Princess Kate’s fans are really upset that Duchess Meghan is doing a holiday special

Earlier this week, Archewell and Netflix confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will do a With Love, Meghan holiday special. I will watch the hell out of that – Meghan decorating a Christmas tree and doing holiday-themed cooking, baking and more? It will be so fun, and so much better than Food Network’s Christmas Death Match: Jingle Bells ‘Til You Die Cooking Competition. When will food programmers understand that we just want an attractive hostess with a nice voice gently decorating and cooking?

Anyway, the news of the WLM holiday special went over poorly with royalists, derangers and Daily Mail editors. You see, the Princess of Wales owns Christmas. She’s the only person to ever celebrate Christmas. She’s the first and only person to put together a Christmas special. She’s so selfless – performing a piano recital (“pre-recorded”) for her Together at Christmas special one year, then the next year, coordinating burgundy coats as some kind of “dig” at Meghan. Don’t forget the “festive glances” and the increasingly awkward body language between Kate and her husband. And nevermind that Kate’s fakakta Christmas carol event is growing less and less popular with each passing year (and it was never that popular to begin with), and nevermind that Kate’s husband did the most to overshadow her event last year.

Royal fans have accused Meghan Markle of ‘copying’ the Princess of Wales after it was revealed the second season of the Duchess’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ lifestyle show will include a Christmas special. Fans have compared it to the festive productions created by Kate Middleton, 43. These include her 2019 collaboration with Mary Berry on a seasonal cookery programme, and her annual carol service, titled Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which is typically broadcast on ITV1 on December 24. Yesterday, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a new ‘multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects’ with Netflix, which has been described as a downgrade on their previous contract with the streamer. The couple’s new output is slated to include a second season of the Duchess’s lifestyle show released later this month, as well as a Christmas special titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, in December. Fans have criticised the news, accusing the Suits actress, 44, of ‘copying’ Kate by releasing a Christmas episode. Writing on X (formerly Twitter) one said: ‘Anything to compete with Catherine. A December holiday special, really?’ A second lamented: ‘A Christmas special?! Good grief, is there NOTHING Meghan won’t attempt to do better than Catherine, Princess of Wales – and fail MISERABLY at? Just when I thought we would take up a Netflix subscription again.’ Other fans feared the two productions could have clashing release dates. A third wrote: ‘Meghan’s “Christmas Special” may clash with the Princess of Wales ‘Together at Christmas’ concert?! Oh I am in no doubts that Meghan would push for that date specifically! So Just like Princess Catherine’s Holiday special then! The difference is Megan has no Royals or family attending hers!’ another commented.

[From The Daily Mail]

Keep in mind, Netflix has not set a release date for WLM: Holiday Celebration. I doubt it will come out on Christmas Eve though. Here in America, Christmas Eve is meant for spending time with family, wrapping gifts and watching It’s a Wonderful Life and/or The Sound of Music and/or The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (animated). I would imagine that Meghan’s special will come out a week or two before Christmas, I’m just saying. As for Kate’s ownership of Christmas-themed programming… I hope the Daily Mail derangers will throw similar hissy fits about other holiday programming.