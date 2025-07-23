Fordwich: Queen Elizabeth considered the Sussexit a ‘complete catastrophe’

In the past year especially, it feels like there has been a renewed effort to convince everyone that Queen Elizabeth II hated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and they made her life a misery. While that’s obviously untrue, I do feel like we should unpack some of these stories. The way people are being manipulated is always worth pointing out, and it’s always notable when the British press use dead people to slander the Sussexes. But in the particular case of QEII, even if you accept the general idea that she was somehow disappointed or “let down” by the way the Sussex situation panned out, she really didn’t have anyone to blame but herself and her advisors. All three royal courts – Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace – orchestrated the Sussexit and the terms of the exit deal. Why are those same royal courts still so f–king mad about it then? Why are we still being endlessly told that QEII was full of sadness that the Sussexes left?
Queen Elizabeth II’s final years were reportedly marked by sorrow after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their exit – and for the royals, this has been “unforgivable.” The claim was made by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, who alleged that the monarch had already been disheartened leading up to the couple’s 2018 wedding.
“It is unforgivable that Harry was the cause of much heartbreak for Queen Elizabeth II,” Fordwich alleged. “All those around her knew of her sorrow and deep concern,” she claimed “… This is the root of the massive rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family. The pain they caused in the queen’s waning years can’t ever be repaired… The family nor the nation will never forget it.”
Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that for many close to the queen, the couple’s royal exit, or “Megxit” as it was called by the press, was “one of the very darkest periods of her reign regarding family matters.”
“It has been said that she verbalized it was a ‘complete catastrophe,’” Fordwich claimed. “She grew up under the shadow of her uncle’s abdication and was hoping that, like his exile, the Sussexes would go on with their lives quietly. Her hopes were dashed. The queen expressed in letters logistical concerns [about] Harry. She saw it as ‘paramount’ that he was safe, expressing her belief that their security should remain a priority. But the final decision was out of her hands.”
“I think one of the gravest charges that can be leveled at Harry and Meghan is that they made the queen’s last years so difficult,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. “A variety of recent reports have indicated that there were strong differences between the queen and the duo over a variety of issues, especially those involving their wedding.”
“Queen Elizabeth would undoubtedly have been hurt by the change in Harry’s behavior,” said Fitzwilliams. “Having known him for so long, she would have expected him to be loyal to her. Her reported surprise over Meghan wearing white and disapproval that she wore a veil at her wedding would not have endeared her to the couple who wanted to do things their way.”
“After they stepped down from royal duties, they were careful never to criticize Queen Elizabeth personally, but trashed the institution she headed, knowing it was next to impossible for [the palace] to answer their charges directly,” Fitzwilliams continued. “The irony is that the queen’s dignified comment, ‘some recollections may vary,’ is what is best remembered.”
[From Fox News]
“She grew up under the shadow of her uncle’s abdication and was hoping that, like his exile, the Sussexes would go on with their lives quietly…” She “hoped” that the Sussexes would stay silent about the institutional abuse and that they would eventually crawl back, humbled and terrified. I mean, maybe QEII didn’t want that to happen exactly, but she definitely signed off on what her courtiers did and what Charles did to them. And again… the easiest way to keep the Sussexes quiet and within the fold of the monarchy in some way was to accept the “half-in” solution, surely? Instead, it’s been five and a half years of these people being incandescent with rage that their global bullying campaign didn’t work and didn’t bring the Sussexes back. Last thing: as soon as the Windsors reneged on the exit deal (by removing the Sussexes’ security), the deal was null and void.
Also: it’s astounding how no one talks about what else happened in QEII’s final years, like Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew, and Charles and Camilla infecting QEII with Covid.
They really are covering for the lazy Wales being on yet another vacation huh? What would they have done if Harry and Meghan never met and married? What would they use as an attempted distraction?
Harry. Always Harry.
It’s interesting that they never talk about out her feelings about Andrew and his involvement with Epstein. I’d would love to know her thoughts about that.
Anything Dick says can be safely ignored. Just like Tom Bower. Wonder if these two men would like to opine on the optics of the HEIR being hosted by a foreign power. Lots of impropriety there.
As for this
“ The family nor the nation will never forget it.”
So why do you want the Sussexes to return?
Precisely. Never has a nation so efficiently made the national identity whining about two people who refused to be abused for the rest of their lives. It’s pathetic.
Ugh, first she was disappointed M wore white, now she disapproved of her wearing a veil??? What’s next – she shouldn’t have worn a dress at all, or they should have had a small civil wedding because M was – gasp! – a divorcee??
The thing is Harry and Meghan wanted a small private wedding but they told no. Maybe the Queen should’ve intervened given them what they wanted.
Their energy and focus should be on the Wales who are disaster magnets
I absolutely believe the Queen saw them leaving the BRF behind as a catastrophe. Who wouldn’t? She watched two hard working, smart and engaging family members walk away, leaving the monarchy”s future to Charles and his mistress and the lazy, angry William. Which, has turned out to be a complete catastrophe.
The wedding stories, however, tickled me. My then 75 yo grandma was shocked and appalled that I wore a strapless gown to my church wedding, had the wedding party walk into Adore by Prince and played hip hop at my reception. Grannies are gonna Granny. That’s what they do.
Like most things with the Sussexes, its always about context and whatnot
I think she saw it as a catastrophe as well, and I think she saw how it was handled as a catastrophe. I don’t think she was entirely powerless to stop it or make things better, but per Spare she was kept pretty far out of the loop which is problematic, not just as a grandmother but as a head of state. How much else were Charles and her courtiers keeping from her or manipulating what information she received etc?
That doesn’t mean that I think she thought Harry should suck it up and deal with William and Charles for the rest of his life. Its clear she saw them both for what they were.
Yes, with all that horrible stuff going on with her favorite son Andrew, Harry was what was making her miserable, sure.
Hmm, can I please get a story on what the Queen thought of William and Kate in her final years. Bc their jealous actions, as well as that of Charles and Camilla and the press, led to the sussexes wanting to leaving in the first place. They are absolutely silent on what the Queen thought of the heir and his wife. Why is that? Bc it’s strange. They don’t even try to do fluffy pieces about how the Queen was so impressed by or happy with William. The fact that they don’t even try it…well, that says a lot. So does the silence. Well, we’ve always got the Christmas covid snubbing on camera.
YES thats the story I want.
Because what we saw was – the Queen moving H&M under Buckingham Palace’s offices and away from KP (things must have been disastrous behind the scenes, worse than what Spare told us, for that to have happened), we saw the queen taking meghan on an overnight train trip – something she NEVER did with Kate – we saw the queen publicly snubbing Kate at Windsor Castle, etc.
There’s no doubt in my mind that the queen had little use for Kate and was probably disappointed in William.
Oh I’m willing to bet the queen possibly loathed William. Or at the very least did not want to be around him. But it’s the silence that gets me. You’ve got William the heir and Elizabeth the beloved and the press doesn’t even try to make fluffy pieces about their close relationship. So either there was next to no relationship or it wasn’t a great one. They big up William’s statesman-like role but QE2 was beloved and so why don’t they make more out of the heir’s relationship with her? Bc they can’t. But I would expect them to at least try and lie about it more.
I think she was very disappointed in how William had turned out and I don’t think she liked Kate at all.
The late Queen was very frail and ill in the last few years of her life. I believe that the final decision about Harry and Meghan leaving the royal institution were made by other people, Charles, William and their courtiers. I believe the lat Queen did not have the strength and the power at the end.
If everybody was so concerned about the Queen and did not want the last years of her life a misery why did Kensington Palace and Clarence House at the time were not asked to dial down their attacks on Harry and Meghan. How did the late Queen must have felt reading all the attacking headlines against Harry and Meghan. And why was the BM not been asked to dial down their rhetoric during the late Queens final year? We know know that the Palaces can do this. Tobyn Andreae showed us they can do it if they want to. The onus is always put onto Harry and Meghan never to the others.
The Queen forgot that Harry and Meghan had to earn a living for their family and to provide security for their family. They could not just ride into the sunset.
Richard Fitzwilliams: “…… knowing it was next to impossible for [the palace] to answer their charges directly,” So, finally admitting that the Palace answers indirectly with briefings and leaks from royal insiders, friends, senior aides and so on.
I was wondering what the BM would put out to distract from the Times article about Highrove and bullying claims against Charles. I have not seen that any of the other tabloids picking up the story. Here we are.
This deceased woman has been more verbal while dead than when alive.
Haha this.
Yes, and it’s so disrespectful. I’m actually surprised by how low some of these people are willing to go.
“But the final decision was out of her hands.”
— Why is that?
Yes, this is what caught my eye. They can blame whatever they want on H&M, but it’s not likely that H&M would have been the ones to turn down security for themselves. Someone at BP did that and against the Queen’s wishes.
Then maybe the rest of the family shouldn’t have bullied them out of the country?
The queen s stress was about Andrew according to a documentary I watched. His disaster of an interview caused the f b i to want to speak to him. She also paid millions to settle Virginia’s lawsuit against Andrew. And now the stress is said to be caused by a white wedding gown and veil which is hearsay since the queen is no longer with us.
That’s about the size of it, yes.
There are never stories about how sad QE was that H&M were attacked by family and press. Is that because she saw it as their duty to be the scapegoats? If so, she deserves the finger with the rest of them who thought the constant racism and misogyny was acceptable.
The queens teas with William to give instruction. Seem to have been ignored. She should have been worried about his laziness
She should’ve been more worried about Kate’s laziness too …
Reading this, for the first time, I’m wondering if Andrew’s camp might be behind at least some of the anti-Sussex press. In the next incarnation of the stripped down monarchy, the Queen’s elderly cousins are likely to retire, and Anne might also. Camilla will be doing whatever she does at Ray Mill, and William and Kate will be avoiding responsibilities. I can imagine Andrew looking for future opportunities to wiggle back into being a more active working Royal — and he’s one of the few people who might genuinely want this. Any hopes that he might have would be dashed by even the briefest presence of any member of the Sussex family. So: Hmmmm. That’s my unsupported plot for today. lol.
These people can never keep their stories straight. I thought it was Kate who said “recollections may vary” and now it’s Lizzie?
Obviously I don’t know this for sure, but I’m pretty convinced they’re framing this in a disingenuous way. I think the Queen was really unhappy about how it played out, that Harry felt he had to go, the behaviour of the others and the fragmenting of family over jealousy and hiding secrets. I think she was also very much being guided by others who saw their chance to have their way, as she grew more ailing and elderly. She adored Harry and I think she liked Meghan too. There wouldn’t have been the contact between them all if she wanted them gone and quiet. She was sad they’d gone, sad at the turn of events, and probably being told she couldn’t do much about it.
This is another one of those stupid stories. Harry & Meghan said they wanted a small Wedding the firm said no we want this big spectacle, so they planned a spectacle wedding. Now if she had walked down the Isle in a scarlet dress which everyone is revising their opinion on the Wedding brought all the necessary eyeballs and made a profit. the story last week about Meghan not showing the queen her dress, i bet Betty got assurances she wasn’t going to wear Red. so you can’t revise your opinion when they gave you everything you asked for.What is disapointing you is that Meghan Drew a line in the sand and said no more. thats why i believe they had a private ceremony that was just for them i think they got an inkling things were going to get out of hand,
I read in several books that QEII loved Andrew’s ribald stories.
Then there are the photos of Epstein and Ghislaine seated on the thrones of state and on a bench at the Queen’s wood cabin at Balmoral…
So put that in the Epstein pipe and smoke it.
I believe the late Queen did indeed think that the spite & jealousy of other “royals” and the weaponization of the press against Prince Harry & Princess Meghan, leading them to leave the UK, was a catastrophe.
Because it was and is — for the Firm.
Elizabeth was a lot of things but she wasn’t stupid. She could see, like most everyone else, that H&M were a dream team — smart, dedicated, more than willing to work hard, and wildly popular.
To lose that sparkle because the next two in line for her job were so threatened by them, was and remains both a PR disaster and a huge failure for the future of the Monarchy.
Very well said @IdlesAtCranky. Absolutely spot on.