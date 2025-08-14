Princess Kate finally released her ‘Summer’ video, part of her ‘Mother Nature’ series

Twenty-four hours (almost exactly) after Netflix released the first trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Season 2, Kensington Palace released the Princess of Wales’s “summer” video. To recap, Kate has pretty much refused to do much of anything in the past year. Most of her charitable patronages haven’t seen her in years, she’s bored of her Early Years busywork and she refuses to show up for World War II commemoration events. So Kensington Palace has decided to lean into “Kate likes being outdoors” and they’re trying to turn it into something. That something is four videos, one for each season. The “spring” video was widely mocked when it was released in May. Now, in the dead of August, just one day after the Duchess of Sussex’s WLM teaser got so much attention, Kate is celebrating “summer.”
This video, like the “Spring” video, was directed by Will Warr, who has done some of Kensington Palace’s in-house videos featuring Will and Kate. The difference with this one is that Warr didn’t use any footage of Will and Kate enjoying the summer. I guess Will Warr wasn’t invited on the Emirate-owned superyacht sailing in Greek waters last month. Kate is doing the voiceover, and reporters were briefed that Kate “is understood to have written the text she read in the voice over.” Do you believe that she wrote it? I do not. It reads like something AI spat out:
“Summer is a season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions, and dreams. As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together; playing, connecting, being present. Embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences…Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. So open your hearts; sing, dance, play. The days are still long, so simply love, and be loved.”
I’m actually starting to worry what Autumn and Winter will bring for these voiceovers. It’s easy enough to celebrate growth, warmth, long summer days, sunshine, swimming, etc. Imagine Kate trying to be cheery about the dead of winter, short days, the cost of living crisis, seniors freezing in their drafty, moldy Duchy rentals.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace, KP/Will Warr.
Quite possibly the cheesiest thing I’ve ever seen…and that accent!
“Jest as the flahhrs blewm.. we tew ah reminded…something something”
All I could think of is this from Princess Bride:
“Mawage. Mawage is wot bwings us together today. Mawage, that blessed awangement, that dweam wifin a dweam. And wuv, tru wuv, will fowow you foweva. So tweasure your wuv.”
LOLOLOL
@euridice: omg YES! Laughed so loud I scared the dogs.
I do a very good imitation of the Stuffy Archbishop’s marriage speech from The Princess Bride, if I do say so myself.
I can’t really explain how I do it, but it comes from the back of the mouth.
The Daily Fail comment section on this video was NOT good and the were from British folks.
I think the voice was AI. Kate has a crazy accent, but she also mumbles.
@Eurydice – really excellent, made me grin 😁
Imagine Prince Philip’s response, would that he was still with us!
🤭🤭👏🏼👏🏼
…and the shahd expehances..
She sounds like she’s reading an astrology chart regarding what to manifest in summer.
Oh my gosh. Is her accent that bad? I have very real issues with second hand embarrassment and I don’t know if I’ll be able to stand it. Am I safe to listen?
Lol, you’ll have to judge for yourself. Her accent wanders, like she occasionally forgets what accent she’s supposed to have. But I don’t think it’s any more cringe-making than the actual content of what she’s saying…if that’s any help.
seems like she’s like queen mary of denmark. she changed her accent to sound british instead of aussie. kate is difficult to understand; it sounds horrible.
The 2nd hand embarrassment is real. I watched it with the sound off and captions. I giggled through the whole thing.
Watch it with the sound off first & see how you do. Personally, it didn’t look like summer to me.
The talk over on Reddit is that the voice is AI, which could explain the weird accent wandering.
Omg. So cringe.
Vapid is the word I’d use. Try-hard would be another. I think she’s aiming for profundity but ending wide of the mark.
Kate’s inane videos remind me of the idiot character, Chauncey Gardiner in the satirical film BEING THERE, who spoke about the economy through metaphors of theseasons: “There will be growth in the Spring”; […] “In the garden, growth has its seasons. First comes spring and summer, but then we have fall and winter, and then we get spring and summer again.” The powers that be were trying to pop him up as some kind of economic genius, but in reality he was low-IQ and not all there mentally.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Pretty much Hallmark card! :)))
Of all women in the uk… how did 🥚 end up marrying such an idiot?
I didn’t watch the video but the copy reads like she’s trying and failing to get a job writing for Meghan’s summertime As Ever special. Friends and family coming together. Check. Exploring creativity. Check. Celebrating joy. Check. Playing, connecting, love. Check check check.
She took all of Meghan’s keywords and made a word salad with them.
And the timing is hilarious. Always watching, always copying, but never measuring up.
She also decided to take some of the B-roll from the WLM trailers…picking produce from the garden, check! Harvesting honey with bees pollenating flowers, check! I’m sure there’s more…
I’m surprised there wasn’t a shot of rosé being poured…Perhaps there was but I couldn’t stand watching any more…it was just so bad.
@SgtPepper, who wrote: “Harvesting honey with bees pollenating flowers, check! I’m sure there’s more…”
Yes, there were ocean shots and women picnicking on the beach in dresses similar to the ones worn by Meghan and Lili in the first “With Love, Meghan” preview video.
The whole thing, from script, voice over to various scenery shots could all be an AI productions.
The improvement (and competition) on technical levels of AI producing videos has been eye-opening & frightening. (That bench cancer announcement video was like ancient prototype comparing to current AI-made films.)
I thought so too. They put what Meghan said into Co-Pilot and asked it to change it ever so slightly
Meghan shows us all the time that she actually does all those things. Kate just pays lip service to them.
This is worse than the spring one. It is basically the Live Laugh Love kitchen wall decor.
Wow, you’re right. That’s exactly what it is. It’s the “Gatherings” sign plus that “Hang In There” poster on the school nurse’s office wall
It also says: it’s ok that you don’t get to sail around Greece on a luxury yacht. You have each other!!
What struck me was the racist Lazy one struck again – only white people go on summer holidays and enjoy the beach.
I feel sorry for the randoms who appear in this video. Did she get their consent?
At first glance, I thought, oh, dear, did someone forget the UK isn’t lily white? Then I watched it again (without sound) & noticed they did include an Asian person or two–not too many! can’t go crazy with the DEI!–but blink & you’ll miss them.
As for the randos–I bet the little girls were from Charlotte’s dance class & the boys are probably George’s school mates. The adults–probably locals in the Anmer vicinity.
Someone said it looked like a commercial for an anti-depressant and now I can’t unsee that.
Jensies—😂😂😂😂😂
Of course she released this cringe, word salad Summers Eve commercial 2/3 of the way through summer. Gotta deflect from the Sussexes’ Netflix deal and the Waleses missing VJ Day on Friday. Hey you guys, Kate spent the last month in the editing room!
Sure, Kate. Nobody needs you to tell them to Love and Receive Love as you stab your brother-in-law and sister-in-law in the back by stalking them, spreading lies and rumors about them, and doing everything in your power to ban them from your family and from Britain.
She really does think releasing videos are adequate substitutes for her lack of public appearance…since Wimbledon 😂
A pathetic joke for someone whose lifestyle is propped up by public funding.
@ MeAtHome – as evidenced by this latest offering there’s something badly wrong with KM.
So badly wrong that I’m surprised those controlling her allowed this disturbed nonsense through
Ignite your inner fire?
Its bloody hot enough already ffs!
What exactly is the point of these videos?
Look at me, me if Meghan can do it so can I.
All I can ever think is that it feels like it should be a uk tourist video or something. And yet…it’s not. So yeah then what is about? Then I think how much money are these videos costing. And for what? Is it just to remind us that Kate had cancer and found nature to be healing during her cancer journey? Um okay. I think we’re supposed to find it uplifting and inspirational. And maybe some people do? Or at least some royalists might.
Yes, partner with the Visit England or one of the big wildlife charities and it might seem to have a point. As it is, it just seems like more expensive busywork.
I also thought these videos were going to serve as tourist fodder, but the Hallmark images and Kate’s comical line readings are more parody than promotion.
I’m getting an EPCOT country pavilion vibe from this.
@SarahCS, partnering with Visit England or Historic England for this would have been brilliant! Instead of stock images or family vacation snaps, show some places for people to visit and promote local tourism, especially “Naachuuur” tourism. There, you are already smarter than any of Kate’s gold standard advisors 🤣.
But partnerships take time to set up, organize, and implement – this was more of a panicked reaction to Meghan’s WLM launch earlier this year. Plus, I think even the rota would point out the hypocrisy of pretending to promote British tourism and then spending every chance you can to go abroad and enjoy ski chalets and super yachts.
I agree with all of you. During the first few seconds of the video, I enjoyed the lovely scenery, and waited to be told where the film was shot, and maybe something about the region. But no. : Crickets. I’d love to learn more about the different areas of the country, with a bit of history and culture. It wouldn’t have taken much more effort on Kate’s part at all. This just feels like a lost opportunity, and I’m not clear what the value is even supposed to be.
Now I’m imagining ominous music: Winter is coming.
So she doesn’t go out and meet with the public. No bread and butter stuff for this social climber! She can release videos instead! To inspire people! Because that’s how she sees her role! As an inspiration! 😂 (yes, she did she say that in one of her Ahhhhly Yees videos to a corporate partner)
The only thing I can think is that they hired Will Warr last year for video work and since they’re contractually obligated to pay him they’re making him do these nature videos so they can keep him busy and they don’t have to go do actual work.
I’ve wondered that too. Is it a full-time contract or do they pay him video by video? The guy’s getting paid, I guess.
After the first comments Will Warr closed his X account and is apparently in hiding. LOL, poor chap should have stuck to filming commercials instead of hooking up with Keen.
Wondering the same thing.
So it seems that Peg was like nope I’m out not going to do anymore of your stupid videos and she decided that she won’t either just a voiceover lol. So lazy. Notice she got the garden and bee keeping in so still copying Meg.
It’s pretty sad when you can’t even be good enough to be basic.
At least the last one gave the rota something to work with. The kids were there and Will and Kate. This gives them almost nothing.
Yes that last one lol. The picture of her laughing dramatically next to Peg reminded me of the episode of Friends where Brooke Shields played a stalker of Joey (Drake Ramora) where whenever he said something she laughed fake hysterically lol.
Kate and the fake accent talks about nay cha. And the timing revolves around meghan.
Meghan occupies her feeble mind 24 hours a day. She stalks Meghan the way she stalked her husband and his exes.
I don’t understand the purpose of these videos. And what is wrong with her? She acts like she lives in La La Land.
It was one of the lamest and cringiest things I’ve seen in a while. Silly platitudes, completely unnecessary. A few token isolated diverse children. Girls in dresses, like someone pointed out on the MissingKateMiddleton sub on Reddit, and not in play clothes.
Floaty dresses & ballet slippers for dancing around the woods? I felt for those kids. I bet they were cold & their feet likely felt every stick & stone on the ground.
@ BeanieBean This video felt very AI. I have my doubts that those were real children.
Sing dance play crows keen.
How is this work? This is stock video footage, and a voice note? I know we all call them lazy here, and rightfully so, but they are basically pissing in British citizens faces and telling them it’s raining at this point. The first video was uninspired but this is just next level. I don’t even understand what this is supposed to do? Is this supposed to make you want to go outside and enjoy summer? Because everyone can’t take 10 vacations a year.
Just say, we quit at this point. Because the only reason that I can figure they do even the miniscule things they do ,is their need for adulation and to ” win”. She should actually be embarrassed that at 43 years old she submitted this as a finished project for her job.
But it has honey harvesting (Meghan) and board surfing (Harry) – there take that!!
I find myself wishing she’d go back to Arly Yeahs. Even if she doesn’t know what she’s doing, at least, that’s about something.
Can’t quit cos no one will curtsey to her. It’s all about being Queen to Lazy. She sacrificed so much of her person to be where she is, what’s a few tone-deaf videos when she’s one monarch away from the Crown?
Now, did the production of the video count towards her Court Circular numbers? Was this the “meeting” she keeps adding?
I’m not going to give her clicks. At this point, the bar is non existent.
This lazy bish should be mumbling about extreme weather events and ecosystem impacts caused by climate change instead of whatever that video was.
That’s her husband’s field (allegedly)…
If Kate wrote this she must have spend days, weeks and months on it. lol
I am not sure what Kate is tapping into here, all this talk about “Mother Nature” Is it naturalism or paganism?
Even with the summer video it just leaves out that a lot of families do not have access to nature, cannot take their children on holidays or outings, not to forget that most parents cannot take time off work for all the school breaks and have to arrange child care.
So Kate just shows off her privileged status.
I call bullshit on her writing it. And whoever did was using ChatGPT.
Yep, I doubt that she wrote it. It is full of buzzwords and empty phrases or simply put BS that it is probably AI generated.
Whoever wrote it I think it was dashed off the morning she was scheduled to record it.
I think the rats are also calling bullshit if they’re using phrases like “it is understood.” Theyre being told she wrote it but they’re not buying it.
How much did this summer video cost? Whatever it did, it was definitely too much because it could be an AI video generated. I personally believe that it is somehow AI generated as far as some images, text, sounds. I could so far as saying that even Kate’s voice is AI. She couldn’t possibly interrupt her precious and rare vacations! Would this video be counted as work for Kate?
I’m tempted to say that this was AI generated, they hired Will Warr to clean it up, and pocketed the rest of the money that they claim this video cost.
Everybody is laughing at her at this point. Even the Fail comment section has turned sour. I find her arrogance revolting. Take the Meghan obsession out of the equation, this is a straight-up mockery of the British people.
If Kate has resorted to AI to help her function, can she kindly stop using our tax money to do so?
Kate’s blatant with love Meghan cosplay. The first few seconds were like the opening of the first episode of WLM1. And the timing of this summer video release is obvious too
I just don’t understand why they can’t even do minimum of connecting these videos to a cause. How can you have all these resources and this huge platform & this is what you come up with. As much as I think the narrative of hard working Anne is overrated- I’d love to know what she think of Kate’s efforts
A lot of people panned WLM for being too cheesy and aspirational. But it was a vibe that fit the purpose of entertaining, cooking, crafting etc. It felt like a real Cali Meghan vibe and sure it wasn’t for everyone. But the vibe fit the purpose. And yet here we’ve got something even cheesier and more summer’s eve commercial-like but with no discernible purpose. Yay nature?
But it isn’t even “Yay, Nature!” It’s about something, something, summer. And even that doesn’t make sense because why should people wait for summer to explore their creativity and get together with their families? This is just pre-digested gobbledygook.
Ha, true! Okay yay for something something summer aka pre-digested gobbledygook and all the money that was spent on it. Even if people don’t like or watch WLM, Netflix chose to create it with her for a purpose of entertaining. And a lot of people did watch and enjoy it even if others did not. This video came strait from the KP brain trust. There’s clearly no one around to say hmmm but what is this for? Really, what is this for? It truly comes across to me as, Kate had cancer and nature helped Kate while she had cancer so we’re making videos to remind everyone of the fact that nature helped Kate while she had cancer. Which fine. But could they donate some money to cancer research too while they’re at it.
Jais even with them changing it to have that purpose, how many videos do you actually need to make that point? This is like when William was touching the tree trunk with his eyes closed. It’s just cringe and pointless.
There’s a little game I like to play with the idea of William and Kate: how could they have made something relevant and real? For Kate’s bizarre seasons videos, it could have been her visiting people at work in the seasons. Agricultural workers and farmers. Road fixers. Construction workers. Charities that help people beat the heat. Other people have said these could have been tourist promotion videos and that’s a good one, too.
If they cared about work (and I have no illusions that they do), they could have made this impactful in a hundred ways but as it is, it’s just Kate’s vanity project because she’s jealous that Meghan has a television show.
All great ideas. If it had to be seasons, I was thinking the beauty of Britain in every season. But, even then, it’s so random – nobody asked for it, it’s not a passion she’s ever had and she never leaves the house anyway except to go to another country. And I wonder about this being a vanity project – has it soothed her vanity? Is she proud of this “accomplishment”?
As a person who does (at least, did) work outside for a living, gotta say, watching those little girls in their floaty dresses & slippers frolicking in the woods, or that other kid sitting in the grasses, reading, really made me itch. Protect your skin! Wear long sleeves, long trousers, boots with good ankle protection, carry your epipen! I don’t think Kate’s out in nature as much as she pretends to be because you’d think she’d have more sense than to show stuff like this.
What was the thought behind this series?? It’s not going to play well with her core base because it’s too cheesy, and I can’t imagine young people will even bother to watch.
I honestly don’t get it.
Also, she’s understood to have written the text? Well round of applause – she can read and write!
As Dee indicated above this little passion project hardly constitutes “work”. All of her work involves other people doing the actual work or in the case of her visits to various places, taking time away from their jobs to entertain her.
She may use the children in the fall. The boys in dress alike outfits. And Charlotte dressed like her mother. Romping through autumn leaves.
She could have them roaming through the Blair Witch Project woods again.
On a Mega yacht, she forgot that at the end.
Yeah, really surprised she left out sailing in any form, considering they like to talk a lot about how all three kids did that when they were growing up & that’s something the Middletons continue to do. I would think being on the water a lot would be a great summertime activity. Yachts in Greece, too. 😉
As if 😹 waity really had anything to do with the production of this video. it was slapped together by one of her underpaid aides & then she spent 5 minutes recording the tripe that she “wrote” all by herself (what a big girl!) Losers gonna lose!
That persistent use of the ‘rule of three’ list is such a tell of AI produced script.
Interesting. Didn’t know that about AI gen’d script.
I mean, I’m completely able to believe ChatGPT wrote this tripe. For me, the cue is the overblown emotions that don’t tie together into any coherent overall message.
But as an aspiring novelist, I have to point out that we’re taught that the “rule of three” is a good thing, even better than pairs although it depends on context and your goals for a particular sentence. So we aspiring novelists use it in our own writing without an assist from ChatGPT. Although as @Meme says, we avoid using it (or any other pattern) in every sentence.
Better late than never, I guess. When I watching this I was wondering if her voice was AI and the script does read like it was written by ChatGPT.
*sigh*
She releases this when Summer is nearly over. Her whole team are incredibly incompetent. No creativity, generic, basic stuff. I blame the British Media and royal sycophants who continue to expect the bare minimum from Kate and Wills.
Kate is the arrow the BM and RF are shooting against Meghan. But Kate the arrow is not sharp and its making her sick.
Kate write this!!! Give her a PHD
Can’t compete when you can’t compare.
Lazy’s most famous accomplishment is waiting for 10 years for the ring. Such stamina! Such endurance! Totally devoid of any self-respect…like this video 😂
Kate’s arrow is bent, seriously bent. She should have done a summer nature video in late winter to raise money for lower socioeconomic families in cities to send their kids to summer camp to enjoy a little nature.
What a trite video. This is the best KKKhate can do? Eventually, if she keeps up this lame, less-than-basic example of her creativity, even her stans won’t be able to make gold out of this noise.
middle school students on a class project about the seasons do better than Keen.
The whole idea that nature exists only in rural areas is foolish. There is also joy in following a little one around as they stop to explore every rock, twig, bug or flower on the sidewalk!
True!
Dear lort. MY EYES! Meghan “does” social media (and frankly everything) so much better than this lazy, deranged stalker. The tax paying public should be incensed by this nonsense.
As if anyone can understand a word Kate is saying or know what the actual f is the purpose of these videos. And can I say , looking at all the white folks in this video it’s hard to believe that the uk has people from so many different cultural backgrounds and colors. I spied only one person of color. Just shameful
“We are very much not a racist family”, remember?
Q.E.D.
Bit sad though, as it proves they don’t care about anything.
The entire concept of a Royal family is built on racism.
Charles inherited an exemption from the race relations act from his mother, it will be interesting to see if William gives up that exemption when he becomes King.
Glad to see that I wasn’t the only one who picked up on this.
The POC work during summer. Only whities go on holiday. But this is precisely on brand for the lazy racist Aryan Princess who obsessed over Archie’s skin colour.
It was also very gender biased. Only boys were shown playing sports, while the girls just twirled around and giggled in dresses….like girls don’t play summer sports or climb trees.
I think I spied two people of color? An Asian woman and a South Asian man. I think they were a couple, probably so Kate didn’t have to give POC more screen time. Not going to give it another click to check if I’m right about that.
That couple & one of the little dancing girls is what I noticed. I didn’t pick up what Criti Calthinking noted, but they’re right–girls climb trees & boys like to twirl around! Demonstrate a little diversity there, too!
Hands down the dumbest shit ever. She sounds like an American doing a bad posh British accent. 🤡 all day long.
Yes, she reminds me a little of Gwyneth Paltrow in Emma.
So true that the ‘diversity’ couple was a footnote at the end, forgetting the entire Indian and Pakistani population, which together account for almost 6% of the UK population. And no mention of workers? 99.9% of the world is still working during the summer months; where is their representation? ‘Sunlit ars’ my ars. Baking in badly air-conditioned offices and roasting in the outdoors, more likely.
I thought the man in the ‘diversity couple’ might have been Indian or Pakistani, although I couldn’t tell for sure, he wasn’t on screen long enough.
I continue to wonder which/what accent she uses when talking with her children, and what explanation does she give them for faking her accent and does she fake accent when she actually is out and about (those oh so rare occasions)?
This coming on the eve of them refusing to interrupt a lavish two months Summer vacation to attend a VJ Commemoration tomorrow is a huge own goal. Enough of this self indulgent foolishness and return to respectful attendance at key events alongside diligent support of patronages and foreign travel representing the King
What a load of absolute nothing. Vacuous, sugary, minimal-effort nonsense.
All to give the illusion of activity while the lady herself basks on a mega yacht on her umpteenth holiday of the year.
Kate is the true embodiment of “give me less girl”
This is as weird and useless as when Melania Trump does anything.
For all the British media ripping on Meghan doing a lifestyle brand, at least she isn’t doing it on taxpayer money.
Kate is doing a half ass influencer thing and skips out on stuff like honouring veterans.
Also, why can’t these videos actually be released when the season starts and not two thirds in. This needs to be mocked incessantly. It’s not even pretending to care about a charity or cause.
I ran it through Grammarly’s free AI detector and the result: “50% of this text appears to be AI-generated.”
So she half-assed this ridiculous video.
👀
Paging Maureen, this should be your focus. You’ll be replaced by Jason’s AI bots if you don’t put up a fight!
Uh-oh, lol. I do think AI and chat GPT are becoming the norm for a lot of things but they are specifically briefing that Kate personally wrote it herself. And that’s where they get themselves in trouble.
That’s top notch detective work, right there.
This is so funny and embarrassing. Did they complete this months ago but shelved it because it was so bad? Many places in the US are already back to school. Our stores are full of fall clothes and Halloween decorations. At least space it out a few days from Meghan’s trailer good heavens.
Remember a few years back when she did something about butterflies? Whatever happened to that idea? It seems like summer would be a natural tie-in to work on protecting butterflies, nature, natural world, etc.
As phony as her leg on Peg’s in that photo….
Truly embarrassed for her.
She should listen to one of Camilla’s podcasts. She speaks perfectly clearly and enunciates precisely, but she doesn’t sound fake, because she isn’t.
Carole certainly wouldn’t have sounded like that at Perivale Comp. School.
Hear, hear.
I could see this video as a trailer for some kind of creepy dystopian-future movie. Everything seems idyllic, but the people are being controlled by an evil robot with a bad posh accent.
Good one.
What I noticed was just how very few people there were. The UK is a tiny place, geographically. Where can you go & see no one other than yourself? This is kinda weird. Did they close off the various locales for their filming? Is this all the royal private land?
What would her natural accent sound like? I have always wondered.
See Pippa’s today show interview in 2014. Something like that.
“It is the time to ignite our inner fire” — ignite your own damn inner fire and do some fecking work you lazy bint.
Once again I must say that no one can get Kate to pretend to work like Meghan.
*Is* summer even a time to “ignite your inner fire?” What does that even mean? Isn’t summer a time for hot lazy afternoons and naps? Sailing lessons and swims in all the private pools available to her and her family? There’s something truly unsettling about her view of the world as portrayed in this videos. Very MAHA. Very constrained and “upper middle class”.
‘Upper middle class’, they may aspire to be but KM and the Middletons definitely are not.
The wife of a feckless dauphin makes tone deaf videos telling the peasants to enjoy nay-chah. Do the peasants have any access to the summer abundance she’s talking about?
And how offensive to folks who don’t have a partner or family –
“so simply love, and be loved.”
The chance would be a fine thing!
Dear god – talk about cheese! Wonder how much tax payers money was blown on this Temu outlet sale video. If she’s going to go all Vivaldi 4 seasons on us at least she can do is give us some good music instead of her fake posh accent.
Also to add, the narration is really really off putting – it doesn’t flow well and there is no story – its literally her saying random sentences to match the visuals.
Nothing about that video says ‘summer’ to me. Something about the light, or lack of light. It’s too dark. it’s also the clothing, I think. My summers were spent barefoot, in shorts & T-shirts & swimsuits. I’d read, too, sitting up in a pear tree with my dog below wondering what the heck I was up to.
I think this film was shot way earlier in the year than summer, I think that’s part of the problem, probably during the Keens Scotland visit, with maybe some leftover footage from Kate’s ‘I’m OK, no, really, just fighting cancer anyway I can, out here in my vast backyard–one of ’em, anyway’. Where I grew up, things started to bloom in the spring & while some fruits ripened in the summer, others waited until fall (apples) or winter (citrus).
why is everything so horribly sepia-tinted and dry-looking, like an old painting where the varnish has turned yellow and cracked. It doesn’t say ‘summer’ any more that the earlier one said ‘spring’. It looks like Twilight Zone…even the photography is uninspiring and unfun
Purposely done to hide her rapid ageing I’m sure. They’ve used lens filters to photograph her for years.
I don’t understand the point, what am I missing? The POW who gets paid tax payer money is promoting seasons?? What is the goal, the benefit to UK people here? She isn’t promoting tourism to UK through these weird videos, right? They are just generic scenes. I mean, if it was just a personal project, why are the official accounts posting it? Create a personal instagram account, post there. It is so weird. I understand it is to compete with Meghan, but at least there should be a part where it is for public benefit, no? Who works for these people?
Exaaaaaaactly!!!!
Alrighty, then. I watched the video only to see if there was anything I could make fun of. And guess what? The answer is yes. Although, I love bees. Love bees. But isn’t that some of mumbles competition? She is clearly reading something someone else wrote, and her voice and reading (rather difficult to understand) lacks any spontaneity or genuineness. And at the end, something something…..to love and be loved? What? The poor sausage has not been able to manage that in her own life. Although, I will give her one thing, and that is that I truly believe she really loves her little ones, and that they love her. Her face lights up when she looks at them. And since I am conceding, maybe this is really a better idea. Scrap the Early Years idea that is going nowhere, admit that she can’t speak publicly for nothing, and have her read something that is brief for a poorly made video. There. My critique is done, and I was somewhat generous, I think.
This article was pure comedy for me. I loved the comments and laughed out loud. I’m fixing to go look up the Friends episode with Brooke Shields on You Tube.
She should be nice to Lily and Archie. Not a good role model for her children and neither is her husband when they snub Lily and Archie. She seems cold hearted to me.
If she wasn’t such a bitch I would almost feel sorry for her .
What a truly worthless life she has , devoid of any understanding of how it really is to live in the real world .
I don’t get how this could possibly be considered work or how she can legitimately get paid for it.
I am very confused by this. Just why? I can’t see any of the other royals, past or present, putting out something this banal, and she is supposed to be the best educated of the bunch.
If she were best educated she would have gotten public speaking . The art major lacked knowledge of history of f a b e r g e eggs.
You could also say that Kate has learnt a huge amount from Meghan and openly shares Meghan’s message of love, commitment, friendship and community. I don’t know if she lives that, but it at least sounds like there’s a great yearning for it. This family is probably an ice cellar, and anyone who comes from outside and stays there is freezing or fleeing. Maybe it’s a cry for help to the world. She’s obviously not in the video, is she?
Yikes. What a silly video. All I could think about was the nasty sewage polluting UK waterways. 😐