“Gisele Bundchen posted some personal photos for her 45th birthday” links

Gisele Bundchen shared some personal photos, including a couple of pics of her baby, for her 45th birthday a few days ago. [JustJared]
Sandra Oh put a pox on CBS & Paramount! [Buzzfeed]
Photos of Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. [LaineyGossip]
Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe is already a huge controversy. Guys, can we wait for the movie? [Jezebel]
More about South Park going nuclear on Donald Trump & Paramount. [Pajiba]
Do I care about Sacha Baron Cohen? No. Do I care that he’s shredded now? Also no. Apparently, this is for some Marvel movie. [Socialite Life]
All about Venus Williams’ fiance Andrea Preti. [Hollywood Life]
Sydney Sweeney keeps booking modeling gigs & commercial work. [Seriously OMG]
Love Rosamund Pike but this outfit is a no. [RCFA]
Cole Escola went on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang. [OMG Blog]
Hulk Hogan has died. Third celebrity death this week, and hopefully for a while.
Just came here to say this. It been a rough week
Watch out for the Jim Carrey death hoax. Going around the internet again.
IDK hard for me to mourn a guy who helped Trump ascend to the WH for a second time but I do feel for his poor family. I wonder how much the steroids and weightlifting contributed-if at all-to the cardiac arrest. Wrestlers really put their bodies through some shit…
Why? Brooke hasn’t spoken to either of her parents in years. She said they mentally and physically abused her. Do people care about Giz or her family. I still remember she wore a burka to get plastic surgery, and her weirdo ex would force their kids to kiss himno the mouth.
Meh. I’m still pissed at him for bankrupting Gawker. And his comments about Kamala. One less MAGA.
Depends on the ‘celebrity’.
I almost always forget that Gisele has a twin.
That hair is better that that wig they put on Sara Pigeon for the Kennedy/Bessette miniseries.
I hear Hulk Hogan died…
Beautiful family, beautiful place they all went to–I’m assuming somewhere in Brazil. I really liked the daffodil lights!
RIP
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione has died. 🙏🏽
Gaahhhhh no!!! I love him, so sad…
I saw a set photo of Anne Hathaway in a mechanics uniform. Did Andy take that job at Auto Universe after all?
I was born in 1980, just like Giselle. Guess 45 doesn’t hit the same to everyone!
funny, paramount just paid 1.5 billion (yes, billion) bucks to the rights to air south park.
no money for you, tho, colbert!
*cough*