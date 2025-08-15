Nicola Peltz’s friend: Nicola’s ‘not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man’

A few weeks ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz did a vow renewal and they invited a lot of friends and Nicola’s extended family. There wasn’t a lot of chatter about the vow renewal at first, but this week, Nicola and Brooklyn posted photos on their social media from the service. It looked very much like they threw a second wedding, with Nicola even wearing her mother’s old wedding gown. The photos did not go down well with the Beckham family or the British tabloids. There have been multiple stories this week, all about how the Beckhams are absolutely devastated by the photos of the wedding they were not invited to. “Sources” are screaming about how the Beckhams completely blame Nicola for “brainwashing” Brooklyn and turning Brooklyn into her “hostage.” Well, one of Nicola’s friends clapped back on social media:

Nicola Peltz’s close friend fiercely defended the actress amid her rift with husband Brooklyn Beckham’s family. Rebecca Faria, who attended the couple’s vow renewal earlier this month, blasted Beckham’s loved ones in a lengthy Instagram comment, posted Wednesday. “I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away,” she wrote of negative comments regarding Brooklyn’s feud with parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, as well as his siblings — Romeo, Cruz and Harper. “Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams’ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn’t care less about their fame or money!” Faria went on to write. “The moment they couldn’t control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye. I’ve known her for years; she’s genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world. So if you don’t know the REAL story, don’t come here talking crap. And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine. If he walked away, it’s because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in.” Additionally, Faria hit back at a hater, writing: “Calling Nicola controlling is lazy. She’s not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man who is fully capable of making his own choices. He is an adult who’s perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he’s living it.” Brookly, for his part, “liked” a similar comment (via TMZ) speculating that “he made the choice to disinvite his parents” from this month’s vow renewal ceremony.

Faria’s comments are pretty much how I feel about this situation too – Nicola’s father is a billionaire (and a Republican) and Nicola already has connections, access and money. The Beckhams treated Nicola like she was some famewhore interloper, desperate to seize the hallowed Beckham name. When she didn’t act grateful for the association with David and Victoria, they tried to push Brooklyn into leaving her. Now, I’m not saying that Nicola and Brooklyn have handled everything perfectly or that they’re purely innocent victims here – over the years, Nicola has absolutely pushed back, using the American media. She’s leaked, Brooklyn has leaked, and there’s been a lot of gamesmanship in the tabloid back-and-forth. But this is what I agree with most of all: “The moment they couldn’t control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye.”