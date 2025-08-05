Donald Trump: Sydney Sweeney is hotter than ‘woke singer Taylor Swift’

For years, I’ve been trying to give Sydney Sweeney the benefit of the doubt. She works hard, she hustles, she’s actually a good actress. But the hits keep coming and I really can’t support her anymore. It turns out that she is a registered Republican – she registered to vote with a Republican affiliation last year, in June 2024, in Florida. Sydney’s American Eagle campaign has gone viral in the worst possible way, for being pro-eugenics and Republican-approved. JD Vance even ranted about how Sydney is the new cultural war and he falsely claimed that Democrats were trying to destroy Sydney Sweeney’s enormous cans. Well, now Donald Trump is chiming in.
Donald Trump is pitting Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift against each other by casting them as opposing sides of the celebrity coin. When Trump discovered that Sweeney is a registered Republican while speaking with reporters on Sunday, Aug. 3, he praised the actress and her controversial American Eagle campaign, which has come under fire for its perceived problematic undertones.
In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, the president took his newfound affection for Sweeney a step further by contrasting his appreciation for the actress with his “hate” for Swift, who backed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” he wrote on Aug. 4.
After slamming ads from other companies like Bud Lite and Jaguar — which Trump described as “woke” — the president then shifted the conversation to Swift, who has become a frequent target of his anger over the past year.
“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” he wrote in the post. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
The president’s modern criticism of Swift escalated after she endorsed Harris for president in September 2024. The endorsement prompted Trump to post: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
Trump believes a woman’s sole value is whether or not she’s sexually desirable, so that’s why he’s ranting and ranking the hotness of celebrity women. For Sydney… as I said, she has a really awful team if they think the past two weeks have been good for her image. She could have weathered the American Eagle situation, but now she’s being propped up as JD Vance and Donald Trump’s Aryan ideal? Honey, shut this down! And hire a new team who will help you shut this down!
As for Trump… he’s doing the most to distract from the constant stream of revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. This week, Bloomberg reported that the FBI preemptively redacted Trump’s name in the Epstein files, all before the FBI/DOJ decided to tell everyone that the Epstein client files don’t exist.
The Sydney Sweeny controversy serves only one purpose, to draw your time, energy, and attention away from Trump’s criminal actions and the Epstein files.
That’s why he’s amplifying it, he wants you to spend hours talking about this dumbshit, distracted from his actions. pic.twitter.com/j4ER1P6wHt
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 4, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, American Eagle’s YT screengrabs.
If I were her, I’d hibernate for six months now. That is, of course, if she doesn’t want to be associated as the female face of American fascism.
Right? Even if she IS a Republican and/or a Trump-supporter, her team must hate this for her. At least 60% of the country despises him–this is jut terrible PR by any metric. We need to bring back Everything Trump Touches Dies from Trump: Season 1. This kind of fawning from Toxic Trump should be career-killing TBH.
She is a very attractive young woman. But an actress? She is wooden and one dimensional. IMHO. She needs to go after all the promo money possible at this time, because in ten years it will be “Sydney who?”
I don’t understand why she’s being so quiet, not a word about any of this craziness. Bad advice from her team to just ride it out, or a silent endorsement that she actually approves of this (awful) messaging? In any case her silence is not helping her.
She can’t, don’t you know she is struggling so bad she can’t even take a 6-month break? She is insufferable, I dislike her a lot.
Too late.
Gross. I bet it doesn’t bother Taylor at all to not be thought “hot” by someone like DT. Sydney is the one who should be gagging at the thought of being attractive to him and JD. AE sales going up isn’t something DT should (supposedly) be happy about. Despite the name they aren’t made in the US. Isn’t that his crusade to have US jobs and industry? (s)
Yeah I’m pretty sure Taylor can sit in one of her homes, counting her money, with her loving boyfriend, and drop the occasional album/song or easter egg for her adoring fans and say “Donald who”?
Taylor has talent beyond her looks.
Congratulations, Sydney! A corrupt, insane, fascist pedophile thinks you’re HOT! You have reached the pinnacle of success! Who needs an Oscar, Grammy, or Emmy when you have the lust of Donald Trump! Take that, Taylor!
I’m sure he can hook her up with his Florida buddies. Sydney should have been careful of what she wanted. Fame at all cost ain’t a good look. Outside of MAGA land her brand is taking a massive hit.
MAGA is marrying her off to Barron
He is also — let’s not forget — a fat old man. How revolting for both women to be seen and commented on by such a disgusting pig.
Yes, the pinnacle of achievement! GAG!
Taylor Swift should be laughing her ass off.
I mean, she is a registered republican in FLORIDA. Of course, she is MAGA. What else can you call that? It is Christmas for Trump and Fox, now they can use her as a distraction from Epstein. I am sure she is happy to help.
I’m sure the beautiful, talented, ACTUAL billionaire is devastated that the elderly, senile, overweight, sex-offending fascist who shits himself no longer finds her hot. SAD!
I was going to post the same thing. He’s just jealous she’s an actual billionaire, a woman billionaire at that, who didn’t inherit from Daddy nor has multiple bankruptcies under her belt. And typical Felon47 selective memory…he’s been boo’d at how many sporting events at this point?!
Betcha Taylor pays all her bills, too! And on time. A practice Predator 47 is completely unfamiliar with.
I said on Threads – does Trump think that he is the reason the Eras tour ended? Rather than just, you know, the tour reaching its planned conclusion?
and taylor was booed at the SuperBowl because she’s dating a Chief, because people didn’t want to see her on the jumbotron, whatever – I don’t think it had anything to do with her politics. This feels weird to say as he’s becoming a dictator and we’re an authoritarian state – but he gives himself too much importance. Very few people hate Taylor Swift because of him.
I believe he was *also* booed at the Superbowl, and it *was* because of his politics!
This is gross. I cannot believe this is our reality and yet here we are. I keep manifesting, hoping/praying. So many minorities (including women in that term) put this into office. Unbelievable and so fucking stupid and heartbreaking. I pray for 2026.
Yes, what a proud moment for the US. Our president is trying to be an authority on “hotness” and not on any of the myriad of things a leader of state should be worrying about.
“…what a proud moment for the US.”
Who would’ve ever believed this would be the public behavior of a sitting president. We keep achieving new lows with this maladministration.
Right? I cannot get over it, either. Trump gets pass after pass after pass for being the most idiotic, ignorant, unqualified, inappropriate person to ever hold the office. It’s really sickening to know how many people are fine with this.
They’re fine with it because they share his same “values”. That’s the only logical conclusion to draw.
As long as he’s hurting immigrants, they don’t care what else he does.
With a face like hers, she needs to flaunt her girls. If she was an A cup we wouldn’t be having this discussion
Right🤭she looks like Droopy.
Ben Shapiro even admitted yesterday that her face is not the first, second, or third part of Sydney Sweeney any of them are looking at. He has done about 4 segments on her in the past few days, all to distract from the abysmal jobs report, the dictator’s reaction to the jobs report, and the mounting evidence that Traitor in Chief was not just an Epstein client but an active partner in the whole sex trafficking business
I think her face is fine – pretty but nothing special. The thing that makes her not appealing is her dead eyed expression. In all of her photos, she has this zombie thing going on. Not hot.
I don’t like comparing women’s beauty, but in my opinion she has always has had absolutely zero charisma. She always looks half asleep and talks like she is stoned. I was on the fence about her because I liked her hustle, but with all this coming out I have definitely crossed to the dislike side of things. Being a star means you need to be likable and I’m struggling to find any redeeming qualities.
My husband called her “tits on legs” and I nearly died.
Sidney is a MAGA and Trump supporter so this is like Christmas for her
Sydney and Donald are cut from the same cloth. Not just racist coasting on white entitlement and supremacy but insecure as f*ck.
A video of her crying about being called ugly resurfaced. She was being compared to Alexa Demie (her best friend on the show) and shared about how sad it made her. I think that she holds that animosity and so that’s why being tapped to be the aryan hot girl of the month was so appealing to her.
Imagine being apart of a cast with Zendaya, Alexa AND Hunter Schafer and come from the background she does where white is right is the mantra? Whew. And we know how DonOLD is constantly comparing himself to President Obama and President Biden — that bum even compared his looks to Brad Pitt!
They’re both losers who are coasting on white supremacy entitlement. Maybe she’ll end up being one of his wives or Barron’s maybe.
I’m just gonna say its gross for an old ass man to be comparing young blondes. I don’t want nor need to hear Donald Trumps opinion of Aryan beauty. Ugh. Gross.
He’s a sick-minded old man. Unfortunately for all of us he has been allowed to take over the country.
Chiming to say that this is just beyond exhausting. The way the right immediately tried to turn this into another culture war is exhausting.
Side note, I liked her in White Lotus, but I’ve always found her to seem somewhat dead eyed.
She sold her soul to get to where she is today.
Man how I wish the next Taylor album would be a @uck you Donald album. It won’t, but I would LOVE it!
Not that long ago plenty of folks here were praising Sweeney’s hustle by showing up at the Bezos wedding. I said at the time that should be a black mark for anyone in attendance and I still feel that way. The billionaires don’t deserve any leeway–they’re a huge reason why we have Trump.
100%. An old classmate of one of my kids just got a huge payout from Meta for his AI startup and I can’t feel anything but dismay. My hope that he might possibly use any of the money for actual good is slim to none. 🙁
Dirty money for sure.
I’m with you on this. I was neutral to positive on SS before the Bezos wedding because I’m also a working class kid who has a lot of very conservative relatives, so I get it. But showing up at that wedding is gross AF so I went to neutral negative.
I wasn’t surprised Trump was giving his thoughts on this (he would), but JD Vance commenting on her attractiveness was more strange to me.
Vance seems to be terminally online, possibly because he doesn’t have anything else to do.
What do Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift have in common? Blonde hair and blue eyes.
They found their Aryan Queen and can’t stop exposing themselves for the racist POS they are.
It doesn’t exactly distract from Trump’s problems with the Epstein files to keep loudly ranting about the hotness of a young blonde woman. Anyway, thank you for your attention to this matter! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
So what major brands would hire her now when doing so would immediately tie them to fascism in the eyes of more than half the population?
This is what I’m wondering. I can’t imagine super high profile brands will want her as the face of their company now that she’s the new face of MAGA. This can’t be good for her hustle.
Is Euphoria rumored to be coming back? I can’t imagine her being asked back. She’s probably outgrown it anyway even before this AE ad.
Trump and Vance are so gross and creepy. Truly they give the ick.
How embarrrassing for her. Ewww, having either one of those two have her name come out other mouths would be bad enough but both? Shudder.
That the President of this country is commenting on hotness of anyone is beyond disgusting and a huge red flag. This pervert has to be gone and soon.
‘And now President Hillary Clinton with some pervy comments about Timothee Chalamet’. Not happening.
If Trump has an Epstein crisis team, which I’m not sure at all he does, they must be having kittens right now. This is not advisable, it’s right in line with his Epstein problem: He likes ‘em young.
Can we talk about how this whole Trump admin is normalizing lusting after young women? Also so much attention is being paid to this while Gaza is being starved, while the Epstein files are still buried…
So glad we have on film the tearful conversation Taylor had with her dad when she went against all advice and spoke out against MAGA: “Dad, I need you to forgive me for doing it because I’m doing it.”
Sydney whines about how people focus on nothing but her boobs and objectify her constantly and then spends years pandering to disgusting troglodytes and incels. She’s pushing 30. She can’t keep feigning ignorance.
I hope she’s happy that the most high-profile sexual predator in the world is lusting after her in public. You reap what you sow, Syds.
Of course it’s disturbing but let’s not allow the convicted rapist and 34 time felon to distract us from more important issues. The president is acting like a dictator – seizing citizens and legal migrants off the streets without warrants, trying to rig elections, ruining the economy, it’s a long damn list.
I see he’s still butt hurt over Taylor’s endorsement of a black woman who was and is more qualified than he is.
Why is he so obsessed with calling Taylor woke? She barely ever speaks up on social and political issues. His obsession with her is legitimately disturbing.
Taylor still living rent-free because she’s a conventionally pretty, blue-eyed ‘All American’ blonde that he and his MAGA cronies and fellow narcissists like Elon and Kanye can’t have because she doesn’t need their fame, money, power or access because she has her own. And she’s the walking, talking, singing embodiment of a woman with a highly successful career, seemingly now on her own terms.
She won’t ever need to be a pop star trophy wife – and appears to be going the trophy husband route herself. I mean – what is a handsome NFL star if not the male equivalent of a supermodel. (Slightly tongue in cheek but not really.)
Shouldn’t he be focusing on oh, I don’t know – the economy, healthcare, jobs………?
So creepy and inappropriate for an adjudicated assaulter and self confessed pu*ssy grabber old enough to be her grandad. How on earth is even the most brainwashed supporter OK with this?
No idea if Sweeney is intelligent enough to have foreseen the gross aryan message the ads promoted…but the fact remains, she spoke out when people called her ugly and is silent when they call her racist. Tells me all I need to know about her.
A gross man like this telling you that your wokeness is a turn-off is just a sign that you’re doing something right as a woman.
I guess she never watched her episodes of the Handmaids Tale
I can’t believe this is the timeline we live in. Did we die in 2012 and this is hell?
🙄
DJT is a sleazy buddy of Epstein’s Lolita Express! Sweeney’s endorsement by MAGA and him is a crown of thorns…her showing up at Bezos horrific display of tone deaf, gluttonous billionaires was sickening! Enjoy the “White Hot Supremacy Light” Sidney, because everything Trump touches he runs into the ground and dies.
Predator in Chief.