King Charles is ‘increasingly relying’ on Prince William & Kate, ‘the days are very long’

About five weeks ago, the Princess of Wales skipped Royal Ascot. She was scheduled to appear and she pulled out at the last minute, giving only vague excuses for her sudden withdrawal. Well, “vague excuses” at first. Within days, a former royal staffer told the Daily Beast that Kate is “recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance. Wednesday was a wake-up call, not a one-off. She has never found the public appearances, and the forensic attention and criticism that goes with them, at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.” Another royal insider said: “Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year. I’d be surprised if you see her more than three times in the next three months.” After that, Kate did a few appearances around the Macrons’ state visit to the UK, then she appeared at both of the Wimbledon singles finals. True to form, that was the last we’ll see of her for months, right? So then why are we being told that William and Kate are stepping up so much because of King Charles’s health?
Prince William and Princess Kate are stepping further into the spotlight amid King Charles III’s ongoing cancer treatment, sources have claimed. According to a Palace insider, the King is increasingly relying on the Prince and Princess of Wales as he shifts his focus toward his health.
“Charles is leaning on them a lot more; it’s very clear he’s seeing them as the future of the monarchy, which is exciting but also puts a ton of pressure on them both because they don’t want to let him down,” the source told The Examiner.
Insiders have noted the couple are navigating multiple transitions behind the scenes. Among them is the departure of Natasha Archer, Kate’s longtime personal assistant and unofficial stylist.
While Charles, 76, has remained active with public appearances, insiders say the monarch is being selective with his schedule.
“He still does plenty himself, it’s not as though he’s on bed rest, but he simply can’t do everything he used to so they are being called on to step up in a big way,” the source said.
That includes contributing to more strategic discussions about the monarchy’s future. “The workload and responsibilities are ramped way up; they’re now involved in all the big picture discussions,” the insider added. “William has his ideas for how he’s going to modernise things, but he’s also got to be careful that it’s in line with his father’s vision, which does make it a little more challenging.”
Kate, now in remission, is said to be slowly resuming duties while balancing her recovery.
“Kate is easing back in and taking breaks when she needs to, but there’s no getting away from the fact that the days are very long, and now that their most trusted personal assistant is leaving, it’s added a huge weight. They are being supportive of [Archer’s] decision, there’s no animosity, but it does mean they’re losing their right-hand person and will have to hire someone new and train them.”
“There’s no getting away from the fact that the days are very long…” Kate and William were just on their seventh vacation of the year, this one on a borrowed megayacht. They’re now on their summer vacation in Norfolk. There’s such a huge contradiction at the heart of these stories, because yes, this IS the moment where Will and Kate should be taking on more work and standing in for Charles and Camilla more often. Will and Kate WANT that to be the message, but they don’t want to actually work more or end their endless vacations or even show up for their patronages, much less stand in for Charles. Anyway, do you think this piece is more about Kate complaining about Natasha Archer? Possibly.
The Wailses are so delusional. They really believe that they can just kept repeating a thing and that makes it true. It’s like, who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
They are not having long days (unless they mean on the deck of a luxury yacht), they are not working harder than ever, they are not stepping up to take things off of Chuckles’ plate. They’re doing less than they ever have but with more titles and more houses and more excuses.
It’s like the Neuralyzer from Men in Black, where they think they can just wipe peoples’ memories and replace them with their own suggestions.
…I mean….50% of the U.S. is just fine with that methodology.
They seem to think that the population has no eyes and brains that we use to see and discern the truth. Peg and Can’t are not stepping up in fact it seems they have become even lazier and more vacation prone.
I started to read and was like… so the Murdoch owned, for profit, devoid of journalism press is now just …. straight up wronging fan fiction.
Interesting tact.
Just pretend. Write what you *want* to be true.
Who needs actual facts or reality?
GB News isn’t owned by Murdoch. But you’re right, the rest of it is just wishful thinking and fan fiction.
GB News is owned by hedge fund billionaire Sir Paul Marshall and Dubai investment firm Legatum.
The only thing DooLittle and DooNothing are stepping up to is spending money and taking vacations. Billy is committed to screaming at football games and rage briefing against his brother and Kate’s dedication is to running up tens of thousands of dollars on her granny fashions and employing people to use the internet to stalk Harry’s wife. She is on track to pull in her lowest ever engagement numbers this year yet the amount of international holidays and cost of new clothes is getting higher. Maybe that’s what they mean when they say she’s recalibrating her work-life balance. They want to do no work and raid the bank balance. Charles needs to get So Secret Nobody Knows About It Sophie to pick up the slack, she’s dying for a starter position and the Wales never got off the blocks.
Who gives AF about any of them?
They ALL grift in their own way.
… and more vacations, too.
“They are being supportive of [Archer’s] decision, there’s no animosity”. Wow, how big of them (s).
It means the opposite of course. Tons of animosity exposing copy keen.
Yeah saying there’s no animosity means there’s definitely animosity. Now even I’m leaning towards that insta reveal being purposeful…even if she covered it by quickly removing. Before I’d really just figured archer was an idiot. But maybe not.
I wouldn’t have used animosity to describe her departure but it looks like full blown resentment from Lazy. Reminds me of her complaint in the Tatler Top CEO article – how am I going to do the school run?! 😂
At this stage, Lazy might as well appoint her mother. She dresses like her and acts like her anyway. I bet Carole had a Diana obsession. Well, now she can be Princess of Wales by proxy.
Anyway, Camilla has paid her sister to work for her, so Lazy appointing her mother to a KP job is par for the course for them. They’re all nepotistic and corrupt and being lady in waiting to her own daughter is the easiest way to get a royal order.
Who can they find to replace archer really? It’s low pay, long days apparently and will definitely mean signing a very strict NDA. The Wales already have trust issues bc they keep their staff in the dark a lot from what I can tell. So sure it might have to be Carole but I don’t think even Carole wants to do all the work involved with that .
Yeesh. Imagine dealing with Kate 24/7. 🤮That’s arguably more than her husband sees her.
Academic question: would you rather work for her or Anna Wintour/Miranda Priestly? 😈🙃
In British this statement should be read as precisely the opposite.
The Waleses are majorly pissed off at Archer for wanting to live her own life. I mean, Kate will have to (checks notes) “train” a personal assistant…just imagine all the extra balancing, rest and time off this will require! OH THE HUMANITY
Perhaps Kate will find a volunteer OAP or Ukraine refugee to wait on her hand and foot?
LOL. Does Carole count as the OAP?
Can’t she just poach one of the elderly volunteer gardeners that Charles plans to exploit? If you get tired of digging in the dirt, just go work for KKKate
I think there’s more to Natasha Archer’s decision to leave KP.
I’m imagining archer leaving right before ascot, lol. Is that the reason Kate cancelled so last minute? Or did something happen on that day that had archer saying you know what, I’m out.
Kate barely works, so working for someone who barely works means that you also will barely work. Perhaps Archer got tired of being stagnant, having nothing to do but scroll Instagram monitoring Meghan’s inner circle and fashion pages on Kate’s behalf. Probably not what she wants to do for her forever career. We’ll see how the press treats Archer in the following months.
See I look at it different. Only bc I’ve had bosses who have barely worked. It meant last minute decisions and whims that needed to be catered to ASAP. Kate ain’t doing more work. But her lack of work and foresight and planning can mean spurts of stress and long days that didn’t need to be that way. Over time, that happening over and over again can mess with any worker. Till they nope out. I can believe Archer had days of doing absolutely nothing interspersed with manic rushed days while she was thinking I could have gotten this done in a normal way if I had been given a heads up. There was that children’s clothes designer who spoke about working for the Wales and it meant being able to get things done v last minute.
I imagine its weirdly stressful working for W&K. There are probably long periods of boredom, but there is probably a lot of last minute stress, blame and accusations when something gets leaked or doesnt go as planned, a lot of ego soothing – there’s a reason the bullying investigation was never released. I can’t see either of them being pleasant to work for.
Stepping back from the truth of the matter which is that they are lazy, but they don’t want to be seen as so, stories like this always expose how poorly ran as an organization the BRF really is.
They always mention that they are the gold standard in communication, and their diaries are planned years out, and this is a coveted high level job that’s akin to working for a Fortune 100 company. And they need recalibration because an executive assistant left?
No redundancies were in place, they didn’t get a notice period? No one else has the training to replace Natasha, or did her duties piecemeal before, when she was out on leave or vacation? The entire schedule for a C Suite executive ( if we’re sticking with that analogy) is done for the rest of the year because of one departure? Come on.
Agree completely. This indicates zero planning because as you say, people do get sick, go on vacation, just take personal days off. Who was available to do her job on those occasions? She was married, right, and had kids? Did she get maternity leave & if so, who did her job then?
No one. Kate isn’t working. When Archer called in sick, went on vacation, or maternity leave, Kate simply said “too bad, can’t work without my assistant, everything has to wait until she is back. You don’t expect me to dress myself, do you?”. We only didn’t think about Archer and her days of absence due to Kate’s constant absence.
Naughty KP to push such obvious lies after the Wales’ fifth (or more?) luxury vacation this year. Queen Cam isn’t going to like this.
“but also puts a ton of pressure on them both because they don’t want to let him down”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
They let him down constantly. Who was bloody late to his own CORONATION???
What exactly are they hoping to achieve with these outright lies? Words and the propaganda that the rats write don’t matter when every single action the Lazies makes are so very visible for the entire world to see: too jealous, too bored, too idle, too expensive, too parasitic, too gossipy, too unprepared and too much of a coward to do their duties.
The yacht is the Lazies personified – leeches and too easily corruptible. What a nightmare for national security – they can easily sell state secrets or influence the public officials to appease their other paymasters.
Will let him down last year when Chuck ‘s consultant wanted him to fully focus on treatment. He scuttled off, somewhere for weeks, then returned very unsteady on his feet. Will happily let his aged relatives cover for the king when it was more important for him as heir to prove his mettle by showing up as Chuck ‘s replacement!
If Will and Kate know any state secrets I’ll eat my hat. Their ceremonial at best positions do not entitle them to a security clearance in any reasonable country (of which the UK is one). Selling influence seems to be the highest risk.
Let’s face it: they DO it! Lizzie’s cousin sold secrets and access to Russians through his “company”, we know Randy Andy the Pedo sold access and all to anyone for a buck, as did Fergie (or for what little she knows). Hell, Chuck walked away with LITERAL BAGS OF CASH for access/honors/citizenship.
It’s a wonder most of the family hasn’t been deemed traitors.
How long can this farce go on? Will the British taxpayers just continue to dutifully fund these grifters, getting less and less, while being told to expect even less? What is the breaking point for their tolerance?
@Beverly, this is my question. I think this sad sack of a monarchy will limp along just like this until Charles croaks. All bets are off when William ascends.
The papers reported that Kate was booed during her carriage ride at Trooping, but nobody seemed to mention that the kids–including their future king–were also in that carriage with her getting booed right along with her.
Once Charles is gone, will William see that Camilla gets the Jeremy Clarkson treatment she so deserves? I will not be surprised if William finally treats her as she deserves.
The King relying on them…. to do nothing.
Does Charles put in ship to shore calls to the yacht to get the lazy ones to work.
He’s too cheap; Shore to Ship is costly. And we’re told he doesn’t own a cell phone (Willie probably wouldn’t give him his cell # anyway 😄 )
Ummm…what long days? The days of work are rare and they’re generally not that long? Now I could believe that state visits are long days and they have one coming up soon that should be a doozy.
my reaction upon seeing that headline – “are those long days in the room with us?”
Let’s be real. It’s one of the reasons they don’t want to do tours anymore.
I was sort of thinking the days are long when you do nothing–no work, no hobbies, no real responsibilities–just long, dragging days…on the yacht, just lying there in the sun, bored out of your skull.
“The poor have the discipline of work. The rich have the discipline of endless petty rules.” 🙃🙃
Nothing like luxury vacations for keen to ease her way back. She should not be supported by taxpayers.
The writer is shouting, Hey you guys! It may look like the Lazies are on perpetual luxury vacation, but they’re working really hard behind the scenes, pinky promise.
The whole article is padded with inanities like, “…it’s very clear [Charles is] seeing them as the future of the monarchy.” Well, duh, he’s the heir. And they can only think of one example of Willy’s hard work to mention? How frequently does BP hold these “future of the monarchy” meetings, anyway? Quarterly? Monthly? If it’s more than once a month, that’s actually concerning, because it suggests a transition is coming soon. Attending this regularly-scheduled meeting much must be such a burden on poor William.
That’s all I saw in there, too, more meetings. Kinda like Kate and her phone calls with staff making the CC. Such ‘work’, y’all! 🙄
you know what kills me about Doolittle’s incessant whining that public appearances are soooooo hard? That scrutiny is soooooo difficult? It’s not. Not a bit. All you have to do is show up, be polite, keep a game face on, and just get stuck in. Everyone does it. Everyone who leaves the house in the morning to go to work, or to take their kids to school, or just to do errands. It’s just — god, get over yourself. But also? Kate does not confront scrutiny. Meghan confronts scrutiny. It’s night and day. Meghan confronts acid, bile, seething rage-fuelled, neurotic obsessive misogyny, and gets on with her day. She puts on a game face. I mean. Kate has the entire idiotic tabloid ecosystem carrying her water. It’s soooooo hard, you guys. JFC.
God, by the way they act, you’d think all of them were doing 12 hour shifts each day or that people are asking them to do that. They’ve got a sympathetic (well much nicer than what H&M get or even what Charles got back in the 80s/90s even if most of it was his own doing) press, low expectations, years and years of giving grace and now, their own funding and yet it’s the same old story with them – “it’s just soooooooooo hard”.
Right?! The days are long? The days are long (shouting)?! They work for like 30 minutes at a time and are usually even late for that! Not to mention most of their work is fake – behind the scenes phone calls and meetings with staff, or sporting events. They watch tennis or soccer and immediately need to go on another vacation. Poor sausages.
These are the two laziest royals on current record. Pathetic.
You would swear they were working coal mines. Or 22-hour nursing shifts …🙄
Considering the extremely important and critical role a stylist plays in a constitutional monarchy, I am sure Britain is once again broken by the loss of said stylist.
Joke aside, I think this story creates a narrative that Wills and Keen are being “chosen” by the monarch to step up because they are special not because it is hereditary. But because it is hereditary, they would just wait for their time to eventually come, no need to step up.
The days are long because they do nothing. And if they’re feeling pressure, it from the weight of unfulfilled expectations.
Gaslighting, just gaslighting! They try to make out Willi and Kate as hard working, just behind the scene. You cannot see it, nobody can, but they are working, just not visible. So nobody should expect them to do more public engagements because Willi and Kate are so hard working in the background. Big eye-rolls.
The Emperor has no clothes.
Or in this case, the Lazies do fuck-all, so ought to be paid fuck-all by the taxpayer.
In this case, it’s kind of the opposite. There are clothes, but no emperor inside.
Willy is a wanna be Napoleon. He wants to be a totalitarian king. Chip their heads off and put all his critics in jail. But he hasn’t achieved much to receive the same respect of an emperor.
Unlike his brother and his many accomplishments 😏
They try to pack Willi and Kate in new clothes but the clothes are not fitting, too big for them.
Harry has outgrown his old clothes. He needs new clothes worth of his new life with his achievements.
Charles sees them as the future of the monarchy? uhhhh…..he’s the heir. he literally is the future of the monarchy (unfortunately.)
If he’s increasingly relying on them we havent seen that play out in any increase in workload, etc. Charles is meeting world leaders at Sandringham and William isn’t included. William and kate just got back from what is AT LEAST their 5th vacation this year (two ski vacations, that vacation to northern england, mustique, and the yacht) and are hiding out in norfolk or wherever for the next few months. Or maybe they’ll go somewhere else before putting in an appearance at Balmoral.
There is nothing to suggest that they are stepping up more. If anything it seems they are running faster and faster from any semblance of responsibility.
This article reads almost like a wish list.
Believe it or not, I do buy into the constant exhaustion and need for retreat. I think the strain of the backstabbing of parents to children, being in a marriage of desertion and betrayal, and being publicly despised for your greed and unearned position–yeah, I’d be exhausted and would grab any excuse to minimize public exposure. I’d feel slowed to cement pace reading the lies, leaking, and false happy front.
The amount of resentment, lack of trust and profoundly absent love in this family, who learn nothing from their self-inflicted sorrows, would be enough to render someone physically and mentally compromised. If not outright sick.
The keens are frivolous and enjoy the luxuries and do little work. They have no shame.
Sure take a leave of absence, just give up the money that comes with it.
No more chopper rides, no more security for the Middletons, no more charging the taxpayer for their bloated workforce – 60+ employees at KP? Really? Fuck they all need to be sacked.
Look at the Japanese royal who refused her payoff. Now, that’s how things ought to be done.
https://www.vice.com/en/article/japan-princess-mako/
My immediate thought upon reading the headline was “no one believes this.”
This is a nothing article to convince people even though they don’t see W&K working, they are working behind the scenes. lol. Sure, they do. 😂
“Charles is leaning on them a lot more; it’s very clear he’s seeing them as the future of the monarchy”
Who else is gonna be the future of the monarchy? Will knew that he was the heir since he was a child. Why are they still acting this is a surprising development?? 😭😭😭
It’s the last stage of grief—acceptance that William, not Harry, really is the heir.
Really now? Actually, as Tom Sykes pointed out, the “froideur” between the Wales and Charles has never been more public or pronounced. From skipping Ascot to showing up late to the Coronation to William’s ongoing wrinkled, shabby appearances in uniform. To Kate showing up unannounced at the Flower Show.
Imagine someone fully supported by the British taxpayers and doing f*ck all in return complaining about the long days. Oh, wait! You don’t have to imagine it. Such a person actually exists!
@Brassy rebel this UK tax payer is still recovering from the Tatler profile on madame that stated that she was working like a top CEO without proper boundaries and vacations??? Girlfriend is on the beach more than Ken and Barbie! And as for boundaries, she literally waved at kids behind a chain link fence on her last Royal tour?
She now wants to be one of those digital nomad influencers in Bali or Costa Rica, hence her trinket release this week 😂
Long days? W&K are complaining about LONG DAYS? Have they lost all common sense? K hardly does events outside of London area, they go on vacation once a month, no international tours (talk about taking things of C’s plate).
And what is this idiocy of ‘seeing W&K as the future of the monarchy’? By definition they are the future of that institution, for good or for ill. It’s not given out on merit, but simply who was ( a) born first and in those days) b) a boy. How Brits are Ok with this bunch is a mystery to me.
Actually, if a thing is repeated ad nauseum, people will believe it. It’s called propaganda. The same message streaming through all your sources of information is a powerful thing. I remember in the ’80s, a Brit was telling me that, yes, the royals are a burden, but they pay back what we give them by hauling in the tourists, which more than makes up for what the government gives them. I was very young then and did not reply “Fact check?”. He was a very intelligent guy, but again, you hear it enough, you believe it.
The numbers on both, since they were laughably described as full time members of RF in 2016, have never ever hit the gold standard of 500 annual engagements. Neither has ever stepped up for anyone despite the expectation as heir and wife that they would do so. Pragmatic decision would be to recruit the cousins to replace Kents and Gloucesters so bread and butter events get done. Will is a dog in the manger who won’t share the limelight, even though he won’t sully his own hands with basic events so he probably won’t recruit his cousins. He wants everything, his own way, at all times. All the money, applause and perks. The press just has to “report” that he’s too “busy working hard behind the scenes” to do public events except for attending major sporting events! Unpatriotic and unkind to such devoted parents to question their disappearance from public life!
I get so tired of articles pretending that anything these people do is difficult or required even. They don’t have a job, no one is relying on them for anything, and if they don’t do whatever it is, other than key things like Trooping and opening Parliament, very few people will notice. There is no real power or responsibility but the articles keep pretending there’s some huge burden and weight of a country that they carry. You know what’s an actual burden? Having a real job that expects you to show up at the same time every day and produce results. I.e. what most of the rest of the world deals with every day. Oh and we get fired if we don’t do it. Not to mention we balance raising kids and cooking and cleaning and trying to have some fun in between. The royals deal with none of this yet complain more than anyone I know who actually works for a living. It is truly disgusting how they talk about work. They think if they talk about how hard they’re working we’ll all think it is true, and maybe it works, who knows. I find it nauseating.
💯 public money is better spent on NHS, education, disabled and building homes. We don’t need the RF at all. They are lazy shirkers and yet strut around in uniform wearing a chest of medals, patronising others who have achieved and served at various fronts.
‘…it’s very clear he’s seeing them as the future of the monarchy.’ 🤨 Well, for heaven’s sake, of course he’s does! That’s how it works! The eldest son is next in line! NOTE: William and Kate, you are not that special!
And yes, I do think this is more about Kate complaining about Natasha leaving. ‘There’s no animosity’ means there absolutely was animosity.
The days are very long waiting for Can’t and Won’t to step up fore MORE duties, when they can’t even do their own “work,” which has actually vanished by this time.
What irks me over the long term is they consistently put out messages that, when I’m X I will do loads with that role. When I marry, when I’m the prince of wales, when I’m king. Come on! You’re prince of Wales NOW so what are you doing in this role to make it your own, to distinguish yourself from the previous prince or princess of wales, from the previous heir. It’s always “later, when” with these two.
Exactly kicking the can down the road, never today always a lot way off in the future but in the meantime, bye I’m off on yet another holiday! Raging, excusing, pretending to work hard out of sight, school running, blasting brother and SIL, holidaying, mansion accumulating, gesticulating, botoxing, drinking, burning, patronising.
I have said this before on here, but I would love to know to whom Cathy is giving the evil eye to in church?
In those photos of her in the white dress with black polka dots
Do these two ever stop whining???
Billy is trying to look mature, wise and worldly with his extra facial hair. Other ‘pre-kings’ from other countries have done so successfully- Billy needs to do more than grow extra facial hair.
The beard gives him an untidy sinister look. He’s even more lazy too