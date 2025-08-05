Donald Trump: Sydney Sweeney is hotter than ‘woke singer Taylor Swift’

For years, I’ve been trying to give Sydney Sweeney the benefit of the doubt. She works hard, she hustles, she’s actually a good actress. But the hits keep coming and I really can’t support her anymore. It turns out that she is a registered Republican – she registered to vote with a Republican affiliation last year, in June 2024, in Florida. Sydney’s American Eagle campaign has gone viral in the worst possible way, for being pro-eugenics and Republican-approved. JD Vance even ranted about how Sydney is the new cultural war and he falsely claimed that Democrats were trying to destroy Sydney Sweeney’s enormous cans. Well, now Donald Trump is chiming in.

Donald Trump is pitting Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift against each other by casting them as opposing sides of the celebrity coin. When Trump discovered that Sweeney is a registered Republican while speaking with reporters on Sunday, Aug. 3, he praised the actress and her controversial American Eagle campaign, which has come under fire for its perceived problematic undertones. In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, the president took his newfound affection for Sweeney a step further by contrasting his appreciation for the actress with his “hate” for Swift, who backed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” he wrote on Aug. 4. After slamming ads from other companies like Bud Lite and Jaguar — which Trump described as “woke” — the president then shifted the conversation to Swift, who has become a frequent target of his anger over the past year. “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” he wrote in the post. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The president’s modern criticism of Swift escalated after she endorsed Harris for president in September 2024. The endorsement prompted Trump to post: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

[From People]

Trump believes a woman’s sole value is whether or not she’s sexually desirable, so that’s why he’s ranting and ranking the hotness of celebrity women. For Sydney… as I said, she has a really awful team if they think the past two weeks have been good for her image. She could have weathered the American Eagle situation, but now she’s being propped up as JD Vance and Donald Trump’s Aryan ideal? Honey, shut this down! And hire a new team who will help you shut this down!

As for Trump… he’s doing the most to distract from the constant stream of revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. This week, Bloomberg reported that the FBI preemptively redacted Trump’s name in the Epstein files, all before the FBI/DOJ decided to tell everyone that the Epstein client files don’t exist.

The Sydney Sweeny controversy serves only one purpose, to draw your time, energy, and attention away from Trump’s criminal actions and the Epstein files. That’s why he’s amplifying it, he wants you to spend hours talking about this dumbshit, distracted from his actions. pic.twitter.com/j4ER1P6wHt — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 4, 2025