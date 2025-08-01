“Jenna Ortega wore Vivienne Westwood to another ‘Wednesday’ event” links

Jenna Ortega wore Andreas Kronthaler-for-Vivienne Westwood to another Wednesday Season 2 premiere event. This was supposed to be “Wednesday’s Beach Club,” hilarious. They overdid the smoke machine for the photocall. [RCFA]

Julia Garner & Josh Brolin attended the Weapons premiere. I just read a VF piece about the promotion for this film and how the whole thing is about not giving away anything, any part of the plot. Will it get people to the theater? [Just Jared]

I enjoy Lily Gladstone’s butterfly caftan! It’s lovely. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sam Heughan was outside this week. [Socialite Life]

I love Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion’s energy. [LaineyGossip]

Harrison Ford & Bill Burr agree: billionaires are the problem. [Pajiba]

A Q&A with New Chance. [OMG Blog]

Is Luke Bryan returning to American Idol? [Seriously OMG]

Leida Margaretha’s letter to the judge. [Starcasm]

This spinoff of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sounds so stupid. [Hollywood Life]

Donald Trump will turn the White House East Wing into a ballroom. [Buzzfeed]