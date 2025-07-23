Page Six: The Sussexes will actually sign a ‘first-look deal’ with Netflix this year

The more I’ve thought about the news of the day, the less sense it makes. People Magazine reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract will not be renewed, and that both sides are sort of done with each other. While People Mag claimed that they have Hollywood insiders confirming the news, the whole storyline started with an exclusive in The Sun. People Mag edited out some of the weirder parts of the Sun’s story, like “The Sussexes and Netflix have mutually decided not to make an official announcement.” What?
Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s £100million deal with Netflix has been scrapped. The streamer will not renew their contract when it expires in September.
The Sussexes and Netflix have mutually decided not to make an official announcement. But streaming execs have quietly agreed to part ways.
It was also understood that bosses were mildly infuriated by Meghan making her As Ever brand a priority.
A source said: “The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple. Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair. They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The content got weaker from there on but, frankly, for £20million a year, anything was better than nothing. There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.
“Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that. Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line. But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue.”
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is believed to remain on good terms with Meghan.
The source said streamer Paramount+ was thought to be keen to work with the couple, who would be open to it if the right project came along.
Last month it was announced Netflix had signed a deal with King Charles and Idris Elba for a documentary exploring the impact of the King’s Trust.
Netflix “won’t play second fiddle” to As Ever, which Netflix has invested in? That’s what I mean about the news making little sense. As I said before, I believed that a deal would be renewed in a different form, a more Meghan-focused form, where she’s doing With Love, Meghan and working with her Netflix partners on her As Ever brand. I also don’t believe that an alleged lack of renewal would come with no statements from the Sussexes or Netflix. Someone get Meredith Maines on the phone, damn it. We need some clarity on this.
Also: “Paramount is keen to work with the couple” – one of Meghan’s closest friends is Tracy James, wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins. Tracy was even in With Love, Meghan!
Interestingly enough, Page Six (of all outlets) is saying that while the Sussexes’ deal will not be renewed in its current form, the Sussexes will sign a “first-look deal” with Netflix, which is similar to what the Obamas have with their Higher Ground production company. Page Six’s sources also said that the Sussexes absolutely have more TV projects planned. As for Ted Sarandos, “industry sources had already told Page Six that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos remains a huge fan of Harry and Markle and regularly dines with them.” Again, I’m going to need Meredith to get on the phone and start clarifying what the hell is going on!
Photos courtesy of Netflix and As Ever’s IG.
What’s left of the British Empire might be in it’s final sunset years, but the sun never sets on making sh!t up about Meghan and Harry.
Nicely put.
I believe that they’re deal is changing and of course they have to present it like it’s a bad thing. Isn’t Netflix her partner in As Ever products? So why would they be mad that it’s successful?
So if we try to piece this together, it sounds like what has happened with some of the other big contracts Netflix et al signed 5-7 years ago is happening here and its not a big deal. NETFLIX HATES THE SUSSEXES is a better headline than “the contract with Netflix has expired and a new contract will be signed with different terms that give both sides more flexibility similar to what Netflix signed with the Obamas.” No one says NETFLIX HATES THE OBAMAS!!!!
And no way is Netflix mad about As Ever since they’re profiting from As Ever’s success. Like how does that even make sense?
Trends in streaming deals are changing all the time but it never gets reported that way for the Sussexes. It’s always them being dumped.
So basically everything Ted Sarandos said back when WLM dropped. I think the Sussexes comms team should stand back for a bit and not say anything. Because right now you just have tabloids contradicting each other’s story. Neither Netflix nor the Sussexes have said anything, and no one who is officially linked with either has said anything on the record so it’s not exactly like the Spotify thing with Bill Simmons saying something and being someone high up in the hierarchy there.
They want them to say something, because they’re nosy and want them to be financially insecure, but also because they need something to talk about since Meghan has not been posted on instagram. It’s going to be a dry summer for Royal reporting if the Wales are incognito and the Sussexes aren’t giving them content to dissect. They don’t want to report on The Prince and Princess of Wales being on vacation yet again, or the general discontent around the royal family right now.
Agree. Meredith Maines WAS on the phone… to Page Six, on background. The Sussexes are probably putting finishing touches on the deal with Netflix but to your point @Kaiser they weren’t about to allow another Spotify mess so here we are. I’m sure it will be sorted soon and formal statement will follow in due course
As always I won’t believe anything till I hear it from Harry and Meghan s spokesperson,we all know the contract has just finished.We all know The Scum of all sources it cld be Katey’s wig makers aunt that is spewing bs stories too the tabloids it’s actually hilarious to think we have a royal like cult in London that are rinsing us of millions each year and the tabloids go after a couple who left over five years ago.
Never heard the term mildly infuriated
It sounds like a phrase the BM would use.
Until I hear directly from the Sussexes team, I have no interest in the speculation. I have never seen more people pocket watching a couple than with the Sussexes.
What a palaver! Yes some clarity is in order. This are they or aren’t they needs to be addressed. Come on Sussex comms team make a statement.
“YOU WILL NEVER REACH YOUR DESTINATION IF YOU STOP AND THROW STONES AT EVERY DOG THAT BARKS.”
– Winston Churchill
Well put Kingston. Well put!
This isn’t something specific to Netflix. Every so often a contract comes up for renewal and there are negotiations for what the next contract will look like. Actors want more pay or a percentage of a film or whatever. If H&M and Netflix are negotiating now, we’re not going to hear anything until the new deal is signed.
Very much this. It just sounds like they’re negotiating and unfortunately there are some leaks.
The Sun’s reporting does not make sense to me at the moment. Netflix is involved in AS Ever, the product line and the distribution which i felt was closely linked to WLM. And as I commented to another piece about the People article what happens with the film rights for the book “Meet me at the lake” with was bought by Archewell production in co-operation with Netflix. What happened there?
I find it more credible if they want to change the terms of the contract. September is approaching quickly so I think Netflix and Harry and Meghan need to make an announcement to clear up the confusion. So I am waiting to hear directly from them.
The British tabloids are shaking the trees trying to force some news out of the Sussexes about their Netflix deal.
That sounds accurate.
I’d be surprised if Meredith Maines says anything about this. The Sun piece makes absolutely no sense when Netflix is an investor in As Ever. But I can believe that Harry and Meghan will get a new deal similar to the Obamas or Meghan alone gets a new deal with Netflix.
Yeah I don’t think she says something unless it becomes a runaway train lol.
I don’t remember Netflix saying much about the obamas new deal except briefings behind the scenes…it was very low-key. But then again this is Harry and Meghan. Sigh
I said in the previous post new terms more flexibility for Harry and Meghan but the usual suspects will make this a bigger deal.
I expect either an announcement by Meghan’s bday or the release date for season 2 of WLM next week as this news gets free publicity.
Kill 2 birds with 1 stone.
The more leaked stories and sources means that no one knows anything. We’ll find out when we find out.
We’ll find out when we find out is basically my attitude. Obv I don’t want it to turn into some sort of Spotify mess and I don’t think it will. Netflix has never said a negative word about the sussexes and Meredith Maines has been doing consistently good work. I think there’s a lot going on that we don’t know.
I believe it was a very good call that the Sussex team didn’t engage with sporting characters that called them grifters.
This man is part of management, so a big deal. If they had made a reply, it would have started a war of words which was what this man and the media wanted.
Harry and Meghan would have lost not because they did were in the wrong but because the industry will retaliate against them. In almost all types of industry, the leaders defend their own, right or wrong.
Anyway HM won by remaining silent. Nobody with credibility can call them grifters now!!!
I knew of B.S. when I was following sports decades ago. He was a sports writer/commentator back then. Let’s just say, he was not well liked by some of his peers and sports fans, but he sure was loud, opinionated, and set in his POV. So, yes, it’s not necessary to reply to Simmon’s big mouth.
Yes , Meghan , Harry Netflix blah blah blah British media and people magazine. We get it , everything Harry and Meghan do or don’t do is big news . But you know what would be even better and bigger news right now and what would make you serious money , LETS TALK ABOUT WILLIAM AND KATE 5TH OR 6TH VACATIONS OF THE YEAR . LETS I DARE YOU BUTT LICKERS TO TALK ABOUT THAT. OH WAIT YOU CANT BECAUSE OF THAT INVISIBLE CONTRACT. Yet while Will can’t do and Kate won’t do Sun themselves yet again you Media folks scream and cry about how Harry and Meghan need to come back and help cover the work load . Well it can’t be that much work if wank and button can find time to keep vacationing.
I get so angry sometimes too. I can understand you very well.☕☕☕☕🌀
Perhaps a renewal is being negotiated and there are some leaks on the Netflix side. Maybe they will announce something when it’s done, or if they decide to part ways. But I wouldn’t expect them to address rumors before then
No one is hearing directly from any of the principles involved. Is this all speculation or concrete?
Hope she/they don’t work with Paramount, given it’s capitulation to the Trump regime.
Its, darn you autocorrect
I think these outlets are all so besides themselves with trying to get any version of this non story out. There’s nothing from the parties involved so let’s put something out there and see what sticks. I also think they are trying to get H & M and or Netflix to respond. They are so desperate it’s pathetic. I mean however this plays out they’re going to say negative things so whatever.
I notice that Meghan has been quiet since her wine launch. There is no Sussex news and the rabid tabloids are hungry. They need to write about something, even though there is plenty to write about with other Windsors, but they’re stuck with their silent contract. I would be reasonable to think that the Sussex family is on holiday and would like to enjoy it in peace (you know, like any other normal family with kids in school), or they’re working on something, and obviously a Netflix contract is being renegotiated, or all of the above and probably a couple more. We know WLM season 2 is in the can ready to be aired in the fall and Meghan said that more wines are in the pipeline and Netflix is her silent partner in As ever and their first contract with Netflix is due. The Sussexes had a jam packed first part of 2025, winter and spring, and they will probably have a jam packed fall.
I think they are o vacation. I would not be surprised if it is somewhere in Africa.
Why would H&M or Netflix be forced to “clear-up” gossip and nonsense they themselves haven’t created, but the bloodsucking gossiping hacks, with only two goals – clicks, and to see H&M fail financially. Both parties know the why of the media frenzy why play into it? Ted S. was very clear, so far.
Netflix and H&M will announce whatever (new), whenever they feel fit; their current contract isn’t ending any day now, but over two mounts. They don’t owe anybody who isn’t part of their business relationship anything.
If people want to be “part” of their current deal, there is plenty content – just go and watch: the WLM lifestyle show and the four docuseries, on Netflix – to be exact; H&M; Live and Lead, in partnership the Mandela Foundation; We are Invictus; POLO ).
Translation: Netflix isn’t doing open ended multi year contracts with ANYONE due to changing streaming issues; Netflix is instead doing right of first refusal contracts basically. With ALL of their properties, not just H & M. 🤷