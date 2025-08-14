Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian received As Ever wine gift baskets

Of all of the plate-smashing, window-breaking, rage-shrieking hissy fits thrown by Prince William, one of my favorites happened in 2022, when Netflix released the trailer for Harry & Meghan. The trailer was released in the middle of William and Kate’s trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, a ceremony in which Earthshot paid to have celebrities flown in so they could hang out with Will and Kate… but no one thought to fly in the Earthshot nominees. Anyway, William threw a humdinger of a tantrum about the Netflix trailer and he screamed down the phone to anyone who would listen that Harry and Meghan are basically “the Kardashians” now and that he and Kate are true public servants (who fly in celebrities so they can get photo-ops).
Well, funny story about the Sussex-Kardashian comparison… the Duchess of Sussex does not give a sh-t. One LA girl respects other LA girls. Meghan and the Kardashians have friends and associates in common, and Doria Ragland was photographed with Kim and Kris Jenner a few years ago at a charity event. Well, surprise, Meghan sent some gifts over to the Kardashian-Jenners. Khloe Kardashian posted a lovely wicker gift basket full of garden veggies, As Ever wine and more. Then Kris Jenner posted three bottles of As Ever wine on her IG Stories too. Meghan reposted Khloe’s Story with a message: “Hey hey, all my girls with a K.”
I have no idea who was in contact first or what happened behind the scenes. But Meghan did go on Emma Grede’s podcast, and Grede is super-tight with Kim (they’re partners in Skims) and Kris. I also think that Kris in particular would probably have some really good advice for Meghan and her business. All of which to say, I don’t mind this. Now, the Daily Mail and other outlets are trying to make it sound like Meghan is “desperate” for the family’s attention, or that Khloe and Kris didn’t acknowledge her. Like… these people are just stupid and they lie constantly. Meghan literally reposted Khloe’s Story. Kris tagged Meghan and As Ever in her Story.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Getty, Khloe’s IG Stories, Kris Jenner’s IG Stories and a screencap from Emma Grede’s Aspire pod.
I thought it was odd that Khloe didn’t tag Meghan or As Ever, but as usual…mountains out of molehills. The whole point of sending these things out is brand promotion (Khloe’s followers’ eyes on Meghan’s brand). She could have done a bit more, because if you aren’t plugged into Meghan news, you may not have realized what it was.
Considering the Kardashians close relationships with the literal worst people in America right now, I don’t love the association with As Ever. A bit disappointing as she truly doesn’t need their publicity.
You are going to have people disagreeing with you, but I completely agree. This family is never going to be respectable to me, end of story. The only upside is that this needles all the whiners in the UK who were obsessed with comparing Harry and Meghan to the Kardashians from the beginning, and I like that Meghan doesn’t care what they think. She doesn’t seem to have a lot of friends among big A-list stars, and given the way the Hollywood trade papers have treated her, I have to wonder if that’s all connected. It will be a bad sign if WME drops her. I’m hoping those stories were just wish-casting from the people who hate her.
Ummm Tyler Perry is their daughter’s literal godfather. They’re friends with Oprah and Gayle. They went to parties at Kevin Costner’s house and Ellen’s house. Idris Elba attended/DJ’d at their wedding reception. Not to mention Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant! And I’m sure I’m forgetting many others.
Plus who is to say that they are craving Hollywood A-list friendships? Harry and Meghan don’t seem as celebrity crazed as The Other Brother or as the British rags make them out to be.
This is like all of the UK tabloid and deranger fantasies all rolled into one. “She doesn’t seem to have a lot of friends among big A-list stars???” Hello??? Where have you been? See SussexWatcher’s reply… and there are sooo many more.
They must have wandered into the wrong site. 😏
Kris officiated at Ellen and Portia renewal vows a few years ago, there is a picture of Meghan and Kris chatting.
Yeah, I don’t mind this either.
Kris’ color sorted refrigerator in the background is cracking me up.
And yeah, they’ve got all the A-list friends they want and seem skilled in how they network and socialize.
Seriously, right? She has a refrigerator that only has green things in it? lolol OK
Oprah went to the Bezos wedding. The kardashians seem maga friendly. And that sucks. But didn’t Doria go to a charity party a while back thrown by Lauren Sanchez and get pictures with Kris? So I don’t think it’s Meghan being desperate for attention. I just think these are people she knows and is friendly with.
I think Meghan values reciprocality in relationships. She likes to give and receive equally. We don’t know how supportive the Kardashians were to her and her mother too. She may very well be judging them by their friendship conduct rather than their problematic public brand just like she does with Chrissy Teigen.
Its a smart business move. The Ks have hundreds of millions of followers. Im no fan of the Ks but if i had to sell something i would definitely try to get them on my side. Its pure Capitalism and that’s how our world works, like it or not.
I see it as business too. It doesn’t other me at all. Like it or not, the Kardashian’s have created and run multiple successful businesses. I’m sure they have a lot of valuable knowledge to share.
This is not a good look from any angle. Yes, every mention of a Kardashian drives traffic, but they are not the people you want to associate with, especially when your brand is a wholesome lifestyle. Meghan may have rich and influential friends but she doesn’t have the Kardashian fortress of pr and security that has kept them afloat. As for Kris, her fridge contents steal the focus.
while I am a fan of a bold, large framed sunny — those aren’t doing the work hiding Khloe’s ozempic face.
The basket is beautifully presented, as expected — I hope it drives traffic to the brand.
Everything Kardashian gives me the ick.
The flowers and lettuce are flaccid
At my age I’ve learnt not to gatekeep people’s friendships and relationships. Humans are intricate beings and our life stories more so.
I have never been able to finish any episode of the Kadarshian shows but as a family they fascinate me in their evolution, determination and focus
There is something good to learn from every person.
Bu the way, their mum is great.
I said this a while back I think when Meghan sent kris jam . So please forgive me for repeating it . Kris has a lot of mixed races grandchildren. That mixed part is black and I have never seen her treat them any differently from kourtney all white children. So maybe, just maybe see things from that perspective . The white Windsors in all their pretend to be better than the rest of us but really are nothing more than trash , have zero love for Meghan mixed race children and Meghan and her mixed race self because that mixed part is black . Doesn’t matter how white Archie and lili might look, those left behind still see black and nothing but black when they look at them and they all believe black is beneath them. So why shouldn’t Meghan be kind to someone like kris who sees her grandchildren as just that . Her grandchildren regardless of their color.
I am not saying that the Kardashian’s are perfect or innocent in all things but as far as I am concerned, I don’t see what makes the left behind Windsors any better than them just because of their accidents of birth. I would take the kardashian any day of the week over chuck and company because the Kardashian’s didn’t pull Harry and his wife and children security or constantly leak shit about them to the media or act like their children don’t exist. So there . You can disagree with me all you like but facts are facts .
The Kardashians are not as bad as the Windsors? That’s not saying much at all. And I personally don’t think the mixed-race argument is one that should be pursued.
Why not?
I always loved the colors and print of Doria’s adorable J. Crew dress.
Disappointed in any association with this grotesque grifting family.
You use “grifter” but obviously don’t know what it means.
I am no fan of the Kardashians, but they make millions with their show and their various businesses. No one is forced to watch or to buy. The ones that do, know what to expect. How is that “grifting”?
When people try to dictate who Meghan should and should not be friends with or associate with, it reminds me of how the Windsors tried to control where she went and who she spent time with . Meghan is a grown ass woman who doesn’t need anyone to tell her who she can’t and can be nice to or associate with. You don’t like it, well guess what ; it doesn’t concern you . You are not Meghan . Only she gets to make those decisions for herself.
The gracious thing would be – oh, she has controversial friends/contacts. Then move on.
Kris was seen with Carole as well as part of the “mommager” brand.
Right. Let’s see how we respond when she gifts baskets to Ivanka and Lauren Sanchez.
So should her products come with a warning label “Only for Democrat consumption?”
In other words, you’re lying in wait for her to do something she has not done and, just for good measure, you’re intimating she’s done it or will do it and you’re preemptively wagging your finger at her? One might say that you’re acting exactly like the British media. How does that sit you?
Sorry, Over It, but this site overflows with opinions and judgements about friends and associates of undesirable celebrities. Meghan is the reigning queen and short of a private dinner at Mar-A-Lago, she won’t be canceled because of who she knows.
The press and the royals so desperately want to shame Meghan but everything they try to use is something she’s worked hard for and proudly claims. They tried to make it an issue that she was mixed race, American, an actress, ambitious, and Meghan just said YEP and doubled down leaving them with nothing lol.
Over the years the press and the firm have even tried to make being a Kardashian something shameful and have claimed that this is what Harry and Meghan have “sunk to”. While Meghan is sending members of the Kardashian family wine and harvest baskets and thanking them for their support. Lol in so many small and large ways Meghan is constantly showing the rota and the royals that she does not care about their opinions.
I think the Windsors have many more controversial “friends” than Meghan does. One may not like how the Kar-Jenners comport themselves, but maybe they’ve been good to Meghan. We don’t know. And Kris Jenner is a shark when it comes to business. Say what you will about her clan, but she has engineered business success out of a stable of her talentless children. If she’s willing to share some of her business acumen with Meghan I think she should take it.
Maybe if I put my excess garden zucchini, tomatoes, and peppers in a pretty basket with some wine my neighbors won’t be mad. Dropping the veggies in a paper bag on the front porch then running away just isn’t cutting it anymore.
We can say for sure that Meghan is a kind person. She also strikes me as someone who returns kindness with kindness. We don’t know what kinds of interactions there are between Meghan and her mom and the Kardashians. Perhaps the acquaintance started between Kris and Doria, as evidenced by the picture of the two together at a charity event. Anyway, I don’t think it’s a moral failing for someone to be friendly with people that are not completely admirable in our eyes.
Meghan is putting the lie to whoever/idiot that said that she isn’t friends with her neighbors. Obviously, she is. I could be wrong, but I am pretty sure that some of her associations that have been pinpointed are her neighbors: the Kardashians, Chrissie Thiegen, Oprah, at one time Ellen, and others. She is just being a good neighbor, and obviously very friendly with people and her neighbors. The Kardashians befriended and put a protective arm around Meghan’s mother, and I am assuming M&H. Meghan is a peacemaker and a very inclusive person.
They’re all friends with Serena Williams too. So it makes sense!
Say what you want about the K’s, but if I’m getting a lifestyle brand going, I’d be like a sponge trying to get as much info as possible – Kris Jenner would be an excellent contact to have in this regard.