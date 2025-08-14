Princess Kate’s fans are really upset that Duchess Meghan is doing a holiday special

Earlier this week, Archewell and Netflix confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will do a With Love, Meghan holiday special. I will watch the hell out of that – Meghan decorating a Christmas tree and doing holiday-themed cooking, baking and more? It will be so fun, and so much better than Food Network’s Christmas Death Match: Jingle Bells ‘Til You Die Cooking Competition. When will food programmers understand that we just want an attractive hostess with a nice voice gently decorating and cooking?

Anyway, the news of the WLM holiday special went over poorly with royalists, derangers and Daily Mail editors. You see, the Princess of Wales owns Christmas. She’s the only person to ever celebrate Christmas. She’s the first and only person to put together a Christmas special. She’s so selfless – performing a piano recital (“pre-recorded”) for her Together at Christmas special one year, then the next year, coordinating burgundy coats as some kind of “dig” at Meghan. Don’t forget the “festive glances” and the increasingly awkward body language between Kate and her husband. And nevermind that Kate’s fakakta Christmas carol event is growing less and less popular with each passing year (and it was never that popular to begin with), and nevermind that Kate’s husband did the most to overshadow her event last year.

Royal fans have accused Meghan Markle of ‘copying’ the Princess of Wales after it was revealed the second season of the Duchess’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ lifestyle show will include a Christmas special. Fans have compared it to the festive productions created by Kate Middleton, 43. These include her 2019 collaboration with Mary Berry on a seasonal cookery programme, and her annual carol service, titled Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which is typically broadcast on ITV1 on December 24.

Yesterday, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a new ‘multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects’ with Netflix, which has been described as a downgrade on their previous contract with the streamer. The couple’s new output is slated to include a second season of the Duchess’s lifestyle show released later this month, as well as a Christmas special titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, in December.

Fans have criticised the news, accusing the Suits actress, 44, of ‘copying’ Kate by releasing a Christmas episode. Writing on X (formerly Twitter) one said: ‘Anything to compete with Catherine. A December holiday special, really?’

A second lamented: ‘A Christmas special?! Good grief, is there NOTHING Meghan won’t attempt to do better than Catherine, Princess of Wales – and fail MISERABLY at? Just when I thought we would take up a Netflix subscription again.’

Other fans feared the two productions could have clashing release dates. A third wrote: ‘Meghan’s “Christmas Special” may clash with the Princess of Wales ‘Together at Christmas’ concert?! Oh I am in no doubts that Meghan would push for that date specifically! So Just like Princess Catherine’s Holiday special then! The difference is Megan has no Royals or family attending hers!’ another commented.

[From The Daily Mail]

Keep in mind, Netflix has not set a release date for WLM: Holiday Celebration. I doubt it will come out on Christmas Eve though. Here in America, Christmas Eve is meant for spending time with family, wrapping gifts and watching It’s a Wonderful Life and/or The Sound of Music and/or The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (animated). I would imagine that Meghan’s special will come out a week or two before Christmas, I’m just saying. As for Kate’s ownership of Christmas-themed programming… I hope the Daily Mail derangers will throw similar hissy fits about other holiday programming.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar, Kensington Palace.

93 Responses to “Princess Kate’s fans are really upset that Duchess Meghan is doing a holiday special”

  1. HeatherC says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:43 am

    The compete thing is so overdramatic and inaccurate. Kate’s little Christmas pageant is a British thing. It’s not like it’s for international audiences. Now Meghan, her Netflix specials will be internationally available and will be watched the world wide over.

    I’d be interested, just for petty shits and giggles, to see the UK viewership numbers for each. I understand that Kate’s numbers weren’t so keen last year lol.

    Reply
    • LRB says:
      August 14, 2025 at 8:46 am

      As a Brit I can confirm I will be watching WLM and Carols from Kings – the best carol concert ever, fantastic location, spectacular choir.

      Reply
      • Snaggletooth says:
        August 14, 2025 at 1:21 pm

        LRB I adore the King’s Choir concert and, to me, it’s not the Christmas season until I hear that beautiful music. My kids are subjected to recordings around the clock (we’re not even Christian lol). As an aside, I also read the LRB religiously.

        Man, what an innocent I was thinking English culture was all literature and art. Well 15 years of anti Meghan headlines and actually following English politics has thoroughly disabused me of any notion that England is uniformly more high brow than the US lol.

      • Me at home says:
        August 14, 2025 at 1:44 pm

        For sure, Kings College’s festival of 9 carols and lessons is the gold standard! As kids, we used to listen to the broadcast with my Scottish grandmother, and I own a few Kings CDs that I play every year. Also, one of my kids sang the traditional Once in Royal David’s City solo at the start of her school’s holiday carols festival. It’s pretty horrifying that Kate thought she could waltz in and throw other people’s money, work, and time into her own imitation and come anywhere close to Kings.

      • BeanieBean says:
        August 14, 2025 at 4:58 pm

        When I was a grad student at Cambridge you could go in to listen to the choir practice. I enjoyed that!

    • Blogger says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:10 am

      What are they so afraid of? Meghan’s holiday special will be aimed at a largely American audience, while Lazy is an occasion for the Middletons to parade and pretend they’re the royal family in waiting.

      It’d be hilarious if Lazy holds off the broadcast date until after Meghan’s special.

      Reply
      • DouchesOfCambridge says:
        August 14, 2025 at 11:35 am

        Im so angry the SUMMER VIDEO features bees just like in Meg’s 1st season! BEES ARE MEGHAN’S, like AFRICA IS LAZYWILLIE’S AND XMAS IS LAZYKATIE’S!!!!

    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 14, 2025 at 1:06 pm

      Yeah, these offended fans should sit the f down and watch Kate’s concert, because they sure didn’t last year.

      Reply
      • DouchesOfCambridge says:
        August 14, 2025 at 3:04 pm

        The piano recital was so fckn hard work for her that she only did it once and the year after, she decided she would be filmed putting red bows on the tree lol and of course she worked hard to arrange for everyone to wear burgundy. What a joke

  2. JayBlue says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:45 am

    I mean, for meghans brand it makes sense for it to come out a few weeks before Christmas, so that people have time to try out her recipes and crafting, etc.

    Reply
    • Sequoia says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:17 am

      I agree, airing Meghan’s special sometime right after Thanksgiving or during the first week of December offers audiences a chance to order As Ever products and/or incorporate Meghan’s ideas into their own holiday decorating. It’s a smart business and programming decision designed for eyeballs and product movement. Kate’s boring piano recital serves no one except herself; as an American, I can say it has zero impact here and based on the Celebitchy comments, it has a similar dull thud of an impact in the UK.

      Side note: Kate occupies the Ivanka Trump place in the UK: no real work experience and only survive because of money made by other people, desperate for societal-wide acceptance and influence yet those who praise them do so because of their relation to their (toxic, racist, criminal) families, not to mention the right-wing media agendas in both countries. Both Kate and Ivanka married disgusting slumlords and benefit from their families ability to fleece taxpayers out of money.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:46 am

    THe performers and organizers of the Christmas event are never really credited. It is “Keen’s” Concert. So she and her fans should just keep quiet. She can’t play the piano, she poses sitting at the piano with an inane smile. And someone else does the work.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:13 am

      If Lazy can get Anna Lapwood to appear being the organist du jour (her rendition of Interstellar, supporting other artists at Albert Hall etc), then I might show some interest but this is just typical of her lack of curiosity and a reminder of her self-absorption: Oh how much do I suffer because of that woman in California!

      Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:46 am

    How dare Meg have a holiday special when Can’t is the “owner” of holiday specials!! I’m wondering if the fans are bots that are paid for ( that’s my guess) or if Jason is the fan?

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:57 am

      The deranger criticism of Meghan having a holiday special in…December is absolutely hilarious. As if the whole month is off limits. As if she should have her holiday special air in September or something. Those people are delu-lu.

      Keen is taking a page out of Willy’s book: Christmas and the month of December are mine, Meghan! Mine!!

      Reply
  5. Joan says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:47 am

    Any and everything Meghan released is always aired on a Tuesday.

    Reply
  6. Walking the Walk says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:49 am

    They are insane.

    Reply
  7. Amy G says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:50 am

    You know the Keen Christmas team will be buying bots left and right to give them as many views as possible for her little show.
    It’s so disgusting — first they think they own a continent and now they think they own tv celebrations relating to a holiday to celebrate Jesus? (Yet of course they don’t bother to attend the church W will lead.).
    Along with Christmas, I hope Meg does a Thanksgiving episode, a NYE episode, July 4th, etc.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:20 am

      What a waste of money to buy bots out of jealousy.

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        August 14, 2025 at 10:42 am

        They are not spending their own money, so they don’t care. That’s what the people get when they insist on maintaining the disgusting monarchy — spending public money on crap because lazy is so ineffective, petty, and worthless.

    • sevenblue says:
      August 14, 2025 at 3:14 pm

      I don’t think you can fake tv ratings?

      Reply
  8. Moondust says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:51 am

    Kate fans are loud complaining about Meghan on social media but how many are there in real life? The audience for her Xmas special was not great (#42).

    Reply
  9. Blujfly says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Kate’s concert doesn’t even air on American TV. The one time I attempted to watch it, it was available on BritBox and my God, what an absolute bore. Also, didn’t she directly rip off a longtime carol concert that’s beloved in Britain and airs on the BBC for her shlock and give that shlock to ITV bc William was mad at the BBC for the Bashir interview from 30 years ago his mother never regretted?

    Reply
    • jais says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:09 am

      I’ve always viewed the Christmas concert as more of a gift for tabloid-content than the concert itself. The royals and royal-adjacent show up and do a little walk into the church wearing winter clothes and the kids show up. The tabs get pics and content to advertise clothes etc. I’m not fully sure what itv gets out of it bc it’s not ratings. But the British papers do get content out of it.
      And if iirc William has had a few issues with the BBC, making them take out lines from that princes and the press documentary.

      Reply
      • sunnyside up says:
        August 14, 2025 at 9:40 am

        The BBC already has, 9 lessons and carols from King’s college Cambridge.
        “The first television recording of a shortened version of the Christmas Eve service took place in 1954, and regular TV broadcasts took place from 1963. The televised recording was named Carols from King’s and is shown on BBC Two on Christmas Eve.” (King’s college Cambridge)
        Not surprising the BBC didn’t want Kate’s new fangled concert.

      • jais says:
        August 14, 2025 at 9:55 am

        But I thought Christmas was Kate’s thing. You mean Christmas specials existed before her Carole concert? Gasp.

      • Blogger says:
        August 14, 2025 at 10:15 am

        Agree. The concert is the Middletons pap walk.

  10. Nancy says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Why can’t they grasp the fact that no one watches that fekakta Christmas concert in the US? Does WLM even air in Great Britain?

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:01 am

      I don’t know anyone who watches it here in the UK.

      I hope the holiday special comes out earlier in December so we have a chance to try out some of the things she suggests. I put my tree and decorations up in early December and like to have Christmas specials on in the background, the glassblowing competition one is a favourite.

      Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:24 am

      I think WLM reached the top 6 (top 5?) in the UK when the first season aired.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:49 am

      Meghan’s Christmas special will have higher ratings in the UK on Netflix than the Carol thing if only because the rota will hate watch it multiple times to dissect it.

      Reply
  11. Dee(2) says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:57 am

    It’s funny because this article literally references Kate being on Mary Berry’s Christmas special, but for some reason Kate isn’t copying her? This is silly though. A Christmas concert and a lifestyle program focused around the holiday are not the same. No more than if Celtic woman did a Christmas concert and Clare Smyth did a cooking special for Christmas.

    They’re upset because they know that Kate’s stuff doesn’t get ratings. They can explain away her low performance by saying you can’t compare it to other Choral concerts that are broadcast around the same time. They don’t want you to be able to compare her and Megan directly in any manner around the same time frame.

    And I wish they would stop thinking their trump cards to everything is Royal attendance. No one cares if they show up to events, because the average citizen isn’t showing up to watch them anymore. Look at trooping and their public engagements. So it’s not some huge win that they’re showing up to your event.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:51 am

      Kate and Mary Berry’s Christmas special was what, 6 years ago?! I remember it because Kate shrugged William’s hand away when he tried to touch her shoulder, she only does “festive glances”!

      Reply
    • Blogger says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:18 am

      No one cares because Lazy’s concert is performative. No substance to it at all. If she cared, she’d be doing some charitable causes. She should read Dickens…but she doesn’t read so…

      Reply
    • Nerd says:
      August 14, 2025 at 1:31 pm

      They don’t realize by complaining now they are putting them in the same group where Kate would never win that competition against Meghan. Meghan’s will be global and her WLM already surpassed Kate’s in the UK without the Christmas theme.

      They are also already making it clear that Meghan would outshine Kate with her Christmas special by whining and that’s happening with her being “Princess Catherine” the “future queen”. The “most popular” royal doesn’t get as much attention from them or the media, but they keep throwing out the fact that she’s a “princess” or “future queen” while stalking and talking about Meghan constantly.

      Reply
  12. Louise177 says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:57 am

    I was going to say that cooking and lifestyle shows always have a Christmas episode. But it occurred to me basically every tv show has one. So ridiculous to act like Meghan is copying Kate. Especially since she’s not even doing a concert.

    Reply
  13. Iheoma Nwakpadolu says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:59 am

    WAR.. and Kate’s best weapon.. dragging her children to the piano for this year’s together at Christmas.
    Did she have to steal Meghan’s ‘Together’ word title?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:04 am

      She can channel Fraulein Maria and sing with Von Trapp children (her children) at the piano. She and her children can wear those “curtain” outfits like the Von Trapps.

      Reply
      • Lurker says:
        August 14, 2025 at 9:57 am

        Which would confuse the hell out of the viewers. The Sound of Music is a big deal only in the USA. Not in England, and Kate’s little concert is for the British audience, mainly England. Scotland, Wales, and North Ireland are not exactly fans of the RF. If they watch a Christmas Concert it wouldn’t be Kate’s.

      • Tessa says:
        August 14, 2025 at 10:28 am

        But Keen can dream…

  14. Nikki (Toronto) says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:00 am

    I think the problem is that we’ll be able to see numbers. Kate’s viewers have been declining. I imagine this is stressing out the Palace. I expect a major celebrity to be singing this year’s show, but I doubt it will make a difference. This is the problem with Meghan’s social media and Netflix show; viewership doesn’t align with the lies the Palace and UK media have been spinning. Meghan is a “failure”, but her numbers consistently surpass those of the RF.

    Reply
  15. Tina says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:01 am

    One of these events is local and the other will be international.

    Reply
  16. SarahCS says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:02 am

    Looking back at these pictures her outfits are so weird. It’s small child or vamp. Odd choices.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Oh please, December is always filled with Christmas specials. Hallmark even has Christmas in July.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 14, 2025 at 9:05 am

      It’s not as if Christmas special hosts fought over who “owns” the specials. There was a documentary about Dean Martin and in the sixties, Dean Martin,Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope ALL had Christmas specials. And then there were the Osmonds.

      Reply
    • Ilovethedark says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:08 am

      I’m personally excited to see the Beat Bobby Flay Holiday Special (seriously, they’re a lot of fun) and all of the Food Network Holiday Baking Throwdowns. Christmas specials are so much fun and a dime a dozen here. Kate didn’t start them.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        August 14, 2025 at 5:08 pm

        I love the baking shows! Particularly with the kids! They’re all so lovely & supportive of each other! Plus, dang! These kids are so creative & intelligent! Shoot, I hadn’t even heard of pâte à choux until well into my 40s!

  18. Noor says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:14 am

    I say Kate did not invent Christmas show

    Reply
  19. jais says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:15 am

    Okay, I’m laughing. Is this a real title: Food Network’s Christmas Death Match: Jingle Bells ‘Til You Die Cooking Competition? I mean I can see it.

    Reply
  20. Monika says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:15 am

    Kate: Christmas is mine!”

    Meghan copying Kate? Kate does a Christmas Carol special while Meghan does a cooking lifestyle holiday special. It could not be more different.

    The British Tv is saturated with Christmas special and lifestyle shows before Christmas from Nigella Lawson, James Oliver, James Martin Kirstii Allsopp to Stacey Solomon and so on and so on. What is Kate going to do about that? Is Kate telling all the people not to overshadow her? Kate might get some more viewers because of Meghan and the attention she gets now.

    You hope that a lifestyle/cooking Christmas special is published a few weeks before Christmas (I would think beginning of December) so that people can use the tips for their own Christmas celebrations.

    Reply
  21. sunnyside up says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:16 am

    Kate’s concert comes out on the 24th December which will be far too late for Meghan’s make, cook and and decorate. The person who wrote this didn’t engage his brain cell.

    Reply
    • Pebbles says:
      August 14, 2025 at 11:48 am

      I don’t think they care how dumb it sounds. They need to insert Kate’s name to anything with Meghan for attention/traction.

      How often would future Queen even make the news if it wasn’t tied to something related to Meghan

      Reply
  22. Over it says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Do you hear that Mariah, you are not the queen of Christmas, Kate is. Christmas is the only thing Kate has that is her own . How dare anyone do anything on it other than Kate . Jesus , no . No birthday for you , that’s Kate day . Santa . You alhaf better stay at the North Pole and stop all that Christmas delivery crap .unless you are only bringing gifts for Kate because Christmas belongs only to late . CHRISTMAS IS MINE SCREAMED KATE .

    Reply
    • Ilovethedark says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:10 am

      I need Mariah to make an appearance on the special to sing some carols.

      Reply
      • Nerd says:
        August 14, 2025 at 1:37 pm

        I would fall out if Mariah was on Meghan’s Christmas special but I think at best we might only get her music. The two of them together on the podcast was magic.

    • jais says:
      August 14, 2025 at 11:30 am

      I am in agreement that Mariah is the true queen of Christmas and I’d imagine she’s got her own Christmas specials going on.

      Reply
  23. Blithe says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:45 am

    It will be fine. It’s not a competition. Meghan promises not to pretend to play the piano.

    Between Kate herself and the sycophants who make bank writing about her, there are untold mental health issues just waiting to be addressed.

    Chutney making episode coming soon?

    Reply
  24. Lianne says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Fans? What like 5 old middle england ladies including Carole Middleton and an army of bots? Mmkay.

    Reply
  25. Amy Bee says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:53 am

    So is it that Kate is the only one allowed to do something for Christmas?

    Reply
  26. Harla says:
    August 14, 2025 at 9:56 am

    The viewership numbers of Kate’s Carol concert are:
    4 million in 2022
    2.9 million in 2023
    An average of 2.6 million, reaching a peak audience of 4 million in 2024
    For comparison, the late Queen’s Christmas speech had:
    7.6 million in 2017
    8.2 million in 2020
    9+ million in 2021

    I found these numbers on Goggle AI.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:22 am

      What are Chuck’s numbers for his speech?

      Those numbers are a bit unfair on Lazy. She doesn’t make speeches. 😏 although if she does this year, I hope she discusses her yacht freebie.

      Reply
  27. Ilovethedark says:
    August 14, 2025 at 10:05 am

    No one in America wants to watch a middle aged woman pretend to play the piano. We humor 8 year olds at family gatherings doing “recitals” at Christmas, but a 43 year old woman of middling talent is well past the age of needing all the attention at the holidays on themselves. I’m looking forward to Meghan’s special since it’s going to be of substance.

    Reply
  28. Sharon says:
    August 14, 2025 at 10:21 am

    I hope the holiday special is out by the first week of Dec, like around Dec 4th. I actually start decorating mid November because in Canada our Thanksgiving is in Oct, so it’s boring for me to wait & wait to finally put stuff up. I don’t see why music couldn’t be a part of the holiday special?? Maybe Chrissy’s hubby John Legend could show up and sing a Xmas carol. I’d love that!! Anyway, Mariah Carey is Queen of Christmas. I wait for her “it’s time” reel every Nov 1st.

    Reply
  29. sunnyside up says:
    August 14, 2025 at 10:22 am

    It would seem that Kate fans are afraid that Meghan will attract more attention. Oh dear!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 14, 2025 at 10:29 am

      The derangers are stepping up the syrupy praise of Keen saying she is just like the late Queen and Just like Diana. And how classy, etc etc

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        August 14, 2025 at 11:42 am

        That is interesting because the royalists are on the internet calling Diana crazy and a slut and justifying Charles cheating on her. Better watch your back Kate!

      • sunnyside up says:
        August 14, 2025 at 1:04 pm

        That’s insulting the late Queen, the late Queen worked for her living unlike Lazy.

  30. L4Frimaire says:
    August 14, 2025 at 10:28 am

    I hope Meghan films her special in Lake Tahoe. Would be such a beautiful backdrop.

    Reply
  31. QuiteContrary says:
    August 14, 2025 at 11:02 am

    I’ve seen far more entertaining elementary school holiday concerts than Kate’s. At least with the kids’ concerts, there’s some spontaneity.

    Kate’s carols thing is so dull and robotic.

    And that’s the thing that bothers Kate’s fans: They know Meghan is warmer, more relaxed, more engaging than their boring, stilted, white princess.

    Reply
    • Nerdt says:
      August 14, 2025 at 1:43 pm

      The late Queen and Diana also respected themselves enough not to expose themselves during royal engagements.

      Reply
  32. MikeB says:
    August 14, 2025 at 11:22 am

    Oh dear, the silly season has arrived early this year. Were all TV programming cancelled for the showing of Kate’s Christmas special? Kinsey Schofield, an acknowledged royal expert by the tabloids (I don’t know how she became an expert) accused Meghan of ‘hijacking Christmas’, obviously she isn’t old enough to realize that Christmas was hijacked years ago, why else would we have Christmas items in stores as early as October?

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      August 14, 2025 at 11:45 am

      Kinsey Schofield is a deranged lunatic escapee from some reality show. She’s as much of a “Royal expert” as a piece of bacon. I think she only appears on right wing TV channels and deranger podcasts.

      Reply
  33. Lady Digby says:
    August 14, 2025 at 11:39 am

    So from now on we can just rely on Kate to have good days for Wimbledon finals and HER carol concert at Christmas? But for other “stuff” we’ll get back to you?!

    Reply
  34. MsIam says:
    August 14, 2025 at 11:55 am

    Meghan’s show is streaming and can be seen anytime. So *gasp* people could conceivably watch.both.shows! The tabloids and Unroyal experts are so dumb. And rather than making Keen look like some kind of victim, they are making her look jealous and dumb.

    Reply
  35. Is that so? says:
    August 14, 2025 at 12:00 pm

    I sincerely hope Meghan Sussex recreates the moment sitting on Harry Sussex’s lap, while Archie Sussex plays the piano, and Lilibet Sussex plays drum.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9FQ-qg0mHc

    Reply
  36. sunnyside up says:
    August 14, 2025 at 12:26 pm

    Why are Kate’s fans frightened, are they worried that Meghan will produce something more interesting than Kate. Meghan was right, you don’t have to hate one to favour the other. This is just another made up story for clicks.

    Reply
  37. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 14, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    I’m not sure Kate has actual fans. After her first Christmas concert there were tons of verbatim comments posted under different names. When I pointed that out and laughed about it, some of them were deleted (but I had already screen capped them). Hilarious and pathetic at once.

    Reply
  38. Me at home says:
    August 14, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Why are Kate’s fans turning this into a competition Kate will absolutely lose? Are Kate’s fans complete idiots? It doesn’t need to be a competition because there’s really no similarity between the shows. One is a carols concert on December 24 aimed at a British audience, and the other is a cooking/crafts/entertainment show that will air earlier in the month to a worldwide audience.

    Kate’s fans must be certain that Meghan is going to “win” a ratings war that exists only in their heads. So accusing Meghan of copying Kate–as ridiculous as that sounds in a world where Kate copied Kings College and we have a dozen other Christmas specials a year–is the only retort they can think of. It’s really quite pathetic.

    Reply
  39. BeanieBean says:
    August 14, 2025 at 4:57 pm

    ‘Christmas is mine, Harold! Tell your wife!’
    Kate, probably.

    Reply
  40. phlyfiremama says:
    August 14, 2025 at 5:14 pm

    Ooh, they are so bitter. How do the British not regard their state sponsored propaganda puppets media without utter contempt? I REALLY don’t understand that. Those lowlifes do nothing but lie and spread poisoned malice over a woman who CHECKED TF out over 5years ago. 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  41. Eliza says:
    August 14, 2025 at 6:59 pm

    Christmas is mine, Meghan!
    Africa is Mine, Harold!
    Reminds of the seagulls in Finding Nemo: Mine, Mine, Mine,
    Mine, Mine, Mine

    Reply
  42. jferber says:
    August 14, 2025 at 8:58 pm

    Kate owns Christmas? I thought it was Mariah Carey?

    Reply

