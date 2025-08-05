The Windsors are ‘extremely reluctant’ to reconcile with Duchess Meghan

Remember how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representatives met with King Charles’s communications secretary in London a month ago? By all accounts, the meeting was simply the necessary “first step” towards a thawing of the relationship between Prince Harry and his father. At no point did anyone suggest that Meghan wants to have a relationship with Charles or anyone else in Harry’s family. She has not seen any of those people since 2022, since they treated her like sh-t at QEII’s funeral. She hasn’t spoken about them in any way since 2022. Well, now “royal sources” can’t shut up about how none of the left-behinds will ever truly reconcile with Harry because… they can’t trust Meghan.

The British royal family is extremely reluctant to reconcile with Meghan Markle — despite being open for peace talks with Prince Harry, according to a new report. Just weeks after the Duke of Sussex sent his aides to London to meet with King Charles’ communications secretary, it emerged that the core of the royal rift hasn’t changed. According to insiders, trust — or lack thereof — remains at the heart of the yearslong family feud — and insiders believe that the “Suits” alum is to blame. “They just don’t trust her,” a source told the Daily Express of the duchess, who is celebrating her 44th birthday Monday. The insider alleged that while the Windsor clan is open to a resolution with the “Spare” author, the same can’t be said for their thoughts on the As Ever founder. Per the report, the future of the family’s dynamics may see Harry venture to and from the UK solo — meaning that his wife and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will not join him. The source alleged that the royal family’s greatest fear is having any conversation they have with Markle become material for the next money-making venture she throws herself into.

[From The NY Post]

One, Meghan isn’t interested in reconciliation, so these people can go huff and puff somewhere else. Two, Meghan isn’t the one who wrote a bestselling memoir – that was Harry. Three, these people are still desperately trying to convince everyone that Meghan “needs” them, that Meghan is “trading” on their name, rather than the exact opposite, that they haven’t been able to keep Meghan’s name out of their ugly mouths for years. “The royal family’s greatest fear is having any conversation they have with Markle become material for the next money-making venture she throws herself into…” THAT is their greatest fear? LOL. And that must be why the Windsors watch everything Meghan does and they copy her constantly.