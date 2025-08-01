Fordwich: Prince Harry’s offer to share his schedule with the palace is ‘desperate’

One of the funniest royal stories of the past week was “Prince Harry will share his schedule with the palace as a peace offering.” The story was in the Mail last weekend, and it was a hoot. It was all about King Charles’s fury that Harry went to Angola the same week as Queen Camilla’s birthday, and the British media put Harry’s minefield walk all over their front pages instead of Camilla’s highly airbrushed birthday portraits. Nevermind that Harry doesn’t control what’s on the cover of British tabloids, and nevermind that Harry banned British media from his events in Angola. The point was that the left-behind Windsors are still in a constant state of agitation every time Harry and Meghan do anything, anywhere, at any time. They’re even mad about Meghan posting on her Instagram. So the Mail’s story was more wishful thinking than anything else, although it was probably also a message from Charles to Harry: this is what I need, you need to give me your schedule or else there will be no peace! What’s worse is that the royal establishment’s fantasy peace offering is now being used to (you guessed it) bash Harry.

Prince Harry is said to be “desperate” to reconcile with his family. The U.K.’s Daily Mail recently reported that the Duke of Sussex quietly extended an olive branch to the royals by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. According to the outlet, this is a bid to ease tensions between him and his father, King Charles III, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer. “Harry is now desperate,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “While this self-serving gesture is notable, it won’t do much to mitigate suspicion and caution on the royal side,” Fordwich claimed. “King Charles III is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatized by a string of betrayals.” Fordwich noted that, according to palace insiders, the king “has expressed being ‘cautious and wary’ regarding fearing further unsavory leaks, [especially] private royal family gatherings being publicized yet again.” “Also, overall doubt still prevails in Prince William’s camp,” Fordwich claimed. “He considers any reconciliation at all as a ‘grave mistake.’ His senior royal courtiers are understood to be just as wary and immensely protective of the future monarch. They only see [a reconciliation] as creating more bombshells, as well as instability.” According to the outlet, Harry’s proposal will allow transparency, avoiding conflicts between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public outings and the British royal family’s engagements. This will also attempt to quash rumors the Sussexes are trying to overshadow the royal family. It’s noted that Harry’s recent visit to Angola honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, eclipsed stories about Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday.

[From Fox News]

“While this self-serving gesture is notable” – how is it self-serving for Harry to share his schedule with his father again? It doesn’t serve Harry in the least, actually. It serves only Charles, William, Camilla and the royal establishment which has sought to destroy the Sussexes for years. “King Charles III is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatized by a string of betrayals.” Charles is the “traumatized” one, you guys. The way they infantilize a 76-year-old king is amazing. Charles apparently isn’t responsible for personally bullying Highgrove gardeners, he has to be publicly pleaded with in national newspapers to simply speak to his son, and now we’re being told that Charles is the “traumatized” one, not Harry and Meghan. And wow, they were really pissed about that Angola trip, huh.