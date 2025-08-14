Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian received As Ever wine gift baskets

Of all of the plate-smashing, window-breaking, rage-shrieking hissy fits thrown by Prince William, one of my favorites happened in 2022, when Netflix released the trailer for Harry & Meghan. The trailer was released in the middle of William and Kate’s trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, a ceremony in which Earthshot paid to have celebrities flown in so they could hang out with Will and Kate… but no one thought to fly in the Earthshot nominees. Anyway, William threw a humdinger of a tantrum about the Netflix trailer and he screamed down the phone to anyone who would listen that Harry and Meghan are basically “the Kardashians” now and that he and Kate are true public servants (who fly in celebrities so they can get photo-ops).

Well, funny story about the Sussex-Kardashian comparison… the Duchess of Sussex does not give a sh-t. One LA girl respects other LA girls. Meghan and the Kardashians have friends and associates in common, and Doria Ragland was photographed with Kim and Kris Jenner a few years ago at a charity event. Well, surprise, Meghan sent some gifts over to the Kardashian-Jenners. Khloe Kardashian posted a lovely wicker gift basket full of garden veggies, As Ever wine and more. Then Kris Jenner posted three bottles of As Ever wine on her IG Stories too. Meghan reposted Khloe’s Story with a message: “Hey hey, all my girls with a K.”

I have no idea who was in contact first or what happened behind the scenes. But Meghan did go on Emma Grede’s podcast, and Grede is super-tight with Kim (they’re partners in Skims) and Kris. I also think that Kris in particular would probably have some really good advice for Meghan and her business. All of which to say, I don’t mind this. Now, the Daily Mail and other outlets are trying to make it sound like Meghan is “desperate” for the family’s attention, or that Khloe and Kris didn’t acknowledge her. Like… these people are just stupid and they lie constantly. Meghan literally reposted Khloe’s Story. Kris tagged Meghan and As Ever in her Story.

