The Windsors are ‘extremely reluctant’ to reconcile with Duchess Meghan

Remember how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representatives met with King Charles’s communications secretary in London a month ago? By all accounts, the meeting was simply the necessary “first step” towards a thawing of the relationship between Prince Harry and his father. At no point did anyone suggest that Meghan wants to have a relationship with Charles or anyone else in Harry’s family. She has not seen any of those people since 2022, since they treated her like sh-t at QEII’s funeral. She hasn’t spoken about them in any way since 2022. Well, now “royal sources” can’t shut up about how none of the left-behinds will ever truly reconcile with Harry because… they can’t trust Meghan.
The British royal family is extremely reluctant to reconcile with Meghan Markle — despite being open for peace talks with Prince Harry, according to a new report. Just weeks after the Duke of Sussex sent his aides to London to meet with King Charles’ communications secretary, it emerged that the core of the royal rift hasn’t changed.
According to insiders, trust — or lack thereof — remains at the heart of the yearslong family feud — and insiders believe that the “Suits” alum is to blame.
“They just don’t trust her,” a source told the Daily Express of the duchess, who is celebrating her 44th birthday Monday.
The insider alleged that while the Windsor clan is open to a resolution with the “Spare” author, the same can’t be said for their thoughts on the As Ever founder.
Per the report, the future of the family’s dynamics may see Harry venture to and from the UK solo — meaning that his wife and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will not join him.
The source alleged that the royal family’s greatest fear is having any conversation they have with Markle become material for the next money-making venture she throws herself into.
One, Meghan isn’t interested in reconciliation, so these people can go huff and puff somewhere else. Two, Meghan isn’t the one who wrote a bestselling memoir – that was Harry. Three, these people are still desperately trying to convince everyone that Meghan “needs” them, that Meghan is “trading” on their name, rather than the exact opposite, that they haven’t been able to keep Meghan’s name out of their ugly mouths for years. “The royal family’s greatest fear is having any conversation they have with Markle become material for the next money-making venture she throws herself into…” THAT is their greatest fear? LOL. And that must be why the Windsors watch everything Meghan does and they copy her constantly.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Camilla Queen Consort
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
When was the last time Meghan said anything about them? Of course, they take everything to be about them and over-rate their own importance, but seriously, Harry is the one who has talked about them the most. I guess, Meghan is responsible for what he says and does also, because he is “under her control”. Translation, they can no longer control him and keep him signing off on their spin of things, so someone else must be controlling him. I don’t think they understand about escaping cults and getting therapy making you free to share your own story.
Really, she doesn’t even say “Harry’s family” anymore – she just skirts over her UK experience as if it never happened. And every day the RF is all, “Look at MEEEEEE!!! Pay attention to MEEEEE!!!”
Actually in the WLM episode with Daniel Martin, she used the word “during.” As in, Daniel has been with me before, during, and after.
Sooner or later things are going to get hectic. The British establishment and the Royal Family cannot handle that Meghan/Harry kicked them to the curb. From the continual recycled stories of “The Queen Hated Meghan’s Wedding Dress” to ANYTHING dating back to 2018 – 2022, they are running out of material and will get desperate.
No. Meghan is NEVER coming back and nor should she. I cannot believe that it hasnt sunk in, after nearly 6 years now, that Meghan/Harry have MOVED ON!!!!!!
Y’know, without actual mental help, some stalkers never give up. If, instead of reading ‘The Windors’ you read this as ‘Mr. Windsor’ you’d wonder why he hadn’t been cautioned by the police yet.
yup
1000% this. They are crazy obsessed. It is troubling to witness.
I’m so tired of their hate of this woman. So Harry is fine and can come back but not THAT woman. Well, fkkk them. They are a couple and she is his wife and neither of them are coming back. She is the one who will never trust that family again. I hate that so many publications repeat this lie. There should be more people saying SHE CANNOT TRUST THEM.
The only point I partially disagree with Kaiser on is about them worrying she’ll use things they say to make money. Yes in the way it’s presented here that’s incorrect but I also think they know they are incapable of being anything other than vile to her and she keeps receipts. She’s keeping her peace for now and wants nothing to do with them but who knows what might end up in a memoir or discussed at some point in the future – ‘and here’s a bit of what these self-important clowns did/said to me’.
Yes. We know that she keeps a journal and almost certainly she kept Kate’s flower note as well as emails. I believe that she will continue to ignore them until they come after her children, which will almost certainly happen in about 12 years.
Charles and William have no jurisdiction over those children so they can’t come after them. A restraining order would happen if they even try.
I think lemon&lime means come after them in the press since, as teens they’ll be “fair game”. No actually, physically come for them.
Dear Windsors, Meghan couldn’t give a rats about reconciliation with you .
Get over it , she was never into you .
Right??? This reads as very – “well we didn’t want to be friends with you ANYWAY!” Meghan isn’t interested in reconciliation. She’s interested in protecting her peace and her babies.
That said, there is no reconciliation with Harry while they continue to trash Meghan. None. Those two are a package deal. If Harry attends events alone – like the coronation – its because he and Meghan have agreed to that. Its not because he’s desperate for a reconciliation that does not include his wife.
Dearest Meagan
But….but you are living rent free in all our Windsor heads. We wish we knew how to quit you.
Tat ta
your evil in laws.
Their greatest fear should be the people getting rid of them. But hey, an American selling rosé is their biggest threat 😂
“They just don’t trust her,” a source told the Daily Express of the duchess, who is celebrating her 44th birthday Monday.”
Don’t you worry your empty head minion, she does NOT trust you nor your family nor your workplace at all.
The only connection Meghan will ever have again with those folks is through her marriage to Prince Harry. She is done with those folks and by her actions have put her time among them in her rear view mirror. They have a fixation with Meghan because they constantly stalk her and talk about her, even devoting full programs to her. At this point the whole of the Windsor clan is like a parody.
Opposite day as usual.
They know that Meghan wants nothing to do with them, so they have to say that they want nothing to do with her.
Sometimes, I really wish that Meghan would out them, with receipts, for all the horrible things they did to her.
Anyway, perhaps her thriving and living a successful life and starving them of attention is worse for them and certainly better for her.
What they fail to realize is it’s not her who is not to be trusted. She talked once and never again. They are still butt hurt that Harry told his story and they want to blame his biracial wife for everything Harry does!! They can’t wrap their heads around Harry wanting to and successfully leaving Royal life. They can’t get over the FACT that Harry is smart and knows what he wants and what he doesn’t want. He wants Meg and the beautiful life that they have. Meg empowered Harry to make the choices that he wanted to make and always believed in him! They don’t understand the true meaning of love which Meg and Harry have tenfold.
Exactly this. Harry wanted to leave long before he met Meghan. She just helped him stand up for himself and encouraged him to follow his own path.
The royal family’s greatest fear is having any conversation they have with Markle become material for the next money-making venture she throws herself into…”
This is not their greatest fear, this is their greatest hope. They want her to slap everything with a huge Duchess of Sussex on top of it. They want her to reference Frogmore, and the Queen. They pretend that they don’t but this would give them so much attention and they know that. They would whine and complain but they would be kicking up their heels in the background.
She is not thinking about them, and they know it. That is why they are pretending that they totally broke up with her!
Meghan needs to have her comms team issue aq statement to People or some other US media outlet that once and for disposes of the matter. Something like, she wishes her husband’s family and frends in England well but has no interest in or intention of engaging with the British press on made up controversies that have no basis in fact.
They already did that when they left years ago, telling us that unless they came from them officially not to believe it. Saying that she doesn’t wish to engage, by engaging just feeds the beast. She’s ignoring it, because it’s silly. Telling someone who never mentions you every single week how you totally aren’t thinking about them, they’re irrelevant, and you can’t stand them doesn’t make them look like the rejected party.
@GMH
Why?
Why does HRH Princess Meghan need to acknowledge those people at all?
It won’t change the behavior of the “royal” family, or the vile British media, at all. It will just give them another hook on which to hang their screaming, whining, diversionary bullying of her and her family.
She hasn’t spoken a word to or about them in years, she hasn’t set foot in their country, why should she break that intentional, deliberately maintained silence now?
She’s chosen her path forward without them, and her preferred method of protecting her peace, bless her.
She hasn’t mentioned these people in three years. She even sent a very clear statement when they tried to lie about her and say that she was the one who leaked the correspondence between her and Charles about the royal racist. She said very clearly and to the point that she has moved on and isn’t looking back. Her silence about them for three years is confirmation that she has moved on so there isn’t anything else that she needs to say or do to get that point across. Anyone not able to understood that she’s moved on after all of that is either purposely ignoring what’s right in front of their face or is too stupid to read and comprehend the situation as it really is. Neither of those is her issue to resolve for them.
They have the rage of serial abusers who have been thwarted. As @kaiser has said before, the Windsors wanted to bring Harry to heel and instead Meghan led the way to freedom.
I thought Charles is desperate to see and have a relation with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibeth. That’s at least what some of the BM were writing. Now Charles only wants to see Harry, no Meghan, no Archie and no Lilibeth.
This is all about optics. They want Harry to be at Charles funeral to show to the world that Charles reconciled with his son, reputational damage control. They also want to vilify Meghan and blame her that Charles could not have a relationship with his grandchildren. Charles is not interested in his biracial grandchildren. This is so devious.
I hope that Harry sees it as what it is. The royal family is back to their old tricks using Harry for damage control.
@Monika … Agreed. They don’t want to reconcile with Meghan and her children for the same reason they forced her out of the family. They don’t want any record of mixed-race blood in the Monarchy. It makes no sense that the British public is okay with the Windsors wanting nothing to do with their blood relatives–Harry, Archie, and Lili. This is disgraceful.
It makes even less sense when we consider that the whole concept of them being royal and superior to others is because of their royal blue blood. Yet the exclusion of three blue blooded members of that family has made it very clear that their superiority isn’t based on their bloodline but based on what THEY CONSIDER WORTHY OF ADORATION AND FUNDING. They create the rules as they go as long as you fit a certain racial criteria and aren’t willing to go against the rules they put into place.
That’s exactly what they want but they don’t realize that anyone who has a clear understanding of a healthy and loving relationship between parent and child or even grandparent and grandchildren would know that there is no healthy or loving relationship without any of them if there is no healthy and cordial relationship between the parent or grandparent with the spouse of their child. So allowing this bullying of Meghan to continue only shows that Charles was and continues to be a horrible father, FIL and grandfather. We already knew he was a trashy adulterous husband and scandalous king but he has sealed his fate and reign as Charles the Cruel across the board.
Absolutely nailed it, @Monika.
The press (with the eager assistance of several beef-witted courtiers) is the triangulator in the abuse by the senior BRF.
They’re trying to reel H back in by force of emotional blackmail. Five years that inane gambit has failed to work; but the thing with narcissists and their co-abusers is, they never learn because they never think they are the problem…
“It was pointed out to him that Kate [Middleton] was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.”
The source added that Prince Charles – now King Charles III – “made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.” (Page six)
The Windsors know M has no desire to reconcile with them and this is their way of saving face. I mean, who’d want to reconcile with someone who publicly leaks that they don’t consider you close family and who vows to not welcome you if you arrive with your husband to pay your respects to his deceased grandmother? We all know when we’re being othered.
Meanwhile Meghan is chilling on beaches and selling her wine.
They can invent any excuses they want. The plain truth is that Meghan Sussex is better than any of them at every levels. Simply said : they are jealous and can’t do nothing about this as Meghan (and Harry) follows her own path without looking back.
i find this whole storyline deeply offensive and disturbing. It’s the whole woman-makes-up-lurid-stories-for-money-fame-sympathy arc of genuine seething misogyny, that has kept women reporting horrifying trauma and abuse at bay away from “polite” society forever. Like, these Iago-type scribblers are trying desperately to convince “society” — whatever that is, to paraphrase Margaret Thatcher — that the way they treated her was totally normal and that her bleating about it shows that she’s a snowflake or a drama queen. Which is DARVO, in the classic sense, hypocrisy, and gaslight. It’s peculiar that as a white American woman in England what *really* strikes me is the misogyny. Not the racism, per se. I see it, but it’s a relative phenomenon. It waxes and wanes. But the sexism? Hysterical, frothing, seething fury. It’s… something. I mean. Take the money out of the equation. If Meghan donated all proceeds from her memoir — if she ever wrote one — to a shelter for domestic abuse victims, no one would question her motives. Cause they aren’t financial. No one retails their humiliation and anguish for money. And their failure to grasp that fact is the most psychotic aspect of their obsessive self-own. I mean. It’s a textbook case of hysteria. Theirs.
@Parkrunmum Meghan’s story triggers so many unprocessed and unwelcome feelings for women around the world, the ones who love and hate her alike. As a biracial woman, the racism stands out for me and speaks to my lived experience. But how you describe the hysterical quality of
the misogyny is bang on.
I will never forget the Church of England ruling to allow women priests in the early 90’s. News footage of Anglican ministers yelling about “those bitches”, red in the face. These were men of God, practicing one of the most tolerant versions of organized Christianity. I have never forgotten the feral quality of their responses, like you say frothing at the mouth.
😳
They know Harry and Meghan are happy together, so how would it work for them to reconcile with him but not her? I can’t see him becoming close with people who think his wife is below them, and still want him to divorce her. Also can’t see him becoming emotionally close to anyone who thinks his kids are racially tainted. They need to let these two go.
💯 the estrangement is a direct result of Windsor refusal to accept that Meghan is his wife and mother of his children. She and they exist and are at the heart of Harry ‘s life. They are a non negotiable part of his life. No true reconciliation can ever take place without acceptance of the basic fact that Meghan is Harry’s wife and their love has produced two children. Can’t be erased, ignored, excluded or treated badly like Chuck and co have been doing for years. They are the losers here, not Harry and Meghan, because of their lack of love for Harry and acceptance of his commitment to his own wife and children. How is that difficult to understand???
They really can’t stand the way she’s paying them dust LOL. It’s been years since she mentioned those people, it’s giving bitter ex on their part. Meghan has moved on, she has her prince and two gorgeous babies and it drives them nuts 🤣
She pays them dust. But, sure, she’s the problem. Harry wrote SPARE but they want him back, not her. They can trust him, not her. They are very much not a racist family! And I said this yesterday. Meghan is very much DONE with the British royals.
Your headline made me laugh out loud. I think the Windsors can take this off their list of things to worry about. It can come off their bingo card. My god how egocentric they are to believe in any way, shape or form that Meghan wants reconciliation.
Blame the victim. No, your lying eyes didn’t see the Wales treat Meghan like sh!t on camera, at church after the military thing or on the walkabout after the Queen’s funeral. We really want you to know it’s all Meghan’s fault, and we’ll say that ‘till we’re blue in the face.
And 🎯 to everything Kaiser said. Harry wrote the book, Harry appeared on Oprah with Meghan, Harry participated in the Netflix doc, but Meghan hasn’t mentioned their names since 2022.
And yet despite the fact that these people can’t keep Meghan name out of their heads and mouths and talks. She still doesn’t know them . You would think by not that that family would get the hint . SHE DOES NOT KNOW YOU .
Meghan has shown no interest in reconciling with Royal Family. She’s said what she wanted to say in the Oprah interview and the docuseries and chose not to go to the coronation. When the press tried to make her respond to the report that Charles wrote her a letter she said that she had moved on and she wasn’t interested in discussing it. I don’t know how more clear she can be that she’s not interested in the Royal Family.
An example of a credible long as hell Daily Fail headline: The Windsors have again LEAKED that they are “extremely reluctant” about Meghan for being silent the entire time she was in the UK and for an entire year after leaving the UK, while the Windsors and their media friends lied about her without any repercussions for their own benefit.
As others here have said, Meghan hasn’t mentioned these people in more than three years. Meghan isn’t the one who wrote a best selling memoir describing how shitty they were and continue to be. She isn’t the one who has friends who have leaked her thoughts about them to media friends for years. She’s not the one who has friends, family and staff give interviews about them and how she will never forgive them. Meghan’s friends haven’t written vile articles in the papers calling for feces to be thrown on them. Meghan hasn’t sent gifts to the media that have attacked them for years. Meghan hasn’t mentioned these people in three years and the only reason she mentioned them at the time was to defend herself from the lies they told about her, her husband and children.
The story quotes sources and insiders (where they are located we don’t know) talking about trust. Am I missing something here? H&M can’t trust the palace not to talk to the tabloids. The meeting in London was immediately leaked to The Mail, very trustworthy.
I don’t know the dynamics of white people’s marriages, heck. I don’t know the dynamics of Harry and Meghan’s marriage.
HOWEVER, I Harry accept a reconciliation agreement that leaves out his black wife and children, that would not be a good look.