In WLM, Duchess Meghan wore the same sweater design previously worn by Kate

You guys, the Duchess of Sussex “copied” the Princess of Wales. The Daily Mail devoted an entire article to this completely one-sided copy-keening! In 2023, during a visit to Nottingham Trent University, Kate wore a cream sweater from the French label Sezane. In With Love, Meghan’s Season 2 trailer, Meghan can be seen wearing the same sweater in a shade of burgundy. Copy-keening! How dare she!

In all honesty, I doubt Meghan did it on purpose. As much as I have historically made fun of Kate’s button obsession, Meghan has a thing for buttons too, and I could see how she would pick out this sweater because she liked the style, especially the button detail on the cuff. My question is: if the Daily Mail and other British outlets are newly obsessed with copykeening, I assume that they’ll devote some energy towards pointing out the long list of instances of Kate copying Meghan’s style? Surely, they would devote more energy towards the creepiness of Kate’s stylist following Meghan and all of Meghan’s friends and associates on Instagram? I certainly hope so, and I’ve included some instances of Kate copying Meghan below, just in case any British outlet wants to point out what Kate has been doing for years and years.