump & Paramount. [Pajiba]
Do I care about Sacha Baron Cohen? No. Do I care that he’s shredded now? Also no. Apparently, this is for some Marvel movie. [Socialite Life]
All about Venus Williams’ fiance Andrea Preti. [Hollywood Life]
Sydney Sweeney keeps booking modeling gigs & commercial work. [Seriously OMG]
Love Rosamund Pike but this outfit is a no. [RCFA]
Cole Escola went on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang. [OMG Blog]

  1. Tuesday says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    Hulk Hogan has died. Third celebrity death this week, and hopefully for a while.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      July 24, 2025 at 12:40 pm

      Just came here to say this. It been a rough week

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 24, 2025 at 12:48 pm

      IDK hard for me to mourn a guy who helped Trump ascend to the WH for a second time but I do feel for his poor family. I wonder how much the steroids and weightlifting contributed-if at all-to the cardiac arrest. Wrestlers really put their bodies through some shit…

      Reply
      • Bethy says:
        July 24, 2025 at 6:08 pm

        Why? Brooke hasn’t spoken to either of her parents in years. She said they mentally and physically abused her. Do people care about Giz or her family. I still remember she wore a burka to get plastic surgery, and her weirdo ex would force their kids to kiss himno the mouth.

    • SpankyB says:
      July 24, 2025 at 12:51 pm

      Meh. I’m still pissed at him for bankrupting Gawker. And his comments about Kamala. One less MAGA.

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      July 24, 2025 at 3:01 pm

      Depends on the ‘celebrity’.

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:51 pm

    I almost always forget that Gisele has a twin.

    That hair is better that that wig they put on Sara Pigeon for the Kennedy/Bessette miniseries.

    I hear Hulk Hogan died…

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 24, 2025 at 2:04 pm

      Beautiful family, beautiful place they all went to–I’m assuming somewhere in Brazil. I really liked the daffodil lights!

      Reply
  3. Blithe says:
    July 24, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    RIP

    Jazz musician Chuck Mangione has died. 🙏🏽

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    July 24, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    I saw a set photo of Anne Hathaway in a mechanics uniform. Did Andy take that job at Auto Universe after all?

    Reply
  5. Marion says:
    July 24, 2025 at 2:57 pm

    I was born in 1980, just like Giselle. Guess 45 doesn’t hit the same to everyone!

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    July 24, 2025 at 4:06 pm

    funny, paramount just paid 1.5 billion (yes, billion) bucks to the rights to air south park.
    no money for you, tho, colbert!

    *cough*

    Reply

