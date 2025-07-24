The Mail’s Netflix insider: ‘No one in Hollywood rates’ the Sussexes anymore

I cannot believe we’re in another gossip newscycle where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are choosing to remain silent about their business. The same thing happened in 2023, when Spotify ended Harry and Meghan’s contract and Bill Simmons rantingly called them “f–king grifters.” Instead of defending their professional reputations or their work with Spotify, they just… stayed silent and let the story fester and linger. This year, H&M have been cleaning house, especially with their communications people. They’ve seemingly implemented a new strategy which is both reactive and proactive, and it’s been working really well. Actually, it was working well before this week. This week, we learned that Netflix will not renew the Sussexes contract, but they might sign on to a first-look deal with the streamer. It’s unknown. Instead of coming out and clarifying exactly what’s happening, the Sussexes are just… staying silent. From what I can see of the coverage, the Sussexes’ comms team hasn’t said anything or pushed back in any way. Which gives outlets like the Daily Mail to spread these kinds of asinine stories:
Another ‘nail in the coffin’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100million Netflix deal was that her Napa Valley wine ‘isn’t selling’, an insider at the streaming giant has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also fallen out of favour with A-listers, especially the former Suits star, MailOnline’s source has said.
‘No one in Hollywood rates them anymore or wants to be around them, especially her’, the insider said, adding: ‘People are bored with them’.
Netflix, who have been her As Ever brand’s business partner, is believed to have declined to renew the couple’s $100million five-year deal in September after their two most recent shows flopped.
Netflix has been working with Meghan to launch and promote her products, some of which have been made by their preferred suppliers, including her jam.
MailOnline’s insider at the streaming giant has said that Meghan’s rosé, which promises to ‘capture the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments’, has not been a huge success and this was another ‘nail in the coffin’ for the $100million broadcast deal. ‘The wine isn’t selling’, they said.
Commenting on As Ever’s claims the wine sold out in an hour, the source added: ‘It’s small batch’ – meaning it was only ever produced in a small quantity.
Netflix believes the launch has shown that ‘there isn’t a demand for her wine from a mass market point of view’ and this means a bigger and more lucrative supermarket or department store deal is ‘unlikely’, the source claimed. Customers had to purchase a minimum of three bottles for $90 or six bottles for $159, and 12 bottles for $300. This mean there was a minimum spend of $119, as buyers were also charged $20 for shipping, plus taxes.
2025 has been billed as the year the Sussexes would relaunch. As well as Meghan’s new TV show and lifestyle business, the couple have been out and about at concerts including multiple Beyonce shows. There was also a flurry of activity on Meghan’s Instagram account, including a number of personal family video such as twerking when about to give birth.
‘Meghan hasn’t posted on her own socials for nearly a month’, MailOnline Netflix insider said. ‘The issue is that there’s no consistency and people are bored with them. Many stars go silent and in the background are building their brand and equity but it feels like Harry and Meghan are losing their way even more. The Netflix deal not being renewed will have a big impact on them as they are running out of options of who will work with them and reap in the future. As Ever has a good fan base and a strong database of subscribers to its newsletter but consistency is key and it’s not delivering on this so people will quickly be bored and the novelty is wearing off now for most’.
Obviously, this “Netflix insider” can’t even keep their story straight – the wine isn’t selling, oh but it only sold out because it was a small batch, oh, no one likes them and everyone is bored with them, which is why everyone is watching everything Meghan does and says. The larger problem is that there’s an information vacuum and the Sussexes are once again letting the worst, most deranged people define their business in the public sphere. Why wouldn’t people believe this nonsense if the Mail was “right” about Netflix not renewing their contract with the Sussexes?
I don’t like when they don’t use their comms team to straighten things out and just let it fester. I’m not sure why they do this because it just gets more and more unhinged articles. You hired a comms team so let them say something anything! I don’t know why or what benefit they get from keeping quiet.
Bots and derangers still are active whether or not statements are issued
Yes but the Sussexes have a very large following and you would think they would want their narrative out there and not the shit the bots and derangers put out.
I think we need to remember they aren’t online the way we are.
I am waiting for honey and tea to be available. I missed the wine due to my own stupidity. I’m also interested in the sparking champagne. So, DM can blow it out their ass.
For the BM who have been salivating and waiting for them to stumble any news as a contract ending will be big and they are doing a lot of speculating because they want them to fail.
I think the first person that heard no renewing called DF. But I am sure there is no news because there is nothing to report. I don’t see it as a big deal because I care less what they say. They have been proven wrong at all times and they will be wrong again this time around.
When they finalize all the new deals we will hear about it. The thing about the rose wine is a made up story.
If you feed the troll once, you end up feeding it forever. They don’t engage because that’s what these people want, for them to make the rota or whoever look legit by paying attention to them. Nope.
@Mel … Exactly. If the Sussexes react every time the tabloids make up crap, they’ll continue to make up crap just to get a reaction.
Also, there is the practical knowledge that Netflix doesn’t renew 5-year contracts. They’ve never done so. What they do is enter a ‘First Look’ contract with those clients–like Barack and Michelle Obama. Nothing to see here.
Last thing they want, is to be reactive.
This is bait, especially Jobson. They spew garbage so that the Sussexes reply with the information they were looking for in the first place.
I thought it was funny that after 5 years Jobson finally understood that the Netflix contract was for development not a salary.
UK media are just baiting H&M to spill the beans!!!
The Sussexes aren’t about to jump the gun just because Jobson is lying…again.
We need to read the tea leaves… Shonda making a post referring to Meghan was not for nothing. Oprah and duck story… Meghan dropping her podcast because she sees herself too busy. Why would anyone believe… Jobson of all people!!
Besides, I think they are on family vacation hence the quiet mode.
It would get exhausting.
I do agree. Maybe Harry still has too much “don’t explain, don’t complain” in them. I hope they are letting everyone make a fool of themselves and THEN correcting, showing the press they really don’t ever know what they’re talking about with the Sussexes
Agreed. Someone sent me the Lainey Gossip article and though I can’t stand Lainey, she has a good point. It’s not great that all of her products keep selling out with no updates on when they are going to resend out products. That her saying she’s still taking her time is not sitting well with a lot of people. I don’t know.
The ideal response would be to announce the date for the new season of WLM.
Eurydice do you really think that will stop the negativity?
@Kim – Really? It’s the Sussex’s job to stop the negativity? That will never happen! I disagree with Kaiser. I think that Meghan and Harry have a lot on their plate, even with help from their staff. To expect them to deal with everything – from their products – business ventures – their family life – their charity’s – their production projects – their safety and now they have to beat back every little thing that comes out? Na…they have us. We understand now and we get it! And will get in that ass! And we don’t need them to deal with everything we think they should. This is their life – can they live it they way they want and not the way we think they should? They are human beings – stop it! I’m just saying… 😉
“‘Meghan hasn’t posted on her own socials for nearly a month’, MailOnline Netflix insider said. ‘The issue is that there’s no consistency and people are bored with them.”
Yup, definitely bored. Keep telling yourself that Fail 😏 It’s July. Maybe Meghan’s in holiday. And regardless, it’s none of your business when she posts on Insta.
“No one in Hollywood rates them anymore or wants to be around them, especially her’, the insider said, adding: ‘People are bored with them”
And if this is the case, why are you covering such boring people?
There’s also a family on welfare, who with their in-laws, are holidaying in Greece on a yacht. Shouldn’t their finances be checked?
I don’t think they’re just sitting and waiting. I think we know about the First-Look deal that’s in the works because this communications person put that out there.
That dirty rag has been trashing their successes so it doesn’t matter if their contract with Netflix was renewed for 10 years at 500 million dollars. They would call it a failure because of their made up reason — because that’s how The Fail operates. No need to panic in my opinion.
Exactly, Meghan is working on a proposal for Netflix to look at. That will take some work.
Lordt🙄🙄🙄. Poor people pray for clout……rich people don’t care. Harry and Meghan could care less about what “Hollywood” thinks. They are in a different class.
Help me out, what exactly is it that people want them to say? If this first look deal is genuinely a thing, negotiations might still be happening. Or H&M are negotiating with others for another deal. Something that could take weeks/months to sort out if it hasn’t already.
So what should they say? “Yes our current deal with Netflix is over but we’re in talks?” Okay fine but what happens if said talks get delayed/fall through/take time? Then they’re back where they started here aka where they have nothing to say and then the complaints will start up again.
Edit: Criticise their strategy all you want. I am just giving an alternate view. Everyone is entitled to feel how they want.
Thank you, Pumpkin. I said the same. Why take the bait and panic?
While I understand Kaisers POV, I land in the same place you do on this. It seems to me that they are likely negotiating their new deal now and don’t want to or cannot (NDA) speak to the press until it’s finalized.
Thanks @Pumpkin. I agree 💯.
The Sussexes may be going through negotiations with Netflix (or indeed other companies) so we don’t know anything. Let them handle their business in peace for heaven’s sake.
Thank you for this perspective Pumpkin.
If you notice Netflix nor Sussexes have responded to the many requests for comments yet. Suggests that they will issue joint statement when ready. If they are negotiating/finalising terms right now nobody is going to go on record until terms are agreed/agreement is signed even if that’s not convenient from an information vacuum point of view. This is just how business works.
If they respond to every tabloid article they will be constantly responding to nonsense. No trade paper has reported on this anyway. It’s been People reporting on a Sun story and then Page Six also reporting.
There isn’t even a Variety or Hollywood Reporter story about this.
Even if it works out, perhaps neither they nor Netflix consider it public info. Either or both may not want terms out there.
I take the fact that neither side has commented as a sign that there is some sort of negotiation happening. No one talks until all have signed.
Agreed. Were the Obamas required to make a statement? I don’t remember if they did.
Thank you Pumpkin for saying what I was also thinking, what exactly are people wanting them to say about a deal that we never really knew anything about? We have no idea how long or how much was involved in this deal and have only taken the words of the UK media as to a five year $100 million deal. We don’t even know if the deal will be completed in September of this year because we are only taking the words of people who aren’t involved in the deal or the negotiations. Neither of the two parties involved have said anything to the media who are inquiring about the deal because it isn’t anyone’s business except the two parties that are involved. We don’t know if there are talks now or if there are talks that have already happened or planned in the future because none of this intrusion is normal for any other people, but for some reason with Harry and Meghan people expect to be informed on every step and every move they make.
I don’t think they need to reply to every tabloid story but this one is gaining traction and I think they would be better served to get out in front of it, rather than react to it in a weeks time.
I think part of the issue some of us have is that they DO respond to some stories and rumors but then not others.
And I do get (as I said in the other post) that the British media is going to say what it wants anyway but they can try to take some of the wind out of their sails.
I dont know. I think its a fine line to walk because I get that they don’t want to feed the flames or have people expect a response to everything. But we remember how the Spotify thing blew up and I think many of us are hoping this plays out differently.
Even in these two posts about it today, there are so many different theories spinning around – heck in the comments to this one comment, people are speculating that they are in private negotiations, that the deal isn’t even ending, that there is an NDA involved so neither side can say anything…..and People mag covering it does give more life to the story even if they’re just parroting the Sun.
What exactly do you want them to say, especially since neither them or Netflix are responding to any of the media inquiries? That tells me that a deal that the media told us ends in September, is still in talks now and no one involved in any of those discussions would prematurely disclose any information, if any information, until after everything was finalized. We don’t know if any of the information the media told us about the initial deal was accurate but now some people expect them to disclose private business dealings to the public because of the media that hounds them daily has inserted themselves into the discussion to abuse them and to distract from the other royals, why would we expect them to give us what they didn’t give us before and what others haven’t given us about their own business dealings? Why are Harry and Meghan expected to reveal more of themselves and their lives than others?
What can they say that will help? “Yes the deal is over because it was only a 5 year contract” and the tabloid press will continue with their current coverage about how Netflix hates H&M because they dropped them and didn’t renew. “We’re currently negotiating a new deal” may help but what happens if things get delayed for whatever reason? Because I can guarantee the people going “they need to say something now!!!” will be going “they shouldn’t have announced it was done? why do they announce things before it’s ready?”
Perhaps “there is nothing to share or say at this point and any talk is purely speculative” may help but as I’ve discussed in a previous post, the media is going to continue to complain regardless. They’re not going to go “oh well that’s it i guess we’ll all shut up then”. But maybe those who are only here “casually” will understand?
I understand people have Spotify PTSD and yes, I agree that it should have been handled much better by H&M than it was. But right now it’s all unnamed sources. Not a named executive going on the record like Spotify. So the situation is a little different. For now at least.
No one is asking them to “disclose private business dealings to the public.” this is more about PR, not the actual “private business dealings.” Celebs give updates all the time on their next moves, negotiations, etc.
We HAVE seen statements from them at least help change the course of the discussions in the british media. If anything they at least pivot to the cost of their house or something.
We have also seen how stories like these about the Sussexes can become tidal waves if they don’t try to take control of the narrative. Maybe this talk will all die out tomorrow and in three months when the Sussexes announce they signed a 100 year deal with Netflix we’ll all laugh and say “hahaha we knew that was much ado about nothing.” But maybe tomorrow there will be another story in a US publication about this and another.
I don’t know. I get why people think they should just keep their hands clean from this mess. And I don’t think they’re necessarily wrong. But I don’t think the people who think they should be more in control of this PR-wise are wrong either. There’s a line to walk here.
Maybe Jason is the insider
My money’s on that slimeball Richard Marsden, who writes/wrote for the Fail and moved to Montecito expressly to stalk the Sussexes. Does Marsden still live in CA? Anyway, he’s written a whole series of articles about how he talked to people in Montecito about the Sussexes (presumably about five people, while standing in line at the local coffee shop). And supposedly, all the Sussexes’ neighbors are mad that the Sussexes exist/live in Montecito/are rarely seen downtown. Marsden would have gotten his “insider info” from someone like his barber, who would have had a client “in Hollywood.”
I wasn’t super interested in As Evers initial product offering but did watch her cooking show and would have watched another show featuring her. Will there be a season 2 if the contract is not renewed? I was kinda hoping she’d go the Joanna Gaines/Magnoila route with her style and sell home furnishes and home accessories.
Really not sure why their businesses aren’t doing better.
How isn’t As Ever doing better? What do you mean?
The products all sold out. How much better can it get
An overall scarcity model is not used by any successful business. You might drop a limited product once in a while (e.g., Nike) but having ONLY limited products indicates poor planning. Unless her $15 products are distributed more widely (e.g. to Whole Foods or Hiltons), not just sold in sold-out-in-10-minutes quarterly drops, they aren’t going to generate Sussex security levels of revenue.
@Meredith, you don’t know how many products they are producing. You are believing tabloids’ narrative about scarcity. Her products get selling out, because there is too much demand. Why the hell would Meghan go for “scarcity” tactic? She already has a big investor in Netflix. She is not looking for selling her company. If there are more products, it will generate more money for her. If it was possible to produce more, she obviously could do that.
I am not believing tabloid narratives— it’s just reality— there was no restocking between “drops” although I’m sure the producers had access to raspberries and sugar in the multi-month period. That’s a scarcity model. Create a buying frenzy and then produce nothing until you trigger the next buying frenzy.
@Meredith, but what is the point? If she produces more, it will generate more money. Meghan doesn’t have exclusive deals with any producers. You know that those manufacturers are probably working with other businesses, right? Nobody has limitless stock of fruits. She isn’t selling t-shirts. When you just focus on quick production, the quality will certainly drop. She just built her business. She said she increased the production according to the last sale numbers (visits to the website at the last sale), it increased more and the system sold more than what is available. You are repeating what is written on the tabloids, so yes you are believing the tabloids. Meghan explained the process multiple times on her podcast and talked about trying to meet the demand without dropping quality.
Meredith it all depends. The items sold out. They did plan out strategy ahead of time. Like all businesses And I do not consider this is a failure far from it
…”there was no restocking between ‘drops'”…
@Meredith, with the exception of the raspberry spread, your information is incorrect, according to Meghan herself. Yes, there was no raspberry in the second drop (possibly it’s about what’s in season where?) – but, there was apricot spread instead. The honey was still limited. But As ever once again offered the crepe mix, cookies, teas, etc. and according to Meghan’s IG: “We spent so much time making sure we had so much more inventory. That’s why we took the time, and you guys are doing it again.” Here’s the CB article about it:
https://www.celebitchy.com/927824/duchess_meghans_vastly_increased_as_ever_inventory_sold_out_in_four_hours/
See also the spokesperson’s comments in the related InStyle article: “While we did significantly scale up quantities, the demand has consistently outpaced our projections…we’re continuing to work with our partners to find the right balance between maintaining our quality standards and meeting the demand for As ever product.”
You can believe them, that As ever is a new business struggling with the not uncommon issue of supply vs. demand vs. quality – or you can believe the tabloids, your choice. What’s unique about As ever’s situation is the continual stream of articles about Meghan/the Sussexes, that keeps her name in front of the public on a daily basis. For a business in the very early stages of entering the marketplace, such massive, constant publicity (however free) can be both a blessing and a curse.
Benny unfortunately tabloids can’t even keep their stories straight as they have all been saying WLM S2 is going to air in autumn which is kind of in line with Netflix & Meghan’s announcement & last week the Fail was saying that WLM S3 and a deal renewal with Netflix was going to be announced in autumn!
I think a lot of this reporting is because it’s silly season in royal reporting, Meghan hasnt been visible for a few week & just to force Netflix & H&M to clarify the deal status which they may not be ready to do yet. This is usually the time of year when bored press start with their split rumours stories.
As for As ever it’s doing very well & all three drops have sold out the same day. Meghan has said that she’s looking to expand into hospitality in 2026 so has big plans.
The Daily Mail is always going to spread these asinine stories though. When have they not? The real question should be are people paying attention to these asinine stories anymore, and I’m not seeing any real indication that they are. I could see if Harry and Meghan seem to have issues with business connections, securing deals, or even general sentiment around them. That has not been the case, even after the Spotify thing.
They are still getting invited to speak at events like the Time 100. As ever is still selling out, she has 4 million Instagram followers, and her show has a second season dropping in about 2 months. Harry is still working with charities, he apparently has something in the works himself for later in the year, and they just hired a bunch of new staff which would indicate that they have a strategic plan going forward.
I’m just not seeing this as a huge deal that their comm’s team isn’t issuing a statement because the same people that have written 40 horrible stories about them a day for the past 6 years are writing another 40 horrible stories. And that the same people on social media that have lied about them and hated them and criticize them unfairly are doing the same thing.
We’re seeing catastrophe where it doesn’t exist. Someone mentioned in the last article that people seem to have PTSD about Spotify and I think that that’s really the case. Bill Simmons came out on the record and said something bad about them and they let a vacuum form. That’s not the same as the British media who has never been fair being mean.
The story makes no sense. Even people who hate Harry and Meghan would have trouble swallowing that story. Her sold out wine is not selling! Absolute nonsense!
Right? How exactly did they decide that her sold out wine isn’t selling? I would like to hear their logic.
Obvious propaganda techniques using words like nobody. Everybody as if every body thinks the same.
There will be a season 2. She said it was filmed at the same time as the first…just additional episodes.
They are clapping back. The first look deal came from People mag and very specifically said the info came from a Sussex source.
I guess I refuse to spin out because if they are in contract negotiations, there’s not a lot anyone can say right now. I get people want a clapback, etc., but that’s not how legal negotiations and comms work. The Spotify situation was ugly, but in spite of that, Meghan still basically prints money. How on the record do we need Netflix to be? They have said “we’re in the Sussex biz long term.” Meghan has said “I love Ted and Netflix.” We ALL knew that original deal was a special circumstance. You don’t publicize without the paperwork signed. They’ve gotten close by someone pointing to the Obama model as the likely deal they’re working out. The new PR lady has given no reason to panic, as soon as she can get a response out there and some big features, she will. Another Fortune piece, or Forbes, etc.
okay, this article made me laugh. If the Netflix deal is over – and it might be, 5 years seems like a reasonable contract term for entertainment – there is absolutely nothing that tells us “no one rates the Sussexes anymore.”
The Sussexes who gave Oprah 5 minutes warning before showing up to drop ducks off on her lawn?
The Sussexes who attend concerts and premieres with studio heads?
The Sussexes who apparently have lots of friends – well connected, but not necessarily all “celebrities” in montecito and beyond?
but no one “rates them”? her wine wasn’t selling but it sold out but only a small batch? Meghan hasn’t posted on her IG in a month but she last posted July 4, so only three weeks?
the DM is just regurgitating talking points from the past decade.
Polo was never going to bring in the streaming numbers that their docuseries did. Neither was WLM, but it did very well for the type of show that it was.
AND HOW IS SELLING OUT A BAD THING??
It’s like I said in the other post. The media will always complain about H&M no matter what.
Agreed! AND, WLM — imho — rated really well considering they only have 4 months of data, compared to programming that has 7 months of data for the year.
I just don’t think this situation compares to Spotify. This is going to be really rich when the truth drops and the Fail, Scum, et al. are sputtering. Again.
The Spotify cancellation was huge news. It was everywhere. I don’t feel like anyone is talking about this outside gossip blogs and people in the royal bubble. It’s pretty certain people won’t believe a story that says the wine sold out but it wasn’t selling…
Her last As Ever IG was posted on the 14th, before that the 12th and before that the 7th. And yes, Lol about the wine – the wine that was sold out, the wine that even wine experts said was delicious.
Only having products available once in a blue moon (if your customers are lucky enough to catch them and the order doesn’t get cancelled) doesn’t really build confidence.
No matter how much I like a product, if they’re never available or my orders don’t get fulfilled, I don’t keep going back.
Right now it seems like Meghan is using the jam, wine, etc. more as advertising than as an actual business venture.
So I’d argue that Meghan is not purposely using the jam wine etc as more advertising than actual business venture. If you want to argue that she is green and struggling to meet demand, sure. But saying she is “using it” implies an intentional manipulativeness that I don’t think exists. However, it does play into the tabloid stereotypes of Meghan.
There are many products and companies that only offer things seasonally and do fine. People do return or re-order from them. Not you, I guess.
jais – I don’t think it’s any more manipulative than any marketing is, honestly. That was not at all the intention of my comment. I was pushing back on the idea that having everything be ‘sold out’ more often than it is available is a good thing for a new business venture. Celebitchy is really my only peek into gossip-tabloid stuff, and I respect the Sussexes immensely for escaping the generational abuse of the Royal Family. But I don’t think As Ever is looking particularly successful yet. Hopefully things improve!.
Right— and I’d love to try the jam but not so much that I’ll set an alarm to get up and refresh my browser compulsively for the privilege of placing an order that might later be cancelled. If I could just buy it on the Republic of Tea website like the Bridgerton tea I love, I’d be all in!
So I get scarcity manipulative marketing and that all marketing is manipulative, of course it is. But in this case, I don’t think that was necessarily the goal. Meghan spoke in her podcast with Emma Grede about not wanting her products to just sell out right away and having them be more consistently available. Is asever, as a new business venture, there yet? Obviously not. Will it get there at some point with continued interest? That remains to be seen. Or will it remain small season drops with a smaller profit margin? Idk. I would like some more raspberry jam though so will def try to buy some either way. More of the shortbread cookies too actually.
“Another ‘nail in the coffin’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100million Netflix deal was that her Napa Valley wine ‘isn’t selling’, an insider at the streaming giant has claimed.”
We know that isn’t true, it starts with a lie, it is so difficult to read past such a silly lie.
2 things can be true at once:
The Daily Mail/British media/certain Sussex critics an be unhinged, deranged and racist AND the some of the Sussex’s projects may not have been all that well run or managed. There is certainly a lot of evidence of the former. AND there is certainly a lot of solid evidence of the latter: that they haven’t done a good job executing or promoting certain streaming projects or podcasts and that there have been multiple hiccups with product supply for As Ever.
Ok but what does any of that have to do with a a story that says a sold out product is not selling?
Good question. I guess a sold out wine technically cannot keep keep selling, lol.
This is crazy 😭😭 Her podcast, their doc, his book, As Ever… Everything they did, they got high number of audience, selling out products. But, their projects aren’t any good?? What the hell are you talking about? Who in Hollywood has that many wins when they first started the business??
“The wine isn’t selling.” – Sure Jan. The wine SOLD OUT!!!!!! Who writes this garbage? Why do they lie so blatantly? It’s exhausting at this point. It’s always opposite day when it comes to the RR. We are really in Orwellian times. ‘Don’t believe what you see and hear. Just believe what we tell you’….
M&H are the living proof of their own success. And I, for one will be buying honey, tea, flower sprinkles, wine, etc as long as Meghan is selling them. My only regret is that they don’t have enough inventory yet that I don’t have to wait for another drop. I, and probably many other of Meghan’s customers, look forward to the day that Meghan has scaled up to the point that I can just go on her website and order the products on any given day and know that my order will be arriving shortly. The Sussexes will be fine in spite of the naysayers.
And when it is working well the DM will be gnashing its teeth.
For the BM who have been salivating and waiting for them to stumble any news as a contract ending will be big and they are doing a lot of speculating because they want them to fail.
I think the first person that heard no renewing called DF. But I am sure there is no news because there is nothing to report. I don’t see it as a big deal because I care less what they say. They have been proven wrong at all times and they will be wrong again this time around.
When they finalize all the new deals we will hear about it. The thing about the rose wine is a made up story.
Last week they responded to that nonsense about the peace summit and made it clear they were not coming back but that didn’t stop the likes of Jeremy Vine and GB news and co talking about it all week and doing polls! They did not amplify Harry and Meghan response at all. They just charge ahead with their narrative- so I don’t blame the Sussexes- Meghan spoke to Emma Grade and it was clear to all those who listened that there appears to be a new deal with her and as ever and with love Meghan..
I think a lot of Sussex supporters are reformed Royal watchers, so they still have a tendency to see things in the way that the ecosystem around the British royal family and the British media work. Constantly leaking to newspapers, having sources say stuff even if it’s contradictory, announcing plans before they’re ready to come to fruition just to have their names in the news cycle. Basically behaving in a completely unprofessional manner, if you compare to other successful organizations. But the comparison for Harry and Meghan is never to how Rihanna runs Fenty but how the BRF acts.
The British media is going to run with the narrative of failure because that’s what they want, they won’t update or correct the story as you mentioned because that’s not their goal. Meghan herself has said that your urgency is not her urgency. If you think that’s a bad idea from a business perspective because it may lose her customers, fair. But the only person that’s going to be negatively impacted by that is Meghan. So she’s making a decision that she wants to make on how she wants to communication for her business pursuits and it’ll turn out how it turns out.
“Constantly leaking to newspapers, having sources say stuff even if it’s contradictory, announcing plans before they’re ready to come to fruition just to have their names in the news cycle. Basically behaving in a completely unprofessional manner, if you compare to other successful organizations.”
I was not a Royal watcher & never gave the concept of Monachy much thought before 2018. It really amazed me (not) that a company would send out a press release (or brief the RR, in the case of this British Firm) to announce “we’re going to announce something in later time”, and then sent another press release about their “intent” to do something, then some time later came the 3rd announcement about the acture project with or without what concrete actions would be taken, and many months/years later, they told us (oftenly not, in the case of the Wails/née Cambridges) what the project had accomplished.
That’s really bonker & not professional at all in my opinion. The Firm basically act like Brits celebrity culture: you need to constantly being mentioned in the news/tabloids, fact or fiction doesn’t matter.
I appreciated when Meghan announced the “Together” cookbook, it’s a done deal and the books were ready to be purchased. That event told me “Oh, the Royalty can do something that has direct positive impact.”
In the end, money talk. As long as the TV shows/ films get good viewing numbers, and consumers are buying your products, who care what “Hollywood people” think. No need to answering/clapping back all the rumors, especially regarding professional business deals that’s not ready to be announced.
No one who knows the history of the Windsors and their dealings with Diana, Harry, Meghan and their children appreciates this London firm. Only those who make a living talking about the London billionaires smile at them. But what are they talking about behind their backs? Those who talk hatefully about the Sussexes will secretly do the same about their London family, won’t they, Mr and Mrs Source?
The media has been salivating for this Netflix deal to end for years. For one, they love to gloat about Sussex failing 2. It’s easy clickbait money and lazy writing. People don’t care if it’s true. They believe it because it’s what they ( the readers) want.
3. Yes this is part of an official or unofficial campaign to tarnish their brand so that they will not be able to exist without the royals. The main goal is to make them come back with tail between their legs like was promised all those years ago.
Them coming back to be work mules and more clickbait for tabloids and fodder for the royal rota to drum up more controversies has always been the goal. They know that H&M being contracted to Netflix keeps that from happening and THAT is why they’ve continued this salivating over the deal coming to a close for the last year or so and possibly why Charles allowed the meeting to happen recently. If they are going to get them back they have to strike before the Sussexes sign on to another company and can’t bail on it and come back.
Harry and Meghan will be fine. The money they needed to set themselves up has already been gotten and they will be wise enough to have invested to plan ahead. Personally I prefer there not be a deal in the same way they had before where the media is just counting their money and making wild assumptions. Meghan is establishing her own brand so they won’t be dependent on contracts with outsiders like before and there will be less countdowns and pocket watching going on.
Absolutely. They’ve been calling H&M failures since they left, but they haven’t failed. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that hasn’t been fulfilled. Spare alone was more than enough to secure their future, and $100 million invested wisely will last a long time.
im hoping the response is silence and a new drop soon that silences this cycle. like maybe new as ever merch or release of wlm season ii? but if i was m and was busy with real work this bs might not be worth my time if i have bigger things to handle
H&M are allowing the tabloids to define their future. It is time for a response. The tabloids seem to be claiming they know more about their business plans than they do. If Netflix does cut them adrift it will be the tabloids lead story for months.
I don’t see it that way at all. They would let themselves be determined if they chased after all the untruths and fantasies of the right-wing tabloid press with explanations. They do what adults do. They act as they see fit.
If they complained about every lie they would just generate more lying headlines, it is so blatant that probably even the detractors know it isn’t true, the DM is famed for being economical with the truth.
They don’t have to do sh*t. The tabloids are talking about their deals for 5 years now. They are still getting projects, earning their own money.
She has been abused horribly for years and she doesn’t respond. If it were me I’d be attacking back every day, but that’s my personality and I’m not a public figure. What they forget is that Meghan and Harry certainly have ammunition. They know more than we do about the going ons of the palace.
They have no control over the tabs. Daddy dearest Charles refuses to put a stop to the negativity In the media.
Daddy or William have managed to keep the tabs silent about Archer, and this Greek trip recently so it can be done.
There is a reason the Sussexes do not engage with the salty island press. They lie continually and mean them no good. They have won numerous lawsuits against them and advise us to follow their lead and pay no attention. So why is everyone su up say follow the Susie’s lead and move on, knowing the lies from an unhealthily obsessed British media do not matter and should ectoderm.
This piece is as confused as the derangers themselves.
I don’t view the non renewal of their contract as a negative. It it clear that they are going in a different direction now. Their slince is strategic. I am sure Harry and Meghan are working hard on new projects that will be supported by their supporters. Let the toxic BM continue to spew their lies. Harry and Meghan know their game.
I could swear Shondra Rhimes , I hope I spelt her name correctly. Shouted out Meghan last week or the week before and Meghan responded to her. . Call me crazy but Shondra is Hollywood. You don’t get much bigger than her. She dominates television with her shows and Beyoncé put them on her posing for her concert so if Beyoncé ans shondra are no bodies along with you going to Ophra house when you want . Well then Hollywood is over . Shut the gates. . The daily fail really needs a pill for this mental imbalance they seem to have on all things Harry and Meghan
My take is that there IS a Netflix deal in the works, and that they are waiting for it to be finalized before making all of these people look like the clowns that they are.
DM doesn’t know much about Hollywood or how it works. If they did, their tv and film industry in the UK wouldn’t be struggling so badly. Deflect all they want from the real problems in their own country and their own leftovers.
“No one in Hollywood…”
— The Sussexes do not live in Hollywood
— Harry is a successful businessman, investor, speaker, and philanthropist; his career is not in Hollywood
— Meghan is a successful businesswoman, investor, speaker, and philanthropist, who has a TV show that has been renewed for at least one more season; entertainment is part of her career but not remotely the whole of it
— There is no evidence at all that their friendships with people who are in the entertainment industry are anything other than intact
— They could retire now and be well off for the rest of their lives from the profits of their investments, royalties, residuals, and home equity
But I suppose if they really needed a huge cash influx, Harry could sell another memoir … a much more damning one.