It definitely looks like Ghislaine Maxwell will get pardoned by Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a man devoted to Donald Trump and MAGAism, decided to put the House into recess early to cut off any and all votes and inquiries into the now-closed Jeffrey Epstein case. Before Speaker Johnson suddenly put the House into recess, House business was practically at a stand-still. Johnson told reporters that Republicans were “done being lectured about transparency” and that he would not allow Democrats to “continue with their nonsense this week.” Speaker Johnson is literally shutting down the House because of Trump’s Epstein mess. Crazy days.

Speaking of crazy, in 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was finally convicted and sentenced to twenty years in prison for her role in Epstein’s human trafficking operation. Maxwell also abused those girls too, and many of Epstein’s victims have always said that Maxwell basically organized and operated the operation. Well, more than a week ago, Maxwell’s lawyer said that Ghislaine was willing to testify before Congress about the Epstein case. Many commenters believed that she was angling for a pardon from Trump. Sadly, you guys were right. It looks like a scheme is being organized before our eyes:

The Department of Justice said Tuesday it has reached out to Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell for a meeting amid backlash over the administration’s handling of files related to Epstein. “Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an X post. Blanche added in a statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media that if “Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.” Blanche said he anticipates meeting with Maxwell soon. Maxwell’s attorney told CNN they “are in discussions with the government” on the matter. “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case,” attorney David Oscar Markus said. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he didn’t know about the DOJ’s plans to reach out to Maxwell but that it “sounds appropriate,” while praising Blanche. “I didn’t know that they were going to do it. I don’t really follow that too much. It’s sort of a witch hunt,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, repeating his efforts to put to rest the Epstein story. But the drumbeat for transparency around the case is growing louder among Republicans on Capitol Hill, with the House Oversight Committee expected to subpoena Maxwell “as expeditiously as possible,” a committee source told CNN on Tuesday.

[From CNN]

Maxwell is going to lie her ass off and claim that Trump and Epstein barely knew each other, and in exchange for all of those lies, Trump will pardon her. What a huge mess. Additionally, CNN started combing through their archival footage and they’ve found photos and videos of Epstein attending Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and Trump and Epstein were together at a Victoria’s Secret show in 1999. Yes. They were good friends who shared a terrible secret.