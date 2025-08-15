An upscale pub’s staffers staged a mutiny over JD Vance’s attempt to get a reservation

JD Vance, aka the Idiot Abroad, aka the Ugly American, is still in Cotswolds, England. He’s halfway through a month-long “vacation” in a gargantuan manor house nestled in the scenic English countryside. He’s there with his wife, three kids and what sounds like hundreds of Secret Service agents. The Secret Service has caused chaos everywhere, and locals are completely done with Vance, if not Americans entirely. Allegedly, Secret Service agents are actually going door-to-door in the neighborhood to question people about their social media. I hope every single one of those people immediately began downloading and disseminating fat-face Vance memes. In any case, at least one local restaurant is fighting back. Apparently, Vance tried to score a reservation at an upscale pub, only the restaurant staff said “absolutely NOT.”

A staff mutiny forced the management of a plush British countryside pub to turn away JD Vance, just weeks after the same venue hosted Kamala Harris, according to reports. The vice president had reportedly attempted to dine at The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, an early 16th-century countryside pub with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a prestigious award from the Michelin Guide that highlights restaurants offering excellent food at moderate prices.

However, the staff reportedly staged a mutiny, telling management that they wouldn’t show up to work if the venue accepted Vance’s dinner booking, according to a Popb—- newsletter from Thursday.

The rejection is all the more embarrassing considering that former vice president turned presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris, dined there just weeks before, as part of the pre-wedding dinner for Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve. She married Harry Charles, a 26-year-old British Olympic equestrian, in the Cotswolds, a sprawling area of natural beauty in south-west England, at the end of July.

“It’s been the talk of the village-it’s the most exciting thing that’s happened here for a very long time,” one local told British tabloid The Sun of Harris’s visit to the venue, where a steak will set diners back $98.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to comment,” a staff member told The Daily Beast via phone call when quizzed on Vance’s reported rejection. She referred the Beast to the owner of the venue, Public House Group, which has been contacted for comment. Representatives for Vance have also been contacted.

Charlbury, a small town near the 18th-century manor where Vance and his family stayed while in the Cotswolds, was also the scene of a colorful protest against his visit on Tuesday. The “Dance Against Vance” protest was punctuated by placards dubbing him a “war criminal,” and images of a meme that shows a bald and baby-faced Vance with rosy, swollen cheeks.