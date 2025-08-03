Michael Patrick King announced the sudden end of ‘And Just Like That’ with Season 3

I’ve only watched the first season of And Just Like That. Keep in mind, I’ve seen all of the seasons of Sex and the City many times, and I even watched those two terrible movies. It says something that even I could not get through AJLT. The vibe was off from the start of the series. It’s not that I’m opposed to seeing exactly what these characters’ “happily ever after” really looks like, it’s that the show seemed to fundamentally forget key personality traits of Charlotte, Miranda and Carrie. And writing off Samantha in that way was stupid too – I get why they didn’t want to kill off Samantha just because Kim Cattrall said “absolutely not” to this whole sorry exercise. But to make it all about a fight over money? Stupid. Anyway, pretty much everyone hated AJLT, but people were still watching (hate-watching). HBO clearly loves this property and they easily could have let it limp along, pissing off SATC devotees for another ten seasons. But Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King have finally decided to put this show out its misery.

And just like that…Carrie Bradshaw’s story is coming to an end. The current third season of “And Just Like That” will be its last, showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King revealed in a statement on social media on Friday. “And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the ‘Sex And The City’ universe is coming to an end,” he wrote. “While I was writing the last episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

[From Variety]

My take: I think Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King were both super-mad about the reception for AJLT. It wasn’t that people hated it enough to not watch it, it’s that people considered it a prestige train-wreck and they were making fun of this vanity project which ruined so much of the original series. I especially hated what they did to Miranda, my god. On that note, I’m glad Cynthia Nixon will be freed up for filming on The Gilded Age’s fourth season. TGA’s Aunt Ada > AJLT’s Miranda.

