“Anna Faris & Regina Hall will star in a new ‘Scary Movie’!!” links
  • August 18, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This news pleased me more than I should say: they’re bringing back the Scary Movie franchise, and Anna Faris & Regina Hall are coming back too. [Pajiba]
Parker Posey looks “off” here. Her eyebrows, right? [RCFA]
Rest in peace, Terence Stamp. [Hollywood Life]
Dianna Agron can still feel her late Glee costars. [Socialite Life]
Marc Maron loves mocking right-wing pod bros. [LaineyGossip]
Alan Cumming looks great here. [Go Fug Yourself]
Margaret Qualley dgaf about Taylor Swift’s new album. [OMG Blog]
Conan O’Brien talks about Stephen Colbert’s future. [Just Jared]
Howard Stern will reveal his future during Virgo Szn. [Seriously OMG]
Club Chalamet wrote a manifesto about Timothee Chalamet’s Oscar chances. [Jezebel]
MAGA voter ranted about getting exactly what he voted for. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Anna Faris & Regina Hall will star in a new ‘Scary Movie’!!” links”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    August 18, 2025 at 4:24 pm

    “I prefer fascism to feeling intimidated by women.” We know.

    Reply
  2. Kiki says:
    August 18, 2025 at 5:23 pm

    I just watched Regina jn Girls Trip Saturday!!I am excited for this!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment