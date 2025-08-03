Michael Patrick King announced the sudden end of ‘And Just Like That’ with Season 3

I’ve only watched the first season of And Just Like That. Keep in mind, I’ve seen all of the seasons of Sex and the City many times, and I even watched those two terrible movies. It says something that even I could not get through AJLT. The vibe was off from the start of the series. It’s not that I’m opposed to seeing exactly what these characters’ “happily ever after” really looks like, it’s that the show seemed to fundamentally forget key personality traits of Charlotte, Miranda and Carrie. And writing off Samantha in that way was stupid too – I get why they didn’t want to kill off Samantha just because Kim Cattrall said “absolutely not” to this whole sorry exercise. But to make it all about a fight over money? Stupid. Anyway, pretty much everyone hated AJLT, but people were still watching (hate-watching). HBO clearly loves this property and they easily could have let it limp along, pissing off SATC devotees for another ten seasons. But Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King have finally decided to put this show out its misery.
And just like that…Carrie Bradshaw’s story is coming to an end. The current third season of “And Just Like That” will be its last, showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King revealed in a statement on social media on Friday.
“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the ‘Sex And The City’ universe is coming to an end,” he wrote. “While I was writing the last episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”
[From Variety]
My take: I think Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King were both super-mad about the reception for AJLT. It wasn’t that people hated it enough to not watch it, it’s that people considered it a prestige train-wreck and they were making fun of this vanity project which ruined so much of the original series. I especially hated what they did to Miranda, my god. On that note, I’m glad Cynthia Nixon will be freed up for filming on The Gilded Age’s fourth season. TGA’s Aunt Ada > AJLT’s Miranda.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
New York, NY – Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon on the set of HBO Max series, And Just Like That, the Sex And The City 10-part revival.
Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York in “And Just Like That…,” the 10-part revival of (and sequel to) “Sex and the City.” The girls followed strict COVID-19 guidelines staying masked up in between sets.
Pictured: Kristin Davis
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon on the set of the HBOMax Sex and the City reboot series ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City.
Pictured: Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Sarah Jessica Parker slips into an extravagant Alexander McQueen dress as Cynthia Nixon awaits inside of a car as the girls film “And Just Like That” in New York City.
Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker
BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Actress Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of “And Just Like That” in New York City
Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker
BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, David Eigenberg, and Niall Cunningham, film a scene on the Coney Island Boardwalk for ‘And Just Like That’.
Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, David Eigenberg, and Niall Cunningham, film a scene on the Coney Island Boardwalk for ‘And Just Like That’.
Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett
BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Filming of ‘And Just Like That…’ in New York City
Featuring: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 02 Feb 2023
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
-
-
MAX Original ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3 Series photocall at the Crane Club
Featuring: Nicole Ari Parker . Kristen Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarit
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 21 May 2025
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
Those two should be deeply ashamed of AJLT. The episodes and clips I watched were painful — both the writing and the acting. And the “fashions”. Idiots.
I am truly ASTOUNDED at what they did to Miranda. As a 37 year old woman, Miranda became my absolute favourite character from the original run. She was sharp, genuinely hard working, cynical, dead pan and hilarious. What in the WORLD happened to her in AJLT??? She was unhinged and manic and annoying. I couldn’t believe the episode of the party with the karaoke. This was not the Miranda I knew!! And her wandering around naked in Carrie’s flat and how she let Carrie be an absolute brat about the stupid yoghurt. UGH.
The karaoke episode was the WORST.
And that’s saying something.
There were episodes on sex and the city.when carrie stayed over at Miranda. Where Miranda thought her Apartment was haunted. They got along fine . The new series changed character behavior.
I only saw bits and pieces, but what annoyed me is that not that these characters went bonkers, but that they didn’t lose their shit in that awful way rich white women actually do. Miranda becoming a “boy mom” and professing to still be a super feminist while totally pulling strings for her son, letting him get away with horrible shit, and then being upset, but remaining supportive when he became MAGA pilled. It would be painful, but a believable trajectory, based on some of my lawyer friends. The firebrand to centrist drift. Still a loyal Democrat, but hating on the younger versions of themselves. The show wouldn’t go there though. Would be fascinating.
@tistrue, I think the show that you just described would have been fascinating! Goodness knows it could have been interesting to see any of these characters, especially Miranda, navigate a later-in-life questioning of her sexuality or her politics, or grappling with raising a teenager amidst horrifying incel culture.
There was certainly potential there, but the greatest criticism of the show I have seen is actually that it’s just really boring! They either don’t seem to know what to do with the characters or they do know but are afraid to have them do anything controversial or unpopular, but then it’s just a less fun, less campy version of desperate housewives, isn’t it? Who wants that?
@Jay: Miranda did question her sexuality. In season 1 of AJLT, she took up with Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez) and left Steve (and they subsequently divorced. She has a GF in season 3 and watching them is actually enjoyable. Her relationship with Che was horrible due to the way they write Che’s character. Sad as Sara is an amazing actor.
What they did with Miranda (I bet Cynthia Nixon was involved) was awful, even worst what they did with Steve ! The only character who has some sort of coherent development is Charlotte.
unfortunately what they did was awful ! I mean a stay at home mum who realises that she wants to go back to work was interesting. unfortunately poor executed.
Same, I watched the first season of AJLT and couldn’t be bothered to watch any more. Some of the characters were turned into annoying parodies of their former selves, and I couldn’t watch that happen.
I only made it through 2 episodes. Afterwards I saw clips and recaps that were absolutely cringe.
Lazy, badly written money grab. No through line or integrity for any of the original characters. They had a chance to do something great about aging and they blew it. Badly.
I watched all of SATC. I saw the movies. I even have a box set of the entire series on DVD – a gift from a great friend. I have not watched AJLT. I just couldn’t bring myself to do it. It seems I haven’t missed anything. Maybe, one day when I’m bored, I might tune in, but I doubt it. I’ve been encouraged to watch Gilded Age by some friends, so I might pick that up first. Or maybe re-watch all of Star Trek Discovery and Picard…. Somehow, SJP’s vanity project is just not on my radar. I need to rewatch Harry and Meghan’s documentary, and Polo…..
Gilded Age is great – Cynthia Nixon is amazing, especially in this new season. If you just watch episodes 9 & 10 of season 3 that are available to stream now, along with the final 2 episodes, I *think* you’ll be pleased/happy. Seasons 1 & 2 were trainwrecks, and the beginning of season 3 was a mess.
AJLT was a Sarah Jessica Parker vanity project and the only fair thing to say is: THANK GOD it’s over.
Kim Cattrall dodged a bullet there. Seriously.
SJP peaked during SATC. There is a talent for knowing when to exit graciously with some dignity. This money grab vanity project did her no favors.
I agree. They should not have continued with AJLT. I assume SJP was not getting any other work offers so HBO agreed to this mess. Nothing but a vanity project for her. I wish Kim Cattrall well.
IMHO King was pushing to bring Cattall back; SJP refused. He pulled the plug. Besides, I suspect SJP was influencing storylines to enhance her screentime at the expense of original characters and the delightful LTW and Seema. And in tinfoil hat mode, I wouldn’t have put it past SJP to have brought in Patti LuPone to soak up the “she’s a b****” press, providing SJP with cover. We deserve better!
The absence of Kim Cattrall is why I avoided AJLT in the first place. Not just becuase the show wouldn’t be as much fun without Samantha (and I’m sure it wasn’t), but because of how KC the actress was treated by SJP and the rest of the cast in real life. It sounds like I missed a shitty reboot.
PS – Did they still have Mario Cantone’s character? I loved him.
It got too much into slapstick. The series did not do right by Brady who appeared to be maturing now he is going to be a father from a fling. What was the point of bringing aiden back for yet another breakup scene. The writer carrie got involved with was not around enough to form an opinion about. Plots were too rushed.
They shouldn’t have brought back the show in the first place.
I never watched SATC. I only watched this for Nicole Ari Parker who is gorgeous and Chris Jackson, my Hamilton crush.
I only ever watched the 1st movie and have kind of caught (probably sometimes out of context) clips so my main beef was diversity in that they seemed to tick off marginalised tropes in television purely to put a x next to that box, and as a gay woman, what I saw of Miranda’s character made me foam at the mouth. Also SJP’s character seems so self-absorbed, vacuous and yah, I’m gonna go there …. Toxic. IDC if she was the MC, it is an ensemble show yet everything centred around SJP but she’s so vanilla 🥱 😴
Carries novel plot really went nowhere just led to another possible love interest who left for England soon after spending the night with Carrie.
How many times do they have to bring back Aidan? Seriously, yaaaaaaawn.
I figured I would get around to hate-watch at some point. Carrie sounds as pick-me & immature as ever. I would have been interested in seeing Charlotte & Harry’s marriage, and well, I think we always knew Miranda & Steve would have split up eventually.
I feel that only SJP is still obsessed with this show ,I dont think any of the ladies and obviously especially Kim do it cause they want to. Possibly some sort of loyalty or gratitude towards SJP. If she is no longer able to get any roles she seems to do well in Plays. She needs to leave this alone finally.
I would have liked it if steve had remarried and started a new life. There were odd plot reverses where after wyatt was having serious issues and two weeks later aiden said he could go to carrie because his ex was looking after Wyatt.
I didn’t watch AJLT and only saw a handful of episodes of the original. So I’m going off the many photos I’ve seen. And I really don’t like the styling of AJLT compared to the original. It’s really over the top…which yeah NYC fashion can be like that sometimes… but also not? I don’t know how to put my finger on it but it doesn’t look good. I know the original was over the top too but something is not Viking for me. And I think it may be the same people doing the new Devil Wears Prada. idk but something is not working for me with the styling but I don’t have the words to describe why.
The photos of Carrie in her “fashions” are the best! 😉
I watched SATC real-time (I am 61), both movies, etc. I loved the original SATC series, 1st movie was good, 2nd movie (to me) was a disaster. That said – if the writing, stories & fashion throughout the 3 seasons was as good as season 3, ep. 10, I think the series would be slated for a 4th season (by all means, mock me on this!).
SPOILERS: I detested (and continued to hate-watch) AJLT seasons 1 & 2. Season 3 started off like a fart in church (I think the beginning of the season suffered from the writer’s strike, hence the lack of continuity (e.g., they killed of LTW’s father TWICE) the writing was choppy, storylines were horrible, etc. The last 2 episodes – and mostly this last episode – episode 10 – was GREAT. There was more (fun) $ex (as MPK used to say, they would interject funny scenes with $ex – the scene with Anthony and his BF was great), and the scene where Miranda confronts Brady’s rando drunk hookup that is knocked up with his kid is vintage, judgmental, unhinged Miranda. Steve uncharacteristically exploded, however, as a parent (esp. a man), you’re horrified that your son had unprotected relations – and then you worry about STDs, being partly responsible for bringing a life into the world, etc. (not unlike what happened between Steve & Miranda!). The fashion was gorgeous as well – I had to wonder if they literally got new costumers. Carrie is still subdued – a lot of watchers don’t like it – but I think it is who she has evolved into after the loss of her husband and breakup with Aidan. Charlotte finally stopped acting like a dippy, over-emoting teenager. Seema is beautiful & smart – almost a “Samantha replacement,” – and her relationship with Adam is adorable – its shows growth and willingness to change for both of them. I’m sad – I’ll go watch reruns of SATC.
The whole thing was a cringy train wreck. Carrie still dressing like a clown in her 50s was just tragic. The writers seemed to have no idea who the characters were, other than they were wealthy. I watched halfway through season 1 and then bailed. I pretend things ended with the series finale and that the two films and this embarrassing reboot never happened.
eh, I didn’t HATE it at all. I looked forward to it every week. Vulture has a fun newsletter for AJLT that I enjoy reading every week. I will miss it!
I don’t think “they” did anything to Miranda, Cynthia Nixon was reportedly behind pretty much all of the trajectory for her character in AJLT and was baffled that people didn’t like Che.
Anyway, the movies paved the way for the nonsensical tone of this show. I don’t have a problem with Carrie’s messiness but it doesn’t fit in the Park Avenue kind of setting she inhabits now. And they’re just skating by on nostalgia for the old episodes at this point because everyone else’s storylines are silly. And it was getting to the point where people are literally slobbering over how amazing Carrie is in every scene and it’s strange (the whole discussion why Carrie should take Harry shopping because she’s so cool).
They didn’t decide to end the show, make no mistake, HBO pulled the plug on that mess.
My thoughts as well. The didn’t jump ship, they were pushed.
You know, I had just moved to NYC after uni when the show premiered and I was working in TV, no less, and I *loved* SATC. It was unique, it was sublime, and it was real. The movies…. Sucked. Hard. I actually think they kind of caught their mojo back a bit with AJLT. To play devil’s advocate, there are scenes and plot lines that are *so* resonant, 25 years later, now that the characters (and I) have families and long-term relationships. Like, when LTW has that screaming meltdown after her daughter releases the family pet hamster to burrow frantically through all the drawers in her closet? Oh, yes. People need to talk more about how raw and anguished those moments in a family’s life can be. When the husband comes in and says, you’re human? That was genuine, to me. When Aiden’s kids had the rapid-fire-hair-trigger argument that cascaded into pitched bitching and snapping and everybody was tense and walking on eggshells? Until the implosion? Ditto. Family can be a minefield. They got that right. It can be awkward as hell and offer a kind of redemption, just by staying in the moment to try and breathe through it. God, that rang true. But it’s very disjointed and as someone said upthread, it’s choppy. There’s no serendipitous thread to link the storylines which feature each character. And it dips in and out of shallow, superficial banter, and agonising raw material. So….. not going to miss it, truly. Patty Lupone was genius guest star casting. The English author was great, inasmuch as he was given anything to do, but the whole novel Carrie was writing? Barf bag. Just….. aaaaaaaghhghghghghg.
I havent recovered from the header photo…
I learned something from that, though. When going to an event, wear a BIG dress, they’ll have to make room for you AND your dress.
I’m sad that we have to say goodbye to these characters. I’ve been living with them so long.
This could have been a great show, but they seemingly relied too much on nostalgia and fandom loyalty.
Fashion was all over the place and showed how much of SATC’s success was owed to Pat Field.
Miranda and Anthony storylines became nauseating.
They brought three characters to replace Samantha instead of focusing on Seema as the strongest performance. They even managed to make hot, talented Sarah Ramirez unwatchable and did the dirtiest to beloved Steve.
They killed off Big only to make Carrie profess that Aidan was her true love, against everything SATC stood for. Only for them to break up for the third time.
It would have been interesting to watch Miranda considering to go back to corporate law as Steve expanded his portfolio. Or Charlotte dealing with a suitor while happily married. Or Carrie putting to good use her fashion sense, mentoring or helping fund young entrepreneurs and designers. Or the young children coming of age into post covid world.
The show was going nowhere plot wise, message wise. It’s great someone acknowledged it and decided to end it.
Good assessment. The show just made everyone so unlikable and messy. They could have built good stories and there was something so disrespectful towards the women. So many cringe scenarios.