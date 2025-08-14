Taylor Swift revealed ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album cover on ‘New Heights’

Have you googled “Taylor Swift” today? Google does something special, you should check it out. Obviously, it’s Taylor Swift Week around the world. She announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and she appeared on the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. The pod came out on the 13th, because 13 is her lucky number – and this is her 12th studio album, so the first announcement came out on the 12th. On New Heights, Taylor revealed the album cover, and then later, she posted all four album covers on her social media. Incidentally, the album art got leaked days before all of these announcements, and Snake Nation is really mad about it.

What else about the album? Taylor told the Kelces that she recorded it during the Eras Tour, which explains the “showgirl” theme. Unlike her previous seven-ish albums, this one has not been produced by Jack Antonoff. Swifties have been begging her to work with other producers and she listened. She went back to Max Martin, whom she worked with back in the Red & 1989 eras. Martin is a major hitmaker, and when they worked together, they came up with “Blank Space,” “Style,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and on and on. If she made a super-radio-friendly album, I will enjoy it. TLOAS comes out on October 3.

Here’s the full New Heights episode with Tay. It’s over two hours long!! So obviously, I haven’t listened to/watched more than a few minutes. They cover a lot of information, she also talked about buying her masters and her father’s quadruple bypass and lots more.