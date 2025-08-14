“Timothee Chalamet’s mustache stars in the ‘Marty Supreme’ trailer” links
The trailer for Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is here, starring Timothee Chalamet as a ping pong champion. Is it just me or does this feel like a Wes Anderson rip-off? [LaineyGossip]
Anthony Starr is done with Homelander? [Pajiba]
The cover for Kevin Federline’s memoir is bonkers. [OMG Blog]
MAGA cultists are fighting. [Jezebel]
What would you do in this job-interview situation? [Buzzfeed]
This honey-caramel hair color really works on Bella Hadid. [JustJared]
Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton are still fighting. [Socialite Life]
I started watching Alien: Earth & I had to turn it off after ten minutes because it was so confusing. I will restart it when I can really pay attention to it. [Hollywood Life]
What’s going on with South Park’s schedule? [Seriously OMG]
Gwendoline Christie in Givenchy. [RCFA]

7 Responses to ““Timothee Chalamet’s mustache stars in the ‘Marty Supreme’ trailer” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    August 14, 2025 at 12:31 pm

    I know in this instance it’s for a movie but Gen Z loooooves their moustaches. Between that and the broccoli hair, I just can’t.
    I’ll see my Xennial ass out now….

  2. PPP says:
    August 14, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    This trailer is like a fever dream of an SNL skit

  3. North of Boston says:
    August 14, 2025 at 1:39 pm

    That K-Fed book cover is giving Billy Ray Cyrus

    Why anyone would want to give off *that* vibe is beyond me

  4. Eliza says:
    August 14, 2025 at 2:21 pm

    The book won’t sell with that horrendous picture. Looks greasy, bedraggled and that facial hair is what every bad guy on TV has.

    Wow! Gwendolyn: Absolute proof fashion looks good on tall women who weigh more than 100 lbs.

  5. Eliza says:
    August 14, 2025 at 2:23 pm

    MAGA cultist fighting. No. It’s TWO bat sh*t crazy women fighting.

  6. martha says:
    August 14, 2025 at 3:15 pm

    I wonder why they didn’t go with a photo of young KFed. He was cute! and sexy. Appealing.

    In contrast, this greasy beardy creep guy is appalling.

    It’s sending out “Step away! Don’t look! Don’t buy!” vibes.

  7. ambel says:
    August 15, 2025 at 11:47 am

    As a Canadian, it is my patriotic duty not to watch Marty Supreme, since Kevin O’Leary is in it.

