Jobson: Post-Netflix, Prince Harry & Meghan will be looking for royal ‘handouts’

Yesterday, we discussed the big story of the week: Netflix is not “renewing” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s contract. The Sun reported the story exclusively, then People Magazine latched on to the Sun’s coverage and added that their own sources have told them the same, that Netflix and the Sussexes are parting amicably. Soon after, Page Six had their own exclusive – while the Sussexes’ production deal will not be renewed, they’re likely to sign a first-look deal with the streamer, something similar to what the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company has with Netflix. Page Six also said that Netflix is still in the Meghan Sussex business, and they’re still planning some TV projects. Well, the British royalists see a Sussex plot afoot. You see, this Netflix situation is suddenly why the Sussexes’ representatives met with King Charles’s rep in London.
A royal expert has claimed the real reason why Meghan and Harry held peace talks, saying the Duke and Duchess will now be begging for handouts. Journalist and author Robert Jobson made the revealing comments whilst appearing on The Sun’s latest Royal Exclusive show. His insights come after it was revealed that the couple’s $100million deal with Netflix had been scrapped.
Mr Jobson, talking to The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson said: “Well, the deal was always set about $100 million, wasn’t it? And the talk of that figure sort of blew a lot of people’s minds, but I think that was for productions and things that they’re supposed to have done. Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts.”
He added: “Maybe that’s why they were over with their staff, were over here having discussions with the King. I don’t know. The reality is in the past they got support from the King and the late Queen, and they said they were going to go and make their way. They’ve lost Spotify, they’ve lost Netflix. They can’t rely on the spare money forever, can they?”
The show’s other guest, Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills also speculated what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would now do for money.
She said: “It’s just fascinating. They have this very expensive lifestyle. They have to pay for their security, pay for that big mansion. How do you kind of keep the money coming in?”
[From The Sun]
These royal reporters sound like they have no concept of saving and investing money. “Obviously, they were paid $100 million, but they’ll need more money!” “How on earth are they supposed to survive on the tens of millions of dollars Harry made from his memoir?” And no, they’re not going to ask cheapskate King Charles for money. These people have been fantasizing about that for five and a half years. I still remember when these same people were spinning fantasies about Harry working at McDonald’s. I’m actually not worried about the Sussexes’ finances. I’m more concerned about how they’re handling this Netflix news from a PR perspective. Please, please, please don’t let this sh-t play out like the Spotify mess in 2023.
Jobson has no clue about Sussex finances. Of course no questions from him about the handouts the wails get.
They have no clue about anything. They were “over with their staff”? When? Where? Meghan is busy preparing the next As Ever products, while Harry was in Angola.
The Queen and Charles helped them? Did they forget that the Queen was busy paying for Andrew while Charles made a statement that he cut off the Sussexes in Summer 2020?
Meanwhile there is a yacht in Greece, the staff mixing crack babies, while William tries to decide if he will take George or Charlotte, or both, with him to Basel, and how many helicopters and private jets will be needed.
No matter how much As Ever inventory Meghan has, she sells out in less than half a day. They are the only royals who have actually earned their money and it won’t be running out anytime soon.
It is not our urgenc or the tabloids. I trust their new agent is working on it and will have an announcement.
they act like they haven’t invested any of their money – like it isn’t growing.
Netflix has been doing a lot of restructuring. I agree that they seem to be moving away from multi year deals. It was a 5 year deal and they fulfilled the contract. I’m sure the deal is being renegotiated. They are literally business partners with her so let them scream into the void.
Jobson is jealous because his books are not too sellers. Is he wanting a t i t l e from charles
Edit top sellers
Mills admires a couple that does little work. And gets taxpayer money. The wails.
The article should be about how embarrassing it is to have the BRF heir and his spares “pan handling” foreign royals to get free holidays while taking half a billion a year from the taxpayers.
It’s all meant to keep the focus away from the Greek isles and focused on the California Royals.
Ah, the rota rats’ favorite wet dream – the Sussexes being forced to beg the Leftover Royals for scraps. I also remember all those cartoons about Harry at McDonalds or Harry and Meghan begging at the entrance to the palace.
Sorry to burst your bubble, rats, but Harry and Meghan are never coming back to be your scapegoats. Get over it. Go talk about your liege man for life and his lazy wife and their 10th vacation of the year.
I really hope we find out something new soon so these lying royal stenographers can shut up. A nice new fat Netflix contract with just Meghan, perhaps? A new book deal for Harry? Meghan releasing her memoirs?
“ Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts.”
Oh Jabba the Hutt, your logic is all askew again. The HEIR is in GREECE on a massive YACHT – a freebie, a handout from a FOREIGN power. Not to mention the DUCHY handout he receives annually.
“ They can’t rely on the spare money forever, can they?”
😂 it’s none of your business, but yes they can. They ain’t returning.
Now where’s your energy for the heir, his lazy wife and his grifting in-laws?
🦗
“ They have this very expensive lifestyle. They have to pay for their security, pay for that big mansion. How do you kind of keep the money coming in?”
You know who has an expensive lifestyle? Willy with his Uber chopper rides, his three mansions, his security for his family and his in-laws, his gazillionth holiday but hey that taxpayer money gravy train is going to end soon. Focus on that instead of deflecting again.
Choo-choo.
I don’t think this will be like Spotify because Netflix seems like a very different company and Meghan and Harry seem to have a good relationship with the executives. Spotify got toxic mainly because of the ghastly Bill Simmons who seems permanently angry or upset about something. I think Meghan and Harry have real friendships at Netflix. We are always going to get royal experts talking about money and when the Sussexes will ‘go broke’ They have been doing that since 2020 it’s best to ignore at this point because it’s boring.
“Bill Simmons who seems permanently angry or upset about something” — who knows? Seething might be his permanent resting state, but imho he’s ticked he didn’t take all cash from Spotify.
In other notnews, not having been privy to any of the Sussex contracts, or having truly verifiable information about them, I have no comment.
They are close with Ted Sarandos. They were sitting together at Beyoncé’s concert. There’s nothing suspicious here, and I’d wager there are still projects to come. Plus, anything Meghan does is successful. As Ever products sell out immediately, her cooking show is very popular, she has a bestseller book, and can walk though any door she wants.
This is just more tabloid bullshit.
They are literally her business partners in As Ever. These people are dumb.
These reporters don’t understand saving and investing because they primarily cover the royal family who gets their money from taxpayers or from shady dealings involving bags of cash. They know good and well that Harry and Meghan have other revenue streams, or they wouldn’t have written articles about why Harry should lose his job at Betterup, constantly regurgitate stories sourced from Spare, and why As Ever isn’t / shouldn’t be something that people support.
And I’ll be honest I’m not understanding the comparisons to Spotify. That became an issue because of president of Spotify came out and called them grifters. That hasn’t happened with Netflix. Unless Ted Sarandos comes out and completely flips the script of the past two years and says horrible things about them, its not the same.
They’re going to have bad press written about them in the British media. They report good things as bad. And they’re going to get the same for some of the American Media that for various reasons seem to be irritated with them not playing ball too. The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, and Vanity Fair have been poking at them for the good part of a year and a half.
Meredith has been doing a fantastic job, but I don’t think she needs to start running to the press every 5 seconds because the usual suspects don’t have nice things to say about her clients. She seems to have a good read on the situation. Which is probably why the contradictory Page six article came out right after the Sun and then People’s article.
Aaaand the best revenge will be after all the noise they come out and say we have a deal albeit a tad bit different than the first lol!
Charles didn’t want to financially support Meghan when she was in the RF, what makes people think he’d want to do that now?
Yes, I’d like H&M’s PR team to get on this.
He wanted Meghan to work for nothing and pay her own expenses. These royal ladies need an extensive wardrobe.
Exactly, and that’s when Charles supposedly liked Meghan. After that, he cut off their funds, cut off their security and evicted them from their home. Jobson is delusional to think that H&M would ask Charles for money or that Charles would give it.
So the heir and his three spares are not taking “hand outs” from foreign countries/princes currently on the Opera in the Greek islands somewhere? Jobson is just a disgusting human being inside and out, I will never forget what he said about Prince Archie it still horrifies me.
First, the deal wasn’t “scrapped” – if this news is true, it just sounds like the contract ended and they’re going with something different going forward. I don’t think anyone expected Netflix to hand the Sussexes another 100 million and another 5 year deal, that’s not how it works typically (and streaming in 2025 is very different from streaming in 2020.)*
Second, this line from Jobson – ” I don’t know. The reality is in the past they got support from the King and the late Queen.” The second part is a load of BS unless he means the minimal support they got while still working royals – but the first part really says it all. He doesn’t know. None of them do. none of them know anything about the Netflix deal, the Sussexes finances, any of it.
I do think its rich that they’re all “The Sussexes will need to make money!!!” because the unspoken part of that is that the Waleses do not need to make money because they are supported by the taxpayers.
*we dont even know that it was 100 million but I like that that number seems to bother the RRs so much.
Oh Jobbo , you disgusting creep .
Just concentrate on your money grabbing toxic Royals and leave Harry and Meghan alone .
You don’t know anything slobbo .you should be ashamed of yourself .
Clueless man knows absolutely nothing of the Sussexes. I wish the Sussexes comms team would stop the nonsense and clear things up.
Stories like this really make you wonder about Jobson’s financial situation. Does he spend every penny as soon as he gets it?
They aren’t going back!
Honestly it makes me wonder too if these people are paychecks to paycheck people. I don’t have millions of dollars but my bank account isn’t down to 1 cent the day before payday. They don’t seem to get that you don’t have to spend every single bit of money you get when you get it like it’s going to spoil.
I think that they simultaneously don’t get paid well in their ” jobs” as Royal experts, and their books don’t sell well. Their sources seem to be minor members of the aristocracy, and courtiers who probably don’t have a ton of money and rely on freebies and name dropping to get what they have. So they seem to view anyone that’s not directly supported by the King as having to do that themselves. They can’t remove their idea of who Harry is from how he was raised and his station, so they don’t rationalize him having a job and saving money like everyone else.
Yup, Jabba and Rhiannon aren’t going to be billionaires at this rate.
Didn’t the tabloids recently say that the £100m figure was wrong & it was closer to £20-30m? And that most of the money would have gone towards funding the running of their production office & their productions? Funny how these figures change when there’s a new narrative to push.
Why are they so concerned with Harry& Meghan’s wallet? If you look at the sun& people own reporting they even say that Netflix may still do projects with them so it’s clear even they are expecting the partnership to continue in some way as relates to content which lines up with the page six report that they may enter into a new first look arrangement. Netflix is presumably still a partner with Meghan for As ever. Harry has a role with Better up, his Spare publishing money which has only just gone into the Chinese market (remember spare may be adapted for film or tv one day which will likely be lucrative) & his investments. Meghan has her investments too
As for the pr both sides are being tight lipped when approached for comment which suggests there will be a joint statement when they are ready. That makes sense if they are finalising terms & no they aren’t going to be rushed into saying more by tabloids especially when not even credible business publications are picking up this story.
H&M seem to have a much healthier relationship with Netflix & they have pushed back on some things eg the chef who claimed he was asked to be on the with love Meghan & Ted sarandos has spoken up for them. I don’t think this is anything like the Spotify thing.
I don’t think the $100m is wrong so much a people don’t understand what the $100m was for.
I obviously don’t know the details of their deal specifically, but with production deals, my understanding is H&M were not paid $100m outright then also given money to make shows. They were budgeted $100m to produce the shows they wanted over however many years, including pay to themselves as producers. But the production costs come out of the $100m. They are also not handed $100m at the outset- they take money from the budget as needed for the shows.
Actually, when it was first reported, and the reason the UK media were so up in arms about the US$100 million, is that this was stated to be their *sign-up* (signing?) fee. Which does mean that it was theirs to do whatever they wished. The production costs would not necessarily come out of that figure. At the time, there were actual contract specialists who explained how those things work and it made sense.
Same with the Spotify deal. That US$25 million which ended up being reported as US$20 million was understood to be a signing fee – not the budget for their productions.
There are may famous people who get large signing fees and never come close to producing anywhere near the output that H+M did.
Oh ok! Happy to be wrong about that lol
Jobbo the hut is hurting. They can’t discuss the wails holiday on a super yacht of a foreign power. So here we are, worrying about Harry and Meghan’s expenses. Never mind the half a billion pound lazy royals.
Recall the NF deal was structured to provide a lot of cash and a bankable asset up front because H&M needed to land and get established so suddenly. Now they are so moving forward will no doubt be structured differently. First look me and she can produce Pearl, for example, with another studio and still do her lifestyle show on NF. Now that they are a know commodity they have more options but revenues are not at risk. That is why they have WME as an advisor and agent. I suspect they know more about what they are doing than an uninformed rota does.
Spotify and Netflix are not the same and I think we’ve seen that in how their respective leadership talks about Meghan and Harry. Ted Sarandos has been nothing less than glowing in his praise of Meghan and Harry. Nothing like that hateful, racist drama queen Bill Simmons.
Some of their restructuring is definitely due to how money is being spent. They sued Carl Erik Rinsch for fraud and money laundering after spending 11 million dollars on everything but the film he was supposed to produce.
Meghan and Harry are money makers and their next deal is likely to look more like what the Obamas have.
In that same interview the host prefaced his question with “if this true” so it would seem that the people at the Sun are still not sure about their own reporting. Plus People had a follow-up article saying that Harry and Meghan could have a first look deal with Netflix like the Obamas. There’s seems to be a lot of uncertainty about what’s happening with Harry and Meghan. I still don’t think Meredith and her team have to intervene. I know the royal reporters want Harry and Meghan begging the Royal Family for money but that’s never going to happen.
Not gonna sugarcoat it – this will be a very bad round of press for them. Like, really bad. The british media has been waiting for this for years. I was honestly always confused as to why Harry, in particular, never took on any endorsement deals when it was clear various companies were most likely banging down his door as the first high ranking Britsh royal to be on the market, ever. At this point, I’m not sure he wants or is interested in doing any work outside of the limited royal window of charity and military. It does make me wonder about his own future at least and what he wants.
Meghan…I mean, if we find out that As Ever is also detaching from Netflix, that will be another blow and make it look like they don’t consider it a company of value. Hopefully more clarity comes because if not, the vacuum will be filled.
They are not running their lives or businesses to satisfy the British press. In fact, just the opposite. So be certain they are not making decisions with the Brit’s in mind. They are a private business and have no obligation to report on the inner workings of their
NF deal or any other. That is why they left in the first place.
“ At this point, I’m not sure he wants or is interested in doing any work outside of the limited royal window of charity and military. It does make me wonder about his own future at least and what he wants”
These are all tabloid talking points you are parroting especially the above: Travelyst, Better-Up, Angola, etc
You can wonder all you like about his future but he ain’t gonna tell ya. What he wants he’s already said. As for “clarity” 😂 yeah, he did. Ducks in Oprah’s pond are better than the tabloid shithole he escaped from.
Respectfully, I think a lot of you would be happier, for the lack of a better term, if you stopped worrying about what the media says about them.
People are always going to spin anything and everything they do as negative. Yes, it is fine to say you’d want some things to be handled better by them or whatever. I have said that too sometimes.
But even then, so far the decisions they have made have never been catastrophic for them. It’s the media who makes it out to be that way. They’ve had setbacks. I’m sure they’ll move past this whatever happens.
Edit: I’m not trying to tell anyone what to do or not. This is just merely a suggestion and what has helped me personally when the press coverage got to me.
I agree with this. I get what @Talie is saying, and these kinds of stories can become big vacuums really fast that will get filled even faster with BS and junk theories and all of that, so there is part of me that wants the Sussexes to get out ahead of these stories.
But at the same time, like you said…..the media is going to say what its going to say. Someone like Jobson is never going to say, “well okay, the Sussex rep says this, so that’s the end of the story I guess.” they’ll just spin it another negative way or create another negative story out of thin air or something. And sometimes when I am frustrated with the negative coverage I remind myself of that – these people are NEVER going to stop. This is how it is for them (at this point in time. Maybe in 5-10 years it will be different.)
And right now, the RRs would rather be speculating yet again on the Netflix contract than talking about where the Waleses are. And a statement from the Sussexes isn’t going to change that.
I agree regarding Harry’s lack of endorsement deals but perhaps there’s a potential conflict of interest with his charities. As for WLM, I don’t see it lasting beyond three seasons on Netflix.
@Plum What CoI are there that you’re speculating on?
Out of all the Windsors, Harry keeps his boundaries tight re Sentebale and his refusal to be bribed by Chuck’s donors.
As for WLM, not your decision to make so you need not worry about it.
Harry is 5th in line to the throne. He’s not way down the line of succession like Zara Tindall. It would look odd if he started endorsing hotels, watches and cars like Zara. Especially after he has stated he wants to lead a life of service. I could see him starting a commercial company with a philanthropic lean . Maybe something that helps veterans get back to work but he is not going to do brand deals that’s just not Harry. I think we need to stop worrying about the finances of 2 grown adults who have been managing fine for 5 and a half years. You are just falling into the media trap.
@julia I agree. I can’t see Harry wanting to do endorsements. Even Meghan, who had familiarity with that as an actress, didn’t take any on despite all the speculation about Dior etc. They’ve managed to stay pretty highbrow, if that’s the right word. A good solid mix of serious philanthropy, entertainment ventures and lighter works.
Talie senses off my royal bot alert. To many press lies.
Yep. In any case, why should we be worried about their money, they’re fine. This is just wishful thinking from idiots who don’t understand anything and seem to think they would be desperate to come back and be treated the same way? Even worse , William gets to decide their budget and how they live? I think they’d live in a tent in the desert before they’d submit to that.
Plum the. British. Media has been after them for 8 years thanks to the queen and Charles not putting a stop to it.
Why would anyone need you to sugarcoat anything? Anyway, realistically speaking there is no press reaction now that can be worse than the press harassment that caused them to basically flee for their lives in 2019-2020. If they could get through that they can get through anything. And that’s just me, an outsider, saying this. They have more details of knowledge about the UK press reaction than you or I ever will.
Deals fall through, they get renegotiated, and life goes on.
Hope The Sussexes are having a lovely family holiday somewhere and come back relaxed and ready for whatever is to come .
I’m loving the As Ever photos Meghan’s been posting. Inspiring ideas for my next table.
Okay let’s pretend the royal rota fantasy has happened and Netflix hates them and doesn’t want anything to do with them ever again (I doubt they do but again let’s pretend).
Other streaming services exist. Other avenues of income that are not streaming exist. Yes streaming may or may not be a majority of their income (we don’t know!) but it’s not the only thing that makes money.
Heck they could go independent and pitch to studios each time they have a project. That’s what a lot of celebrities have done.
Harry’s first project, with Oprah, The Me You Can’t See, was at Apple. It was a critical and ratings success that’s always left off.
They don’t seem to know how money or investing work. Harry got a huge advance for Spare and a huge pay out from the lawsuit. And they’ve had money from Netflix.
If they invested most of that (even in very conservative investments), they’ll be getting a good sum in returns every year. Plus they both have other revenue generating things on the go all the time. They’ll be fine.
Yes, the Sun knows how much News International just paid Harry just as the Mail knows how much they had to pay Meghan (but have mysteriously left that off their recent and previous ‘very detailed’ investigations about the couple’s income). I’m not expecting them disclose exact amounts, I expect its confidential, it’s just interesting because if these were honest good faith enquiries then you ‘d expect these payouts to be at least mentioned in passing but of course they are totally ignored.
Before Meghan won her case, presumably because the expectation would be that she would lose, one of the talking points of the haters, at least below the line, was that the Sussexes intended to make money ‘suing people’ (and also that if they didn’t sue a person, that meant that the person has told the truth because they were ‘always suing’.) All forgotten now.
Also, I still think the couple would both rather live in a hole in the road than either go cap in hand to Charles and/or come back to the UK in which case there would be no causal relationship between them doing badly financially and seeking reconciliation? I wonder how many years until these hatefic plotlines are too stale for the UK public… Don’t care where our taxpayer funded millionaire Prince who will one day be head of the state is, but we need to do polls on whether we think the private citizen who we told to eff off, who we say won’t get any security from us, should come back. Make it make sense.
Exactly it’s just wishful thinking.
There’s no way H&M are moving back to the UK. Meghan was suicidal there.
And I think it’s really unlikely they’ll run out of money even if all their deals fall over. There’s such a thing as passive income, which the British media doesn’t seem to know about. And they could command huge sums on the speaking circuit if they wanted to.
These old, tired, royal reporters with their same old, tired story about how H&M are nearly destitute. Yawn.
Sorry, this is confusing to me still. Does this mean no new “As Ever” after season two? I get their deal is over (it was just a 5 year deal). But they make it seem like Netflix doesn’t want to partner with them and hate them? Does that mean the rumors of Meghan and Netflix people clashing is true? This is weird. I usually say they shouldn’t respond to stuff either, but they have to respond to this. It’s weird.
There’s nothing to indicate that in what’s been written. They’re currently structured 5-year deal is coming to an end, and they will have a new deal based off of Netflix getting the first right of refusal on new projects.
No indication that their partnership with Meghan for As Ever is ending, nor that she won’t do more seasons of WLM. Those ” rumors” were from tabloids so I’m not sure why you think that would be true for once.
I’m not understanding this desire for them to speak to the press, when right now it’s pretty clear -old contract ending new one is in place most likely that works best for both parties no animosity- is the tabloid story, and there’s been no official comment on either side.
What is the point of this line of messaging? Whom is it serving? They’re not going back—they’ve said so, repeatedly, with their whole chests. They’re not hurting for money, that’s obvious. Who is being served by this concern trolling and why?
It’s a massive deflection from Willy, Lazy and the Middletons and their holiday freebie in the UAE Foreign Minister‘s yacht in Kefalonia.
This slur was to be expected since every rat has refused to cover it. As ever, when the Sussexes get trolled by the tabloids, the Lazies benefit.
Bingo. If we are talking about handouts there is a superyacht in Greece owned by a UAE foreign Minister that is the actual story.
Harry and Meghan will be fine. Jobbo forgets that Meghan had a career in this industry before she met Harry.
They’re only running these stories so that they don’t have to run stories about Will and Kate on their yacht vacation. The situation with the royal family is very bad, so H&M’s situation has to be made worse by comparison. Let the dogs bark, the caravan moves on. Harry escaped the royal family, but Charles and the royal rota would like a reconciliation for….reasons. However, given all the vitriol that has come before, the only way for the media to save face is to throw out endless speculation about H&M being rejected by Hollywood or whatever. It’s a shame to see this play out so obviously.
There is no attempt to be even fair about it all. As Meghan said, she expected fairness. She never received it. And she doesn’t.
The first Netflix contract came with the Harry and Meghan story. That really was a one time thing.
So many people have ptsd from Spotify. That seems to be the main takeaway here.
Hey Jobson, maybe concern troll less about the Sussexes, who will be fine, and legit worry more about the Waleses living their Kartrashian lifestyle on a mega-yacht loaned to them (probably together with private plane(s)) by another country’s foreign minister. Maybe a piece on the 2003 Royal Gifts policy, particularly the hospitality gifts section, is in order?
2003 Royal Gifts policy, if anyone is interested. https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/media-packs/gifts_policy_2003.pdf.
In particular, “The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor.”
Basically, gifts are divided into official and personal. But it seems pretty clear that hospitality gifts (use of mega-yacht and private plane(s)) from a foreign official (the foreign minister of Abu Dhabi or maybe Dubai) would stand on the “official” side of this equation.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️
And why are we believing tabloid gossip about their business dealings? Time and time again The Sussexes have shown that these gossip outlets have no clue what their next moves are. I don’t know about the rest of you guys but I’m taking a wait and see approach.
I’m just waiting for which rat will finally break from the fold and cover the yacht story. It’s MO deflection time again so how many articles will they generate before they publish the big whale in the ocean?
When I first started following articles about Harry and Meghan,mainly here on Celebitchy, articles like this one would’ve garnered hundreds of comments within hours of being posted. The British press have attacked them so much, with the same old tired predictions of H&M with begging bowls out, of UK citizenry pelting . Meghan with feces, of public shame and penury, that the Celebitchy gang isn’t even outraged or shocked anymore.
People see through the click bait and pettiness. I’m not worried at all about what the future holds for H&M. They’re gonna continue to succeed and that’s the best vindication.
Harry talking about the visible contract explained a lot of the clickbait / rage bait articles so that there’s now ennui towards them.
The rats trot out the same characters, and sometimes unknown attention seekers to gauge some interest. The storyline remains the same – they want the Sussexes to heel and worship the hierarchy and pay tribute to the contract. They refuse – as independently wealthy people can and should – and the rats dislike that.
And so the cycle continues. Except the Sussexes as convenient scapegoats are becoming less and less convenient for the left behinds and focus rightly returns to the publicly funded royals.
With so much negativity in the world people have tempered their outrage and are more focused on what really matters in their own lives.
And if dedicated Sussex fans like the ones here are like “shrug, another rota rat story. Wash, rinse, repeat” then how does a casual viewer or reader, especially in the uk, feel about the same stories day in and day out?
“” I’m more concerned about how they’re handling this Netflix news from a PR perspective. Please, please, please don’t let this sh-t play out like the Spotify mess in 2023.””
The Sussexes have never been able to find the right PR person/team. It baffles me.
WFHMom, I think they’ve got a great person and along with the Agency they have, they know what they’re doing. I have no doubt that they are paying the Agency because they trust their advice.
This is much ado about nothing. When their deal is done with Netflix, they’ll likely announce it. This is just another distraction from the Wails. The bm remind me sooooo much of Trump and his distractions.
All this palaver because Kate and William are on a yacht that they shouldn’t be on and Meghan for whatever reason is quiet on instagram since her wine launch. What other entities do the British rags expect to keep them up to date on contract negotiations? It seems to me that they obviously had creative differences with Spotify. They walked away, and remember that Meghan took her intellectual property with her. It’s obvious that one contract has come to an end, and they are negotiating new terms. Netflix just partnered with Meghan in As ever, and apparently they approached her about the partnership. Ted Sarandos has indicated more than once that he knows Meghan’s value. All these rota idiots sound like jealous and people wondering how the rich live and have no idea about the obviously complex financial lives of the Sussexes.
If the six years of damage to their reputation by the press and the feeding of false stories about the Sussexes to the press results in financial damage to the Sussexes, this will fall solely on the RF in the eyes of the world. And like Diana’s tale of woe, it will never go away. Anyone who tells this London institution otherwise is lying to them for their own sake.
Both sides need to issue some sort of statement to put a stop to the tabloid speculation. Robson knows nothing. H&M are playing the usual RF game of “Don’t explain, don’t complain”. I thought they would be more open.
Explanations have never stopped the right-wing tabloids from spreading their filth. The Sussexes are open, but they are not self-destructive or have a depressive desire for exposure. They talk about their plans when they want to, not when people expect them to.
More open about private contract negotiations? How on Earth is that any of our business? The tabloids are going to report what they report they don’t have to run after them correcting every story.
And they don’t have to share their private business plan whether it’s for commercial or philanthropic endeavors. Supporting them doesn’t mean that we get to be all in their business about what’s in their pockets. These stories are out here because the British media is obsessed with the idea of the Sussexes being financially ruined. But at the end of the day we don’t know how much is in their bank account so our concern is not their concern.
People keep saying the british media is reporting this, so don’t believe it, but People, who harry and Meghan work with, also reported it. Saying they shouldn’t respond, because it’s just tabloids, when it’s more than just tabloids reporting it. Something even as simple as a 5 yr contact has ended as planned and that’s it is better than letting the NETFLIX DROPPED MEGHAN BECAUSE THEY HATE HER, that is filling space. It’s not unusual that it’s not renewed, and any one else wouldn’t even make news, but they are not anyone else. Stuff like this from jobson just once again makes me question Harry’s need for reconnecting with his father. That meeting has really pushed this Harry wants back back into the media. They do this with his blessing.
Kate, undoubtedly, they’re in negotiations with Netflix. Why in the world would anyone talk to the press when the deal isn’t done? There is NO HURRY. The bm needs to start reporting about the problem with the Wails taking gifts from foreign governments–yes, when the gift is from a government official, it’s really about the foreign government.
The bigger question is why does anyone still care what the British tabloids have to say about H&M? It’s going on a decade since the BM made their position clear and the continued doom scrolling is not healthy. The Mail, Sun and the rest will never be generous to Meghan and expecting them to suddenly be kind is asking to be disappointed. There are plenty of other more objective sites covering the Netflix situation.
People features many stories about the wails. People does get stories from British. Media who are not favorable to harry and meghan.
Agree with @plum, why take these tabloids seriously- they’re also a dying breed tbh. Gen Z doesn’t even get their news via DM or traditional media outlets. Not to mention what you get from these tabs are just a hate fest for HM. Also, The British media industry inc film and tv is also struggling badly, something they don’t like to advertise or report it seems- without HW productions saving their a$$, they’re in shambles. Netflix isn’t the only streaming company. There’s many and they can prob still do 1 offs projects with Netflix, not necessarily have a multiyear contract with them. Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon, Lili Reinhart etc are producers or have their own production companies. They don’t need to be tied to a specific studio or a streaming company.
What I’ve seen is that HM created a brand and are getting way more hits than the leftovers on SM outlets. I think they can still capitalize.
I don’t understand why some ppl think Netflix and H&M need to say anything if they don’t want to. The rats are not owed any information, it’s none of their business.
The Sussexes are not carrion. And yet they are treated as such. No vulture has any dignity, and yet even the ugliest of the breed leaves when they have stripped their prey of anything they can pick off them. The Royals and Royal rota have taught the world what they are, less than the lowest predators. Their treatment of the Sussexes is worse than brutal. Even Edward the VIII was not treated this way. I am wondering if William has more sway than I thought, and that most of this comes from him. Whatever. I also am not worried about the Sussexes finances. Even if they were in trouble, and they are not, they have powerful backers who are mega-wealthy. I hope they don’t take this sitting down either. This has gone too far. And there is another Meghan cooking show due, and what about the movie that H&M were developing.
How much sway can william have. Hes not king. He’s not a role model and I think the laziness will get called out. There are signs of this already. If he is a lazy and spiteful king he won’t be popular to say the,least. Edward as prince of Wales worked a lot harder than will not
Should the Sussexes ever find themselves in need of a cash infusion (which seems unlikely), Meghan can write a book.
The BRF and the BM may not really want that to happen. Because both institutions would get walloped.
“Maybe that’s why they were over with their staff, were over here having discussions with the King. I don’t know.”
Jobson said it himself. He. Doesn’t. Know.
I get the desire to have their comms team respond to every lie/fake story/rant but honestly, I don’t care if they do because imagine how much chasing they would have to do to go after all of them? The Royal Rats/Rota and the British Press have made an industry of making up stories or lies based on half truths.
Their Netflix deal, the $100M Netflix deal came to an end, which means they made $100M and they’re now in a “first look” option with Netflix which means they get to shop their products if necessary.
The pocket watching of this couple makes me crazy. They scream about them working and then scream about them going broke. Ugh, leave them alone.
The tabloid stupidity knows no bounds over this story. The Daily Express is running a story as follows “I’m a royal expert and I know why Netflix is dropping H&M” The expert is Richard Fitzwilliams. Now the tabloids believe if they attach a royal expert to a story it has validity. It is laughable that Fitzwilliams believes he knows, in fact he knows nothing.
If Richard Fitzwilliams doesn’t know what he’s talking about, why are you amplifying his lies? I honestly don’t see the benefit in repeating negative tabloid gossip, especially when it’s about people you like and admire. If what the daily express publishes upsets you, stop reading it.
Jobson must be thinking of Will and Kate–they’re the ones taking hand-outs and not doing their “jobs,” light-weight “duties” that involve watching sports and drinking in different pubs.
Harry and Meghan are totally different people, ones with integrity, courage and empathy for others. They work for what they have and would NEVER ask the left-behinds for anything. Not ever.
I wish these bastards would stop hounding and insulting the Sussexes. It got really old and it’s always been cruel. Jobson is actually making money writing about the Sussexes. He is being paid to trash two good people. He should be ashamed.