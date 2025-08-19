Prince William sees Meghan as ‘being very damaging to the royal family’

The Duchess of Sussex has not spoken one word about her husband’s family since 2022. She is beyond done with them, and for the past three years or so, she has actively avoided all of them and referencing them completely. Yet her husband’s family remains obsessed with her and obsessed with blaming her for everything that’s happened. According to Ingrid C-Word, Prince William would probably talk to Prince Harry, if only Harry weren’t married to Meghan. Poor Peggy, he’s been trying to convince Harry to divorce his beautiful wife for YEARS now.

Meghan Markle is said to be a major factor in the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry. The claim was made by Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of “My Mother and I.” Seward, who has been writing about the royal family for over 20 years, claimed to Fox News Digital that William, heir to the British throne, is aware of how supporters of the monarchy in the U.K. feel about the Duchess of Sussex. Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

“The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan,” Seward claimed to Fox News Digital. “She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family. And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don’t like that Meghan [reportedly] dissed her husband’s family and dissed her own family.”

“It’s just extraordinary to think that her children have not met their grandfather,” Seward shared, referring to former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle. “I think people in the States find that extremely odd, and [we] find it very odd here. And I think that’s a real black mark against Meghan’s character. I think she hasn’t been able to embrace… her own family, however much she feels about them. I mean, Harry’s never even met her father, which is extraordinary.”

“There are a lot of difficult emotions [to] get over there,” Seward added.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich also told Fox News Digital that many in the U.K. have “an unfavorable” view of the Duchess, 44.

“Persistent lack of trust is the main reason why senior royals remain reluctant to engage in reconciliation efforts,” she claimed. “Their concerns are well-founded, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects… [Meghan]… has no sense of duty towards the British public nor the institution.”

Seward pointed out to Fox News Digital that William has “taken a firm stance” in keeping his distance amid the couple’s tell-alls in recent years. However, Harry has made it clear that his brother was “unpleasant” to Meghan, she argued.

“Harry thinks that William insulted Meghan,” said Seward. “I think when you have that kind of animosity, it’s really hard to [get around it]. I just don’t see any kind of reparation. I just don’t see it at this moment.”