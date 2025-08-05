Will Prince William & Kate break the ‘spare’ cycle with their children?

We’re starting to get more conversation around Prince William and Kate’s children and the kids’ dynamics within the monarchy. As in, will Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis be treated as “spares,” neglected and marginalized at the expense of Prince George? If there’s one thing Prince Harry did, it was bring the “spare” conversation front and center for the British monarchy, and I would argue he did the same for other European monarchies as well. Richard Palmer wrote a piece about the Wales “spares” for i News, and Palmer is basically arguing that despite William and Harry’s estrangement, William still heard a lot of what Harry said and William wants to raise his kids with a different kind of dynamic. I disagree that William is doing that, but sure. Here are some excerpts:
William & Kate are breaking the spare cycle? The troubled lives of Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and the late Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret are testimony to the problems this unequal approach can spark, with the younger siblings typically left feeling overlooked and purposeless, dealing with the baggage of constantly having to play second fiddle to their older sibling. Their lack of a defined role has led to reckless behaviour and scandal. In an effort to avoid the emotionally stunted pitfalls of the past, William and Kate are trying to bring up their children differently, often prioritising them over work. It’s a sharp contrast with King Charles, whose sons complained he was always at his desk or on engagements.
Will & Kate’s priority is bringing up well-adjusted children: But, although it has led critics to call them workshy, William and Kate know they have years of official duties ahead of them and, royal sources insist, the monarchy and country will benefit in the longer term if they bring up well-adjusted, resilient children.
Charlotte is already stepping into her royal duties: Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, said Charlotte takes after her mother in her love of playing sports such as netball and tennis and events such as Euro 2025 provide her with a natural stepping stone into royal public duties. She said: “It’s a logical conclusion to have her there. Women’s football is becoming more and more popular.”
The spares will be half-in, half-out!! While much of her brother George’s life is mapped out in front of him as a future King, it is by no means clear what, if any, official role Charlotte or her younger brother Louis, seven, will have when they grow up in a world in which European monarchies are slimming down to only a handful of working royals. Insiders are reluctant to predict if the younger children will even end up representing the monarch or will pursue private careers. It would be ironic if Charlotte and Louis ended up with the sort of flexible approach that was denied their Uncle Harry, who after publishing his controversial memoir Spare in January 2023, said in an interview that he felt a responsibility to reform the monarchy for the sake of William and Kate’s children. “I know that out of those three children at least one will end up like me, the spare,” he said. “And that hurts, it worries me.”
They’re admitting that Harry was looking for a way out: By the time Harry was a young man, aides had constructed plans to give him a solid structure through the Army and a distinctive royal role that dovetailed with William’s. But it was too late by then. Harry, psychologically damaged by his parents’ divorce and ultimately by his mother’s death when he was only 12, was already looking for a partial way out when he met Meghan.
Sally Bedell Smith on which kids will become working royals: Sally Bedell Smith, an American royal biographer, thinks it likely that Charlotte will undertake official duties on behalf of the monarch in future and sees her appearances at sports events with her parents as a natural progression. “I think this is an intelligent way to do it,” she said, adding that even in a further slimmed-down monarchy there is likely to be a role for the young princess: “I would imagine Charlotte will be part of the picture. I’m not so sure about Louis.”
C-Word chimes in: Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, thinks the children will have more say over their future than previous generations of royals. “It’s not like it was in Charles’s youth, nowadays children make their own decisions,” she said. “It’s just so different to when even William was brought up. I think children have immense choices now that they didn’t have even 15 years ago.”
More support for spares now: But perhaps most encouragingly for Charlotte and Louis, there is a growing body of palace officials who recognise that they need to do more to support and protect the spares in future. One former close aide to Andrew said that, while the Duke of York was the main author of his own misfortunes, palace staff could have helped him avoid them. “There’s a lesson for all spares to the heir in this, and the people who advise them,” the ex-aide said. “They are expected to just get on and do the job but they’re often woefully equipped to do it. So maybe it falls to us to do more of the heavy lifting, to try to keep them on the straight and narrow.”
This piece repeatedly cites William bringing Charlotte to the EURO final as some kind of proof that the Waleses are breaking the spare cycle. I disagree – I think it showed something else completely, which is that they’re teaching George that he shouldn’t care about women’s sports or “girl things” because he’s the heir. They’ve also consistently singled out George for special treatment for years, even when the event or activity is something all of the kids would enjoy. This isn’t a new way to raise spares, it’s just new branding for the old system. William and Kate have shown for years that they’re incapable of pivoting or changing. And man, it’s really crazy to think that there’s an abundance of acknowledgement that Harry was right about how spares are treated, yet there’s also a huge grudge against Harry for everything that happened.
They’re not changing their ways if they’re even discussing Charlotte undertaking Royal duties and she’s 10. And it really discomforts me the way that they speak about Louis. Either it’s to force him into some sort of clown role to entertain people when he shows up somewhere, or to dismiss him as not being important to the scheme of things. George is the heir, Charlotte is the spare, and we’ll find something for you to do Louis.
Even if I was inclined to believe that William was able to separate the message from the messenger, he’s still approaching the whole heir versus spare dynamic as the heir. He refuses to speak to the former spare so how can he make informed decisions about what they should do differently? This is just more PR.
They realize as some of the commentators pointed out in the article that this is a different generation, and people aren’t just going to accept treating someone like crap because they were born second as normal and admirable and aspirational. They already struggle with the youth, basically saying yes we are right to treat you as lesser than because my egg was fertilized first isn’t going to benefit them in the long run. They have enough sense to realize that even if they don’t want to change the dynamic actually behind the scenes.
Oh yeah, the way Sally Bedell-Smith just strait-out said yes Charlotte will probably work for the Crown but then said she’s not so sure about Louis. Jeez. First off all, who’s to say Charlotte would even want to be a working royal and there’s no way of knowing at 9, omg. And wow, that was dismissive of Louis.
Every article damning Harry is a threat to Charlotte and Louis. These people can eff off with this nonsense about Will and Kate carefully raising the spares.
And really, why should she? Only the monarch has official duties, none of the rest of the royal relatives do. None.
I rather liked the part from one of the lackeys about how they have to do all the work because their assigned royal isn’t/wasn’t up to the job. That’s who’s really running the show, folks, the lackeys. The royals make zero decisions on anything, except where to go for their summer vacay.
Agree completely. If they’re interested in changing the dynamics of heir vs spare – they can’t do that while refusing to change the current dynamic between Harry and William. And the issue comes back to William’s entitlement and how he was raised- he LIKES being the Heir, he likes being #1, he likes that he got the best of everything and Harry got his scraps. he likes that he had the bigger room, more food, the nicer apartment upon marriage, and so on. Why would he want to change a system that benefited him? That involves a degree of introspection that he just does not have.
William still thinks that Harry is beneath him, lower than him, that he is ungrateful because he did not accept his role as the Spare – so why would he treat his children any differently?
Also the whole heir/spare dynamic is completely separate from how much Charles worked, but I like how they try to explain away William’s laziness by saying he doesnt want the past to repeat itself.
Agree with every word!
Will the monarchy even exist when they come of age? Charles and Camilla are so unpopular, will the public really want another generation of this?
I bet she’s envisioning poor Charlotte as the next “Princess Royal” and expects her to be like Anne. Louis is already being treated differently by Will and the media, even though he isn’t the official spare. My bet is Louis is the one who will be seen as the “spare body parts” if needed for George and as the scapegoat.
And the irony there is that Anne modeled herself after her mother and father who both worked consistently. Yes, they enjoyed a lot of perks and privileges and we can discuss whether royal work is “work” as most of us know it – but QEII and Prince Philip carried out their duties and Anne followed in their footsteps, as has Charles. Edward works significantly less than those two but still much more than William.
How can Charlotte be the royal workhorse that Anne is when her role models are her mother and father who are probably both telling her that she doesn’t need to work, Wimbledon and Trooping is enough?
It took anne some years to be princess royal. Her aunt princess Mary had the title and anne only got the title some decades after mary died.
“some sort of clown role to entertain people when he shows up somewhere”
Willy’s wingman.
At least Harry was older than seven when he was thrust into that role and he had the option to sack it off.
NONE of them need to “work.” Somehow in the US we manage to open supermarkets or leisure centers without having a royal duke there to cut the ribbon. Stop doing these pointless engagements. The King can do a few important royal duties and then spend the rest of his time doing charity work. Hie wife too. No need for royal siblings or cousins for these make-work things.
I mean: “The Princess Royal opened Morning Foods Limited’s Oat Milling Centre of Excellence at North Western Mills, Crewe, and was received by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire (Lady Redmond).” WHO CARES.
Word. Their existence is absolutely pointless and I can’t believe there are still people that line up to bow or curtsey to these idiots.
Harry is the only one doing meaningful philanthropic work.
Exactly. And it’s such a good example, too. They add no value. It’s 99% busywork. The Brits can’t stop shrugging when it comes to the royals. Oh we don’t follow the royals, who cares. Then who would miss Anne or the Gloucesters or the Kents at these ribbon cutting events? They don’t do any meaningful fundraising as far as we know.
please tell me that’s a real entry from the court circular, lol.
The thing is, if they’re going to change the current model of who works for the Firm and what they do, and narrow it down to just the monarch and maybe the direct heir, then they should change the funding – that’s what other monarchies have done. Because you’re right, that oats factor will open with or without Princess Anne there to cut a ribbon.
but that’s not what’s actually being discussed.
https://www.northwichguardian.co.uk/news/25358908.princess-royal-opens-new-mornflake-centre-cheshire/
I will say Anne manages to look like she gives a shit in the pics, so well done. But so unnecessary.
Anne dressed to match the cereal box!!! Kate! This is your future!! (Should be your present, by you know, cancer & all. 🙄)
Exactly- it’s all “make work” that is benefiting nobody so who cares if they do it or not? Whether they are work shy or work horses makes no difference to the UK.
Charles took Harry to the royal events too. Harry wasn’t talking about how he didn’t attend as many events as the heir. He was talking about getting used by the palace machine in order to protect the precious heir. I always thought W&K were planning to use H&M’s kids as the spare, to throw to the wolves when they need a distraction. Them leaving changed the whole plan, that is one of the reasons why they were so angry at that last church event and they always talked about how H&M leaving affected their parenting plans. Will who makes the media delete negative articles about him didn’t lift a finger for the weird articles about Louis.
I can’t check news sites from my work computer but I wonder if that McDonald’s article is still up on the DM.
Gotta love the way they lump Harry in with Andrew and Margaret. “These spares are all so problematic. What ever shall we do?” Run, Charlotte, run!
Charlotte has an advantage because she is of the opposite sex. Instead of a rivalry it will be “look at the tough little lady helping out her big brother” like they did with Charles and Anne. Louis on the other hand is hosed.
Agreed, she’s being set up to be Anne2.0. Which may or may not be what she wants, but coverage has been overall positive. I worry less for her than Louis, who it seems is being set up to be the ProblematicSpare.
Being female in this family is NEVER an advantage. She’s still a child. If she shows an independent streak in the coming years, her treatment and press coverage will change.
I think you are totally correct. I think also that the press plans to anoint her as Diana 2.0. Probably would love if she took the throne instead of George. Much better story opportunities.
Nah!! Peg would never change the way he will raise his children because of Harry writing Spare and pointing out the neglectful way he was raised. I believe Peg will raise his heir and spares the way he was raised. Peg bringing Charlotte to the football game was just a look at me bringing my daughter to a female football game PR stunt for Peg to look good nothing more.
And doesn’t this imply that William read the book, when the press went out of their way to tell us that NOBODY in the family read the book? Huh, funny that. 🤔
“William and Kate know they have years of official duties ahead of them and, royal sources insist, the monarchy and country will benefit in the longer term if they bring up well-adjusted, resilient children”
They have official duties NOW which they shirk from. The country is NOT benefiting from their million holidays paid by the public.
If Charlotte and Louis are “well-adjusted” (to become snobs and only associating with snobs) it will be due to the hand of Carole. Perhaps Carole can convince the Duke of Westminster to sacrifice his baby daughter for Louis.
Quite, refusing to work because of THE CHILDREN sets a terrible example to all their children and time and again we see them singling George out for special treatment. None of this is an improvement on the way William and Harry were raised.
Plenty of fathers work full time, and they bring up well adjusted children. William didn’t even bother to take over some of the duties of his sick elderly father. Perhaps when the time comes his children will not help him.
Can you imagine contemplating your years of future work when you’re well into your 40s??? You should be perfecting your work & positioning yourself for a half-way decent retirement. You know darned well when these two are in their 50s, let alone 60s, they’re going to complain about needing to slow down & not do too much. Geez Louise.
Realistically speaking, if the Duke of Westminsters’ daughter was going to marry one of the Cambridge kids it would be George. Much more ‘typical’ age gap, for this crowd.
you know what cracks me up? In every generation, in every era, the people who step up to the plate and knock it out of the park in this particular institution are the women. I remember going to Windsor *years* ago and there was a huge photograph in the foyer of three women on horseback, lined up side by side, all smiling at the camera, in the sunlight: Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, and Zara Phillips. And it was like…. They were sending a message: here is the counterfactual scenario. Whereas, with the men, if you lined up the same generations, it would be, like going, going, gone. LOL.
As they say, if a newspaper headline ends with a question mark, the answer is always “No.”
It really comes down to William, because I think Kate cares about the quality of all her children’s’ lives, not just George’s. Once William becomes king, somebody’s going to have to fill the Harry-shaped hole in the monarchy – eventually it’ll be one or more of the kids. Unless Will brings down the monarchy first.
This is it exactly. And what will prevent George from becoming resentful or starting to lord his position over his siblings? And the Wales’ lack of groundwork right now for what the future will look like will make it difficult for large scale changes 10, 15, 20 years from now.
Both Louis and Charlotte seem to have some spunk, so there’s that. Louis stole my heart while he was dancing on the Buck House balcony and his sister told him to stop dancing and he said, “Nope.” You go, Louis!
My husband and I, managed to work and raise a family at the same time , so why are W and K unable to perform normal dual roles now with all their extra help? Why do they view it as child neglect if they don’t have 6+ plus luxury holidays a year and only dabble at work? What sort of example to set your children is that, that it’s all play and very little work and that the world owes you a standing ovation for showing up at somebody else’s Wimbledon final?
Lady Digby, I agree 100%. I mean — start with the fact that none of these kids will be expected (or likely allowed) to pursue a career, whether or not it’s money-making, like the Duke of Edinburgh had to give up his naval career. He wasn’t doing it for the money, it’s just…. You have to give something back, you have to get out, you have to talk to people, otherwise you’re a human lab rat. In a very gilded cage. For god’s sake, let these kids find a channel in life that isn’t just scrounging for freebie holidays. It lacks all dignity. Princess Anne once, as an advocate for Save the Children — if memory serves — had to petition a political leader outside the UK for help. He politely fobbed her off, so she pulled up to his office, with a camp bed, if I recall correctly, notified the press in his country that she was staying until she got what she came for, and quite literally set up camp. She’s been sensible in advocating for less lucky people for years and not milking it for personal PR and as a result she seems a lot more balanced and fulfilled than any of her sibling. Let that be the example. Charlotte is clearly already capable of the same. Apparently the late Queen nicknamed her “the General.” Let them do something, useful. It’s not too late not to take after Kate and her momma.
Yeah, the way they tried to blame their work-shyness on the fact that oh no they’re just trying to protect the spares was asinine. Taking a bunch of time off to be with the kids doesn’t indicate anything about anything if they’re being treated differently. That doesn’t change depending on how much time off you have. Using their kids to protect the fact that their work numbers are low is asinine and actually sends the message that parents who can’t take all that time off…are somehow not as good of parents. Like wtf. What are we really doing here?
Treating children as if they have less value, not allowing children appropriate autonomy over their lives. It’s child abuse.
The entire article is total bs. They, meaning the Firm and the Press which as acting as one and the same, aren’t allowing Harry to live his life now despite no longer being needed as the spare in case William keels over. What makes anyone think these children will have it any better?
I believe Will and Kate planned to use Harry’s children to shield their children from negative press the way they used Harry to protect William, and this is why they are so very pissed off.
Oh please, the only thing they consider Andrew to have done wrong is getting caught on certain things.
I have to agree with you, do what you like just don’t get caught.
Right. #1 rule of aristocracy; do as you will but be discreet
We already have situations where George is brought to things and Charlotte and Louis are not. There was also the gift from Attenborough to George and nothing for the other two. Decent parents would not have been ok with that.
William and Kate are both the eldest golden child and neither have the capacity to understand fair treatment of all children. If those kids turn out ok it will be in spite of their emotionally stunted parents and not because of them.
I think the Wales will do a better job managing the spare situation, if for no other reason than their egos. For whatever it’s worth, these kids have the benefit of two parents who seem interested in them, Middleton grandparents that spend a lot of time with them and James/Pippa who have kids and appear to be somewhat normal and loving with them. Out of all these people, I think someone will speak up on behalf of the kids if someone gets the spare treatment like Harry did.
If we look back at H’s situation, it was uniquely isolating. Charles was always off working, Camz couldn’t care less, Diana was gone and her family were generally kept at arms length with W&H. Poor Harry was a child no one parented or protected as the whole institution piled on b/c that’s “how it’s always been done.” Even Liz and Phil followed or approved those rules. No one spoke up for H and he just did what he was told until Meg showed up.
Here’s hoping Kate/Pippa/Carole/Mike can help Char and Louis navigate things and at least get them settled into estates like Charles siblings.
I hope you’re right, but the reason I doubt it is because of how the Middletons raised their children. The oldest was the golden child, raised above the others, etc. And the Middletons are so status obsessed that I do think they are going to prioritize George over the other kids, even if its in ways that aren’t super obvious to outsiders.
We have yet to hear any stories where Carole makes sure all three kids are treated the same.
And Kate was placed above the other two so I really doubt the Middletons even understand how to raise all kids in an equal way.
After the way the keens treated the sussexes I am holding out no hope. Keen looked to me that she wasn’t allowing her children to walk over to see Meghan and Archie
How can William solve a problem when he is part of the problem, look at how he has treated Harry, why shouldn’t George follow his father’s example and be horrible to Charlotte and Louis, Will George disown Louis if he goes to Eton as his father disowned Harry at Eton.
At least there’s an admission that Harry always wanted out of the system and it’s very interesting that the press is now touting a half in arrangement for Waleses children when it was deemed impossible for Harry. The way the press and stans talk about Charlotte and Louis is worrying. I fear for their future.
I have absolutely no evidence to support this comment, but reading this made me think about how we always say George “gets” to do fun things because he’s the heir and the other kids are left out, but it could just as easily be that because G is the heir, he is forced to go to public outings even though he doesn’t want to.
The unfairness might be going the other way and we have no way of knowing. Look at how even we have been fooled by the Brit media’s narratives before (we thought the Sussexes declined a title for Archie at birth, only to later learn it wasn’t offered).
George never looks happy to me, it’s a pity that Charlotte wasn’t born first.
Then we’d probably just have Charlotte looking unhappy all the time. I don’t think it’s the personality of the kid that is the issue here.
I would tell all the kids, including George, that they don’t have to play the royal game if they don’t want to. They can do what they like when they grow up. If George doesn’t wanna be king, then maybe Charlotte wants to be queen. And no one should be treated like a pariah if they don’t want to be working royalty.
An entire article presumably about how W&K want to avoid creating a “spare” dynamic in their children, without a single example of how they are preventing favoritism, entitlement, or hierarchical thinking among their children. Preparing Charlotte for royal duties does nothing for that cause, as spares have always been ordered to do royal duties in service of the heir. W&K working less might show more commitment to their kids as a whole, but does nothing to address the unequal treatment of their kids. I have no doubt W&K are better parents than Charles was, but that’s the smallest compliment a parent could receive. I wish those kids luck, they’ll need it.
William could live for decades. Those kids should absolutely be encouraged to have education and careers and anticipate the monarchy as a second career much later in life. How sad if those three kids are left to wallow for decades like William was.
This is the part that I find both interesting and utterly appalling:
“By the time Harry was a young man, aides had constructed plans to give him a solid structure through the Army and a distinctive royal role that dovetailed with William’s…”
This throwaway confession demonstrates why “The Firm” is not a cute nickname for a family. It’s a literal acknowledgement that the Windsors have NOT behaved as a family. In a family, parents or even extended relatives help guide the children, hopefully into successful, happy adult lives.
In The Firm, the “royals” are business colleagues, and much, if not all, of the labor of guiding the next generation is left to the hired help. When we see kids raised by nannies & mentored by staff in the US, we call that terrible parenting!
That statement makes it crystal clear why Harry felt at home in the Army, where the chain of command let him know what to expect, his mates cared for and about him and he them, and there was no false expectation of love (except for real love while Diana was alive) from people who were family only as public performance — most especially Charles. He has made it crystal clear that he isn’t a father. He’s a sperm donor.
Amazingly, Harry has such a good heart that he found people to fill that role for him, and then he found a loving woman to build a real family with him. His kids are luckier than they know.
William, on the other hand, seems to have turned to the Middletons to fill that role for him, and they have let him down horribly. It’s hard to feel sorry for him, but this almost gets me there.
FFS, Harry’s life is not “troubled.”
I mean, it was, when he was still in that viper’s nest, where he was consistently devalued merely because of his birth order. But his life now is a shining example of philanthropy done well and for the pure joy of service.
He married well. He and Meghan have created a beautiful family.
He’s not assaulting trafficked teens like Andrew or drinking in Mustique, like Margaret. FFS.