Fordwich: Queen Elizabeth considered the Sussexit a ‘complete catastrophe’

In the past year especially, it feels like there has been a renewed effort to convince everyone that Queen Elizabeth II hated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and they made her life a misery. While that’s obviously untrue, I do feel like we should unpack some of these stories. The way people are being manipulated is always worth pointing out, and it’s always notable when the British press use dead people to slander the Sussexes. But in the particular case of QEII, even if you accept the general idea that she was somehow disappointed or “let down” by the way the Sussex situation panned out, she really didn’t have anyone to blame but herself and her advisors. All three royal courts – Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace – orchestrated the Sussexit and the terms of the exit deal. Why are those same royal courts still so f–king mad about it then? Why are we still being endlessly told that QEII was full of sadness that the Sussexes left?

Queen Elizabeth II’s final years were reportedly marked by sorrow after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their exit – and for the royals, this has been “unforgivable.” The claim was made by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, who alleged that the monarch had already been disheartened leading up to the couple’s 2018 wedding. “It is unforgivable that Harry was the cause of much heartbreak for Queen Elizabeth II,” Fordwich alleged. “All those around her knew of her sorrow and deep concern,” she claimed “… This is the root of the massive rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family. The pain they caused in the queen’s waning years can’t ever be repaired… The family nor the nation will never forget it.” Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that for many close to the queen, the couple’s royal exit, or “Megxit” as it was called by the press, was “one of the very darkest periods of her reign regarding family matters.” “It has been said that she verbalized it was a ‘complete catastrophe,’” Fordwich claimed. “She grew up under the shadow of her uncle’s abdication and was hoping that, like his exile, the Sussexes would go on with their lives quietly. Her hopes were dashed. The queen expressed in letters logistical concerns [about] Harry. She saw it as ‘paramount’ that he was safe, expressing her belief that their security should remain a priority. But the final decision was out of her hands.” “I think one of the gravest charges that can be leveled at Harry and Meghan is that they made the queen’s last years so difficult,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. “A variety of recent reports have indicated that there were strong differences between the queen and the duo over a variety of issues, especially those involving their wedding.” “Queen Elizabeth would undoubtedly have been hurt by the change in Harry’s behavior,” said Fitzwilliams. “Having known him for so long, she would have expected him to be loyal to her. Her reported surprise over Meghan wearing white and disapproval that she wore a veil at her wedding would not have endeared her to the couple who wanted to do things their way.” “After they stepped down from royal duties, they were careful never to criticize Queen Elizabeth personally, but trashed the institution she headed, knowing it was next to impossible for [the palace] to answer their charges directly,” Fitzwilliams continued. “The irony is that the queen’s dignified comment, ‘some recollections may vary,’ is what is best remembered.”

[From Fox News]

“She grew up under the shadow of her uncle’s abdication and was hoping that, like his exile, the Sussexes would go on with their lives quietly…” She “hoped” that the Sussexes would stay silent about the institutional abuse and that they would eventually crawl back, humbled and terrified. I mean, maybe QEII didn’t want that to happen exactly, but she definitely signed off on what her courtiers did and what Charles did to them. And again… the easiest way to keep the Sussexes quiet and within the fold of the monarchy in some way was to accept the “half-in” solution, surely? Instead, it’s been five and a half years of these people being incandescent with rage that their global bullying campaign didn’t work and didn’t bring the Sussexes back. Last thing: as soon as the Windsors reneged on the exit deal (by removing the Sussexes’ security), the deal was null and void.

Also: it’s astounding how no one talks about what else happened in QEII’s final years, like Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew, and Charles and Camilla infecting QEII with Covid.