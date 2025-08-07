Pippa Middleton plans to open a nursery on her Bucklebury estate

One of my favorite things about Pippa Middleton is that she lives a much happier life than her sister and she makes sure everyone knows it. Pippa married a guy (Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews) who seems to adore her and support everything she does. Pippa lives in a big mansion on a large estate in Berkshire. Pippa has the money (her husband’s money) to develop the property and turn it into a side-business (however unsuccessful). Pippa does charity work because she wants to, and she gets to enjoy a mostly private life otherwise. Hilariously, Pippa is also interested in early-childhood development, just like Kate. But unlike Kate, Pippa actually went back to school and got her master’s in early-childhood physical education. Speaking of, Pippa now plans to start a nursery school on her extensive Bucklebury property.

Pippa Middleton is following in her sister Kate’s footsteps with her new childcare venture, it has been revealed. The sister of the Princess of Wales, 41, and her husband, hedge-fund manager James Matthews, 49, have overcome backlash to open a nursery at their Buckleberry Farm in Berkshire. Pippa and James came under fire after revealing their plans earlier this year when highway bosses voiced concerns that the countryside creche would result in too much traffic in the surrounding area. Despite the complaints, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden revealed that the couple have received the green light to establish a nursery at the farm, which the council claimed will deliver ‘strong social benefits’, noting the local shortage of ‘early years places’. Pippa’s upcoming opening is aligned with Kate’s Early Childhood work, a project described as her ‘life’s work’ that seeks to positively impact children in their formative years. Now, her younger sister has also revealed an interest in the area by growing Buckleberry Farm into a place where young people can access education. Pippa and James snapped up 72 sprawling acres of land in leafy Berkshire for just £1.5million in 2020 – in a village where a detached house with a garden already costs close to that price. The rolling fields, which had a ‘wedding tractor’ to celebrate the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage in 2010, is currently home to a 44-acre deer park, café, glamping pods and children’s play area. Bucklebury Farm’s petting zoo was also said to be a favourite of young Prince George when he visited his grandparents. However, Pippa and James came under fire from highway bosses after revealing their plans to build a countryside creche.

I’ll save you from the Mail’s overwrought reporting on Bucklebury’s planning committee – basically, the argument against the nursery school was that it would disrupt a weird parking situation in the area. The strongest argument for a nursery school was that this would be available even on regular school holidays and that there are very few nurseries within a five-mile radius. Obviously, the community ended up agreeing with Pippa and TMW James that a nursery in the area would be a good thing and much-needed, even if the parking situation might get stressful. Just so we’re clear… the princess with endless resources and a global platform is doing early-years busywork with animation and her commoner sister actually got a Master’s degree and is now opening a nursery school.