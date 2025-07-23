It definitely looks like Ghislaine Maxwell will get pardoned by Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a man devoted to Donald Trump and MAGAism, decided to put the House into recess early to cut off any and all votes and inquiries into the now-closed Jeffrey Epstein case. Before Speaker Johnson suddenly put the House into recess, House business was practically at a stand-still. Johnson told reporters that Republicans were “done being lectured about transparency” and that he would not allow Democrats to “continue with their nonsense this week.” Speaker Johnson is literally shutting down the House because of Trump’s Epstein mess. Crazy days.
Speaking of crazy, in 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was finally convicted and sentenced to twenty years in prison for her role in Epstein’s human trafficking operation. Maxwell also abused those girls too, and many of Epstein’s victims have always said that Maxwell basically organized and operated the operation. Well, more than a week ago, Maxwell’s lawyer said that Ghislaine was willing to testify before Congress about the Epstein case. Many commenters believed that she was angling for a pardon from Trump. Sadly, you guys were right. It looks like a scheme is being organized before our eyes:
The Department of Justice said Tuesday it has reached out to Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell for a meeting amid backlash over the administration’s handling of files related to Epstein.
“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an X post.
Blanche added in a statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media that if “Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.” Blanche said he anticipates meeting with Maxwell soon.
Maxwell’s attorney told CNN they “are in discussions with the government” on the matter. “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case,” attorney David Oscar Markus said.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he didn’t know about the DOJ’s plans to reach out to Maxwell but that it “sounds appropriate,” while praising Blanche.
“I didn’t know that they were going to do it. I don’t really follow that too much. It’s sort of a witch hunt,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, repeating his efforts to put to rest the Epstein story.
But the drumbeat for transparency around the case is growing louder among Republicans on Capitol Hill, with the House Oversight Committee expected to subpoena Maxwell “as expeditiously as possible,” a committee source told CNN on Tuesday.
[From CNN]
Maxwell is going to lie her ass off and claim that Trump and Epstein barely knew each other, and in exchange for all of those lies, Trump will pardon her. What a huge mess. Additionally, CNN started combing through their archival footage and they’ve found photos and videos of Epstein attending Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and Trump and Epstein were together at a Victoria’s Secret show in 1999. Yes. They were good friends who shared a terrible secret.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
, New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell, Rupert Murdoch attending the Fifth Important Dinner for Women hosted by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Wendi Murdoch and Indra Nooyi in order to achieve delivery of Millennium Development Goals for girls and women held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City, Monday, September 20, 2010.
-PICTURED: Ghislaine Maxwell and Rupert Murdoch
-PHOTO by: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
October 3, 2010: Ghislaine Maxwell attending the New York Screening of ‘Red’, hosted by The Cinema Society and OC Concept, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New york City.
Credit: INFevents.com Ref.: infusny-142/nEditorial Rights Managed Image ? Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing feeby phone at 212-414-0207 or email sales@instarimages.com – Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image r video. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail: Judge determines Epstein cohort is ‘substantial flight risk’ because of wealth, ‘foreign connections’
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC U.S. President Donald Trump was seen walking alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One in Washington. The president is headed to Pennsylvania, where he is set to announce $70 billion in investments focused on artificial intelligence and energy as part of a broader push to accelerate technological development.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC U.S. President Donald Trump was seen walking alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One in Washington. The president is headed to Pennsylvania, where he is set to announce $70 billion in investments focused on artificial intelligence and energy as part of a broader push to accelerate technological development.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC U.S. President Donald Trump was seen walking alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One in Washington. The president is headed to Pennsylvania, where he is set to announce $70 billion in investments focused on artificial intelligence and energy as part of a broader push to accelerate technological development.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
We need a true patriot whistle blower to release the files.
Ghislaine has a history of lying under oath. Of course she’ll lie about the 34 time Felon.
How will maga explain this away?
They will swallow the lie that she was pardoned because she never should have been in jail in the first place, since the Epstein files are a hoax designed by Obama/Hillary/Comey etc. Duh!
Mango has already pardoned the January 6th cop killlers, pedophiles, drug dealers, tax cheats and anyone willing to give him a million dollar bribe. This shouldn’t shock anyone. He has weaponized the justice department his entire presidency and was crowned king by the supreme court. His followers are fools who really don’t care as long as they are allowed to be racist, ignorant, homophobic, transphobic and woman hating. He came to power because weirdo conspiracy nutjobs believed Q conspiracies that he is a messiah figure. I got behind a car yesterday with a bumper sticker that read “I Believe in Jesus and Trump Is MY President.” My nutjub evangelical relatives were elated when he was elected. There is no rock bottom and no point where the Q evangelicals turn because the evangelical true believers are dumb as rocks and conspiracies are their social outlet because no real person wants them around. Murdoch is evil and has daek intentions with Vance and the South Africans, but he is the only person (through the WSJ) left standing who can topple mango and he has his own Epstein connections. Even if hackers release the Epstein files and videos of the golden showers, the Q nuts won’t believe anything bad about their moron.
At this point, they could release videos of these men assaulting children and it will not move the needle. They’ll just scream it’s AI and MAGA will buy it. There is no doubt in my mind that there will be zero consequences.
Gross! I bet he has a hand in helping her hide from the FBI in the first place. This is just, I mean, I don’t even recognize the United States right now. Absolutely weird, hostile and horrific times. come on there has to be SOME good people in this world still who won’t stand for this
It should be a legal problem that Trump, as a co conspirator of the Epstein horrors has the power as POTUS to pardon one of the chief abusers. Trump is getting cooked for the Epstien scandal and the GOP may go down with the ship. The BRF need to worry because Trump may order AG Pam Bondi to open an investigation on Andrew just to get his supporters and the US press off his back. DOJ may press Maxwell to rat out Andrew to receive her get out of jail free card. (A CNN legal commentor this morning stated Maxwell will have to snitch and name names to get out of prison.) The state visit to the UK is no guarantee it won’t happen.
Nah. They’re going to have her incriminate Bill Clinton. That’s what MAGA has always wanted and they know the mainstream media will happily follow them down that rabbit hole.
Waiting for folks on here to blame Hunter Biden for all of this.
Ghislaine is very much hated and despised and notorious. Where would she go. I hope the girls she procured file lawsuits.
Trump could give her permanent residence in the Lincoln Bedroom for “telling the truth” that the files are a hoax and MAGA will cheer because it owns the libs.
She will lie, lie, lie, her ass off. Her testimony will exonerate Trump. His people will get her to accuse left-leaning/Democrat leaders of knowing/being complicit with Epstein in sex-trafficking. And Trump will gloat about him being proven right. And again, HE. GETS. AWAY. WITH. IT.
And this POS Maxwell gets off scot-free. There are survivors of her abuse speaking out publicly about Trump/Epstein but the media barely covers them. They get pushed aside or even silenced. And again, Trump GETS. AWAY. WITH. IT. Both he and Maxwell are depraved POS and that’s all I got because apparently justice will NEVER be served in this case. Sorry for the doom and gloom.
She’s a dead woman if she names anyone still alive. She will lie and say there never was a file with names.
If she is released even if she keeps quiet it seems inevitable that she is going to have a strange accident just like her father and co-conspirator did. Not to be dramatic but I’m amazed she is still alive so far given the vile nature of her “friends.”
This is blatant witness tampering under cover of official government business. It’s not credible that the DOJ while it acted in its official capacity (before MAGA took over) never asked Maxwell to make what is called a proffer. She took her chances on a trial and lost. Trump has fired the main prosecutors. They need to speak up. But I don’t see how pardoning the chief trafficker is going to make the charge of a cover up go away. Logically, it makes the charge more credible.
This is sick, but we are being governed by the client list so not surprised, just disgusted that this is the nation we have become. Laws mean nothing, especially if the crime involves wealthy and powerful men.