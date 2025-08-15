An upscale pub’s staffers staged a mutiny over JD Vance’s attempt to get a reservation

JD Vance, aka the Idiot Abroad, aka the Ugly American, is still in Cotswolds, England. He’s halfway through a month-long “vacation” in a gargantuan manor house nestled in the scenic English countryside. He’s there with his wife, three kids and what sounds like hundreds of Secret Service agents. The Secret Service has caused chaos everywhere, and locals are completely done with Vance, if not Americans entirely. Allegedly, Secret Service agents are actually going door-to-door in the neighborhood to question people about their social media. I hope every single one of those people immediately began downloading and disseminating fat-face Vance memes. In any case, at least one local restaurant is fighting back. Apparently, Vance tried to score a reservation at an upscale pub, only the restaurant staff said “absolutely NOT.”
A staff mutiny forced the management of a plush British countryside pub to turn away JD Vance, just weeks after the same venue hosted Kamala Harris, according to reports. The vice president had reportedly attempted to dine at The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, an early 16th-century countryside pub with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a prestigious award from the Michelin Guide that highlights restaurants offering excellent food at moderate prices.
However, the staff reportedly staged a mutiny, telling management that they wouldn’t show up to work if the venue accepted Vance’s dinner booking, according to a Popb—- newsletter from Thursday.
The rejection is all the more embarrassing considering that former vice president turned presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris, dined there just weeks before, as part of the pre-wedding dinner for Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve. She married Harry Charles, a 26-year-old British Olympic equestrian, in the Cotswolds, a sprawling area of natural beauty in south-west England, at the end of July.
“It’s been the talk of the village-it’s the most exciting thing that’s happened here for a very long time,” one local told British tabloid The Sun of Harris’s visit to the venue, where a steak will set diners back $98.
“Unfortunately, I’m not able to comment,” a staff member told The Daily Beast via phone call when quizzed on Vance’s reported rejection. She referred the Beast to the owner of the venue, Public House Group, which has been contacted for comment. Representatives for Vance have also been contacted.
Charlbury, a small town near the 18th-century manor where Vance and his family stayed while in the Cotswolds, was also the scene of a colorful protest against his visit on Tuesday. The “Dance Against Vance” protest was punctuated by placards dubbing him a “war criminal,” and images of a meme that shows a bald and baby-faced Vance with rosy, swollen cheeks.
ItsWhatSheDeserves.gif. There’s one national characteristic I will always admire: British people refuse to be awed by power or celebrity. They will call Vance an ugly wanker while looking straight at his eyeliner. British people know how to mock someone until that person cries. British people will have clever signs and they’ll have a billboard painted in 24 hours. I’m surprised no one over there has done a paper mache Vance for their protests. And no, I’m not surprised that a high-end pub’s staff wanted nothing to do with Vance as a customer. I think it’s cool that Kamala Harris was just there and she got a great reception though. Fun!
Enjoyed both just reading about this and the way it was written.
Thanks, Kaiser 😀
It warms the cockles of my heart that Vance is hated & disrespected from sea to shining seas & across the pond. Well done on this thing Brits.
Yep, the pub employees knew what JD Vance would do to their couches if allowed a reservation and said, “oh fcuk to the no Vance”.
He wants to go to Hawaii because MVP Harris went there. He wants to go to a pub in the Cotswolds because MVP Harris was there. He wanted to check out her plane on the tarmac last year. He begged for a tour of the VP’s residence before the inauguration and she said, “F**k you, Eyeliner Man. You called me trash.” I’m sensing a pattern here. The current vice president is obsessed with and stalking the previous one.
I just KNOW that bunny-boiler psycho screwed the Sh!+ out of any furniture left in the VP residence. Sniffing it, trying to catch a hint of Madam Harris’ perfume. L’Oreal lowlife.
I was wondering if he had some awful fix on Harris ever since that plane mess. 🤮🤮🤮
May every place he wants to go reject him soundly!!
The only good thing I followed from this is how photogenic Eve Jobs and Harry Charles are. With patrons like them, why would the staff need to cater to attention seeking Vance with his many vans?
Vance is like CopyKate. Always copying, never the original. I’m surprised he doesn’t have his own private chef to deal with his whims. At this stage, he wants to constantly flaunt it but he can’t, because no one wants it.
I LOVE this for him and that despicable wife of his.
Ditto!
I really love this for him! I’m also sure it stings.
I’m grateful to see international pushback against Vance and Trump on multiple levels. Thank you Cotswolds—and staff at The Bull, and all of the locals with signs who have taken the time to protest publicly — for doing what many of us can’t right now. We truly appreciate your support! Heck, I’m even grateful to the Daily Beast for reporting this — and spreading the story.
Why does the VP of the USA take a month-long vacay in a foreign country? He could contribute to the economy of a US community and choose beautiful places in mountains, beaches, or woodlands. The cost of transporting and housing several dozen Secret Service people is huge too.
Why does he need a big entourage in the Cotswolds? I mean…who is he afraid of? What’s the risk assessment rating for him? Such a waste of resources…
Because when he tries to vacation in the US, he’s chased away by protesters with the best signs
Vermont: “JD Vance puts his cast iron skillet in the dishwasher” “Vance skis in jeans” “Vance is a traitor, go ski in Russia” “Take your hate out of our state”
The UK has had some awesome signs as well.
Whenever people want to claim that the UK has no free speech I will always point them towards the signs they make for Vance and Trump lol.
Because Project 2025 is all about destroying the USA not building it up.
He could choose any one of our wonderful National Parks or National Forests–granted, I don’t think any of them would change water levels for him, but still. Same with the wildlife refuges, those are wonderfully peaceful places to visit.
This gives me joy.
With so much going on in the US just now (Trump deploying troops in DC…. the Putin meeting in Alaska…) WHY is the VP on a months long holiday in another country?
Something is up. He is out of the country for a reason.
Yup. And I’m afraid that the reason includes establishing plausible deniability for something heinous —that we don’t know about yet. His grand vacation also serves as one more bit of distraction from the focus on the Epstein files.
I cannot tell you how despised he was over here in the UK after the whole Zelenskyy incident. The UK, generally, is massively pro-Ukraine. Anyone who follows American politics already hated him but after he insulted Zelenskyy, every major newspaper in the UK, even right-wing ones, were calling him a disgrace on the front page.
He is also deeply despised in Denmark after he and his wife invited themselves to Greenland to call Denmark a bad ally to the US, despite many Danish soldiers dying in their wars.
God, I love the English. – Taylor Swift (London Boy)
This story made me cackle in sheer delight!! 🤣🤣🤣
“They will call Vance an ugly wanker while looking straight at his eyeliner…” I fucking died!