Donald Trump: Sydney Sweeney is hotter than ‘woke singer Taylor Swift’

For years, I’ve been trying to give Sydney Sweeney the benefit of the doubt. She works hard, she hustles, she’s actually a good actress. But the hits keep coming and I really can’t support her anymore. It turns out that she is a registered Republican – she registered to vote with a Republican affiliation last year, in June 2024, in Florida. Sydney’s American Eagle campaign has gone viral in the worst possible way, for being pro-eugenics and Republican-approved. JD Vance even ranted about how Sydney is the new cultural war and he falsely claimed that Democrats were trying to destroy Sydney Sweeney’s enormous cans. Well, now Donald Trump is chiming in.

Donald Trump is pitting Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift against each other by casting them as opposing sides of the celebrity coin. When Trump discovered that Sweeney is a registered Republican while speaking with reporters on Sunday, Aug. 3, he praised the actress and her controversial American Eagle campaign, which has come under fire for its perceived problematic undertones.

In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, the president took his newfound affection for Sweeney a step further by contrasting his appreciation for the actress with his “hate” for Swift, who backed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” he wrote on Aug. 4.

After slamming ads from other companies like Bud Lite and Jaguar — which Trump described as “woke” — the president then shifted the conversation to Swift, who has become a frequent target of his anger over the past year.

“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” he wrote in the post. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The president’s modern criticism of Swift escalated after she endorsed Harris for president in September 2024. The endorsement prompted Trump to post: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

[From People]

Trump believes a woman’s sole value is whether or not she’s sexually desirable, so that’s why he’s ranting and ranking the hotness of celebrity women. For Sydney… as I said, she has a really awful team if they think the past two weeks have been good for her image. She could have weathered the American Eagle situation, but now she’s being propped up as JD Vance and Donald Trump’s Aryan ideal? Honey, shut this down! And hire a new team who will help you shut this down!

As for Trump… he’s doing the most to distract from the constant stream of revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. This week, Bloomberg reported that the FBI preemptively redacted Trump’s name in the Epstein files, all before the FBI/DOJ decided to tell everyone that the Epstein client files don’t exist.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, American Eagle’s YT screengrabs.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

69 Responses to “Donald Trump: Sydney Sweeney is hotter than ‘woke singer Taylor Swift’”

  1. Blogger says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:49 am

    If I were her, I’d hibernate for six months now. That is, of course, if she doesn’t want to be associated as the female face of American fascism.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 5, 2025 at 8:48 am

      Right? Even if she IS a Republican and/or a Trump-supporter, her team must hate this for her. At least 60% of the country despises him–this is jut terrible PR by any metric. We need to bring back Everything Trump Touches Dies from Trump: Season 1. This kind of fawning from Toxic Trump should be career-killing TBH.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        August 5, 2025 at 9:03 pm

        She is a very attractive young woman. But an actress? She is wooden and one dimensional. IMHO. She needs to go after all the promo money possible at this time, because in ten years it will be “Sydney who?”

    • smcollins says:
      August 5, 2025 at 1:13 pm

      I don’t understand why she’s being so quiet, not a word about any of this craziness. Bad advice from her team to just ride it out, or a silent endorsement that she actually approves of this (awful) messaging? In any case her silence is not helping her.

      Reply
    • Sona says:
      August 5, 2025 at 2:29 pm

      She can’t, don’t you know she is struggling so bad she can’t even take a 6-month break? She is insufferable, I dislike her a lot.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      August 5, 2025 at 6:45 pm

      Too late.

      Reply
  2. somebody says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:50 am

    Gross. I bet it doesn’t bother Taylor at all to not be thought “hot” by someone like DT. Sydney is the one who should be gagging at the thought of being attractive to him and JD. AE sales going up isn’t something DT should (supposedly) be happy about. Despite the name they aren’t made in the US. Isn’t that his crusade to have US jobs and industry? (s)

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      August 5, 2025 at 8:00 am

      Yeah I’m pretty sure Taylor can sit in one of her homes, counting her money, with her loving boyfriend, and drop the occasional album/song or easter egg for her adoring fans and say “Donald who”?

      Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      August 5, 2025 at 12:14 pm

      Taylor has talent beyond her looks.

      Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Congratulations, Sydney! A corrupt, insane, fascist pedophile thinks you’re HOT! You have reached the pinnacle of success! Who needs an Oscar, Grammy, or Emmy when you have the lust of Donald Trump! Take that, Taylor!

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      August 5, 2025 at 8:06 am

      I’m sure he can hook her up with his Florida buddies. Sydney should have been careful of what she wanted. Fame at all cost ain’t a good look. Outside of MAGA land her brand is taking a massive hit.

      Reply
    • Jezz says:
      August 5, 2025 at 9:18 am

      He is also — let’s not forget — a fat old man. How revolting for both women to be seen and commented on by such a disgusting pig.

      Reply
    • Traveller says:
      August 5, 2025 at 9:59 am

      Yes, the pinnacle of achievement! GAG!
      Taylor Swift should be laughing her ass off.

      Reply
  4. sevenblue says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I mean, she is a registered republican in FLORIDA. Of course, she is MAGA. What else can you call that? It is Christmas for Trump and Fox, now they can use her as a distraction from Epstein. I am sure she is happy to help.

    Reply
  5. Miranda says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:56 am

    I’m sure the beautiful, talented, ACTUAL billionaire is devastated that the elderly, senile, overweight, sex-offending fascist who shits himself no longer finds her hot. SAD!

    Reply
    • DaveW says:
      August 5, 2025 at 8:07 am

      I was going to post the same thing. He’s just jealous she’s an actual billionaire, a woman billionaire at that, who didn’t inherit from Daddy nor has multiple bankruptcies under her belt. And typical Felon47 selective memory…he’s been boo’d at how many sporting events at this point?!

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        August 5, 2025 at 4:42 pm

        Betcha Taylor pays all her bills, too! And on time. A practice Predator 47 is completely unfamiliar with.

  6. Becks1 says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:56 am

    I said on Threads – does Trump think that he is the reason the Eras tour ended? Rather than just, you know, the tour reaching its planned conclusion?

    and taylor was booed at the SuperBowl because she’s dating a Chief, because people didn’t want to see her on the jumbotron, whatever – I don’t think it had anything to do with her politics. This feels weird to say as he’s becoming a dictator and we’re an authoritarian state – but he gives himself too much importance. Very few people hate Taylor Swift because of him.

    Reply
  7. Kiki says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:16 am

    This is gross. I cannot believe this is our reality and yet here we are. I keep manifesting, hoping/praying. So many minorities (including women in that term) put this into office. Unbelievable and so fucking stupid and heartbreaking. I pray for 2026.

    Reply
    • somebody says:
      August 5, 2025 at 8:23 am

      Yes, what a proud moment for the US. Our president is trying to be an authority on “hotness” and not on any of the myriad of things a leader of state should be worrying about.

      Reply
      • Traveller says:
        August 5, 2025 at 10:03 am

        “…what a proud moment for the US.”

        Who would’ve ever believed this would be the public behavior of a sitting president. We keep achieving new lows with this maladministration.

    • orangeowl says:
      August 5, 2025 at 8:46 am

      Right? I cannot get over it, either. Trump gets pass after pass after pass for being the most idiotic, ignorant, unqualified, inappropriate person to ever hold the office. It’s really sickening to know how many people are fine with this.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 5, 2025 at 8:58 am

        They’re fine with it because they share his same “values”. That’s the only logical conclusion to draw.

      • Sue says:
        August 5, 2025 at 4:08 pm

        As long as he’s hurting immigrants, they don’t care what else he does.

  8. Andrea says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:17 am

    With a face like hers, she needs to flaunt her girls. If she was an A cup we wouldn’t be having this discussion

    Reply
    • Bethy says:
      August 5, 2025 at 9:30 am

      Right🤭she looks like Droopy.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      August 5, 2025 at 9:30 am

      Ben Shapiro even admitted yesterday that her face is not the first, second, or third part of Sydney Sweeney any of them are looking at. He has done about 4 segments on her in the past few days, all to distract from the abysmal jobs report, the dictator’s reaction to the jobs report, and the mounting evidence that Traitor in Chief was not just an Epstein client but an active partner in the whole sex trafficking business

      Reply
    • Silver Birch says:
      August 5, 2025 at 11:56 am

      I think her face is fine – pretty but nothing special. The thing that makes her not appealing is her dead eyed expression. In all of her photos, she has this zombie thing going on. Not hot.

      Reply
      • Juju says:
        August 5, 2025 at 6:12 pm

        I don’t like comparing women’s beauty, but in my opinion she has always has had absolutely zero charisma. She always looks half asleep and talks like she is stoned. I was on the fence about her because I liked her hustle, but with all this coming out I have definitely crossed to the dislike side of things. Being a star means you need to be likable and I’m struggling to find any redeeming qualities.

    • Lucille says:
      August 5, 2025 at 12:36 pm

      My husband called her “tits on legs” and I nearly died.

      Reply
  9. Barbara says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:26 am

    Sidney is a MAGA and Trump supporter so this is like Christmas for her

    Reply
  10. ThatGirlThere says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Sydney and Donald are cut from the same cloth. Not just racist coasting on white entitlement and supremacy but insecure as f*ck.

    A video of her crying about being called ugly resurfaced. She was being compared to Alexa Demie (her best friend on the show) and shared about how sad it made her. I think that she holds that animosity and so that’s why being tapped to be the aryan hot girl of the month was so appealing to her.

    Imagine being apart of a cast with Zendaya, Alexa AND Hunter Schafer and come from the background she does where white is right is the mantra? Whew. And we know how DonOLD is constantly comparing himself to President Obama and President Biden — that bum even compared his looks to Brad Pitt!

    They’re both losers who are coasting on white supremacy entitlement. Maybe she’ll end up being one of his wives or Barron’s maybe.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:48 am

    I’m just gonna say its gross for an old ass man to be comparing young blondes. I don’t want nor need to hear Donald Trumps opinion of Aryan beauty. Ugh. Gross.

    Reply
  12. orangeowl says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:48 am

    Chiming to say that this is just beyond exhausting. The way the right immediately tried to turn this into another culture war is exhausting.

    Side note, I liked her in White Lotus, but I’ve always found her to seem somewhat dead eyed.

    Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:57 am

    Not that long ago plenty of folks here were praising Sweeney’s hustle by showing up at the Bezos wedding. I said at the time that should be a black mark for anyone in attendance and I still feel that way. The billionaires don’t deserve any leeway–they’re a huge reason why we have Trump.

    Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      August 5, 2025 at 11:05 am

      100%. An old classmate of one of my kids just got a huge payout from Meta for his AI startup and I can’t feel anything but dismay. My hope that he might possibly use any of the money for actual good is slim to none. 🙁

      Reply
    • KC says:
      August 5, 2025 at 3:08 pm

      I’m with you on this. I was neutral to positive on SS before the Bezos wedding because I’m also a working class kid who has a lot of very conservative relatives, so I get it. But showing up at that wedding is gross AF so I went to neutral negative.

      Reply
  14. Thinking says:
    August 5, 2025 at 8:58 am

    I wasn’t surprised Trump was giving his thoughts on this (he would), but JD Vance commenting on her attractiveness was more strange to me.

    Reply
  15. Emily says:
    August 5, 2025 at 9:13 am

    What do Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift have in common? Blonde hair and blue eyes.

    They found their Aryan Queen and can’t stop exposing themselves for the racist POS they are.

    Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 5, 2025 at 9:27 am

    It doesn’t exactly distract from Trump’s problems with the Epstein files to keep loudly ranting about the hotness of a young blonde woman. Anyway, thank you for your attention to this matter! ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

    Reply
  17. OriginalMich says:
    August 5, 2025 at 9:37 am

    So what major brands would hire her now when doing so would immediately tie them to fascism in the eyes of more than half the population?

    Reply
    • Kimmy says:
      August 5, 2025 at 11:48 am

      This is what I’m wondering. I can’t imagine super high profile brands will want her as the face of their company now that she’s the new face of MAGA. This can’t be good for her hustle.

      Is Euphoria rumored to be coming back? I can’t imagine her being asked back. She’s probably outgrown it anyway even before this AE ad.

      Reply
  18. jais says:
    August 5, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Trump and Vance are so gross and creepy. Truly they give the ick.

    Reply
  19. trillion says:
    August 5, 2025 at 10:06 am

    How embarrrassing for her. Ewww, having either one of those two have her name come out other mouths would be bad enough but both? Shudder.

    Reply
  20. wolfmamma says:
    August 5, 2025 at 10:15 am

    That the President of this country is commenting on hotness of anyone is beyond disgusting and a huge red flag. This pervert has to be gone and soon.

    Reply
  21. Nuks says:
    August 5, 2025 at 10:34 am

    If Trump has an Epstein crisis team, which I’m not sure at all he does, they must be having kittens right now. This is not advisable, it’s right in line with his Epstein problem: He likes ‘em young.

    Reply
  22. dee says:
    August 5, 2025 at 10:34 am

    Can we talk about how this whole Trump admin is normalizing lusting after young women? Also so much attention is being paid to this while Gaza is being starved, while the Epstein files are still buried…

    Reply
  23. Carol says:
    August 5, 2025 at 11:18 am

    So glad we have on film the tearful conversation Taylor had with her dad when she went against all advice and spoke out against MAGA: “Dad, I need you to forgive me for doing it because I’m doing it.”

    Reply
  24. Nina says:
    August 5, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Sydney whines about how people focus on nothing but her boobs and objectify her constantly and then spends years pandering to disgusting troglodytes and incels. She’s pushing 30. She can’t keep feigning ignorance.

    I hope she’s happy that the most high-profile sexual predator in the world is lusting after her in public. You reap what you sow, Syds.

    Reply
  25. Truthiness says:
    August 5, 2025 at 12:10 pm

    Of course it’s disturbing but let’s not allow the convicted rapist and 34 time felon to distract us from more important issues. The president is acting like a dictator – seizing citizens and legal migrants off the streets without warrants, trying to rig elections, ruining the economy, it’s a long damn list.

    I see he’s still butt hurt over Taylor’s endorsement of a black woman who was and is more qualified than he is.

    Reply
  26. Sue says:
    August 5, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    Why is he so obsessed with calling Taylor woke? She barely ever speaks up on social and political issues. His obsession with her is legitimately disturbing.

    Reply
  27. Mandragora says:
    August 5, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    Taylor still living rent-free because she’s a conventionally pretty, blue-eyed ‘All American’ blonde that he and his MAGA cronies and fellow narcissists like Elon and Kanye can’t have because she doesn’t need their fame, money, power or access because she has her own. And she’s the walking, talking, singing embodiment of a woman with a highly successful career, seemingly now on her own terms.

    She won’t ever need to be a pop star trophy wife – and appears to be going the trophy husband route herself. I mean – what is a handsome NFL star if not the male equivalent of a supermodel. (Slightly tongue in cheek but not really.)

    Reply
  28. olliesmom says:
    August 5, 2025 at 2:22 pm

    Shouldn’t he be focusing on oh, I don’t know – the economy, healthcare, jobs………?

    Reply
  29. Anne Maria says:
    August 5, 2025 at 2:25 pm

    So creepy and inappropriate for an adjudicated assaulter and self confessed pu*ssy grabber old enough to be her grandad. How on earth is even the most brainwashed supporter OK with this?

    Reply
  30. JJP says:
    August 5, 2025 at 2:29 pm

    No idea if Sweeney is intelligent enough to have foreseen the gross aryan message the ads promoted…but the fact remains, she spoke out when people called her ugly and is silent when they call her racist. Tells me all I need to know about her.

    Reply
  31. otaku fairy says:
    August 5, 2025 at 2:59 pm

    A gross man like this telling you that your wokeness is a turn-off is just a sign that you’re doing something right as a woman.

    Reply
  32. Lianne says:
    August 5, 2025 at 4:53 pm

    I guess she never watched her episodes of the Handmaids Tale

    Reply
  33. Amity says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:42 pm

    I can’t believe this is the timeline we live in. Did we die in 2012 and this is hell?

    Reply
  34. J. Wms says:
    August 5, 2025 at 9:40 pm

    🙄

    Reply
  35. Mandy says:
    August 6, 2025 at 4:44 am

    DJT is a sleazy buddy of Epstein’s Lolita Express! Sweeney’s endorsement by MAGA and him is a crown of thorns…her showing up at Bezos horrific display of tone deaf, gluttonous billionaires was sickening! Enjoy the “White Hot Supremacy Light” Sidney, because everything Trump touches he runs into the ground and dies.

    Reply
  36. olliesmom says:
    August 6, 2025 at 11:03 am

    Predator in Chief.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment