Prince William sees Meghan as ‘being very damaging to the royal family’

The Duchess of Sussex has not spoken one word about her husband’s family since 2022. She is beyond done with them, and for the past three years or so, she has actively avoided all of them and referencing them completely. Yet her husband’s family remains obsessed with her and obsessed with blaming her for everything that’s happened. According to Ingrid C-Word, Prince William would probably talk to Prince Harry, if only Harry weren’t married to Meghan. Poor Peggy, he’s been trying to convince Harry to divorce his beautiful wife for YEARS now.
Meghan Markle is said to be a major factor in the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry. The claim was made by Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of “My Mother and I.” Seward, who has been writing about the royal family for over 20 years, claimed to Fox News Digital that William, heir to the British throne, is aware of how supporters of the monarchy in the U.K. feel about the Duchess of Sussex. Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.
“The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan,” Seward claimed to Fox News Digital. “She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family. And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don’t like that Meghan [reportedly] dissed her husband’s family and dissed her own family.”
“It’s just extraordinary to think that her children have not met their grandfather,” Seward shared, referring to former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle. “I think people in the States find that extremely odd, and [we] find it very odd here. And I think that’s a real black mark against Meghan’s character. I think she hasn’t been able to embrace… her own family, however much she feels about them. I mean, Harry’s never even met her father, which is extraordinary.”
“There are a lot of difficult emotions [to] get over there,” Seward added.
British royal expert Hilary Fordwich also told Fox News Digital that many in the U.K. have “an unfavorable” view of the Duchess, 44.
“Persistent lack of trust is the main reason why senior royals remain reluctant to engage in reconciliation efforts,” she claimed. “Their concerns are well-founded, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects… [Meghan]… has no sense of duty towards the British public nor the institution.”
Seward pointed out to Fox News Digital that William has “taken a firm stance” in keeping his distance amid the couple’s tell-alls in recent years. However, Harry has made it clear that his brother was “unpleasant” to Meghan, she argued.
“Harry thinks that William insulted Meghan,” said Seward. “I think when you have that kind of animosity, it’s really hard to [get around it]. I just don’t see any kind of reparation. I just don’t see it at this moment.”
[From Fox News]
Americans honestly don’t give a sh-t that Meghan has cut out her toxic family members. The overwhelming majority of Americans have either cut out their own toxic family members or they know someone who has. Americans also see that Meghan still has relationships with other family members, notably her mom. The fact that they’re still bitching about “why doesn’t Meghan speak to her dogsh-t father” speaks volumes about how compromised Thomas Markle always was, and how thoroughly he sold out his daughter to these braying hyenas. As for William refusing to reconcile with Harry because of Meghan… lmao. What a tell. How much of the past seven years of royal drama has been a long-winded tantrum by William because he can’t order his brother to abandon his wife and children?
Meg lives 24/7 in Pegs hate filled head. He will never get his scapegoat back but because he doesn’t learn he will keep beating this dead horse.
He’ll need a new mansion every year to address his unhappiness 😂
I love to see Peg’s new, healthy “doesn’t think about the Sussexes anymore” policy in action.
How’s that working out for you, dickhead?
This is a lot of damage control happening over the Lazies summer of PR Hell as they continue to be absent. They have the trifecta so far: UAE freebie yacht, the VJ80 MIA and the emotional support mansion.
😂
Poor Sewer, the tired line of “Look there, it’s Meghan the she-devil’s fault!”
ain’t working:
“ The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan,” Seward claimed to Fox News Digital. “
The massive flea is the HEIR refuses to work while he remains taxpayer funded. Those yacht freebies and Uber chopper rides and the many forever homes he has aren’t free. TNSTAAFL.
FIFY.
“And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same. “
The As Ever numbers don’t lie Sewer. Try that for your next book of lies.
I know it’s not going to happen but I wish Meghan and Harry would file a lawsuit against Ingrid. And Ingrid feeling ” a lot of people” trash Meghan shows how “out of it” she is.
One day she’ll come out with something so libellous that they’ll come after her with a ton of bricks. It’s a waiting game of prolonged evidence of bullying and harassment.
Haven’t heard much from Tom Bower since the clap back so I wonder if he’s been suitably chastised.
Please, a lawsuit would only encourage this woman and she’d act like she was Joan of Arc or something in the face of any negative attention from the Sussexes. Paying her dust is the best way for them.
She’d LOVE to be sued! They all would. They want discovery. You can’t sue in the UK for this stuff. Harry and Meghan aren’t stupid that’s for sure.
So out of it that German tabloid TV called her a “close friend and confidant” of Princess Anne, when they interviewed her for Anne’s birthday. Wonder if Anne knows that Ingrid his her bestie
William needs to just stop talking. He’s pathetic.
I have to say, as someone who grew up in an African country that is a member of the commonwealth of Nations. Who spent all 7 years of primary school having some role in commonwealth day celebrations, I really dislike Britain and her people.
Their treatment of Meghan, has made even the British accent grating and violent.
I don’t think British journalists, monarchist, etc., understand the damage that has been done to their country by this.
Our last president skipped the queen’s funeral.
The last funeral I went to, in the rural areas, people were talking g about how racism is the reason for Meghan’s abuse.
So, Brits must know that ordinary Batswana, have lost respect for your royal family.
And personally, I want Botswana to leave the commonwealth.
You could, presumably, gang up and kick the UK out of the Commonwealth.
Every once in a while, someone writes a comment that feels like it could have been written by me because it perfect aligns with my thoughts. It’s remarkable to me but your comment just echoes how I’ve come to feel about the British royal family and the BM’s harassment and how their actions have tainted my feelings about their country right down to rushing to change the TV channel whenever someone speaking with a British accent appears onscreen — and I’m not even from a Commonwealth country. Thanks for expressing it so well.
So Sewer has spent the last seven years trashing Meghan in the British media, and now she claims much of the British public–the royalists at least–hate Meghan. Thanks for the vicious circle, Ingrid.
Also, miss me with the lies about how Meghan was the only one dissing the royal family. Harry told his truth in his book, and Harry participated in Oprah just as much as Meghan did. What a racist, misogynist claim.
In the Queen and Di, Seward slammed Diana for not turning a blind eye to her husband’s affair. She praised the Queen’s marriage to Philip. She turned on Diana after she fell out of favor but Diana on the cover helped sell issues of her Majesty Magazine. Ingrid never changes.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but hasn’t every living member of the “royals” over the age of 18 either had uncomplimentary (at best) things to say about their precious family at some point? Or if not, done something that doesn’t reflect well on the family?
And let’s not even get into the long long list of behavior ranging from the merely embarrassing to the outright criminal that’s infested the various British royals all the way back to Alfred the Great in the late 9th century.
Rats like Inthe Sewer are so pathetic. Racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, stupidly arrogant, and just plain bad show.
But it’s not damaging to the royal family for the heir to the throne to skip events like VJ Day. Right.
Yeah my first thought at reading that headline was ummm….actually it’s William who is very damaging to the monarchy.
Let’s get one thing straight. If Harry wanted to meet Toxic Tom, he would have met Toxic Tom. The way they strip Harry of all agency to continue his supposed role of the dumb spare taken hostage by the evil black woman continues to be sickening. And Harry doesn’t just “think” William insulted Meghan, it’s obvious to all that William and Kate have tried their utmost worst to destroy Meghan for no other reason than she’s Meghan (and frankly a better person and public servant than both of them)
The insistence on how “extraordinary” it is that Harry hasn’t met Thomas Markle shows that Ingrid Seward is guilty of extremely lazy journalism here, given that the court filings from 2020 related to Meghan’s Mail lawsuit explicitly state how hard both Harry and Meghan worked to try to contact Thomas Markle who never responded. They include voicemails where Harry asked Thomas to respond and pick up the phone who presumably never did.
Well for one thing, he did not return calls, he ignored that they sent him an airline ticket for him to go to the wedding. And Ingrid apparently t hnks it “OK” for Tom to collect money from media (he admitted this!) to slam his daughter. He even had the nerve to “demand” pictures of Archie and Lili which if he got hold of them imo would end up on cover of tabs.
I’ll never forget in the Netflix series after trying to get in contact with him repeatedly before the wedding, he finally wrote her a text that sounded nothing like him and called her Meghan. She said it was chilling bc her dad had never ever called her Meghan, always Meg. They knew it wasn’t her dad on the phone. So yes please what were they supposed to do at that point. They offered to send tix for him, everything.
It seems likely that from the beginning Mr. Markle was targeted & bribed by the Rota Rats to stay away. And he was vulnerable enough, poor enough, sick enough to cave in to the harassment by the toxic tabloids.
If Tom Markle had been a decent parent he would never ever have sold out his daughter.
Skin colour or good work ethic, which is worse to WanK.
So William would like his niece and nephew to come from a broken home. Charming!
The keens ignored those children. Their antipathy towards them would be obvious to those children if they had the misfortune of moving back to the UK.
Kate did not allow any of her children to go near Archie when he was held by Meghan in that polo field. Louis wanted to but keen kept him away. Why would Harry and Meghan go back to that dysfunction with their children?
Anything to distract from the fact he isn’t working, “downsizing” to an 8 bedroom home, and that they have evicted 2 families. I knew this was coming.
Anytime he gets any bad press the go to is to blame Meghan for his fractured relationship with his brother.
William’s issue with Meghan is jealousy and because she has Harry’s whole heart. Harry found in Meghan someone who would listen to him, understand him and respect him. In Spare, he stated how early on in their relationship he felt like Meghan understood him and he could talk to her about anything. If Meghan is the reason he will not apologize to his brother then it will never happen, because Harry is committed to his wife and children.
She is damaging to the monarchy, but not in the way William thinks. She’s damaging to the monarchy because simply by existing with PH she’s exposed to everyone how corrupt, racist and selfish the family truly are.
Yes, when you pull back the curtain to expose malevolence and corruption to the world, it is damaging to that malevolence and corruption. DUH.
Yes, it is true that before Meghan came along & exposed the blatant & utter misogynoir of the whole royal family, they weren’t even on my radar. Just part of the dull establishment of UK. Coming from the Commonwealth, my view of the RF was one of indifference, part of the furniture. But the last 6 years of Meghan-bashing, when it became clear that Meghan’s intelligence & charisma would put the rest of the family to shame in comparison, has turned me (& millions worldwide, I no doubt) against the whole institution. Whichever Commonwealth countries still have the King as Head of State, are scrambling to get rid of them ASAP!
This. I am embarrassed that I used to proclaim myself an anglophile, deeply ashamed. That curtain has most definitely been drawn back, and there is no undoing it.
Ingrid has no clue about Tom Markle or is totally tone deaf. He obviously has no interest in seeing those children. He alienated his daughter and son in law by running to the media. And he ignored the invite to the wedding. Ingrid not “understanding” why Tom does not see the grandchildren, says something about her. What exactly is there for Ingrid to “understand.” Tom sees little or nothing of the older grandchildren. From what I read. Harry knows his brother insulted Meghan. He was there. Ingrid was not. Ingrid should have retired before she wrote the Diana bashing books where she blamed Diana for Charles’ affair. Why does Ingrid believe Harry wants to be anywhere near William?
In Ingrid Seaward’s book, “she blamed Diana for Charles’ affair.” VERY interesting, given her husband (now dead) was revealed to be a serial adulterer after his death!
Pegs sees Meghan as toxic to the Royal Family in three ways:
1) Meghan is biracial and has birthed two children into the Line of Succession.
2) Ever since meeting her, Harry can no longer be controlled.
3) Meghan is biracial and has birthed two children into the Line of Succession.
The racism against Meghan in the gutter press became far more noticeable after she announced her first pregnancy.
And Meghan is better than him and his wife combined in every way that counts.
I’m confused. Why isn’t not attending Royal events and avoiding important milestones for the country by the Wales not damaging to the royal family? This “family” is a big mess.
Because Kate is white and William is the future King and can do no wrong. He will control who is on the royal rota.
“He will control who is on the royal rota.” Well, sounds like Tom Sykes has jumped ship!!!
Willi does not need anybody else to help him damaging the British Monarchy. Willi is very able to damage the Monarchy himself as people can see from the shenanigans of the last few months with four five holidays in the same number of months, a holiday on a multi-million yacht, MIA at VJ remembrance event.
I also believe that Americans do not need Ingrid Seward to tell them how to feel, especially about Meghan or any other US citizen.
No Ingrid the Fly in the Ointment is Prince William. Leave Meghan alone.
“She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family. And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same.“
— LOL People in America could not give a hoot less for British royal family.
Ingrid follows deranger tactics, propaganda phrases that says “a large number” of people “dislike Meghan” and some believe it. Ingrid does not speak for America.
1% of US citizens are a large number of people.
In Ingrid Seaward’s book, “she blamed Diana for Charles’ affair.” VERY interesting, given her husband (now dead) was revealed to be a serial adulterer after his death! She’s likely bitter & twisted, and apart from being racist, can’t bear that H&M are successful & living happily in California!
She speaks for America now. 😏
“I think…” is 1) bad journalism; 2) redundant; 3) an admission she has no facts and is projecting. 🤮
Doesn’t Ingrid remember how the then Prince Charles authorized a biography where he trashed his parents?
They can say what they want about Meghan but it was Harry who exposed them for being racist liars. Meghan won’t bow down to their press and they can’t handle it. Moving to American has really upset them. They can’t control them or intefer in their lives. No access to them, their children or their inner circle of friends. Meghan doesn’t seek their approval or want to have them in her confidence hence the meltdown from these royalists. She hasn’t spoken to them in years and I believe she doesn’t care to. Sure she supports Harry for trying to reconcile with his father but to the rest of them they can go to hell. I firmly believe she doesn’t care for them and see them all as vipers. As for her loser family they made their beds and they can go lie in it and leave her the hell alone. The only one she seemed to be close to and care about was her father and he sold her out for money. The other two she wasn’t and they are a bunch of leeches and liars. She doesn’t want anything to do with them and probably never has, As Americans we get toxic family members and stay far away to preserve our sanity and peace. I am glad she is strong enough to say no to the royal family and her own family. I respect her for keeping peace in her and her family lives. Those people constantly complaining to the press are nothing but a bunch of drama queens.
I don’t count Meghan’s “family” as family at all. They’re her father’s other children to her. Her father is lost, and Scam & Jr. don’t count as family at all. Every one of them is trash.
Meghan is her mother’s (Doria) daughter & is very close to her. As are her children & Harry. Doria is inclined to stay in the background, but I have no doubt she is very much part of her grandchildren’s lives.
Okay number 1, it’s Ingrid Seward so huge grain salt taken with anything that woman has to say after she was ousted publicly as a liar and number 2, if she’s so “damaging” why does W and his wife and his aides keep copying her? Exhibit a: writing forewords to those books (can’t even remember the name of it tbh) after Meghan released Together. Exhibit B), the “impact days” they began to implement based on the Sussexes framework of service, which btw they’ve done nothing about since and Exhibit C, which is the REAL “flea in the ointment”: KATE COPYING MEGHAN which is where this phrase really implies in my option (since were all “royal experts” – I’m an expert in common sense btw) because you had the ointment that would’ve fixed your dated, crusty institution and the way you view royal work (Meghan), and your creepy attempts of IMAGE LAUNDERING and PSYCHOLOGICAL INTIMIDATION which does no favours for you is the “flea”
I’m pretty sure there snore exhibit’s of KP copying the montecito court but I can’t think of them
These royal hanger ons will continue making money out of rehashing the same old stale drama until they die off. I swear I’m sick of those people who made a career out of just selling books and gossip based on practically nothing.
I agree totally with Kaiser that they keep BEGGING her to reconnect with her father because he’s compromised and has likely made all sorts of promises of details of any calls, letters or meetings he could get from Meghan. I heard one of the most vile Meghan trolls Samara gill say on that Sun show that she speaks to Thomas and so do many of these rota reporters. If there had been any single piece of contact with that man we’d know it. It’s terrible that they’re using that old man but then he’s not that great either.
I’m sure when he dies they will have all sorts of stories and books to write about him. They probably know all about what he’s doing out there in Thailand with those young women too. Imagine how they’d use that against Meghan if she had anything to do with him now 🙄
He’s not “that great either?” He is cockroach dung, nothing more.
“ I’m sick of those people who made a career out of just selling books and gossip based on practically nothing.”
Going by their increasingly calamitous book sales, you ain’t the only one. 😈😉
The interesting thing about this is Seward and co. had no problem with Toxic Tom giving interviews but Harry and Meghan should not have spoken about experience in the Royal Family. Meghan has moved on but the British press and the Royal Family have not.
👍
It’s odd that Ingrid, who trashed William’s and Harry’s mother is apparently “acceptable” for William to speak for him. ANd now she badmouths Meghan the same way she bashed Diana.
A thought just occurred to me. I think Pegs is mad that Harry outdid him yet again and he is jealous of him choosing the better life partner than he managed to do. And on top of that, she was by his side as he emancipated himself from his bullying family and he has his happily ever after.
It just won’t do. How dare Harry be happier than William could ever hope to be despite having the keys to every damn castle in the kingdom?!
Because that’s not what he really wants. What he wants he can never have and it’s eating him up with jealousy.
The hypocrisy and double standards towards the Sussexes know no bounds. In one paragraph the belief that any conversation with Meghan might be made public is a well founded reason for the family to keep their distance (even though she hasn’t mentioned them in years). In the next, Meghan is a horrible person for keeping her distance from her father even though he’s been talking to press since the engagement.
I also love the hypocrisy of “Meghan is terrible for going no-contact with her father” meanwhile Charles hasn’t taken Harry’s calls in years and William tells the press that Harry is dead to him
About the only thing Seward is less of an expert on than the inner thoughts of the Windsors is the inner thoughts of Americans, lol. Particularly now, with MAGA, soooo many people have the experience of cutting ties with toxic family members. It’s something a lot of Americans can relate to.
William and Harry are estranged brothers. This is the only story around which all the other stories revolve. For the UK press it’s a cottage industry. For everyone else, especially Americans, it’s a mild distraction from more serious concerns.
There’s a scene in the Harry and Meghan documentary where they’re talking about some Jason Knauff issue and Meghan throws up her hands and walks out the room saying” It’s your brother, I’m not gonna say anything”. She thinks William is an assh*le . He knows it too. He’s just as jealous of her as he is of Harry.
Total projection. Chuck, Will, Kate and Old Leatherguts have damaged the monarchy, not Meghan. Meghan made it sparkle the whole time she was there. The remaining royals are downright dismal … and useless. You especially, William.
If this is true, to Meghan: “Girl, you in danger!”
It really kills William that Harry has the more beautiful, accomplished and smarter wife. For it to be someone William had been a fan of and probably liked has to be salt on the wound too.
I don’t expect them to ever stop talking about Meghan because I’ve witness how they’ve never stopped talking about Diana and how Betty is talking more from the grave then she ever did in life. I just wonder about their stamina and creativity. Meghan was a tax funded royal for 18 months over 5 years ago. How long can they link Meghan to people she has no connection to and doesn’t mention? How many twists of logic will be needed to continue to pretend 10years from now the lives of the Sussexes and Wales are in anyway similar or connected??
It seems that Meghan has been getting a greater quantity of vicious treatment this month. I feel battered just noticing the headlines. Hope Meghan is sticking to not looking at or reading all this trash. I feel sorry for the person who is probably assigned to keep an eye on it though.
I think William’s doing a fine job of tarnishing the reputation of his own family. He barely tolerates his wife, does minimal work, and tries to pass off moving into a bigger mansion as “downsizing.” He has disrespected his sister-in-law, gotten into blows with Harry over Meghan, and openly disrespects his own father.
William is a forty something year old man who will someday be king and he is so infantile that you would think these people would be embarrassed to write articles like this. Meghan hasn’t spoken about him or anyone else in that family for three years. She won a copyright case against the Fail for illegally copyrighting excerpts of her letter to her father despite the help of William and his main man JK, so they can stop crying about an interview that happened three years ago and a documentary that happened two and a half years ago. A court case that she had to fight because of the lies leaked about her by William and his people at KP. A court case that contributed to her losing an unborn child during that ordeal. The only reason we hear about William and his feelings about Meghan or Harry is because of his constant leaking to the media about Harry and her even though she’s remained silent about them for three years. The inly people damaging the Royal family are the left behinds who continue to use Harry and Meghan to hide from the public and taxpayers their failures as royals. The media doing the royals bidding is what is destroying the royal family. Every attack on two people who left five years ago and have tried to live their lives separate from them, is what’s destroying them. Harry and Meghan were silent for an entire year even with constant attacks from the royals and media. Any interview and memoir were a reaction to the lies the royals kept spreading through their media friends. And TM made it clear from the start that he didn’t want to meet Harry and his willingness to work along people who racially attacked his ex wife, biracial daughter and grandchildren is his own fault for why he has no relationship with any of them.
” [Meghan]… has no sense of duty towards the British public nor the institution,” says Hilary Fordwich, whoever the hell that is.
This really pisses me off, because Meghan nearly killed herself trying to fit into that den of vipers. She did everything that was asked of her, including hiding 50% of her shine, so she didn’t outshine the paler royals. And she was deeply respectful of QEII, the only one arguably who had earned any respect.
So miss me with this racist, hateful nonsense.
What’s funny for me is that this is the worst the tabloid media can find about Meghan in all these years.. a ‘real black mark against character’ is actually not talking to one parent… proves that Meghan and Harry must be some of loveliest people in the world because after so many years of the tabloid trying to dig dirt on them, the worst they can find is this, or the ‘protocol breaking’ or the ‘body language’ or ‘money-grabbing ambition’ .. you compare it with all the known things the royal family have done – like the Queen paying off Prince Andrew’s victim, Prince Charles writing worse things about his parents in his own book, all the cheating that Camilla and Charles did behind Diana’s back, William being such a bully.. then really about 3/4 of the royal family’s collective character should be completely marked with all the blackest marks…its amazing what the Monarchy’s PR continues to do.. if I had a family member dissed by someone, I would not hesitate in cutting them out of my circle.. but only in the royal family you can see people like Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson or even that leech Richard Eden being accepted within the royal circle even after their constant mega trolling of the Sussexes… but hey this is meant to be the top family in the country!
Not to be nitpicky Ingrid but it’s the “fly in the ointment”. And what about the “black mark against Meghan’s father FFS?” The man sold his own daughter out, lied about not being able to attend her wedding, and the fake stroke. Jeez woman…“Harry thinks that William insulted Meghan,” no Ingrid, William DID insult Meghan, on more than one occasion. That’s William’s MO. What a stupid piece of drivel this is.
It’s trying to gaslight harry with the phrasing harry thinks that William insulted Meghan. Harry knows darn well William insulted Meghan. It’s like the old movie gaslight where the husband tells his wife Paula she imagines things.
you know what this reminds me of? In Jojo Rabbit, when the Nazi Hausfrau played by Rebel Wilson relates a story in which the putative scapegoat is “the Jew.” I mean… it’s that level of malicious, farcical, and delusional. Like, you need heeeeeeelp. Try a new medication. Try a new dosage, William. Is this the madness of the next generation? To cite the film about George III, who was, in fact, a much more enlightened person than William is, probably someone with a similar personality / outlook to Charles III. He is unfairly maligned. Alas, another example of propaganda, just from the other side. I think what bothers William about Meghan is less to do with race and more to do with femininity and being American. Just the blend of those two things, I think, trumps race. No pun. The fact that she’s utterly unimpressed by him. The fact that she’s not “nice,” insofar as she’s not saccharine and self-abnegating. I mean. She’s not fluttering. She is keeping it real. “Kindly take your finger out of my face.” That’s a very polite way of telling him to f*ck off. He crossed a line. And he knows it. Hence he needs to keep bellyaching about how much he misses his brother and mean Meghan took him away. It’s not true. He doesn’t miss his brother. He’s pretending to miss him. And Meghan didn’t take him away. The whole thing is a charade. They are furiously deflecting from what an utter POS William is.
So Seward is actively promoting the ‘hate Meghan movement’ in the USA through Fox News.
She needs to retire. Maybe she wants Charles or William to give her a title.
Bottom line; William made a play (or worse) for Meghan and got rebuffed. ,”If I can’t have you I’ll destroy you”. All the other cr-p stems from that, conspiring with Tom to stop the wedding, the made up golddigger storyline, she alone is responsible for Harry leaving, she’s the leaker and can’t be trusted, etc etc.
I’m so tired of this story. Will dislikes Meg. Will blames all his problems on Meghan. Got it, we know!!!
How many years will this go on for?
Sureeee, Meghan is the problem to the monarchy, but 6 forever homes-won’t ever work willy and Katie aren’t / yet the f out .
Poor Tom never met his grandchildren? Damn right! He only met 1 out of 5 ! Never bothered to see Scammy’s older ones, who meanwhile must be in their late 30s. Cause their photos wouldn’t earn him a dime!
Meghan is American, she doesn’t have the automatic deference to the Royal Family that the British have been brought up to have, (and have to fight against). She didn’t allow William to bully her, or disrespect her (get your finger out of my face) just because he was the Future King. She expected better behaviour and wouldn’t accept anything less.