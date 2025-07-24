Jobson: Post-Netflix, Prince Harry & Meghan will be looking for royal ‘handouts’

Yesterday, we discussed the big story of the week: Netflix is not “renewing” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s contract. The Sun reported the story exclusively, then People Magazine latched on to the Sun’s coverage and added that their own sources have told them the same, that Netflix and the Sussexes are parting amicably. Soon after, Page Six had their own exclusive – while the Sussexes’ production deal will not be renewed, they’re likely to sign a first-look deal with the streamer, something similar to what the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company has with Netflix. Page Six also said that Netflix is still in the Meghan Sussex business, and they’re still planning some TV projects. Well, the British royalists see a Sussex plot afoot. You see, this Netflix situation is suddenly why the Sussexes’ representatives met with King Charles’s rep in London.

A royal expert has claimed the real reason why Meghan and Harry held peace talks, saying the Duke and Duchess will now be begging for handouts. Journalist and author Robert Jobson made the revealing comments whilst appearing on The Sun’s latest Royal Exclusive show. His insights come after it was revealed that the couple’s $100million deal with Netflix had been scrapped. Mr Jobson, talking to The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson said: “Well, the deal was always set about $100 million, wasn’t it? And the talk of that figure sort of blew a lot of people’s minds, but I think that was for productions and things that they’re supposed to have done. Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts.” He added: “Maybe that’s why they were over with their staff, were over here having discussions with the King. I don’t know. The reality is in the past they got support from the King and the late Queen, and they said they were going to go and make their way. They’ve lost Spotify, they’ve lost Netflix. They can’t rely on the spare money forever, can they?” The show’s other guest, Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills also speculated what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would now do for money. She said: “It’s just fascinating. They have this very expensive lifestyle. They have to pay for their security, pay for that big mansion. How do you kind of keep the money coming in?”

[From The Sun]

These royal reporters sound like they have no concept of saving and investing money. “Obviously, they were paid $100 million, but they’ll need more money!” “How on earth are they supposed to survive on the tens of millions of dollars Harry made from his memoir?” And no, they’re not going to ask cheapskate King Charles for money. These people have been fantasizing about that for five and a half years. I still remember when these same people were spinning fantasies about Harry working at McDonald’s. I’m actually not worried about the Sussexes’ finances. I’m more concerned about how they’re handling this Netflix news from a PR perspective. Please, please, please don’t let this sh-t play out like the Spotify mess in 2023.