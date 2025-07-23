Carolyn Bessette Kennedy was ‘irked’ by ‘little miss perfect’ Gwyneth Paltrow

I have such strong memories of a Chloe Sevigny interview in Harper’s Bazaar, circa 2001, where she called out several celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow. Chloe praised the late Carolyn Bessette Kennedy for being fashion-forward and then Chloe said something like “Gwyneth wishes.” There was a period of time in the 1990s when Carolyn and Gwyneth were two of the most famous women in America, and they wore similar styles for a time. To be fair, many women were doing that minimalist-chic/American-classic look. To be fair, Carolyn was considered a major style icon in her day, and many women were copying her in real time. I’ve always believed that Gwyneth was one of Carolyn’s biggest imitators, and Chloe Sevigny felt the same way! Well, as it turns out, Gwyneth and Carolyn met a few times through Carolyn’s job at Calvin Klein. Carolyn couldn’t stand Gwyneth, at least according to this new Gwyneth biography.
In the mid-90s, Gwyneth Paltrow and a not-yet-married Carolyn Bessette were both blonde, beautiful, privileged and fashionable young women raised in or around NYC who would dominate national headlines — but they decidedly were not friends. In Gwyneth: The Biography, author Amy Odell reports that the fellow It Girls had a professional connection via Calvin Klein, where the future Mrs. Kennedy served as a publicist and Paltrow was a celebrity client. As revealed in an early book excerpt exclusive to Us Weekly, Se7en star Paltrow “irked” Bessette:
Gwyneth said she had arranged for an appointment at Calvin Klein, where she had become a regular presence at the office. One of the publicists on the brand’s small team who helped Gwyneth was Carolyn Bessette (who would go on to become Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy). According to one person familiar with her thinking, Gwyneth irked her. When there were pictures of Gwyneth in the papers, Bessette, who viewed her as “little miss perfect,” would make cutting remarks about her.
With or without Bessette’s begrudging help, Paltrow was enthusiastically championed and dressed by Calvin Klein since the earliest days of her fame; he threw parties in her honor and lent her his helicopter, while she sat in the front row of his fashion shows around the world. Paltrow wanted to wear the brand in her 1998 film Sliding Doors, although its expensive, high-end line was mostly “too fabulous” for her role as a British woman who works at a sandwich shop, Odell writes.
How does Paltrow feel about the bombshell book? The mogul, 52, “isn’t too bothered,” an insider told Us exclusively, adding that she’s “been in the Hollywood game for a long time and so has a thick skin. This book isn’t a big deal for her.” Unlike Odell’s last A-list subject — none other than Anna Wintour, for 2022’s New York Times bestseller Anna: The Biography — Paltrow “did not participate” in the process, the insider said.
Do you believe Carolyn made snotty remarks about Gwyneth? Sure. I believe that. Just like I believe that as soon as Carolyn was John Jr’s established girlfriend/fiancee/wife, Gwyneth basically copied Carolyn’s whole look, down to her shade of blonde. Even in the 2000s, you could see Gwyneth still doing a version of Carolyn Bessette.
Carolyn’s dead and this is the first time I’ve read of her being snarky towards Gwyneth. Why would she given her professional role?
Carolyn is like a Sphinx at this stage and all these quotes attributed to dead people can’t be refuted so I take these with a grain of salt.
Unless she wrote “I hate Miss Perfect Paltrow”, I’d think she had more on her plate than muse about Gwyneth.
Carolyn and Gwyneth were not much different from one another, except I don’t remember Gwyneth having a cocaine problem, or being in screaming matches with her boyfriend/husband.
Exactly what I said.
Carolyn was also -like Gwyneth – VERY image conscious of what her friends looked like.
According to Terenzio, Carolyn had no problem – lovingly of course🙄🙄- telling them when their weight was unacceptable to her.
I do believe she called her ‘little miss perfect’ I appreciate Carolyn even more for it may she rest in peace.
Irked like the rest of us? Like the same snark the rest of us say about Gwyneth?
How is this the first time this story has come out? And why is every story designed to make everyone else look jealous of her? Brad, Winona, and NOW Carolyn? The first two I can sort of believe some jealousy transpired. Carolyn, I’m not sure.
I feel Bessette was too worried about her privacy being invaded and, possibly Darryl Hannah, than thinking about Gwyneth.
So Carolyn said something about Gwyneth but never anything about Darryl Hannah?? This is weird.
If Carolyn said some snarky things I guess I can’t judge since, uh-oh, I’ve done the same thing.
Why does that caption say “Brad Pitt lookalike?” He looks nothing like Brad and in fact I swear that’s Scott Speedman!
I am less snarky than the average about Gwyneth. She never irked me that much until yesterday when although I don’t follow her she was on my instagram feed asking what it is her husband liked about her and then reading his answer. Oh boy. I’m trying to think of what it would be like to have a husband who absolutely lavished praise on me like that. It just irked me a little!
I’m trying to imagine every vaguely snarky thing I’ve ever said about a customer, co-worker, boss, acquaintance, client, and any other person I came into contact with throughout my long working life and Jesus help me, I would not be able to prove or disprove any of it. Does it surprise me that CBK found Gwyneth Paltrow annoying in her role as a publicist for a brand? Not one bit. Am I surprised that apparently “little miss perfect” is the worst thing that was said about her between co-workers/friends. Absolutely. That seems like a hilariously mild insult.
This is where I am. Carolyn didn’t have to hate her, or spend time thinking about her, or be some crazy unprofessional just because someone mentioned Gwyneth once and she rolled her eyes. We’re all just people and sometimes get annoyed at other people. No big deal.
I agree! In any case, Carolyn’s style is and always will be iconic to me. She’s just stunning. Gwyenth’s look here is similar but I don’t recall ever thinking Gwyneth was copying her. I feel like they were in completely social circles, with CK being the only tie.
Yeah and….I mean, we all kind of looked like that back then. I know I did. As far as I’m concerned, the only difference is that Carolyn sort of was the perfected version of late-1990s NYC-style. She had a good eye for aesthetics and so did John. They were just a great looking couple. I saw an advertisement for an upcoming documentary on the two of them recently and they were really quite striking and very cool.
That headband slicked-back bun or sometimes ponytail look – I remember the pain behind my ears at the end of the day – trying to recreate it. She was just so “fashion.” And, I’m happy to see how her style has held up over time. It’s quite something.
It really is timeless. I don’t think young people now realize how absolutely trendsetting she was back in her time. I know her look took work but she managed to make it look effortless.
Despite her image being sanctified post tragic death, the books I’ve read from Carole Radzwill & Rose-Marie Tenzino suggest CBK and Paltrow had very similar dispositions.
So no, they probably won’t have got on.
Goop copies Carolyn’s style to this day.
I don’t get it? Both look like an ordinary white woman in New York. What is there to steal in terms of style? It is very annoying they are writing this kind of bitchy gossip about a dead woman who can’t refute it. Now, that ghoul Ryan Murphy is fictionalizing Carolyn’s story, so I am guessing we are gonna see more quotes from her than we got when she was alive.
I remember seeing this pic years ago and rolling my eyes at how much Gwyneth was trying to evoke Carolyn:
https://www.gettyimages.com.au/detail/news-photo/ted-kennedy-gwyneth-paltrow-during-directors-guild-of-news-photo/105279324
Carolyn was private whereas Gwyneth was a complete open book. That’s one large difference I see between the two women.
They might have been similar in private (ie maybe a weight obsession?), but Carolyn never sought to inflict her opinions on the public. In that sense, it’s hard for me to say anything negative about her. She wasn’t actively trying to annoy the public with her private opinions ( which might have been controversial, but she never shared them). She was like Jackie O in that regard rather than Gwyneth.