Pippa Middleton plans to open a nursery on her Bucklebury estate

One of my favorite things about Pippa Middleton is that she lives a much happier life than her sister and she makes sure everyone knows it. Pippa married a guy (Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews) who seems to adore her and support everything she does. Pippa lives in a big mansion on a large estate in Berkshire. Pippa has the money (her husband’s money) to develop the property and turn it into a side-business (however unsuccessful). Pippa does charity work because she wants to, and she gets to enjoy a mostly private life otherwise. Hilariously, Pippa is also interested in early-childhood development, just like Kate. But unlike Kate, Pippa actually went back to school and got her master’s in early-childhood physical education. Speaking of, Pippa now plans to start a nursery school on her extensive Bucklebury property.
Pippa Middleton is following in her sister Kate’s footsteps with her new childcare venture, it has been revealed. The sister of the Princess of Wales, 41, and her husband, hedge-fund manager James Matthews, 49, have overcome backlash to open a nursery at their Buckleberry Farm in Berkshire. Pippa and James came under fire after revealing their plans earlier this year when highway bosses voiced concerns that the countryside creche would result in too much traffic in the surrounding area.
Despite the complaints, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden revealed that the couple have received the green light to establish a nursery at the farm, which the council claimed will deliver ‘strong social benefits’, noting the local shortage of ‘early years places’.
Pippa’s upcoming opening is aligned with Kate’s Early Childhood work, a project described as her ‘life’s work’ that seeks to positively impact children in their formative years. Now, her younger sister has also revealed an interest in the area by growing Buckleberry Farm into a place where young people can access education.
Pippa and James snapped up 72 sprawling acres of land in leafy Berkshire for just £1.5million in 2020 – in a village where a detached house with a garden already costs close to that price. The rolling fields, which had a ‘wedding tractor’ to celebrate the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage in 2010, is currently home to a 44-acre deer park, café, glamping pods and children’s play area. Bucklebury Farm’s petting zoo was also said to be a favourite of young Prince George when he visited his grandparents. However, Pippa and James came under fire from highway bosses after revealing their plans to build a countryside creche.
I’ll save you from the Mail’s overwrought reporting on Bucklebury’s planning committee – basically, the argument against the nursery school was that it would disrupt a weird parking situation in the area. The strongest argument for a nursery school was that this would be available even on regular school holidays and that there are very few nurseries within a five-mile radius. Obviously, the community ended up agreeing with Pippa and TMW James that a nursery in the area would be a good thing and much-needed, even if the parking situation might get stressful. Just so we’re clear… the princess with endless resources and a global platform is doing early-years busywork with animation and her commoner sister actually got a Master’s degree and is now opening a nursery school.
It seems every year moderately wealthy James Matthews and is late with his property taxes.
Got to say that Pippa actually has some hustle unlike her siblings. I was picturing plants with the headline though.
Pippa’s got the hustle but she also has the muscle to see things through, something her siblings just don’t have (unless you count bagging the heir a successful hustle).
What is it with nursey school parking? The nursery in my neighborhood has such a long waiting list they proposed expanding it and everyone went nuts because it might cause parking issues. It’s a drop off/pick up situation, how much parking do you need?
I wonder if this is a school for “ordinary” kids or those from wealthy families?
i imagine the pricepoint will dictate that – no clue what the average price of preschool is in that area of England (or any area of England really lol.) i don’t get the impression that they’re trying to make it accessible to all income levels, but maybe I’m not being fair.
It’s possible that she is receiving at least some public funding for this.
Yeah, Pippa is hardly following in her sister’s footsteps. Did Kate bother to get any qualifications in the subject matter? No she did not. Did Kate actually create a space for kids to play and learn (in nature! no less)? No she did not.
When the Mail announced during the pandemic that Pippa had gotten her Master’s, I remember thinking she was effing with her sister. Perhaps Pippa’s passion was always early education, and Kate co-opted it because she couldn’t think of anything else to focus on. The fact that she keeps making tangible moves in that direction is funny to me. I wonder if K&W bond over their sibling rivalries.
I don’t know about the cost, but if the community voted yes, I would assume there were some numbers disclosed.
When the Mail announced it I looked into it and discovered it isn’t a typical Masters. It is more of a certification and training for educators. The embellishment was not surprising.
A lot of professionals do this. Those master’s “certificates” have people wilding on resumes and LinkedIn. A colleague, under 45 and in a senior management position, suddenly showed up with some weird Master’s “degree”. It prompted us to conduct a deep dive, revealing that they only had a high school diploma with a bunch of professional certificates masquerading as degrees. I was honestly impressed by the grift.
No, she has an actual Masters. The University of Wales Trinity DOES have a certificate but that’s not what she got. She did the three year program. The certificate program has a different name.
https://www.uwtsd.ac.uk/programme-courses/postgraduate-pgce/sport-and-physical-activity/physical-education-sport-and
https://www.hola.com/us/royals/20220707334559/pippa-middleton-graduating-masters-degree/
