“Timothee Chalamet’s mustache stars in the ‘Marty Supreme’ trailer” links

The trailer for Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is here, starring Timothee Chalamet as a ping pong champion. Is it just me or does this feel like a Wes Anderson rip-off? [LaineyGossip]

Anthony Starr is done with Homelander? [Pajiba]

The cover for Kevin Federline’s memoir is bonkers. [OMG Blog]

MAGA cultists are fighting. [Jezebel]

What would you do in this job-interview situation? [Buzzfeed]

This honey-caramel hair color really works on Bella Hadid. [JustJared]

Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton are still fighting. [Socialite Life]

I started watching Alien: Earth & I had to turn it off after ten minutes because it was so confusing. I will restart it when I can really pay attention to it. [Hollywood Life]

What’s going on with South Park’s schedule? [Seriously OMG]

Gwendoline Christie in Givenchy. [RCFA]