In WLM, Duchess Meghan wore the same sweater design previously worn by Kate

You guys, the Duchess of Sussex “copied” the Princess of Wales. The Daily Mail devoted an entire article to this completely one-sided copy-keening! In 2023, during a visit to Nottingham Trent University, Kate wore a cream sweater from the French label Sezane. In With Love, Meghan’s Season 2 trailer, Meghan can be seen wearing the same sweater in a shade of burgundy. Copy-keening! How dare she!
In all honesty, I doubt Meghan did it on purpose. As much as I have historically made fun of Kate’s button obsession, Meghan has a thing for buttons too, and I could see how she would pick out this sweater because she liked the style, especially the button detail on the cuff. My question is: if the Daily Mail and other British outlets are newly obsessed with copykeening, I assume that they’ll devote some energy towards pointing out the long list of instances of Kate copying Meghan’s style? Surely, they would devote more energy towards the creepiness of Kate’s stylist following Meghan and all of Meghan’s friends and associates on Instagram? I certainly hope so, and I’ve included some instances of Kate copying Meghan below, just in case any British outlet wants to point out what Kate has been doing for years and years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Kensington Palace, Netflix. Side-by-side comparison photos compiled by Celebitchy.
No they won’t go after Cants copy keening. They only go after Meg. Remember Can’t is their white English rose and Meg is biracial so no on going after sickly Can’t.
Sézane is a popular brand that Meghan has worn before. I’m sure she just likes the sweater. It actually looks completely different in burgundy than in does in cream. I would wear the burgundy (I’ve put myself on Sezane’s waiting list to be notified when my size comes back in stock). However, I would never wear the cream it’s not my style.
LOL, I went straight to Sezanne and put myself on their waiting list for the burgundy, too.
The burgundy’s a gorgeous colour. The cream just washes her out and highlights her thinness.
I love Sezanne. Their sweaters and blouses are chic, with a French flavor, and still affordable. Plus they randomly add little gifts to your order, like a jewelry box or a pretty toile fabric tote. Wish I had clocked that sweater. The burgundy is beautiful.
I will believe Meg is copykeening if she swaps her panama/straw hat for a boy cap!!!!
If meg knew, she probably said to herself, i dont care, not changing my life for you. And if she didnt, well, she didnt.
I would really enjoy a full season of Meghan wearing previous outfits from Kate… well, she would probably end up with one of her own outfits rather sooner then later 🤔
They won’t mention Kate’s copying because their goal is to make people think that Meghan is envious of Kate, not the other way around. I frequently think some of the copying stuff is a stretch, but so much more is blatant and direct and obvious that you can’t excuse it. So, this falls into the former for Meghan, and they will never acknowledge the latter for Kate.
Someone must have worked hard to find they were wearing the same style of jumper.
Oh interesting take – who styles Meghans outfits to wear on set?
Sometimes it’s a stretch for sure but yes there is so much that is blatant and direct and obvious.
Kate copying Meg is not a stretch when Kate’s stylist is following all of Meghan’s friends, famous and not famous, along with numerous Meghan fashion accounts. Kate copying Meg is absolutely deliberate.
I’m waiting for the channel 5 documentary on Kate’s style evolution pre-2018 to post 2018 and what was the impetus for change… I’m guessing that I will be waiting on that forever though, lol.
I don’t believe it was ever a stretch at all. Every bit was deliberate, right down to the necklaces, stacked rings, bracelets and even hairstyles.
It’s unfortunate for Kate because Meghan’s looked so much better in that color that it almost didn’t seem like the same sweater. It will be even more unfortunate for her if Meghan causes it to sell out like at least three of the items worn by Meghan in that short trailer. That’s why I never understand Kate’s obsessive copy keening because she never looks as good as the original (Meghan) and she only brings attention to the fact that she’s mediocre and incapable of being better at the one job she actually does as a royal, which is walk out wearing clothes. Meghan is seen in anything and instantly the items sell out and companies that were struggling are suddenly hiring more people or having to move to bigger locations. Meghan has outshined Kate simply by existing and it doesn’t matter if she’s in the UK or not. Kate’s just embarrassing herself trying to compete with someone she can’t compare to. And the Fail just proved that they have known all along that Kate has been copying Meghan but have partnered with KP to pretend it isn’t happening regardless of how alarmingly demented it makes Kate look.
The one thing Kate has that Meghan doesn’t is that she will be the next Queen. In that, there is no competition. But Kate refuses to center on that and ends up looking weird and desperate, instead.
Technically, Kate won’t be the next “Queen” she’ll be the Queen Consort. Kate won’t have any power, she’ll only be a head to place the Consort Crown upon.
Like her husband. They’ll both get the crown but they’re still jealous of the couple in California.
Jealousy IS their downfall. And their laziness catalyses it.
Camilla is the current consort and no one cares to dress like her. Kate has bad style and she is so thin that few can or want to emulate her style. Old lady who sometimes flashes isn’t really something most women aim to follow.
They can act like that title means something but it doesn’t. Diana did something being Princess of wales. Kate is useless. And she will be useless if she is still married to William by the time he becomes king.
@Harla – Yes, I knew someone would show up to get technical. But the technicality doesn’t matter. This is still the area where Kate doesn’t have to compete with Meghan. She will be called Queen Catherine and she’ll be wearing a crown and have access to all the jewels and castles and people will curtsey to her more than they do now. She will be one of a kind and there’s absolutely no reason why she should compete with a private citizen in California. But she does, and she will, and it’s weird.
It’s not the same sweater. No one copies Kate in nothing. Even when Kate copies she doesn’t make it her own hence the reason there’s something that looks off in the pictures cause she wants the exact look as Meghan in a cheaper version
Why you have the daily fail who lies about everything and don’t do true research which people take and run with. Why All of a sudden Kate is wearing Veronica beard
The sweater is made by khaite and Kate copied Meghan first down to the purse when Meghan originally wore a sweater cream outfit to an event at the time
Are you sure it’s khaite and not Suzanne? Bc I think Meghan might have been wearing multiple burgundy sweaters in the trailer.One with buttons and one without. The overall color scheme definitely read as more fall. And honestly, I think Meghan picked sweaters from brands she liked. I sincerely doubt she even sees what Kate wears as she’s said herself she doesn’t read SM or tabloids as they’re so nasty towards her. Whereas the Windsors seem to have a healthy appetite for tabloid-reading.
Do your own research and stop taking the daily fail as gospel
It’s on the blogs and on true journalism reports
The sweater Meghan wears is from the brand khaite. The Nera version like I said before noone copies Kate
Kate wore the outfit as a copy to Meghan if you go back and research
lol, okay, but if I do my own research, not on the DM which I never looked at to begin with, I see that Meghan is wearing two burgundy sweaters. And my research tells me that one of them is not actually a Khaite sweater but Another Tomorrow Cashmere Knit Sweater and the other one with the buttons is Sezanne. At the end of the day, Meghan hasn’t posted anything yet on her shopmy page and we’re all just being internet sleuths trying to guess the sweater brand. All I did was check the whatmeghanwore site which isn’t always right either. And I agree with you that Meghan is not out there purposely copying Kate bc I don’t think she’s paying that much attention to her. And I think Meghan has been wearing Sezanne for a while now.
I’ll agree. I don’t look at what Meghan wore.
I look at Harper’s bazaar blog which states it’s khaite the Nera version sweater
Meghan’s got us out there with a fine-tooth comb pouring over these sweaters. I’m excited for the Christmasy ones.
LOL those comparisons look like the “what I ordered vs. what I got” memes.
Wow Meghan really does wear it better. Those side-by-sides are something.
I don’t get why Kate can’t get it quite right. She’s a Princess. She has stylists and plenty of money. I worked with a stylist for a few special events this year, the first time I’ve done so. It made a huge difference. I was happy with the photos, the silhouette, the colors, the fit, the details. I don’t know if Meghan has one but if not she clearly doesn’t need one as she gets what works on her.
Kate looks fine in those pictures, quite good in a couple actually. But there’s always something just a little off. How hard could it be for her to get some more/better help?
I believe that Meghan “wears” her clothes and Kate’s clothes “wear” her. Plus, Meghan has the confidence and the “it” factor which really shines through.
Lazy can’t trust anyone in her limited circle not to leak. So she’ll lean on mother to style her now that Tash is gone.
Kate has never been stylish. She’s gotten away with a lot being tall and very thin. But she can’t put together an outfit or accessorize it.
If there wasn’t a media ecosystem there to praise her for existing, she would not be called fashionable at all.
Kate’s insecurity makes her overdo everything – thinness to the extreme, too long extensions, botox, too much makeup, etc. It makes her cheap despite how much money she spends.
So that cream Sezanne combo that Kate wore is actually one of the few outfits she’s worn that I thought looked across the board really good and modern. It was monochrome and a cream neutral color so it felt Meghan-coded in spirit without being a strait copy-keen. Cue Kate going out and getting even more Sezanne now lol. I can’t tell if Meghan is wearing the full sweater/skirt combo though. The color is gorgeous. But yeah wake me up if the DM ever fully covers the extensive copy-keening from Kate. Kate has so fully colonized Meghan’s style for years now that people are just gonna say oh yeah they both dress like that, which was always the goal for Kate really.
Meghan has zero interest in what happens in that family. Therefore, wearing the same sweater would be a coincident. However, stalking while targeting the identical fashion of a woman who left 5 years ago as Kate does is intentional.
If both are wearing Sezane – Meghan’s burgundy sweater seems to be sold out in all sizes. The cream one appears to be available in all. So who is the one successfully moving merchandise?
So Meghan is wearing a label she has worn for years. The one Kate copied from her? Ok
I have no doubt in my mind that Kate didn’t know about Sezane before Meghan joined the family. She only started wearing this brand in 2019 and there’s no way she was wearing that sweater and skirt before Meghan pre-2018.
Exactly. Google Kate pre Meghan and many will see that her style was completely different. She wore coat dresses, jeggings, and those LK Bennet wedges. Kate nearly overhauled her entire style when Meghan came on the scene.
The same with aqua zurra, mother jeans
Veronica beard, Finlay sunglasses, Strath Berry purses, minimalist styling, wearing pants to Royal events, wide leg pants, long coats, top handled purses Kate was known for clutches. Kate never wore dresses past her knees now they go to her ankles
Kate previously wore coat dressesand coats that went to her knees
Meghan has worn these and other brands first then Kate and her former stylist copies so the algorithm can have both of them wearing the same brand and since no one does a true research on who wore them first
Daily fail and other rota British sites will run with a false narrative cause they know people will not invest time to research
The only thing that Kate has going for her is clothes and she can’t do that right
The same with aqua zurra, mother jeans
Veronica beard, Finlay sunglasses, Strath Berry purses, Vega sneakers, top handled purses, Kate wore clutches, long coats,
Kate wore coat dresses and nothing was past her knees
Meghan has worn these and other brands first then Kate and her former stylist copies so the algorithm can have both of them wearing the same brand and since no one does a true research on who wore them first
Daily fail and other rota British sites will run with a false narrative cause they know people will not invest time to research
The only thing that Kate has going for her is clothes and she can’t do that right
I’m sure Meghan coincidentally wore the same sweater because honestly who would ever copy Kate on purpose lol. But it’s genuinely hilarious that the tabloids are using this to frame copying as jealous, tacky and desperate when we all know Kate has done it so often and her own stylist was exposed as doing it on purpose. So this is not a gotcha but a self-own.
Kate must finally feel seen now that Meghan is wearing the same sweater she wore 2 years ago, from a brand Meghan has previously worn.
Such a non story. Meghan was wearing the Sezane Raquel dress in the first series. Kate wears a fair bit of Sezane especially the costume jewellery, both women have been wearing the brand for a while. It’s a popular brand for half of the women of their ages earning a certain amount of money in London, including me.
It’s a slow news day for the DM