“Jenna Ortega wore Vivienne Westwood to another ‘Wednesday’ event” links

Jenna Ortega wore Andreas Kronthaler-for-Vivienne Westwood to another Wednesday Season 2 premiere event. This was supposed to be “Wednesday’s Beach Club,” hilarious. They overdid the smoke machine for the photocall. [RCFA]
Julia Garner & Josh Brolin attended the Weapons premiere. I just read a VF piece about the promotion for this film and how the whole thing is about not giving away anything, any part of the plot. Will it get people to the theater? [Just Jared]
I enjoy Lily Gladstone’s butterfly caftan! It’s lovely. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sam Heughan was outside this week. [Socialite Life]
I love Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion’s energy. [LaineyGossip]
Harrison Ford & Bill Burr agree: billionaires are the problem. [Pajiba]
A Q&A with New Chance. [OMG Blog]
Is Luke Bryan returning to American Idol? [Seriously OMG]
Leida Margaretha’s letter to the judge. [Starcasm]
This spinoff of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sounds so stupid. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump will turn the White House East Wing into a ballroom. [Buzzfeed]

  1. CJW says:
    August 1, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    Love Lily’s caftan!

  2. J.Ferber says:
    August 1, 2025 at 2:06 pm

    Megan and Klay are fire together. So much love and respect. I never really respected him because he flitted from one woman to the next. I love how committed he is to her because she’s a goddess, so talented and so nice. Crazily, it means a lot to me that this relationship lasts.

  3. Libra says:
    August 1, 2025 at 2:17 pm

    Julia Garner has come a long way. She was so good in a small role in The Americans and has risen through the ranks since then.

    • SunnyDays says:
      August 1, 2025 at 11:34 pm

      Yes, whenever I see her I think of that role. She was amazing! A real talent -unlike some other blondes who get attention for their boobs and “jeans”.

  4. mightymolly says:
    August 1, 2025 at 2:18 pm

    Let’s say Jenna is wearing 5 inch heels, making her at most 5’6″. Tim Burton is not a tall man.

  5. martha says:
    August 1, 2025 at 7:38 pm

    You know this White House ballroom is gonna be done so cheap + tacky + LARGE.

    He’ll “probably get some donors” … ?
    Yeah – John Q Public.

    Jeez Louise

  6. Kirsten says:
    August 2, 2025 at 11:48 am

    Obviously VW is not an inexpensive label but that dress looks like something someone made from 1970s curtains on Project Runway. Why does it have loose threads? Why does the upper sleeve have drapes?

