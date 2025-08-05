“Queen Letizia looked lovely at a film festival in Mallorca” links
  • August 05, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Queen Letizia wore Aje to a Spanish film festival. Her bracelet/cuff is amazing! She really has great style, or perhaps just really good stylists. [RCFA]
Why did Andrew Garfield drop out of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein? Garfield was originally supposed to play the Monster. [JustJared]
Donald Trump made creepy comments about Karoline Leavitt. [Buzzfeed]
A review of My Oxford Year. [Pajiba]
Natalie Portman is also working in NYC this summer. [LaineyGossip]
Remember when Donald Trump was making all kinds of ridiculous promises about IVF? Yeah, TACO isn’t doing any of that. [Jezebel]
Porsha Williams’ peach margaritas. [Socialite Life]
All about Sydney Sweeney’s parents. [Hollywood Life]
LMAO, this is not Carrie Underwood’s natural hair color. [Seriously OMG]

14 Responses to ““Queen Letizia looked lovely at a film festival in Mallorca” links”

  1. Constance says:
    August 5, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    Natural hair color my azz lol…that is no one’s natural hair color. At least give the hair person credit and say he or she copied what you’d like to think of as your “natural” color lol…
    Gee and all this time I thought the cotton candy yellow was natural.

    Reply
    • M says:
      August 5, 2025 at 1:00 pm

      Total dye job. She also seems to have fallen and hurt her face again judging by all the new plastic surgery. That is not her original face, nor is it her second face.

      Reply
    • Chica says:
      August 5, 2025 at 3:36 pm

      Not her natural hair. She was showing her grays for most of the year. She need to ease up on the fillers. Usually QL does not overdo it but she is pillow face adjacent.

      Reply
    • Chica says:
      August 5, 2025 at 3:38 pm

      Queen Letti was showing her grays for most of the year. She needs to ease up on the fillers. Usually QL does not overdo it but she is pillow face adjacent.

      Reply
  2. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 5, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    She looks good . . . but let’s not pretend she hasn’t had a lot of work done (eye lid lift(s), nips and tucks, injectables). It does a disservice to other women, pretending that aging like this is natural and attainable.

    Reply
  3. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 5, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    Republicans are always saying women should have more babies — or more accurately, white women should have more babies. But they do nothing to help (no IVF, no maternity leave, no day care).

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      August 5, 2025 at 6:06 pm

      Because it’s supposed to be a burden for women. But ideologically republicans shouldn’t support IVF because it involves fertilizing eggs that are never implanted in a uterus. Either a fertilized egg is a human life or it’s not. Which is it?

      Reply
  4. Gilly says:
    August 5, 2025 at 1:42 pm

    Love Leticia’s whole look, the breezy comfort of that dress would be perfect for a wedding we are attending this weekend. It’s gonna be a scorcher 🔥
    I’ve never thought Carrie Understood was naturally platinum blonde. It was very obviously dyed that color. I really like her natural color in that picture, it’s flattering her complexion & features so much better than the peroxide MAGA look.
    Looking at it again I realize my own hair color is nearly identical except my hair has a bit of red in it. I was a light strawberry blonde as a little kid but my hair darkened to to a deep golden blonde/light brown as I got older.

    Reply
    • Cara Apinti says:
      August 6, 2025 at 6:34 am

      Agree with you Gilly 💯. Queen Leticia looks lovely here. The dress, styling look great. Some of the comments here about Leticia’s face are catty.
      Interesting your truthful comments on Carrie and the MAGA women.are rarely, if ever, brought up on this site.
      Now catty comments about Jennifer Lopez, Queen Leticia are always present. Why is that?

      Reply
  5. FAFO says:
    August 5, 2025 at 7:41 pm

    My Ozford Year was a dnf. It was TERRIBLE.

    Reply
  6. Caroline says:
    August 6, 2025 at 5:20 am

    It is not natural to look like if Michael Jackson and Jack Nicholson’s Joker had a kid. Also, hair does not get longer and stronger with age; plus boob jobs get more and more obvious the skinnier one gets.

    Reply
  7. SIde Eye says:
    August 6, 2025 at 7:29 am

    Love this look! Her jewelry is absolute fire!

    Reply
  8. Noo says:
    August 6, 2025 at 9:25 am

    When I can stand watching Leavitt I’ve been noticing how weirdly she does her lipstick on her top lip and how she talks with her mouth open all the time just like #47. To me it’s felt like she’s trying to emulate him so it doesn’t surprise me that the narc sees his reflection and loves it.

    Reply

