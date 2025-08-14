JD Vance’s security went door-to-door, demanding people’s social media handles

JD Vance’s month-long family holiday in England has been a circus from the word go. The Vance family is renting a manor house in the Cotswolds, and they brought dozens (if not hundreds) of Secret Service personnel with them. The Vances and the Secret Service are apparently determined to make horse’s asses out of themselves at every turn. There was widespread contempt with JD when he recently brought an 18-vehicle motorcade to a sleepy farm shop, and he apparently stayed for three hours. But it gets even worse. Apparently, the Idiot Abroad’s Secret Service agents are going door-to-door in the Cotswolds and demanding British people’s social media handles.
Residents nearby a Grade II-listed country manor hosting JD Vance have described the major disruption his holiday has brought to their usually sleepy villages. After a busy few months in office, the US vice president is spending his summer holidays in the hamlet of Dean, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.
But residents in the vicinity of the 6-acre site have described roadblocks and police door knocks in recent days, as security in the area reaches high alert. Road closures, sniffer dogs, police and a number of blacked out cars have all been spotted in the area, a marked difference to the usual calm and quaint atmosphere of a Cotswold country retreat. Though the village is no stranger to high-profile faces, with it being the home to former prime minister David Cameron, the level of security has prompted the owners of the manor to apologise to locals “for the circus”.
One woman told The Times the village had seen “one blinking pantomime after the other” and said: “We are used to the great and good here. Before David Cameron moved in we had Douglas Hurd and he was lovely. We have Ben Kingsley in Spelsbury and we see him in the woods walking his dog, but to close off the roads is ridiculous.” The woman told the paper she and a friend had been stopped by police blocking a footpath while walking through the area, and said: “I told the police ‘we are two old ladies, we are hardly terrorists’.”
Another local told the paper police had been going door-to-door asking for personal details of residents and social media accounts. He said: “I know several people refused. We asked them if they were protecting us, or Vance. At least they were honest and said it is for him and that it will all be passed on to the American security people.”
One local went as far as to tell LBC: “Generally we like to welcome everybody to Chipping Norton, but no, I’d absolutely kick him in the shins.”
These are the same Secret Service agents who lied for years about Joe Biden’s dogs biting them, and now they’re going door-to-door IN ANOTHER COUNTRY to demand people’s social media account names so they can “protect” JD Vance from fat-face memes. Speaking of, if there’s one thing British people are good at, it’s making fun of powerful people to their fat faces. There’s already a well-spring of protests against Vance.
I think the real discussion here is why is the VP out of the country (and out IN the country) for so long when POTUS has so much going on? He’s not there on a family vacation, of that I am certain. They have him cooling his heels there for a reason. A month? Out of the country? No way. He’s on a holding pattern for something.
Yeap. Odd for him to skip out of country when mango is clearly cognitively spiraling and planning to meet their Russian handler face-to-face, isn’t it? Brexit and the magat movement are closely tied with the Russian oligarchy…. Protest this couch f#cker, please.
The latest word is that the 🍊💩 stain will give Putin access to Alaska’s mineral rights. Alaska will be lucky to come out of this as still part of the USA.
Kick him in the shins, as that one person wrote. I’d pay that person’s lawyer fees.
I agree. I don’t quite know what they’re up to, but this fascist being “on vacation” and now out of the country again feels… like someone is up to something. Whether he’s abroad taking bribes and orders or whether Thiel, Musk, Vought and Yarvin have decided that they’re done with Trump I don’t know, but this feels like the Phoney War.
Something is absolutely going on.
I wonder how it connects to his recent meeting with Murdoch and the Fox News bosses.
Yep. What is really going on here?
It’s called plausible deniability. Whomever is calling the shots in this administration wants the Vice President to be protected from whatever is about to come down.
THIS, entirely. Building up a surveillance state on ANOTHER COUNTRY is blatantly unethical, immoral, and possibly illegal. But you know the people in power are complicit with this BS. It isn’t just the orange feces gobbler, it’s the people AROUND him.
I’d also like to warn the people of England, if you see this man anywhere near your house, cover your couches with linen and spray holy water around all entrances and exits of your domicile. This will keep evil at bay as you can never be too safe from an asinine corrupt American politician.
So true @mireille and watch out good people of the Cotswolds because if JD is as horny for chesterfields as he is for couches you better lock your doors. And especially your young chesterfields 😱
Ok – I’m just going to put this here. I Googled “what do they call couches in Britain?” and this is what the AI came up with for an answer:
In Britain, the most common term for a couch is sofa. While “couch” is understood, it’s generally considered more of an American term. “Settee” is also used, but it’s considered more old-fashioned, according to Quora.
“Van with altered image of US VP” ummm it a’int altered as much as he’s telling himself it is…
Right? Only difference is the bald part–face looks exactly as fat to me.
He has the most flat, moon-like face that I think that I’ve ever seen. And it seems to be getting flatter and wider.
The beard does not help. At all.
To the Cotswold Villagers: On behalf of the 75 million Americans who voted correctly in the November election, I would like to offer our most sincere apologies for everything. We are embarrassed and ashamed. Please accept our regrets at this uncalled for invasion and intrusion into your previously peaceful lives. In the meantime, please mock the 💩 out of this fool and his team of storm troopers with our enthusiastic approval. I do hope it ends soon for you. For us, I’m afraid it’s only the beginning.
P.S. BUT if you could do the U.S. a HUGE favor by keeping him in your country, we would be ever so grateful. We don’t want him back.
Pretty sure they never wanted him in the first place.
No one wants him. He can just wander the Earth looking for a home.
Yeah, Cotswolds—since London has ghosts on practically every street, y’’all should feel free to unleash any spectral hell hounds, headless squires, or Ladies-In-Red, Black, Green, Grey or White you’ve got knocking about. 😂😂😈
Seriously. What an ass. Pence sucked but I don’t remember any stories like this. This second administration is an even bigger dumpster fire than the first.
Yes! And remember, you have the right to remain silent & you do NOT have to answer the door to Secret Service agents nor let them into your house. And you definitely do NOT have to hand over your phones or give them your passwords.
My experience in the UK has been that people are exceedingly calm (not melodramatic like Americans) and also exceedingly polite. I hope they make an exception for this asshole.
Well, there’s polite…and then there’s “polite.”
And he’s too dumb to know the difference.
Yeah like “polite” and “bless your pea pickin’ heart” polite. 2 entirely different things.
It’s the accent. Fools ’em every time. I also thought the English were polite…until I spent a year in grad school there. 😏
If Kamala Harris had done this…..
I no longer care. I think we should make the ruckus that the Republicans make. I think we need to be serious about cutting the big social media platforms out of our lives (though where we can move I don’t know).
We need to close ranks and live in reality while they will not.
I really recommend Bluesky for more like-minded, sane people.
Here’s another vote for Bluesky…much saner and informative than Twitter…
People of England—please feel free to claim the social media accounts of @noOnelikesJDVance @jdvancelovescouches @JDVanceNeedsToLeave
That would be a hard No to any request for my socials. I’d be happy to verbally summarise the types of comments I might possibly make regarding him though. None of it violent so pretty sure the tentativeness of free speech in the UK would hold. I’d even accompany them off my property so they got the full version.
I hope people are telling them to piss off. The nerve …
If agents came to my door inquiring about my socials, I’d tell those people to get stuffed, honestly.
I mean, the UK is a sovereign nation, right, so why do the SS people think they can actually *disrupt* the villagers’ lives like that?
And apparently all this talk about limitations on free speech in Europe, as mentioned by a certain sectionalist VP, has influenced his team in a way that they are the ones wanting to limit free speech now.
They’ve already tried to put pressure on several countries to stop DEI etc, which was refused.
This is the next step.
Vance should just holiday in the USA, preferably in a deep red state.
We don’t want him here and I would call the police if I get harassed by foreigners demanding my socials.
React like Brazil did. They told DonTheCon to stuff it.
I wouldn’t give personal information to ANYONE who came to my door. FFS. Get off my property, you’re trespassing.
I hope someone said their handle is “PissOff”
Fairly certain that it’s not legal for the SS to close off footpaths in another country. Wouldn’t they need the local police’s permission or something?
Do you have a warrant?
No.
Then fuck off.
And what exactly were they going to do if they did get those handles and one of them posted “JD Vance is a turd?” You can’t kidnap people from their own country to throw into the concentration camps in the U.S.
Such a weird fascist move. His feelings must be so hurt.
I would think it would be provable in a court of law that JD Vance is in fact a turd. Too bad they already threw out due process!
But they’re not even in the US and they’re trying to pull this. It’s bonkers. Not that it would be ok here! But they’re are way out of their league.
“I’d absolutely kick him in the shins.” LOLOLOL! Please kick them all in the shins! And have fun with those social handles! JDCouchF*ucker, JDskisinjeans, JDGoHome, you get the idea!
Honestly, I think my first reaction would be to say, “No, because you are NOT the boss of me!!”
I’d give a billion for someone to post those interactions on Tik Tok..
😂😂
I just…the gall of the guy! You go to someone else’s country & then go door to door demanding THEY show ID & their socials??? At their own homes??? I’m not showing my ID to anyone who just knocks on my door!!! I’m not even obligated to answer the danged door! It’s one thing to check the ID of people coming to visit the VP (barf, as if anybody would), but to go to THEIR homes???? FFS!!
“…we are two old ladies, we are hardly terrorists’.” 😂😂😂
Vance should thank his lucky stars he hasn’t run afoul of hellhounds/ghost ladies in various colors, or nutter village murderers wielding cheese/bookcases/pitchforks/killer bells…😂😈
That sounds like something that I would watch the hell out of on PBS or Britbox! I love a good British murder/detective/mystery series!
May I suggest Midsummer Murders, Death in Paradise, and the other one with a priest whose name I cannot recall.
😈😈😂😂 Same here. I’m putting money down Midsomer Murders (at the least) is gonna take Vance to the woodshed…😉😈
They’re in the country, is it time for the Green Man to show up? 😉
Deering24: He visited a farm shop, good thing he didn’t visit a winery & view the vats. 😉 Oh, wait, maybe someone could suggest that….
And EmmGee: Father Brown. May I also suggest Sister Boniface?
BeanieBean, whoa! Pulling out the supernatural big guns, eh? The Green Man is to British horror what Angelique was on the original Dark Shadows: you know things are gonna get beyond terrifying when they show up. 😉😳😳😳😂🤮
Hee—Vance should visit a wool farm. Or an orchard where fearsome mechanical tree shakers are used. 😂😂😂
Father Brown is wonderful in Seasons 1-9, but fell off a cliff afterwards thanks to a change in production staff.. 🤮😭
The Cotswolds is a wealthy area. If it’s old money you can bet there are polite and keep to yourself people. If it’s new money, they’re trying to fit in with old money. Likely to be conservative voters (to protect their money). I hope some of these people see what a clown show it is and see how the UK could become a circus like what is happening in the USA and change their minds, seeing what a JD Vance style of government is doing.
It’s England. I hope it rains every damn day they’re there.
Worst houseguest ever.
I hope that Vance and his “requests” are “politely” treated accordingly.
I also hope that he gets asked publicly and frequently why he’s chosen to vacation in the Cotswolds — instead of wallowing in red state America.
That’s where he should be spending his vacations – in those red-red states. They would welcome him with open arms and not mind his entitled rukus at all.
Actually, some of them probably wouldn’t welcome him. Many people in Appalachia, for example, continue to be furious with him for exploiting stereotypes about their communities in his book — while ingratiating himself with the elites. If he tried flouncing around with his entourage in the wrong neighborhoods, an openly entitled Vance would probably get a chilly reception — at best. We’ll see how it goes though — if he’s ever brave enough to actually spend time in the deepest red-red states. Meanwhile, like many of us, I’m seriously hoping that the hounds of hell are haunting him.
They hate him. We hate him. And he knows we all hate him. Maybe if he was a decent human being he wouldn’t need so much security. And why is he over there now with so much going on over here? What is really going on?
“After a busy few months in office” – yeah he’s been busy attempting to burning the US down.
He’s busy the way Kate’s busy. I swear, Vance & Keen are neck ‘n neck in the pretend work races.
Pretty sure if this is true even the posh people of the Cotswolds would tell them to Eff off.
I sure hope there’s a Wikileaks type info dump on Trumpstein once Maxwell is let out of Club Fed to “work”. Where’s Julian Assange when you need him….
Demanding the details and social media handles of long-term residents in the place where YOU are an uninvited guest? Sounds about right. My dearest wish is that people record these obviously stupid interactions with the secret service and post them for maximum embarrassment! IF they even know who the VP is, that would be surprising, but why on earth would they give out their social media handles to a foreign government with a penchant for punishing people who criticize? They aren’t local law enforcement with proper warrants and they don’t have valid reasons for the request, unless emotional damage to J.D.’s ego is a crime now.
Doesn’t the UK have any dungeons they could lock him in and then misplace the keys? Give him a free tour and then keep him there. “Well we can’t just break down the door Mr. Vice President, it’s a historic building! But if you’ll just be patient will let you out any minute! We promise!”
Oh, gad, I would just love’history & historic preservation to be that which keeps him locked away forever. Oh, the wonderful, wonderful irony!!!
I think this is like the third or fourth vacation by the Vance family within the last few months. They are giving Won’t and Can’t a run for their money in the “Which assholes can have the most holidays on the public’s dime?” competition.
The difference is Vance will be gone in 3.5 years.
We hope so. Oh, we very much fervently deeply sincerely hope so. Sigh.
People in England, take a page out of the California and Vermont playbooks, and make his vacation hell. That’s the only way to protect yourself from future visits.
I’m Scottish and NOT happy he’s golfing next door to where I grew up – I hope our midges (Scottish mosquito’s who LOVE to eat you) eat him alive and then some. Am heartened that he’s getting the same Scottish welcome as his boss did a few weeks ago – someone has a hard on to follow in the orange footsteps.
It looks like the Biden’s dogs were excellent judges of character.
I just visited the UK and spent a few hours in the Tower of London. They have a terrific display there of torture devices, like the rack and the manacles. And I am certain that somewhere in that country they have some spare dungeons.