Hunter Biden on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat: let’s go, I know the law

For months now, more information has come out about Donald Trump’s years-long “friendship” with Jeffrey Epstein. We still don’t know when they met, but they were still “friends” for some time after Epstein’s first arrest in 2006. Epstein was still a member of Mar-a-Lago, and Epstein openly used MAL as a hunting ground for teenage girls throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Journalist/biographer Michael Wolff has spent a lot of time tracing the Trump-Epstein connection, and Wolff has spoken recently about his belief (with some evidence to back it up) that Melania Trump was in Epstein’s social circle before she even met Donald Trump, and that Epstein might have even been part of how Donald and Melania were introduced. Well, in an interview conducted earlier this month, Hunter Biden also spoke about Melania’s connections with Epstein and Epstein’s social circle. Now Melania is threatening to sue Hunter Biden for one billion dollars.
Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden over claims he made in a recent interview. A lawyer for the first lady, Alejandro Brito, sent a letter to Biden demanding a full retraction of an interview he did with Andrew Callaghan that was posted to YouTube on Aug. 5. In the video, Biden repeats a biographer’s claim that Jeffrey Epstein was the one who initially introduced Donald Trump to his third wife.
“These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums,” Brito wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital. “Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.”
Trump, 55, and Brito demanded that Biden, 55, “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump.” If he failed to comply, the letter continued, the first lady planned to sue Biden for $1 billion in order to “recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Brito wrote.
Trump and Brito’s letter gave Biden until Aug. 7 to comply with their demands for not just a retraction of the video, but also an apology for the “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump.” It seems that Biden didn’t give them what they wanted.
In a new video with Callaghan posted on Aug. 14, Biden replies concisely when asked if he plans to apologize to the first lady: “F— that. That’s not gonna happen.” He cites Trump biographer Michael Wolff as well as other reports dating “back to 2019,” which have made the same claim about Epstein and the Trumps.
“I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a distraction because it’s not about who introduced whom to whom. I don’t know how that, in any way, rises to the level of defamation to begin with,” Biden said. “But the fact of the matter is that this is about hundreds, if not thousands, of minors, children, who were raped by Jeffrey Epstein. I don’t believe in guilt by association alone, but the connections have become so glaringly obvious that I think they’re trying to use other things to distract.”
“I also think they’re bullies,” Biden added of the Trumps and their legal team, “and they think that a billion dollars is going to scare me. The fact of the matter is that… if they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time that they met, I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it.”
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why Hunter Biden is my latest crush. Previously, I’d always been sort of sour on Hunter, but that interview he gave last month really changed my perspective. He’s intelligent, well-spoken, and unafraid to call out the backstabbers and fascists who enabled our current hellscape. I appreciate his refusal to backtrack or equivocate. He’s like, let’s go, baby, I know the law.
Hunter Biden responds to Melania Trump's billion dollar lawsuit threat: "If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffery Epstein, if the president & the first lady want to do that… I'm more than happy to provide them the… pic.twitter.com/z9zpC8L3ab
— Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) August 14, 2025
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
The fact that Hunter went through one of THE WORST traumas & loss you can go through…used ALL the wrong methods & choices to deal with that loss and STILL survives the DAILY battle to NOT succumb to those demons while being VICIOUSLY & INHUMANELY attacked & lied on for YEARS by the fascist Republican Party…ALL THE WHILE showcasing you are JOE BIDEN’S 🤬 SON & THE FRUIT DIDN’T FALL FAR FROM THAT GLORIOUS 🌳….
Is the STUFF of LEGENDS! ✨️
Hunter went to Georgetown University & graduated from Yale Law School…BRING IT BITCHES🤬
Here’s the thing though, does it really matter if you know the law? I thought I did, too, but then the supreme court started doing whatever TF they want, and so I would not be so bold. I’m scared to death of the next few years
Based on what Hunter stated about DISCOVERY…he’s not CARING about APPEASING a Kangaroo Court….and Hunter more than ANYONE knows the DEPTHS of DEPRAVITY he’s dealing with…so he might as well be BOLD AF😡 As for fear…I have watched THIS inevitable happen since 1985…the fact that I NO LONGER HAVE TO WORRY about what is GOING to happen because 🇺🇸 has ALWAYS been addicted to racism & sexism…which will be our downfall…has bought me a PERVERSE measure of comfort…and since 2016 & the Pandemic? I…WE…have lost so much…😭
All of this. It’s not about the court. It’s about discovery and he knows they’ll fold because they won’t want that to come out in discovery.
I want to know how Melania can claim to have suffered financial loss of a billion dollars in two weeks based on Hunter’s statement. It’s not as if she lost a job or people refused to hire her because Hunter said something in an interview two weeks ago.
We would finally get to see some tax returns through discovery
Exactly. Discovery can kill even if you lose the case. LOL. He’s warning Melania and her lawyers have fun with that.
“Don’t threaten me with a good time.”
Hunter Biden
Brita (not the water filter) apparently doesn’t know that the plural of “medium” is “media”.
Well, he’s a trump lawyer, they’re down to the bottom of the barrel as they are notorious for not paying their bills.
While let’s not canonize Hunter, I love this dgaf attitude about this. He’s got nothing to lose, even if the Orange Menace and/or his wife opt to sue (and with the way the judiciary has MAGA’tized they’d probably win) Hunter has no money at this point AND there be depositions and court records (even if they are blocked from release, you know here will be leaks…lots and lots of leaks) and all that. It’s easy to forget Hunter is actually a smart and well educated man under all that mess.
I read a Twitter thread that his daughter (from first marriage that ended when his brother died) wrote and came away with a new perspective on him. It sounded like he was a great dad and husband, and paid off Beau’s student loans for him because they were so close and he wanted to help. When the brother who was his best friend and the one he woke up in the hospital next to after traumatic brain injury and went through the loss of his mother and sister with, when he died, he just fell apart completely.
One of the top predictive factors on if someone is going to have a drug problem is childhood trauma, and one of the top factors for homelessness is head injuries. He’s a complete mess and I wouldn’t date him, but it’s a miracle he’s sober, money and power don’t protect from addiction.
I feel like the fact that we can’t canonize him just gives him more leeway to go as far as he wants
Notice she didn’t sue the biographer, Michael Wolff. Apparently, either she or Trump threatened that once and he laughed and said See you in court. That was the end of that. This is all about trying to make this “accusation” some Hunter Biden/Democrat attempt to slime the First Lady, instead of information that came from a longtime biographer of Trump, who did his research and has good sources.
The trial will never happen. It would mean that Wolff would get put on the stand. Also, Hunter brought up that Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, Trump’s favorite reporter (her mother did work for him), reported on the same rumor during Trump’s first term. So she’s on the stand as well.
Didn’t Melania also threaten to sue the former aide who wrote a book about her and again, when the aide didn’t back down and the risk of depositions nothing was ever heard of again re the lawsuit.
And I hope Melania’s attorneys aren’t expecting to get paid…or does the DOJ, aka Trump’s personal attorneys these days, also represent her at we, the taxpayers, expense?
Wolff interviewed Epstein and has tapes of the interview
And Trump is on the stand and Melania is on the stand AND their tax returns to show how she suffered a financial loss of a billion dollars
Yeah, that’s what I want to see. Also–she’s currently the First Lady of the US. What kind of income, exactly, was she expecting to earn right now? Would we also want to compare that to previous First Ladies and how far back do we want to go?
Joe and Hunter Biden’s Biden and Robinette ancestors are buried in Baltimore, in the same cemetery as a couple of generations of my family. When I go and visit — I like romping around cemeteries and looking at stuff — I will sometimes stop at the Biden graves and tell them about Joe and Hunter. When next I go, I’ll make a point to say, “Hunter has zero effs to give! Give ’em hell, Hunter!”
🙂. I like this. And I like cemeteries, too! During my one visit to Baltimore I made my way over to the churchyard that had Poe’s grave, couldn’t miss that!
Good for Hunter for saying “Bring it on!” If they want to go the legal process and put all the information out in court, bring it on. I hope he is able to stick to his guns.
He won’t need to. The trumps are known for threatening lawsuits & then TACO-ing.
Epstein widely communicated he introduced Malaria to Frump. The Times ran a story saying this in 2019. Where was she then.
It’s unfortunate that he was so publicly out of control with his addiction struggles because they’ll constantly use it against him. But this is the burden he has brought on himself — that being said Hunter Biden is incredibly astute, intelligent man with the looks to go with it.
I love what he has to say about that trash ass tacky ass, grifting ass racist ass family. Melania is racist who slept her way to citizenship, so she can go all the way to hell. Be Best bitch.
That was the stupudiest thing melania could have done. Not only did she bring attention to some random remark Biden made that few people Im sure were aware of, she fanned the flames of the Epstein debacle. Now everybody is aware of it and Biden’s response and are waiting for the next shoe to drop. There are no grounds for a lawsuit. And melania will have to quietly drop the issue. And its not surprising that it was her nit-wit husband who coaxed her into doing it. I gave her more credit that she deserves.
You know…Joe Biden gave a MASTER class in how to love & support your child while they’re destroying themselves… that class had NOTHING to do with 💰 but with character…resilience and consistency…and most of all…❤️
Society needs to see that…
Hunter has shown that even if you’re born to privilege you can fall down to the depths of hell and to get out & stay out…you better develop a STRONG AF character…
Society needs to see that…because not everyone is looking & judging & mocking…there are those who are listening…learning…emulating
They threaten garbage lawsuits all the time. It’s not going to go anywhere because they’d have to prove him wrong. And he isn’t wrong.
As he points out, she would be deposed. Not gonna happen.
He could have Trump deposed too and since she stupidly is claiming financial loss, he can request their tax returns
The only difference is now, at least ones related to the Orange Menace, do get some traction since he uses the DOJ as his personal law firm and doesn’t have to actually pay his attorneys.
These interviews have changed my perspective on Hunter entirely as well. It’s not that I agree with his every utterance but he argues forcefully and provides the evidence to back up his assertions. In other words, a good lawyer. Now if he would only get a podcast. That would really help me get through this hellscape.
This is a great idea! I would definitely listen to his podcast!
He could counter-sue for $1B. The discovery would be so fun for the rest of us. Another public services from the Bidens.
I think in discovery we would find out how Melania got her Epstein visa. (Yes I know it’s not that but for her it was)
Hunter Biden ran out of fucks to give a long time ago.
Let’s remember that Hunter lost his mother, his baby sister, was critically injured himself and the ultimately his older brother. Any one of these things can bring someone to his knees and he’s still here.
Many, many of us have family who struggle with addiction. It just doesn’t play out in the public or get weaponized by political enemies.
Carry on dude.
Someone needs to explain to Melania about the “Streisand Effect”.
I don’t think this is a game of chicken that Tangerine Tyrant wants to play…..
I want him to do a big press conference that doesn’t use any names and is just fluff but behind him is a big screen with rotating photos of her with Epstein.
The best part of the interview is when they ask him if he’s paying, and Hunter said, “F*ck that, its not going to happen.” LOL! I love it! How in the heck is she going to sue him about what was written in a book. Yesterday, I saw all of the MAGA’s saying “take all of the Bidens’ money”. Only they would think that this is possible. SMDH!
Almost 20 years ago, Donald Trump sued journalist Timothy O’Brien, for libel, over O’Brien’s book Trump Nation. In the book, O’Brien described Trump’s claim of wealth as greatly exaggerated. O’Brien placed Trump’s worth at no more than $150 to $200 million and not several billion. O’Brien also said that the money was mostly inherited and not made/earned by Trump. Trump “saw red” and being the azzhat that he is, sued. Of course, there was discovery. O’Brien brought his receipts while Trump brought his stupidity. Trump’s deposition was a hot mess and the laughable documents he produced were heavily redacted. The case was eventually dismissed. My advice to Melania, slink away, now. You won’t win. Hunter is chomping at the bit to open this can of worms. And like O’Brien before him, Hunter will bring the receipts.
On a purely superficial note – he sounds just like his father, same tone and speech patterns. I can also see the physical resemblance as well.
Go get her Hunter – this is an empty threat just like all the rest and she will try and settle to get some cash out of him.
It’s disconcerting to find out that I apparently would’ve found young Joe a fox 😂. I wish him well and hope he gets to speak out on bigger platforms when he wants.
Well, Young Joe was kind of a fox.
Hunter Biden gonna save the free world
Hey, Melania and lawyer – to quote Shakespeare, “Methinks thou dost protest too much”.
Hunter is wearing an Iron Front hat in the interview above .. the Iron Front was an anti-fascist group in the Weimar Republic that consisted of trade unionists and democratic socialists.
And yes, his dad showed his true character in loving his son through his battles with addiction. I’m happy for them both that Hunter now seems to be healthy and happily fighting in the resistance.
I stand by Hunter. That other family who will not be named is always threatening people with a lawsuit and then turns around and makes a mockery of the court system. Have a seat for a deposition lady. This the same lady they claimed was college educated and spoke 5 languages but then deleted that information from her biography. Of course she was one of Epstein’s girls.
Take that bitch down Hunter!