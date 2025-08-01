Fordwich: Prince Harry’s offer to share his schedule with the palace is ‘desperate’

One of the funniest royal stories of the past week was “Prince Harry will share his schedule with the palace as a peace offering.” The story was in the Mail last weekend, and it was a hoot. It was all about King Charles’s fury that Harry went to Angola the same week as Queen Camilla’s birthday, and the British media put Harry’s minefield walk all over their front pages instead of Camilla’s highly airbrushed birthday portraits. Nevermind that Harry doesn’t control what’s on the cover of British tabloids, and nevermind that Harry banned British media from his events in Angola. The point was that the left-behind Windsors are still in a constant state of agitation every time Harry and Meghan do anything, anywhere, at any time. They’re even mad about Meghan posting on her Instagram. So the Mail’s story was more wishful thinking than anything else, although it was probably also a message from Charles to Harry: this is what I need, you need to give me your schedule or else there will be no peace! What’s worse is that the royal establishment’s fantasy peace offering is now being used to (you guessed it) bash Harry.
Prince Harry is said to be “desperate” to reconcile with his family. The U.K.’s Daily Mail recently reported that the Duke of Sussex quietly extended an olive branch to the royals by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. According to the outlet, this is a bid to ease tensions between him and his father, King Charles III, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer.
“Harry is now desperate,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “While this self-serving gesture is notable, it won’t do much to mitigate suspicion and caution on the royal side,” Fordwich claimed. “King Charles III is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatized by a string of betrayals.”
Fordwich noted that, according to palace insiders, the king “has expressed being ‘cautious and wary’ regarding fearing further unsavory leaks, [especially] private royal family gatherings being publicized yet again.”
“Also, overall doubt still prevails in Prince William’s camp,” Fordwich claimed. “He considers any reconciliation at all as a ‘grave mistake.’ His senior royal courtiers are understood to be just as wary and immensely protective of the future monarch. They only see [a reconciliation] as creating more bombshells, as well as instability.”
According to the outlet, Harry’s proposal will allow transparency, avoiding conflicts between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public outings and the British royal family’s engagements. This will also attempt to quash rumors the Sussexes are trying to overshadow the royal family. It’s noted that Harry’s recent visit to Angola honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, eclipsed stories about Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday.
[From Fox News]
“While this self-serving gesture is notable” – how is it self-serving for Harry to share his schedule with his father again? It doesn’t serve Harry in the least, actually. It serves only Charles, William, Camilla and the royal establishment which has sought to destroy the Sussexes for years. “King Charles III is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatized by a string of betrayals.” Charles is the “traumatized” one, you guys. The way they infantilize a 76-year-old king is amazing. Charles apparently isn’t responsible for personally bullying Highgrove gardeners, he has to be publicly pleaded with in national newspapers to simply speak to his son, and now we’re being told that Charles is the “traumatized” one, not Harry and Meghan. And wow, they were really pissed about that Angola trip, huh.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix's Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, England, United Kingdom
04 Apr 2019
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London.
Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Prince Harry
London, United Kingdom
14 Feb 2018
Harry is with his family Meghan Archie and Lily. He is not desperate it seems that Charles is. And harry can’t honor his l a t e mother on Camilla s birthday. Really Diana will always overshadow the second wife.
“ Harry’s recent visit to Angola honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, eclipsed stories about Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday”.
So Chuckles is mad he honored his mom instead of his evil stepmom. Got it. Sorry Chuckles, he has all the right to hate this woman.
“, the king “has expressed being ‘cautious and wary’ regarding fearing further unsavory leaks, [especially] private royal family gatherings being publicized yet again”
Yet here you are Hilary ratting away about Chuck’s feelings 🥱
BP leaks, the House of Sussex doesn’t. The desperation is coming from London, not Montecito,
Have a rosé to imbibe your bile away.
Ummmm……so lets say the sharing calendar thing is true. I know we all don’t think this it is, but lets pretend. how is that a desperate move on Harry’s part? It feels like desperation from the royals to ask for it or need it bc they can’t get attention if harry and meghan are out and about.
But like i said, I dont think its true because Harry mentioned in Spare how he found it annoying and constraining to have to work within the royal calendar.
And Harry has never publicly spoken about releasing his schedule. Even his spox Meredith merely said she was on a trip there to oversee his projects.
Nothing about schedules. Except through Chuck’s minions.
No Harry “giving them his schedule “ is an outright lie. Harry has security concerns that his “family “ is the cause of so no way in hell will he give them that info because thats just giving them all his details so that they can have a quick and easy way to unalive him like his mother.
This is kind of a set-up right? Bc I’m guessing that Harry is not sharing his schedule or at least not a detailed one. So if the Sussexes do anything on a day the Windsors do, the papers can yell betrayal! Look see Harry is now purposely overshadowing his father. Nevermind that this story probably isn’t even true and Harry never even shared the schedule. It will just be another stick to beat him with in the press.
I said the same thing when this first came out. It’s the only way this story makes any sense.
Then I wonder if they are goading Harry into saying no we didn’t share our schedule and then they can go how dare he come out and say that and how can Charles ever trust him?
Still sounds like a dream of the tabloids. H&M work with private companies in the US. BetterUp, Travalyst, Netflix, Lemonada aren’t gonna want to work around the royals’ schedules and whims. So does that mean Charles is going to work around their schedule to not conflict? HIGHLY doubtful. This is the man who had his coronation on Archie’s BD.
I said it previously he brought this on himself when he stupidly mentioned he wanted a relationship with his family during the bbc security interview. Good luck to Meghan his family will never accept her and a husband who knows what the press is like keep saying he’s willing to forgive a family that doesn’t mind if his wife’s dead. I’m suppose to believe he’s great because they move to America with her.
Meghan said to him it didn’t have to be the same way for him as for her eg estrangement with one’s father.
Harry showed magnanimity and a presence of mind to say publicly he still wanted a relationship with his father – not the institution.
But Chuck IS the institution. He has created the leaky, tabloid culture in the palace aided by his Rottweiler.
It doesn’t make Harry stupid, but naive and an optimist. It gives him hope but I’m sure his relationship with his father means that he’d be a better, more present father to his kids than Chuck ever was.
But his father has not shown his wife any grace and even his grandchildren so much has happen since then the clarkson stuff e.t.c. This is insulting to us he knowns his father that man will not change. I don’t think he’s stupid but i’m over Harry suprise of his family and thinking they will change. He is seen as the victim whilst his wife contuines to be racially attacked e.t.c enough
@E.A, Meghan very publicly said that Harry still has a chance to fix his relationship with his father unlike her and her father. She obviously doesn’t get involved in all this sh*t now, but it isn’t very weird for someone like Meghan to support her husband to save whatever left from his relationship with his father with cancer. Meghan still has her mother. Charles is unfortunately all Harry has.
I think we are seeing someone deprogram from a cult in real time and it can be frustrating for those of us on the outside who think that Harry “should know” who his father is – I think he does know exactly who his father is, but he’s not ready to make that final step in fully cutting him off. And that’s to be expected given how fully immersed he was in that cult for most of his life.
Also, like @Sevenblue said – Meghan cutting off her father was different because she has her mother to turn to. harry fully cutting off his father and accepting that there will not be a relationship there is him losing his remaining parent, and that’s a hard thing for anyone.
Charles is a,bad parent and harry did try. This is all 0n Charles. Harry has nothing to reproach himself for. The spencers have supported harry through thick and thin. And harry has a living wife and children. This is Charles loss not harrys.
Edit a loving wife and children
I don’t understand why it’s insulting to us or even our business if Harry leaves the door open to some personal relationship with his father. It’s not like he’s in Britain once a month knocking on the door at Clarence House. He bars British media from his events. At this point (with the exception of the issues around UK security) Charles and the institution have zero say in how Harry lives his life. But – Charles is his only remaining parent, and he’s got cancer. If Harry’s open to some contact Meghan’s likely on board, because she’s said so – and she’s the one who’s borne the brunt of media bashing.
Harry’s reps probably shared the IG schedule with Tobyn Andrea, details were leaked to the tabloids, and they’re running with it in usual style. The “one year to go” event for IG Birmingham is less than a year away. At past games the head of state appeared at the games themselves, with Harry. So, Charles is on the spot, and it makes sense his scheduling people need information (whether he shows up or not is another story).
Finally, Harry knows better than anyone the pressure on Charles BTS from the grey men, William, and especially Camilla. That he’s a jealous, weak, flawed man. If Harry’s willing to take the chance he’ll regret leaving the door open, that’s up to him. He doesn’t need to prove anything to us. But there’s no coming back if he cuts Charles off and regrets it later. So if he’s willing to offer Charles some grace, for now, it’s just a sign he’s grown way past the dysfunctional network in which he was raised.
Charles refuse s to give in. It is up to Charles now. Harry did what he could.
EA, I think Harry refuses to let the royal family completely control the narrative and refuses to let them have the last word. I don’t remember him saying anything about forgiveness
Lol, it’s desperate for me to show how busy I am? And how would Harry showing his schedule be relevant to Charles being more guarded? Harry is the one that is sharing information not Charles, what would it matter?
All of this is nonsensical of course Harry literally just told y’all two and a half months ago that he couldn’t see himself bringing his wife and children to the country because of danger posed to them by the media’s constant attacks, and he’s 2 months later going to implicitly give them control and awareness of his every move? They really want us to believe in dim Harry for some reason.
How long is it going to take for them to walk back this nonsense? They’ve already had to walk back the Netflix hates them and they’re going to be broke because they don’t have any deal storyline.
These writers are delusional if they think harry should give a complete itinerary to his dad and brother they would leak his whereabouts. I wish this tiresome fiction would end. So harry is desperate to get back together with his raging brother and sacrifice safety for it. The desperation is from raging brother and bad dad.
Fox News is citing third-hand dreck from this Hilary Fordwich person. Fordwich herself manifestly has no palace contacts of her own, so she’s simply parroting Daily Fail articles to Fox News. Nice work if you can get it. From the looks of it, Fox didn’t even bother to find their own “palace insider” or to ask Harry if this calendar offer actually happened.
Gawd I hate it when the American press sycophantically spreads the BP and KP line. This is Fox News of course, but looking at you, too, People.
Lort. Lies about lies wrapped in lies. The rota need to focus more on the bribes Willy is taking at least monthly in the form of luxury vacations/travels, Wlly’s total lack of work ethic and Willy’s miserable marriage to his cracked grifting stalker instead of smearing the charismatic prince who left PERMANENTLY five a half years ago. There is ono way Harry would share his schedule with anyone of the left behinds. The man pays millions of dollars a year for world class security. Paying for security would be a moot point if he tells the evils where to send the hit men to set fires, point laser pointers in his driver’s eyes or cause an “accident” using other means. Harry isn’t desperate to come back. He would have came back if he was desperate to come back. He would have stopped sueing the tabloids and stopped pursuing security to “please” Charles if he was completely desperate for relationship with his father. Lort. These stories are so redundant and filled with smears and lies. When are the rota gonna get teeth and target Willy and Keener?
The more I think about this story the more I believe it’s not true. It makes absolutely no sense for Harry to do this when he has no control over what the British press does. As Kaiser pointed out Harry banned the British press from his trip to Angola and they still put his picture on the front page. They did the same thing happened when he went to Ukraine and in this instance the press didn’t even know he was going to be there.
This business of overshadowing the Monarchy is so ridiculous. This was a bl**dy birthday, not even a big one. With his trip to Angola Harry highlighted the danger of landmines and the work of Halo, a charity removing landmines in Angola to save children’s lives. What is more important?
The British Monarchy is so easily overshadowed. I can remember when the birthday party of a four year old boy was threatening to overshadow Charles coronation. The British Monarchy is in a sorrow state if it is so easily overshadowed
And as people pointed out here it is the BM’s choice who they put on the front page.
SMH, Who advised Charles that having access to Harry’s Calender would be beneficial to him? It seems Charles hasn’t learned his child is a separate entity, He may have provided he sperm, but that doesnt grant him ownership. Does Cam have access to her Kids calender? KC and the sunhine band made a decision to break up the band now they are mad that one of the Bands solo career has taken off better than they expected. shame i can’t think of any examples off the top of my head i’m having a senior moment
Faves are as toxic as the lies. Sad how the fans are, innit. They’re all Al so pathetic but hey? So many weirdo think Harry dumb. People on fan pages say it all the time. Especially celebitchy
Harry can share his schedule with them all he wants but Meghan has her own schedule and that won’t be shared. That’s his family that his thing to deal with. She made it clear numerous times that she is done with them but is fine with Harry wanting a relationship with them.
Harry described during their documentary how whenever he and Meghan discussed moving to different places (Australia, Africa and Canada) with family, those plans were always leaked. So much so that when he and Meghan considered moving to Canada and mentioned it to Charles, Harry initially refused to put it in writing in an email because he didn’t want it to be leaked like all other correspondence had been leaked to the media. It was only after Charles insisted and said he couldn’t consider it without it being put in an email, that it was leaked again and that is when hell opened up with the leak that they were wanting to step down and become part time royals.
Then as recently as a couple of months ago after the trial about his security ended and he gave an interview with BBC did he mention that he still will not bring his wife and children to the UK due to the high risk on all of their lives and because through the trial he had learned that his father had asked other countries not to provide security for him and his family when they visit. With all of that, there is no way that Harry would share any of their schedules, even his own because the risk is too great for all of them. Him wanting to keep a relationship with the only parent he has left is understandable, but there is no reason that anyone in the palaces or royal family need to know his schedule to have a relationship with him. This is all lies by the media. We know that because them knowing his schedule and them not sharing theirs doesn’t change anything for their relationships. Them knowing where he is at any given time doesn’t stop the media from putting him on the cover and it only endangers Harry. We also know it’s lies because his trip to Angola was after the summit yet they didn’t know about it and they have no idea where they’ve been since Angola.
Harry and Meghan spend millions on hiring their own security. Why would he risk it all by announcing his planned schedule to the world? “Here I am, come get me.” Ludicrous lies and defies common sense.
Agreed!
This story illustrates just how out of touch and irrelevant the leave behinds are. The notion that Camilla having a birthday merits major news coverage is bizarre and to actually admit that you think having a birthday actually benefits the people and the monarchy shows why they are on the road to extinction. Harry was promoting midfield removal and raising visibility for the government to continue funding it. Chuck and Camilla were not even using her birthday to promote a societal cause. How selfish. If they start weighing in of M&H’s schedules they will be trying to assert some level of control over them, and give license again to the meddling of those nameless palace staffers who traffic in every bit of palace trivia with the rota. No thanks!
These ridiculously stupid articles never end with these people. They keep writing things that make no sense and then dive in even more with the stupidity. There is no way that Harry would share his schedule with the Windsors, especially his father or brother because they have always been the ones who leak to the media. The whole reason that Harry and Meghan left the UK with Archie and have moved to Montecito is because of the constant leaking, misinformation and media partnership between the royals and UK media. The beginning of 2020 started with a bang because he reluctantly shared information with his father and immediately that information was shared. The Summit happened a week prior to Angola and if Harry agreed to share his schedule with his father, his father and the media would have known about that trip and it wouldn’t have been a surprise. Harry and Meghan don’t control what the media reports on, so sharing something that would be shared with the media he detests would be something they would avoid just as they have avoided for the past five years. We saw how the summit was leaked by Charles and now they are leaking what they want the world to believe was discussed at said summit, so why would Harry share anything with them, when they have proven that they will continue to leak, betray and risk the safety and lives of Harry and his family?
Fordwich’s story is really giving industry-in-it’s-death-throes energy. Since the Left Behinds are serving nothing but Meh, the tabloids have been stuck between a rock and an even bigger rock. They can’t go hard after the Drab Four because they’ll lose what little access they have and the Sussexes have cut off access altogether (and aren’t afraid to sue). So the tabloids are reduced to passing off day-old stories as “Exclusives” and comments on social media as “inside sources”. This isn’t sustainable. The sooner Fordwich and her ilk go the way of the dinosaur, the better. Honestly, the Leveson inquiry should have been the asteroid that took them all out.
It’s also untrue.
LOL Now it’s *Harry’s* proposal! 😂
All these years that’s what they’ve been writing about. Using words like “desperate” etc. They want to believe that H is going to beg any day now to come back to the UK with no money and all his failures. Pretty much every week it’s about HM are finished, they failed because they have no more deals, they’re broke, their marriage is failing, blah blah blah. And they also repeat it in SM. More like the BM and their cronies are the ones super desperate for this to happen. When in reality H have been successfully thriving in California with M. And that’s driving them crazy nuts because HM are able to be independent and successful without the BM or the firm telling them what to do, and not to mention have no access.
I wonder what the bm is trying to distract from? The Fort Belvedere fairytale and this. Hmmmmm, it makes me wonder.