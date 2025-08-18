“Anna Faris & Regina Hall will star in a new ‘Scary Movie’!!” links

This news pleased me more than I should say: they’re bringing back the Scary Movie franchise, and Anna Faris & Regina Hall are coming back too. [Pajiba]
Parker Posey looks “off” here. Her eyebrows, right? [RCFA]
Rest in peace, Terence Stamp. [Hollywood Life]
Dianna Agron can still feel her late Glee costars. [Socialite Life]
Marc Maron loves mocking right-wing pod bros. [LaineyGossip]
Alan Cumming looks great here. [Go Fug Yourself]
Margaret Qualley dgaf about Taylor Swift’s new album. [OMG Blog]
Conan O’Brien talks about Stephen Colbert’s future. [Just Jared]
Howard Stern will reveal his future during Virgo Szn. [Seriously OMG]
Club Chalamet wrote a manifesto about Timothee Chalamet’s Oscar chances. [Jezebel]
MAGA voter ranted about getting exactly what he voted for. [Buzzfeed]
“I prefer fascism to feeling intimidated by women.” We know.
I just watched Regina jn Girls Trip Saturday!!I am excited for this!!