JD Vance: Democrats will lose the midterms on their anti-Sydney Sweeney message

Sydney Sweeney has become a one-woman culture war and it’s ridiculous. Truly, the dumbest timeline. Even if you’re not a fan of Sweeney and her whole deal, why does anyone care to such a rabid degree? To recap, Sydney’s American Eagle campaign went viral almost two weeks ago for feeling very pro-eugenics. A funny sidenote to this whole fiasco is that the proceeds to American Eagle’s “Sydney Jeans” go to an anti-domestic violence charity. While AE took down the most eugenics-y commercial, they’re still sticking with the “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” tagline. AE even came out on Friday and doubled-down on the tagline, saying that the “‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ tag is, and always was about the jeans… Her jeans. Her story….Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Well, of course that’s not the end of it. Last week, the whole-ass White House spokesperson made a statement about the ad campaign and the spokesperson blamed Democrats for the entire controversy. Keep in mind, I have not seen one elected Democrat say one word about this. Plenty of Democratic voters have remarked online about how the campaign is problematic, for sure. While Sydney has never come out and said (in an interview) what her politics are, she’s apparently a registered Republican in Florida. Well, the Trump administration is now convinced that this is a winning message: Democrats are trying to take away Sydney Sweeney’s enormous cans, that’s why you must support Republicans. The reason I know this is an authorized messaging campaign is because they sent JD Vance out to issue a f–king statement about it.

Vice President JD Vance gleefully weighed in on the controversy over Sydney Sweeney’s ad for American Eagle jeans — encouraging “Democrats” to keep the outrage coming, even though no high-profile Democratic Party officials have expressed an opinion about the matter. “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance said jokingly on Friday’s episode of the conservative “Ruthless” podcast. “That appears to be their actual strategy.” Vance, mining the political vein of the latest culture-war clash, continued, “I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have, like, a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? They’re trying to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?” “I actually thought that one of the lessons [Democrats] might take is we’re going to be less crazy. And the lesson they have apparently taken is, ‘We’re going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful,’” Vance told the hosts of “Ruthless,” who recently inked a licensing deal to join Fox News. “Great strategy, guys. That’s how you’re going to win the midterm, especially young American men.” “So much of the Democrats is oriented around hostility to basic American life. So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can’t help but freak out,” Vance said. “It reveals a lot more about them than it does us.”

[From Variety]

Again, no elected Democrat is running on a message of: “We must stop Sydney Sweeney’s sweet cans, for democracy.” No one. But the larger strategy is for Republicans to blanket the media and turn Sydney’s eugenics-denim into their biggest culture war, all so people won’t pay attention to: Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, the end of public broadcasting, the descent into full authoritarian fascism, the fact that Trump said Epstein “stole” teenage girls from him, the insanity that is the Supreme Court, the deaths of millions from the cancellation of USAID, and all of the planes that keep falling out of the sky.