Hunter Biden on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat: let’s go, I know the law

For months now, more information has come out about Donald Trump’s years-long “friendship” with Jeffrey Epstein. We still don’t know when they met, but they were still “friends” for some time after Epstein’s first arrest in 2006. Epstein was still a member of Mar-a-Lago, and Epstein openly used MAL as a hunting ground for teenage girls throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Journalist/biographer Michael Wolff has spent a lot of time tracing the Trump-Epstein connection, and Wolff has spoken recently about his belief (with some evidence to back it up) that Melania Trump was in Epstein’s social circle before she even met Donald Trump, and that Epstein might have even been part of how Donald and Melania were introduced. Well, in an interview conducted earlier this month, Hunter Biden also spoke about Melania’s connections with Epstein and Epstein’s social circle. Now Melania is threatening to sue Hunter Biden for one billion dollars.

Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden over claims he made in a recent interview. A lawyer for the first lady, Alejandro Brito, sent a letter to Biden demanding a full retraction of an interview he did with Andrew Callaghan that was posted to YouTube on Aug. 5. In the video, Biden repeats a biographer’s claim that Jeffrey Epstein was the one who initially introduced Donald Trump to his third wife.

“These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums,” Brito wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital. “Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.”

Trump, 55, and Brito demanded that Biden, 55, “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump.” If he failed to comply, the letter continued, the first lady planned to sue Biden for $1 billion in order to “recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Brito wrote.

Trump and Brito’s letter gave Biden until Aug. 7 to comply with their demands for not just a retraction of the video, but also an apology for the “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump.” It seems that Biden didn’t give them what they wanted.

In a new video with Callaghan posted on Aug. 14, Biden replies concisely when asked if he plans to apologize to the first lady: “F— that. That’s not gonna happen.” He cites Trump biographer Michael Wolff as well as other reports dating “back to 2019,” which have made the same claim about Epstein and the Trumps.

“I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a distraction because it’s not about who introduced whom to whom. I don’t know how that, in any way, rises to the level of defamation to begin with,” Biden said. “But the fact of the matter is that this is about hundreds, if not thousands, of minors, children, who were raped by Jeffrey Epstein. I don’t believe in guilt by association alone, but the connections have become so glaringly obvious that I think they’re trying to use other things to distract.”

“I also think they’re bullies,” Biden added of the Trumps and their legal team, “and they think that a billion dollars is going to scare me. The fact of the matter is that… if they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time that they met, I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it.”