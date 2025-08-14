JD Vance’s security went door-to-door, demanding people’s social media handles

JD Vance’s month-long family holiday in England has been a circus from the word go. The Vance family is renting a manor house in the Cotswolds, and they brought dozens (if not hundreds) of Secret Service personnel with them. The Vances and the Secret Service are apparently determined to make horse’s asses out of themselves at every turn. There was widespread contempt with JD when he recently brought an 18-vehicle motorcade to a sleepy farm shop, and he apparently stayed for three hours. But it gets even worse. Apparently, the Idiot Abroad’s Secret Service agents are going door-to-door in the Cotswolds and demanding British people’s social media handles.

Residents nearby a Grade II-listed country manor hosting JD Vance have described the major disruption his holiday has brought to their usually sleepy villages. After a busy few months in office, the US vice president is spending his summer holidays in the hamlet of Dean, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

But residents in the vicinity of the 6-acre site have described roadblocks and police door knocks in recent days, as security in the area reaches high alert. Road closures, sniffer dogs, police and a number of blacked out cars have all been spotted in the area, a marked difference to the usual calm and quaint atmosphere of a Cotswold country retreat. Though the village is no stranger to high-profile faces, with it being the home to former prime minister David Cameron, the level of security has prompted the owners of the manor to apologise to locals “for the circus”.

One woman told The Times the village had seen “one blinking pantomime after the other” and said: “We are used to the great and good here. Before David Cameron moved in we had Douglas Hurd and he was lovely. We have Ben Kingsley in Spelsbury and we see him in the woods walking his dog, but to close off the roads is ridiculous.” The woman told the paper she and a friend had been stopped by police blocking a footpath while walking through the area, and said: “I told the police ‘we are two old ladies, we are hardly terrorists’.”

Another local told the paper police had been going door-to-door asking for personal details of residents and social media accounts. He said: “I know several people refused. We asked them if they were protecting us, or Vance. At least they were honest and said it is for him and that it will all be passed on to the American security people.”

One local went as far as to tell LBC: “Generally we like to welcome everybody to Chipping Norton, but no, I’d absolutely kick him in the shins.”