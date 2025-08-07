Wolff: Melania Trump was ‘very involved’ with Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle

It’s genuinely crazy to watch MAGAville reckon with the fact that Donald Trump was a longtime associate and friend to Jeffrey Epstein. Much of what we’ve been hearing in the past month had already been widely reported or assumed by people following the Epstein case. Even back in Trump’s first term, there was an abundance of weird sh-t happening around Epstein’s rearrest, like the fact that Trump’s then-Attorney General was one of the first people to visit and speak to Epstein when he was taken into custody in 2019. Still, there’s at least one gossip/investigatory avenue which hasn’t been explored thoroughly: Melania Trump’s association with Epstein, and her associations with other men who were in Epstein’s sphere (including Trump) in the 1990s.
Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff says that First Lady Melania could be the missing link in President Donald Trump’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Wolff told Daily Beast Podcast host Joanna Coles that Melania was “very involved” in Epstein’s social circle and noted that this is how she met Trump.
“She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well,” Wolff said.
Trump and the future first lady reportedly first met in September 1998 through Paolo Zampolli, the founder of ID Models, who helped Melania emigrate to the United States. Zampolli had ties to Epstein and his now-incarcerated partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, Politico reported. In explosive tapes recorded by Wolff, Epstein alleged that Trump liked to “f—” his friends’ wives and first slept with Melania on his “Lolita Express.”
Since March 2025, Zampolli has served as Trump’s special representative for global partnerships. The MAGA loyalist has a giant oil painting of Trump in his $17 million Georgetown mansion.
“Where does [Melania] fit into the Epstein story? Where does she fit into this, into this whole culture of models of indeterminate age?” Wolff said. “So this is another complicated dimension in this.”
The Trump administration has faced intense media scrutiny over the Epstein case following a July 6 memo from the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation that found Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019 and that no “client list” of wealthy co-conspirators exists—the subject of endless conspiracy theories among Trump’s MAGA base. The findings have led Trump to lose some die-hard fans as his administration works to divert MAGA’s attention with National Security Adviser Tulsi Gabbard’s claims that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to cook up intelligence on Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.
Sharing a two-page excerpt of her bestselling book, Melania, last week, the first lady refuted claims that Epstein had a hand in their introduction, writing in her book that she met Trump at New York’s Kit Kat Club.
Typically, the First Lady hides in the shadows, Wolff said. “She never is by his side,” Wolff told Coles. “All of those courtroom appearances that she shows up once, I report in my book that one of the aides approached her and she said, ‘Nice try,’ and then laughed.”
Reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blasted Wolff as a “fraud.”
“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s–t and has been proven to be a fraud,” he said. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”
Can we just take a moment and acknowledge that it’s wild that a White House communications director regularly releases such deranged, angry and obscene statements and everyone just shrugs? Jake Tapper and CNN would have had the “breaking news” banner locked in for a full month if Biden’s comms director called a journalist a “lying sack of sh-t” on the record. As for Melania… going by Cheung’s statement, it looks like Wolff touched a nerve. I think both Melania and Bigly have always maintained that they met in a club, but Melania was absolutely trying to bag a rich husband, and I could see how people in Epstein’s circle likely facilitated the meeting.
#1 New York Times Bestseller, “Melania” ||
How I Met Donald Trump https://t.co/xIfkkmL4YC pic.twitter.com/ioDucDuo9A
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) July 18, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images & Getty.
EPSTEIN, EINSTEIN…. just a two letter difference, and a visa obtained for someone without one publicly (*wink*wink*nudge*nudge*) definable skill.
It still baffles me how we, as a society, seem to have fallen SO FAR as to have this level of human garbage our “elected officials”.
I think it’s become increasingly obvious that all of these “modeling agencies” and teenage “beauty pageants” were simply fronts for sex trafficking, including by Trump. The scale of this operation is pretty mind boggling when you consider that there were other fronts too like the spa at Mar-a-Lago and one of the victims reporting that Ivana used to ride around Manhattan trolling for girls. Kinda ironic how Trump becoming president again and trying to shut down the conspiracy theories by closing the case and claiming no list exists has just swatted the whole hornets’ nest. They would have done better to just leave it all alone because it’s clear most of the media wasn’t going to touch it. They would still rather not.
I just can’t believe how stupid they all are. I’m never going to understand how this wasn’t completely obvious to anyone who spent more than five seconds being interested in Trump or Epstein. Also that the people who bought fully into international trafficking cabal as a concept might have finally uncovered one 😂. Part of why the “nothing to see here” has been so rejected is the fbi appointees were true believers who spent years hyping this up, so it stinks to high heaven that they just dropped it.
I’m glad Melania is finally being looked at more, I also can’t believe no one in MAGA picked up on “the classiest First Lady ever” had n*de photos shown on Russian tv when they won the second time. She has always been part of the machine. I also remember when Trump met with Putin in the first administration with just melania as the translator.
The next couple of months are gonna be wild.
Qanon wasn’t totally wrong. There is a sex trafficking conspiracy by the elites. Just not the elites they hate.
I’ve always believed that Melania was hired out by her modelling agency to meet rich men.
But her book tells a different story and Melania would never, ever lie.
The idea that she and the Orange Fash met organically is laughable.
Her involvement in this explains why Trump keeps finding novel ways to pay her off. The documentary, the book deal and arranging that it be a best seller, not to mention she probably gets a cut of what ever grift he’s got going (meme coins?). She simply knows too much to cut loose.
She can always be pushed down the stairs and buried on the golf course next to his 1st wife while Barron poses for a picture, shovel in hand.
Right? Why would anybody think that Melania Trump was anything other than a “high class” escort? Modelling/beauty in the 80s and 90s was rife with pimping and trafficking.
This is a woman who married Trump, clearly she would do anything for money so I have no trouble believing she did whatever she thought she needed to to get and maintain that status. They are both foul people.
I’ve said it here before: in the late 90’s and early 2000’s there were LOTS of young female eastern European and Russian ‘models’ arriving in New York. There were so many of them suddenly that it was noticeable. You’d see them in the more expensive Manhattan bars and restaurants, in neighborhoods like the Upper East Side and Greenwich Village. Or in luxury stores like the old Lederer on Madison Avenue, Chanel, YSL, Bergdorf’s, Cartier, etc., on shopping trips with their much older (i.e. dad or grandad age) boyfriends, happily watching them modeling clothes they tried on. I saw this in all these stores – where I could only look by not afford to buy – and it was gross. I often wondered if the women were escorts who had been promoted to sugar baby when they found the right sucker. It doesn’t surprise me at all that Melania met Tr*mp in this period. She was in her own niche wave of immigration.
That timeline would make sense because in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, women became one of Russia’s fastest-growing commodities. Of course, with so much concentrated wealth in NYC, that would be a breeding ground for rich men like Trump to get women like Melania.
I kind of am amazed that this is the story about Trump that continues to have legs and try as they might to throw everything possible at is as a distraction (Obama colluded with Russia, the Clintons, the big beautiful ballroom, etc) nothing seems to work.
And for all they may claim Ghislaine Maxwell didn’t mention or have any awareness of F47 young girls, does anyone actually believe that? I mean, if she didn’t it is for the sole purpose of getting pardoned.
Thought 1:
A journalist worth their salt could and should go through the old pageant records and find the names of women and girls involved. There would be NDAs I’m sure, but would these give cover for criminal acts? Some may be willing to talk.
Book title: Trump’s Beauties. Where they are Today?
Thought 2:
Wolff is not a sterling source, but implicating Melania could lead to bigger things. M doesn’t have nearly as much standing in the Magasphere as, say, Don Jr. or Lara. A certain orange sociopath might think she’s can take the fall.
I hope some enterprising journo is already digging around because these women undoubtedly have a story to tell.
They have. Sadly, it didn’t get much traction in 2016 or 2020. Who wants to have threats on their life from his low-information fan base, either?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/mar/14/teen-models-powerful-men-when-donald-trump-hosted-look-of-the-year
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/oct/12/donald-trump-miss-usa-dressing-room-2001-rehearsal
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/25/trump-sexual-misconduct-allegations-timeline
She’s still with him, and she knows exactly who and what he is. Birds of a gilded feather and all that.
you know what else the Russians have always been good at? Intelligence. And using women to gather intelligence from dubious, dumbf*ck western “leaders” whether in business or in politics. If sex is just another transactional exchange, the payment can be money, information, connections, …..some of these girls were working for siloviki who early cottoned onto the fact that they could trade on their one asset: kompromat. It’s what they always did. Would not surprise me at all if Epstein were “allowed” to run his girlie ring — under domestic supervision — so that these dumb men did not fall into the position of being blackmailed by people on the make like Putin. He and his cronies were small fish at the time, but now he’s a whale. I assume that’s why Maxwell is being protected. I assume in some way her activities were well known within some circle of US law enforcement / intelligence. I assume they are the ones currently blackmailing Trump. And if he’s looking for a kind of counter to bargain with them, or just leverage, Putin can provide it. They’re all fishing with the same bait, in the same filthy pond.
Epstein’s homes all had cameras installed in the bedrooms (including his) so you can bet your last ruble he and Ghastlyaine have a TON of the vilest kompromat imaginable. He was trafficking not only young girls but offering to sell the videotapes to the highest bidder. He was shaking them all down in the ultimate grift.
yah, I think it’s pretty clear what the real story is around Melania’s “modeling” career. she’s in pretty deep.
And Stephen Cheung…yah, he’s a monster. vicious. look at a picture of him. tells the whole truth.
I wish I knew more about US Presidential history. Is Melania the first call girl FLOTUS?
I mean, Melanie is so aggressively lazy, that’s the only reason I don’t see her being very involved, but I definitely think she knows what was happening to others.
Melania reminds me of the old Rikki Lee Jones song “Easy Money”. Lyrics are spot on:
There was a Joe
Leanin’ on the back door
A couple Jills with their eyes on a couple bills
Their eyes was statin’
They was waitin’
To get their hands on some easy money
They flipped a dime
One said, “Well, I’ll take heads this time”
One stepped up
One stepped back
One loosened her shoulder strap
She couldn’t speak
Her knees got weak
She could almost taste that easy money
There was this old black cat
Sittin’ in an old black Cadillac
The Joe smelled sweet
She curled up at her boyfriend’s feet
She says, “I got a plan
Listen, Sam, how’d ya like to make some easy money? ”
He says, “Yes! Oh, yes!
Jus’ tell me what you want me to do”
She said, “Baby, you can trust me
Baby, but you must be hidin’ in my room
At a quarter to two”
Well, the cat told the boy
Come up to the room and play with my toy
But the Jill set the bait
And she wasn’t gonna sit around and wait
But this guy was wise to all the lies
And he flies out the door
With the easy money
Because there ain’t no man
Who got the money in his hand
Who got any of that bread
Being slow in the head
The easier it looks
The hotter it hooks
There ain’t no such thing as easy money
We say, “Yes! Oh, yes!”
Saturday night
There was a terrible, terrible fight
Between two dames who was losin’ the same game
It wasn’t clear
But I hear somebody was lookin’ for some easy money, yeah