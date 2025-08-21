Marca: King Charles thinks the Wales family’s move to Forest Lodge is stupid

There’s been some fascinating backlash to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s planned move to Forest Lodge. It’s reminded me, in a way, of the backlash to Kate’s “cancerfree” video last September. Within the video, Kate announced that she was now “cancerfree,” and then Kensington Palace tried to block reporters from using that word. The video itself was nonsensical, like a hazy commercial for an MAO inhibitor. At the time, I wondered why there was so much discontent over the video, then someone let the cat out of the bad – Buckingham Palace was very displeased with it, and sources close to King Charles noted that Charles and Camilla would never be filmed kissing each other on a beach because “it’s distinctly un-regal.” Another well-placed royal insider noted: “All that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers. It felt manipulative. It’s the sort of thing that Meghan would make. All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere. Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.”

I bring that up because I feel like we’re just days away from finding Charles and Camilla’s fingerprints all over the backlash to Forest Lodge. Not that I even believe that C&C need to orchestrate anything at this point – royal reporters are clearly already furious with Will and Kate’s laziness and their office’s history of lies and obfuscation. But I wonder if C&C’s courtiers have given the go-ahead to attack. Speaking of, Marca reports that Charles thought the move to Forest Lodge was stupid from the word go.

The tension within the British Royal Family shows no signs of easing up, though this time it has nothing to do with Prince Harry. Instead, it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton who aren’t on the same page as King Charles III when it comes to picking their “forever home”. While William and Kate are seemingly set on making the move, the decision hasn’t gone down well with King Charles. It isn’t the first time the King has disagreed with the couple over a move, as earlier reports suggested they were considering moving to Fort Belvedere but plans fell through. The belief is that Charles doesn’t believe William and Kate need another property as they already have three – Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall and Adelaide Cottage. Charles feels that another move wouldn’t go down well with taxpayers and those opposed to the monarchy. Despite Charles’ opposition, it looks as though Prince William is intent on going through with the move. As a result, two families are being evicted from their homes, which has raised eyebrows and created some bad publicity for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Now faced with backlash, King Charles has no intention of getting involved in the matter, as he feels the situation could have been avoided had the couple listened to his advice.

My thing is… why did Charles and QEII make such a point of giving Will and Kate such a small house (Adelaide Cottage) in 2022? They were already begging for a much larger and grander property back in 2021-22. They were never going to be happy with Adelaide. Unless the whole point of Adelaide was William and Charles agreeing to sideline Kate and give her a separate, out-of-the-way cottage where William could come and go and his movements would be largely hidden. That being said, I absolutely believe that Charles thinks the move to Forest Lodge is stupid as hell, and he probably did warn them that they were inviting backlash.