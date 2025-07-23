Page Six: The Sussexes will actually sign a ‘first-look deal’ with Netflix this year

The more I’ve thought about the news of the day, the less sense it makes. People Magazine reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract will not be renewed, and that both sides are sort of done with each other. While People Mag claimed that they have Hollywood insiders confirming the news, the whole storyline started with an exclusive in The Sun. People Mag edited out some of the weirder parts of the Sun’s story, like “The Sussexes and Netflix have mutually decided not to make an official announcement.” What?

Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s £100million deal with Netflix has been scrapped. The streamer will not renew their contract when it expires in September. The Sussexes and Netflix have mutually decided not to make an official announcement. But streaming execs have quietly agreed to part ways. It was also understood that bosses were mildly infuriated by Meghan making her As Ever brand a priority. A source said: “The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple. Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair. They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The content got weaker from there on but, frankly, for £20million a year, anything was better than nothing. There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course. “Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that. Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line. But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue.” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is believed to remain on good terms with Meghan. The source said streamer Paramount+ was thought to be keen to work with the couple, who would be open to it if the right project came along. Last month it was announced Netflix had signed a deal with King Charles and Idris Elba for a documentary exploring the impact of the King’s Trust.

[From The Sun]

Netflix “won’t play second fiddle” to As Ever, which Netflix has invested in? That’s what I mean about the news making little sense. As I said before, I believed that a deal would be renewed in a different form, a more Meghan-focused form, where she’s doing With Love, Meghan and working with her Netflix partners on her As Ever brand. I also don’t believe that an alleged lack of renewal would come with no statements from the Sussexes or Netflix. Someone get Meredith Maines on the phone, damn it. We need some clarity on this.

Also: “Paramount is keen to work with the couple” – one of Meghan’s closest friends is Tracy James, wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins. Tracy was even in With Love, Meghan!

Interestingly enough, Page Six (of all outlets) is saying that while the Sussexes’ deal will not be renewed in its current form, the Sussexes will sign a “first-look deal” with Netflix, which is similar to what the Obamas have with their Higher Ground production company. Page Six’s sources also said that the Sussexes absolutely have more TV projects planned. As for Ted Sarandos, “industry sources had already told Page Six that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos remains a huge fan of Harry and Markle and regularly dines with them.” Again, I’m going to need Meredith to get on the phone and start clarifying what the hell is going on!