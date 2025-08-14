“Timothee Chalamet’s mustache stars in the ‘Marty Supreme’ trailer” links

The trailer for Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is here, starring Timothee Chalamet as a ping pong champion. Is it just me or does this feel like a Wes Anderson rip-off? [LaineyGossip]
Anthony Starr is done with Homelander? [Pajiba]
The cover for Kevin Federline’s memoir is bonkers. [OMG Blog]
MAGA cultists are fighting. [Jezebel]
What would you do in this job-interview situation? [Buzzfeed]
This honey-caramel hair color really works on Bella Hadid. [JustJared]
Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton are still fighting. [Socialite Life]
I started watching Alien: Earth & I had to turn it off after ten minutes because it was so confusing. I will restart it when I can really pay attention to it. [Hollywood Life]
What’s going on with South Park’s schedule? [Seriously OMG]
Gwendoline Christie in Givenchy. [RCFA]
I know in this instance it’s for a movie but Gen Z loooooves their moustaches. Between that and the broccoli hair, I just can’t.
I’ll see my Xennial ass out now….
This trailer is like a fever dream of an SNL skit
That K-Fed book cover is giving Billy Ray Cyrus
Why anyone would want to give off *that* vibe is beyond me
The book won’t sell with that horrendous picture. Looks greasy, bedraggled and that facial hair is what every bad guy on TV has.
Wow! Gwendolyn: Absolute proof fashion looks good on tall women who weigh more than 100 lbs.
MAGA cultist fighting. No. It’s TWO bat sh*t crazy women fighting.
I wonder why they didn’t go with a photo of young KFed. He was cute! and sexy. Appealing.
In contrast, this greasy beardy creep guy is appalling.
It’s sending out “Step away! Don’t look! Don’t buy!” vibes.
As a Canadian, it is my patriotic duty not to watch Marty Supreme, since Kevin O’Leary is in it.