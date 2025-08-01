Is this new Princess Margaret biography actually about the Windsors’ alcoholism?

This week, royal reporters began covering a new royal biography of Princess Margaret, who died in 2002. Margaret was Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister, and Margaret very much lived in her sister’s shadow. The royal institution loved that Margaret was such a screw-up, it made QEII look pure and competent. No one wanted Margaret to use her gifts – her wit, her intelligence, her charm. She was the spare, and she always had to be less-than. And now this new biography claims that all of Margaret’s problems could be traced back to the possibility that she had fetal alcohol syndrome. As I said earlier this week, a FAS diagnosis makes no sense, and that’s what all of the royal reporters are saying too.
I tend to believe that this is all the royal-biographer’s trick or habit: they write a “biography” seemingly about one royal when really the conversation is about another royal. A biography of King Charles is really about his sons, a biography of William or Kate is really about the Sussexes, etc. In this case, it seems like Margaret’s biography is really about the Queen Mum and her alcoholism, and how alcoholism “cursed” the Windsors. An excerpt from Richard Kay’s latest column:
This was never going to be the ideal week for the King to read that his beloved grandmother’s drinking in pregnancy might have been to blame for the troubled life of Princess Margaret. And it is certainly not the jolliest way to mark the 125th anniversary of the Queen Mother’s birth in four days – a date Charles will mark privately.
The extraordinary assertion that the King’s aunt suffered from an ‘invisible disability’ brought on by foetal alcohol disorder is at the heart of an unofficial new biography of the Princess, who died 23 years ago. Whether the claim by Pulitzer Prize-nominated biographer Meryle Secrest – made with a bewildering array of expert testimony – is true is another matter. Actual evidence to back up this audacious claim appears flimsy.
A 1925 letter to the future King George VI from his wife – then pregnant with their first daughter Princess Elizabeth – is cited. In it, she writes: ‘The sight of wine simply turns me up! Isn’t it extraordinary! It will be a tragedy if I never recover my drinking powers.’
Four years later, when pregnant with Margaret, the Queen Mother was not so handicapped. ‘In any case no doctor is likely to have her warned her… not to drink,’ the 95-year-old Secrest writes. ‘Prevailing medical opinion had it that the placenta protected the growing baby from alcohol’s effects.’
The author notes darkly that the Queen Mother’s Scottish family, the aristocratic Bowes-Lyon clan, were ‘hard drinkers’ with an ability to ‘hold their liquor’. This was said to show ‘strength of character – and not to keep up with everyone was proof of lack of inner worth’.
Kenneth Clark – the distinguished art historian and father of maverick Tory MP Alan Clark – is roped in, describing how, when he became friends with the royal couple in the 1930s, ‘the little Queen [Queen Mother] started drinking at 11.30 in the morning. [Clark] consoled himself by adding that she only drank Dubonnet before lunch.’
Another account of her drinking from later in life comes from Major Colin Burgess, a former equerry, who says that a ‘well-spiked Dubonnet would be followed every day by wine for lunch with perhaps a glass of port afterwards’ until the 6pm ‘magic hour’ when martinis and pink champagne would be prepared. It is the evidence of her mother’s heavy drinking that illuminates the author’s claim that these pre-ordained all Margaret’s problems, from her stunted growth and struggles learning to write, to her later emotional crises.
The US-based writer says her book is less a biography and more an investigation into the life of the Princess. All the same, her conclusions are unlikely to go down well with Margaret’s children – her son David, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and her artist daughter Lady Sarah Chatto – or her surviving friends. ‘It is truly bizarre to suggest that everything that happened to the Princess can be put down to how much the Queen Mother drank while pregnant. And not just bizarre but ridiculous,’ says a former friend of Margaret. ‘Her life was not one long tragedy: she was an intelligent woman with a wide circle of interests and friends and was a mother and grandmother.’
What do you think about my theory? Is this book actually about the Queen Mum’s alcoholism? Is there some kind of larger point or larger discussion to be had? For what it’s worth, we heard, over the years, that QEII was quite a drinker too. Margaret was often described as sharing her mother’s love of being sh-tfaced constantly, but QEII reportedly started drinking mid-day and didn’t stop until she went to bed. What’s also interesting is that I don’t think King Charles has any kind of problem with alcohol – he’ll do a champagne toast, or maybe sip a glass of wine, but he’s never had any kind of drinking problem. Diana barely drank, and then he married Camilla, who is always half in the bag. I also think Prince William has a drinking problem but they only allude to it. Anyway, yeah, let’s have a bigger conversation about the Windsors’ relationships with alcohol.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
Yup, I agree that Margaret’s alcoholism stories are a hint that Willy’s an alcoholic.
How can you not be, trapped in a life like his? So drink your sorrows away Willy, you’ll never escape like Harry.
Just William? I’d imagine Kate might also drink to cope with the stress but maybe not as much as William. They compare her to the Queen mum a lot and there was that random story about how William makes her a gin and tonic every night. So yeah the Queen Mum was a drinker but what’s not being said is how much the heir and his wife are drinkers too. They have a lot of time on their hands despite claims of “long days.”
I’m sure crack babies have heaps of calories but I can’t see Lazy with her weight issue as a sign of being as much of an alcoholic as Willy.
Once their faces turn yellow, then maybe.
Margaret was the world’s first poor little rich girl. Her mean old uncle abdicated and ruined her fairytale life. She could have married the man she loved, but she consciously chose the royal life instead. She thought she was the victim even though her entire life was driven by the choices she made.
Bingo. They want to say Williams an alcoholic but they can’t. So they’re tip toeing around it by mentioning the other royals heavy drinking.
I have to say, part of this is generational and part of this is European vs American definitions of social drinking, and part of this is purely specific to the U.K. When I came here eighteen years ago initially for work, I was GOBSMACKED as they put it at the sheer normalcy of what I would have termed binge drinking. Didn’t matter if it was work-related semi-mandatory after-hours boozing, or homeless guy boozing. There was just alcohol everywhere, all the time. When I became a parent here, there was alcohol for the parents at every child’s birthday party from age 2. I served it at our child’s birthday parties. It is ubiquitous. Totally normal. Drink in hand. All good. This was in the 2010’s. So imagine what life in England was like in the 1950s, 60s, 70s…. It wasn’t until the 1980s that people began to cut back and Diana was famously abstemious, in keeping with her generation’s health craze vibe, as if the whole planet was waking up from a 70s hangover. Camilla looks like she’s still hungover. The type of drinking the royals did would have been, for this country, in that era, totally typical, bog standard.
Alcohol did seem ubiquitous. I remember my 80-year-old Scottish granny putting away her third sherry every night. She didn’t day drink, though.
The Queen Mum’s alleged drinking is incongruous with that fact that she lived to be 101. Surely liver disease would have killed her long before that.
@Megan There have been plenty of problem drinkers and alcoholics that live nice long lives. Not everyone who drinks excessively develops Alcohol Related Liver Disease, and scientists are not exactly sure why (possibly genetic reasons).
Agree. Continental drinking amongst a certain generation and class has the aperitif at 11, followed by wine with lunch, then a pause in the afternoon, then aperitif before dinner and wine with dinner and afterwards a digestif, assuming that you’re eating as well as the aristocracy would do. Holidays get a free pass especially in the south where a Pastis or white wine at 1030 is not frowned upon lol…
That said, it’s spaced out, usually with food or at minimum nibbles like nuts, cheese and crackers or fruit, never on an empty stomach and not a permanent drip feed until bed!
Agree with Kaiser: this is the rota’s way of talking about William’s problem with alcohol. I’ll never forget the swaying and nearly passing out at the investiture last year
When I’ve traveled to England in the 2020s I’ve been shocked at how prevalent alcohol is (and I like drinking! mimosas are my jam! but not mimosas at 8 am in Hyde Park……) We were always taught in the US that Europeans dont have the issue with binge drinking that Americans do because its “normalized” but uh…..based on my experience it just looks a little different. Westminster Abbey sells wine and beer for crying out loud.
(I’m not saying that drinking in the US is healthy or normal by any means; just that I don’t think Europe has healthy drinking down pat either.)
Anyway all that to say if QEII was having 5-7 drinks a day every day, even spread out, that would be considered alcoholism by most standards. consider William’s mental health issues (untreated) family history, social acceptance of drinking – and I’m sure there are some major underlying issues there.
When there are work events in the UK we always discuss how much the British just love to get sloshed after work and every day. Drinking that much at work conferences in North America would not be viewed as well.
So if British people think the Queen mum drank a lot, then it must have been a lot.
Also William and Kate both drink. Kate being thin doesn’t mean she doesn’t drink. Kate could out drink William, during the university days and that was reported on more than once.
Kinda sounds like the Windsors were (and are) proud of their hard drinking ways.
Why do they keep saying that one of the symptoms was that Margaret’s growth was stunted? She was short, just like her mother and sister. That’s genetics, not FAS. But, yes, a straightforward examination of the family’s relationship to drinking and alcohol would be much more useful.
I know! That’s just so ridiculous! They’re short queens (literally!)! 👑
The centuries of inbreeding did not help, either. King Edward/Duke of Windsor was pocket-sized, the Queen and her sister were also tiny (Margaret was apparently barely five feet).
Honestly, I think that Margaret’s problems stemmed more from living a life where she was denied a purpose, a calling, a life where her talents were undermined, a life were her every whim was catered too, a life without any accountability or personal responsibility. Very much a life that the family expected Harry to lead. We actually see this playing out with various young, rich (daddy’s money rich) influencers who try to convince themselves and their followers that a vapid, self-serving life of never ending vacations is a life to strive for. Personally I think these young people will be steaming messes before they hit their 30s.
Eh. I think Margaret’s problems didn’t stem from her position. If she were just a rich aristocrat, she’d be expected to be a housewife, mother and hostess. She was bored and drunk and had a crappy marriage. And none of the Windsors ever cracked a book or anything–she had nothing to do all day.
Yes she was pretty much just a bitch and a drunk. Terrible person
‘It is truly bizarre to suggest that everything that happened to the Princess can be put down to how much the Queen Mother drank while pregnant. And not just bizarre but ridiculous,’
I wholeheartedly disagree with this. So many of Margaret’s issues stemmed from hey own alcoholism. If her mother was drinking while pregnant with her, we know her brain was being primed for addiction since then. So, yes, you can blame much of it on the Queen Mum if that was the actual case.
The only thing bizarre is arm chair diagnosing a long dead woman.
Plus, fetal alcohol children and adults have very distinct physical features. Some have more severe issues than others, and there is often huge behavioral factors too. I’m not sure Margaret qualifies. Queen mum was gin-soaked for much of her life though, that much is true.
Are they trying to blame the drinking on the Queen Mum’s family being Scottish? LOL. Sure, blame the Scots/s.
“The author notes darkly that the Queen Mother’s Scottish family, the aristocratic Bowes-Lyon clan, were ‘hard drinkers’ with an ability to ‘hold their liquor’. This was said to show ‘strength of character – and not to keep up with everyone was proof of lack of inner worth’.”
The Queen Mum was still a married-in and here they are blaming her Scottish family. Carole is the family of another married-in so what will the MIdds be blamed for later in the history books.
Right? They just had to slam the Scots (and wasn’t the real scandal the possible illegitimate birth of the Queen Mum, that she was actually the daughter of the maid to the Bowes-Lyon family?)
Also, I had a couple of female friends in England who just couldn’t keep up with the hard-drinking after-hours culture in London law firms (14 hour days, then head straight to the pub, get smashed, pass out for a few hours then back to work!) so switched to different jobs. Their careers and incomes definitely suffered as a result. It’s awful, and it’s got bugger all to do with Scotland!
Please tell me more about the Queen Mums legitimacy!
The drunkest I have ever been was when I went with my then boyfriend, now husband, on a work trip to England and we went out with the guys after. At the time, I was someone who regularly had 4-5 whiskey sours when I went to happy hour, with no ill effects. The Brits blew that out of the water and I’m lucky that vomiting kicked in.
Lady Campbell spread the gossip about the queen mother’s parentage. She looks,so much like her mother lady Strathmore there is no way she is child of a servant. I don’t believe a,word Campbell has to say about anyone. She appeals to derangers since she spread fake stories about Meghan
Campbell’s gossip about the queen mother’s background is fake news. Side by side pictures of Elizabeth and her mother lady Strathmore shows a strong resemblance
Not only is W a drunk but Kate can drink too; didnt the pair of then ridicule Harry when he was taking it slow?
Also W seems to be a very agressive drunk
Grateful alcoholic in recovery here. Alcoholism is so complicated. You can name reasons until you’re blue in the face, but you’re an alcoholic because you have a disease, not because of your surroundings, family, etc.
My 2 siblings and I all experienced the same family, surroundings and extremely traumatic death of our dad. My siblings are not alcoholics. I am.
Kaiser made a great point that Charles isn’t one, but some of his family members are. He doesn’t have the disease. They do.
I so appreciate your post. My 2 siblings are alcoholics and I am not. It’s a disease, a terrible one. Hope you are doing well.
Doc, here. To the best of our knowledge, alcoholism is a complex phenomenon, where genetics and environment both play a role.
My sister died of EDs and alcoholism, my parents weren’t heavy drinkers and neither am I. As bisynaptic says, it’s a complicated mix of nature and nurture. She also had BPD/NPD and addiction can be an unfortunate component of these disorders.
Don’t all diseases have risk factors? Genetics, environment, nature, nurture all play a role in diseases. Alcoholism is a complicated mix, I agree, but still a disease.
Hang on a minute. I don’t recall the first article on this saying Margaret had difficulties learning to write. Maybe she had undiagnosed dyslexia? I mean, as long as we’re doing armchair diagnoses, that’s my suggestion. 🤷♀️🙄
Margaret was deprived of a,good education by her mother. She resented how elizabeth was given a superior education since she was direct heir.
“[T]he Queen Mother’s Scottish family, the aristocratic Bowes-Lyon clan, were ‘hard drinkers’ with an ability to ‘hold their liquor’. This was said to show ‘strength of character – and not to keep up with everyone was proof of lack of inner worth’.“
— What rot.
Both of my grandfathers were alcoholics who died before they were old enough for me to know them. My parents were essentially teetotalers and did not have booze in the house although it did not bother them if non-members of the family drank. And with a total of 8 grandchildren children between them, 3 became alcoholics. And with a total of 21 great-grand-children, 7 are alcoholics. I think a genetic component is likely.
I do not know enough to comment on the Windsors.