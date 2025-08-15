Nicola Peltz’s friend: Nicola’s ‘not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man’

A few weeks ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz did a vow renewal and they invited a lot of friends and Nicola’s extended family. There wasn’t a lot of chatter about the vow renewal at first, but this week, Nicola and Brooklyn posted photos on their social media from the service. It looked very much like they threw a second wedding, with Nicola even wearing her mother’s old wedding gown. The photos did not go down well with the Beckham family or the British tabloids. There have been multiple stories this week, all about how the Beckhams are absolutely devastated by the photos of the wedding they were not invited to. “Sources” are screaming about how the Beckhams completely blame Nicola for “brainwashing” Brooklyn and turning Brooklyn into her “hostage.” Well, one of Nicola’s friends clapped back on social media:
Nicola Peltz’s close friend fiercely defended the actress amid her rift with husband Brooklyn Beckham’s family. Rebecca Faria, who attended the couple’s vow renewal earlier this month, blasted Beckham’s loved ones in a lengthy Instagram comment, posted Wednesday.
“I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away,” she wrote of negative comments regarding Brooklyn’s feud with parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, as well as his siblings — Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
“Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams’ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn’t care less about their fame or money!” Faria went on to write. “The moment they couldn’t control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye. I’ve known her for years; she’s genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world. So if you don’t know the REAL story, don’t come here talking crap. And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine. If he walked away, it’s because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in.”
Additionally, Faria hit back at a hater, writing: “Calling Nicola controlling is lazy. She’s not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man who is fully capable of making his own choices. He is an adult who’s perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he’s living it.”
Brookly, for his part, “liked” a similar comment (via TMZ) speculating that “he made the choice to disinvite his parents” from this month’s vow renewal ceremony.
Faria’s comments are pretty much how I feel about this situation too – Nicola’s father is a billionaire (and a Republican) and Nicola already has connections, access and money. The Beckhams treated Nicola like she was some famewhore interloper, desperate to seize the hallowed Beckham name. When she didn’t act grateful for the association with David and Victoria, they tried to push Brooklyn into leaving her. Now, I’m not saying that Nicola and Brooklyn have handled everything perfectly or that they’re purely innocent victims here – over the years, Nicola has absolutely pushed back, using the American media. She’s leaked, Brooklyn has leaked, and there’s been a lot of gamesmanship in the tabloid back-and-forth. But this is what I agree with most of all: “The moment they couldn’t control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye.”
Do men get held hostage by American women a lot in England? Why is that the go to insult?
I had no idea I was such a threat to English men. Apparently I want to hold them hostage and not only that… I’m good at it! Wow, the things I learn about myself!
How many lives could’ve been spared if we’d just known this back in 1776?!
🤣🤣🤣 this is too funny, they really use this on every American woman that marries a British guy 🤣🤣🤣 Zendaya is coming next.
OMG! You come for Zendaya, you come for all of us. We ride at dawn!
The Beckhams are a big fish in a small pond.
Nicola’s friend firing back means she’s not going to allow the Beckhams to control the narrative.
Which means clicks and 🍿 ahead for this saga. At least it makes the Beckhams still feel relevant.
The British media are using the template they use for poor Harry the hostage who is so unhappy with his controlling wife.
With most likely,the Beckhams go-ahead.
Are they accusing her of some sort of abuse? Financial, emotional, physical or keeping him drugged or something? Otherwise, you don’t like your daughter-in-law? Oh well! Grit your teeth and deal with it. You are hardly going to be the only family on the planet where are the in-laws don’t like each other. What outcome do they want? Him to leave his wife? If that does become a reality he’s the one that has to come to that decision. I just don’t get the end game here.
That’s what I have to ask. What is the outcome that they want? For Brooklyn to leave his wife and return to the UK? So they are publicly advocating for a divorce? But they have to know that going to the DM and saying their son is a hostage is not going to get them that. So then it becomes about pr. A pr war, which is basically what is happening. The poor Beckhams have lost their son to the hostage-taking American wife. It’s pretty xenophobic. And then, there’s the other side playing up the stepmom from hell narrative. But the thing is, that’s not a hard narrative to play up when the Beckhams are saying Nicola took their son hostage. That’s the kind of the thing a step-monster would do right? And it’s not just about the women. There’s brothers and the dad involved too but when the tabloids get involved it will always become a pitting of two women against each other.
Team #EveryoneSucks
The Beckhams appearing to sanction the same playbook that the royals use on Harry & Meghan is what made me side eye them. Even the story angles and wording are all the same. At this point, I’m sure the British press just found their path and have gone wild, but the Beckhams seem fine with that path. I laughed recently when they used the word “indifferent” similar to what they say Prince William is now. Which we all know is false.
” And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine. If he walked away, it’s because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in.”
” She’s not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man who is fully capable of making his own choices. He is an adult who’s perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he’s living it.”
THIS!!!
Messiness all around. From what I can tell, the argument is that Nicola, despite her family having money, wants to clout-chase off the Beckhams bc they are more famous than she is so she then she can get more famous. So the accusation is that she’s fame-hungry. Which is a criticism beloved by the tabloids. One that was no doubt once used against both David and Victoria, probably once by even the DM. At this point though, I’m gonna guess Nicola does not much want to be around the Beckhams as they’ve called her husband her hostage. And vice versa. There are sources leaking on both sides. I’m not gonna lie though. I have a hard time when parents are leaking to the British tabloids, like the DM, about their kid. The friend who is saying “She’s not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man who is fully capable of making his own choices” has got that part right. That’s kind of what it comes down to. They don’t like Brooklyn’s choices and so they’re going to the DM and calling him a hostage.
I think people are overestimating what social cachet the Beckham’s have in the US.
The irony of the Beckhams, of all people, accusing someone else of being a famewhore is very, very funny.
Squarely in the category of every accusation is a confession
They need to stop attacking his wife. This is what happened to Harry and he valued his marriage and moved on.
I have been inclined to give both sides a little grace here, as it can be really hard to blend families when you get married. I’ve been cast as the woman holding my husband hostage and keeping him from moving back to where he grew up, and it sucks. And being young and hot-headed, I saw that one delusion as evidence his parents were horrible people. So I have had no problem seeing this as a situation where everyone’s a little bit wrong and will eventually calm down and work it out.
BUT the constant briefing to the press is so deeply off-putting. Everyone needs to shut up and take some quiet time to see if the relationships can be salvaged.
OTOH, good gossip!
I’m just surprised that the Beckhams are okay with all this because they themselves have been so abused by the very same British media 😏
That has been my inclination too. Blending families is a challenge in almost any circumstances. Brooklyn and Nicola both come from close-knit families with successful parents. No one is going to kiss the other side’s ring and there seems to be a stand-off happening. But like you said, they need to keep it private so they can try to sort it out. It would be a shame for him to be estranged from his parents and siblings forever, IMO.
The whole story had died down because of lack of interest. Then Nicola and Brooklyn staged a wedding ceremony three years after their first one, ostentatiously did not invite any of his side of the family, then posted the whole thing on social media. Brooklyn wrote an avowal of his deep love for Nicola which she then posted on her instagram for the world to see.
They are the only ones who need publicity–the Beckhams don’t.
This is my basic take, too. The kids are taunting them for whatever reason, and they’re reacting in the most immature way publicly.
I do know someone who was in an unhealthy family that reacted to her getting married the way the beckhams have seemed to- she had always been super compliant, go along with everything and as soon as she married a guy they didn’t like (because of race), they lost their minds. Nonstop calling and texting, badgering her, loudly decrying that her husband was controlling her and making her be “so different.” Somehow, they all have a decent relationship now, but that’s because she wanted one and was extremely calm about responding to everything. She basically great rocked them until they calmed down and accepted her new husband and life. None of these people are doing that 😂
I’m gonna guess the reason they’re publicly taunting them is bc the Beckhams called Brooklyn a hostage to his American wife in a tabloid after he didn’t go to their anniversary party bc of pre-existing rifts? And then Brooklyn and Nicola said nope and posted pointed wedding renewal pictures on SM, which shockingly they didn’t invite his parents to, likely bc sources close to his folks had called him a hostage. Which then made the Beckhams mad and they brought up the hostage story again? There’s def a back and forth. I’d argue that the side that stops leaking anonymously sourced sh-t about the other side will come out the classiest. And yeah none of these people are doing that yet. But hey, the dress and pictures were pretty.
They are a young married couple. Who gets to dictate what they decide to post or whether they get a do over? Why should their decision to post about their love be indicative of a publicity stunt.? Young people post all types of things. The parents are the ones acting like children. No need to comment to the press. If they had said no comment we are a family we will not be here. Beckhams are not going to be able to control this if they don’t keep quiet.
I think so too. This was all unnecessary and I’m not sure how much the Beckhams are going to the tabloids.
They had a private vow renewal because the first wedding got hijacked, which is perfectly reasonable. They posted pics to their personal social media which everyone does, and no one is forced to look, again perfectly reasonable. They didn’t issue a press release saying “AND NONE FOR VICTORIA BECKHAM NYAH NYAH.”
And in response to *checks notes* their son sharing his happiness on his personal social media, the Beckhams decided to go on the war path and attack and smear their own child in the press.
Every single thing about them screams Narcissist.
I think it was unnecessary to post the pictures on social media, now it’s just a media circus, that benefits no one and was really perceived as a slap in the face to his parents. They could all just quietly move on. Harry wanted reconciliation with his father, the King moved on. Now the Beckham’s need to do the same
The king never moved in since Harry was 12. Are you that cold to your own children and grandchildren?
I would always reconcile with my children, they mean the world to me, Charles has no desire to won’t even speak to him, he has his own little family now and he thinks the world of them
I’m not surprised by this at all. The Beckhams decided a long time ago to play the media game and used their contacts in the British press to attack Nicola. It’s clear that the second wedding was a redo because the Beckhams ruined the first one.
Hard to pick a side here, they all sound like terrible people. But – what kind of parents actively root for their child’s marriage to fail? That is just beyond the pale. So, I guess my sympathies lie slightly more with the younger pair. Beckham family – your son is a grownass adult, he makes his own choices, he chooses his wife (at least for now) and that is the way it should be.
The Beckhams were so obviously abusive parents, I don’t know why this is a surprise to anyone. They exploited him in all kinds of really damaging ways since the time he was a newborn.
Everyone involved in this seems annoying. Victoria, David, Brooklyn, and Nicola. What happens if Nicola and Brooklyn have kids and they somehow go the distance (I have my doubts but we’ll see!)? Are the Beckhams STILL going to accuse Nicola of keeping Brooklyn hostage? They can’t accuse her of being a gold digger, she’s got family money so they’re desperately trying anything to see what sticks.
It’s all around a sad situation and pretty pathetic.
I can’t imagine what having VB as an MIL must be like. David? He just seems to be an amiable doofus who’s taken one too many soccer balls to the head and suffers from WDS (wandering dick syndrome) but Victoria is likely a real monster-in-law, a “she-who-must-be-obeyed” (thanks to the old Rumpole of the Bailey series for reviving that old descriptive).
Most of the coverage makes Brooklyn and Nicola to be the bad guys here. However, someone online had a somewhat different take I agreed with. Let this couple be themselves and give them space. Also they pointed out how despite all their wealth and elite circles they run in, not one of their sons went to college, they don’t seem to encourage them to be educated and earn an independent living. They don’t seem to do much of anything. Correct me if I’m wrong. I don’t understand this and why they seem to want to control their married son so much. What exactly do they want?
Oh my gosh, I hope no one tells my British hubby I’m holding him hostage! Does the threat still stand if I’m Canadian? Lol
Honestly though, if my MIL effed up my wedding day and I felt bad about it 3 years later, I don’t think a vow renewal is a bad thing. They look like they’re having a great time. I’m sure everyone will all get over it someday, as most families do (except the BRF, obviously).