Marca: King Charles thinks the Wales family’s move to Forest Lodge is stupid

There’s been some fascinating backlash to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s planned move to Forest Lodge. It’s reminded me, in a way, of the backlash to Kate’s “cancerfree” video last September. Within the video, Kate announced that she was now “cancerfree,” and then Kensington Palace tried to block reporters from using that word. The video itself was nonsensical, like a hazy commercial for an MAO inhibitor. At the time, I wondered why there was so much discontent over the video, then someone let the cat out of the bad – Buckingham Palace was very displeased with it, and sources close to King Charles noted that Charles and Camilla would never be filmed kissing each other on a beach because “it’s distinctly un-regal.” Another well-placed royal insider noted: “All that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers. It felt manipulative. It’s the sort of thing that Meghan would make. All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere. Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.”
I bring that up because I feel like we’re just days away from finding Charles and Camilla’s fingerprints all over the backlash to Forest Lodge. Not that I even believe that C&C need to orchestrate anything at this point – royal reporters are clearly already furious with Will and Kate’s laziness and their office’s history of lies and obfuscation. But I wonder if C&C’s courtiers have given the go-ahead to attack. Speaking of, Marca reports that Charles thought the move to Forest Lodge was stupid from the word go.
The tension within the British Royal Family shows no signs of easing up, though this time it has nothing to do with Prince Harry. Instead, it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton who aren’t on the same page as King Charles III when it comes to picking their “forever home”.
While William and Kate are seemingly set on making the move, the decision hasn’t gone down well with King Charles. It isn’t the first time the King has disagreed with the couple over a move, as earlier reports suggested they were considering moving to Fort Belvedere but plans fell through.
The belief is that Charles doesn’t believe William and Kate need another property as they already have three – Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall and Adelaide Cottage. Charles feels that another move wouldn’t go down well with taxpayers and those opposed to the monarchy.
Despite Charles’ opposition, it looks as though Prince William is intent on going through with the move. As a result, two families are being evicted from their homes, which has raised eyebrows and created some bad publicity for the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Now faced with backlash, King Charles has no intention of getting involved in the matter, as he feels the situation could have been avoided had the couple listened to his advice.
[From Marca]
My thing is… why did Charles and QEII make such a point of giving Will and Kate such a small house (Adelaide Cottage) in 2022? They were already begging for a much larger and grander property back in 2021-22. They were never going to be happy with Adelaide. Unless the whole point of Adelaide was William and Charles agreeing to sideline Kate and give her a separate, out-of-the-way cottage where William could come and go and his movements would be largely hidden. That being said, I absolutely believe that Charles thinks the move to Forest Lodge is stupid as hell, and he probably did warn them that they were inviting backlash.
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince of Wales and King Charles III attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
King Charles III leaves after attending attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Yes chuck – for once we all agree with you.
I’m sure he isn’t happy with it because of the optics but that being said tho is (my opinion) Can’t and Ma Midds changing the deal. Peg isn’t going to live there he will continue living at KP. I thinks it’s a combination of C and C letting the courtiers loose and the gutter rats not being happy.
If the separation story is true, the translation of Charles’ latest briefing against the Waleses could be something like:
William, my boy. The Queen and I supported you when you wanted to put your wife and her family out with the trash. But now that you’ve decided to have another go at your marriage (for whatever reason, not our business), don’t ask me to help you out. I already said no to Belvedere but you just had to have your way. You literally made your bed, now literally lie in it. Too busy trying not to die while you go on another holiday and shirk your duties. Gotta go that’s Harry texting me!
I’m getting these vibes too. Except I’m not sure they’re having another go at the marriage. Maybe Kate has enough negotiating power that she demanded a better separate mansion, one that could house her parents. And Charles thinks Adelaide is a good enough separation cottage.
Marriage counseling is in order (If William wants out he won’t bother), not living in an isolated place with “privacy.” I think they live separate lives, I believe Peggs wants to be able to go places undetected from the new home.
I commented on another post that I think things changed when Charles’ people met with Harry’s and William’s people weren’t invited. It feels like Charles has given up and will let William twist in the wind.
What else can he do he do but let William twist? William has shown no interest in anything apart from the fancy bits. He’s obviously repulsed by those who would be his subjects. Harry is so much more temperamentally suited to the job, with the bonus that his wife isn’t a charisma vacuum like Kate is. I understand that’s not how it works, but William isn’t going to do the job, period. There have got to be tons of conversations taking place about contingency plans.
I’ve been wondering “why Adelaide in the first place then?” for the last few days as well.
My theory: W&K were shot down by Charles and/or QEII for a grander home and were told “Adelaide or nothing”. So they settled with Adelaide. Couldn’t make it work so tried lobbying for Royal Lodge/Belvedere and got told no. Except now W&K have the Duchy of Cornwall and probably realised “well we can just rent/buy a hone ourselves”. So they did. Hence Forest Lodge.
I honestly believe they were going to give W&K Royal Lodge, which is why they broke H&M’s Frogmore lease. Breaking their lease first set the precedent for breaking Andrew’s. I wonder if they were going to give Adelaide to H&M, a second-hand home, as the consolation prize. It was still an upgrade from the “servant quarters” they had been gifted. And it would still be a slight, appeasing William’s ego. The Frogmore eviction never made sense – other than the initial embarrassment, since Harry can now come and go into the country without them realizing it.
The Queen probably saw to it that Andrew had an air tight lease. Charles could not break. And I also think Charles would leave Andrew alone, Andrew knows too much about the goings on in that family.
from what i read, qe2 did offer h&m adelaide, but they preferred frogmore.
@Tessa, I think the leases would be standard. Even with the ‘grace and favour’ folks. As long as they find suitable accommodation, who could complain about being evicted? Despite what they say, no one is “paying market” rent; they’re paying grandfathered rental rates – hence the 99-year lease. I find it funny that W&K’s new home is the one Fergie wanted post-divorce. I thought they were going to stay married for convenience, but perhaps William does want out. This move seems like a settlement home to me. She can move her parents in, and like Fergie, the whole lot can live off the taxpayers, via the Duchy, for life.
Maybe it was the Queen who offered AC lol.
This has been my theory all along. They wanted to live in Windsor, the Queen was like, Jaysus, how many more houses do you need? and told them AC. I think this was her smacking them down. Then she (kind of hilariously in this one instance) died *right after they moved in so they were stuck with it for a while.
Considering how she greeted the Wales during that covid Christmas greeting, it wouldn’t be a surprise. She sure didn’t seem to like them well enough to give them anything bigger. She’s like ya’ll jealous fools pushed out my Harry and Meghan, people I actually liked. You aint getting more than AC.
William. FFS. Buy your own home 🫠 Your father and his 2nd wife did. May have been paid from … ehm … dodgy, questionable sources, but at least they bought their own homes … And so did your baby brother p.s.
I don’t think, Will as a future King would buy assets personally, that would be divided in a future divorce with his wife. Even if they don’t plan to divorce, I am sure Will’s financial advisors would advise him not to. Charles bought for Camilla, because he knows when he is gone, Will would throw her out of any home belonging to the royals.
OK, I’m trying to figure this out. “Charles thinks this is stupid as hell” doesn’t line up perfectly with “Kate negotiated her own ‘forever home’ that needed an in-law suite for her parents.” Could it be that the Waleses are still (unhappily) together, but they are really, truly greedy, lazy, underwhelming, and terrible at planning for Charles’ death in a few years? Or does Charles think Adelaide is good enough for Kate’s “forever home” and he’s not helping bail out the Middletons?
If charles was really so against it he could have l put his foot down but he realizes that it makes W&K look terrible. He’ll gladly let them make that mistake
W&K are immune to backlash. Will doesn’t want the tedium of royal service and Kate doesn’t want the scrutiny. A hundred opinion pieces will be written about the soon to be reclusive king and quiet queen but none of it will affect their privacy, holidays or school runs.
Exactly.
This. There is no mechanism to make them “work,” and they don’t care about public opinion. They will continue to gather money and property and other than criticizing them in the media or making fun of them on the internet (a worthy past time by the way, it’s a good tension relief from our normal lives) so they will continue to do what they want where they want.
I am an American (and we have more than enough of our own serious problems with our “leaders”) but from what I understand, the money they receive is not tied to work or service, they (unlike Harry) are entitled to the best security wherever they go and live , and any changing of that will have to go through Parliament (and getting rid of the monarchy in the UK is far more complicated unless you do what we did…Revolutionary War), so nothing can really change.
(BTW for us Americans, I saw a very good meme of a portrait of George Washington and the words ‘me and my homies would have been stacking bodies by now’)
I agree with you, I don’t think Will really cares about bad PR, at least not more than he cares about doing whatever the hell he wants. It’s Trumpian thinking: as long as there is no rule or mechanism to stop me, and it is too difficult or inconvenient for my detractors to change the system, I’ll do what I please. Charles doesn’t understand it because he has always been terrified of public opinion.
I’m not sure they super care about these articles calling them out. But they do care about being seen as better than Harry and Meghan. A commenter said the other day, there are ways the BM could mess with them. If they ever chose to really compare them negatively to the sussexes, well, that might make them care. But even then, I doubt they’d care enough to really do anything of substance.
The tabloids will never convince W&K that they are less than H&M. NEVER.
I think there was a bigger plan that didn’t pan out. Kate and William knew the Queen was dying, and in the very near future, he would be moved up to taking Charles’ place as Prince of Wales, with all that wealth, as Charles became king.
Kate wanted to move the kids to schools where she could be closer to them. Adelaide Cottage was always temporary and simple so as not to upset the public.
What was expected was that after the Queen died, Charles would be able to kick Andrew out of his coveted Royal Lodge. Kate and William expected that huge estate to become their home after doing extensive renovations. After two years of King Charles trying to evict Andrew, knowing William wanted to move in, it never happened. Andrew dug in his heels.
The place they are moving to and are renovating William will probably think is not a grand-enough home for a king once he takes the throne. So I can see why Charles doesn’t understand this move because he knows this isn’t their “forever home.”
I’ve never thought they were divorcing and giving Kate a smaller home as part of the settlement. I’ve always thought this was a move she wanted and getting the kids’ settled in their schools was in anticipation of what she and William both saw happening after the Queen died, getting Royal Lodge in the next few years after the Queen’s death.
Now, are Kate and William some tight couple? No. The Queen and Phillip had an odd marriage also. But Will definitely plans for Kate to become Queen, and she wants it. No divorce is happening. They showed how in sync they were about it when they made that behind-the-scenes tasteless video during Charles’ big coronation event and put it out, putting the focus on themselves.
I honestly don’t think Charles even tried to evict Andrew. I think Andrew knows too much. The Wales marriage is nothing like Philip and Elizabeth’s. Philip never treated his wife with contempt the way William does with Kate. I also think there was affection between Elizabeth and Philip. I don’t think Will even likes Kate.
Tessa, Andrew doesn’t ‘know’ anything. There isn’t a scandal left that would change the public’s opinion of the BRF and besides, Andrew is too comfy to bite the hand that feeds and protects him. Likewise with Kate. All the speculation about a divorce has little to do with what Kate wants and even less to do with what she ‘knows’ about Will. In a family as dysfunctional as the Windsors, none of the bodies ever get buried.
I think the royal family has much dysfunction. Andrew grew up in it. He was protected by his mother and I doubt charles was ever going to evict him. Andrew still goes to those order of the garter luncheons so he is not totally shut out.
+100 @jayna
Andrew was never in any danger of getting evicted from Royal Lodge. Nobody in that family gives a damn about anything Andrew has done, as evidenced by his numerous church walks with the family, his prominence at King Constantine’s memorial, or the fact that Charles is still paying for his security.
There was a period of time, maybe around the AC cottage move, where William was either publicly swerving Kate’s attempt to hold hands or she was grabbing his butt while he appeared uncomfortable and moved away. So yeah, super tight they are not. But if they can avoid those types of things in public and keep making pre-packaged videos, then I’m guessing they will.
Do spill more (foreign digital media, since the UK tabloids are pissed with the Waleses side,… for now) about the fight between Willy/KP and C&C/BP.
We’re here with the popcorn.
If Only somebody could have told Charles his evicting the Sussexes was stupid. Someone he’d listen to.
This seems wildly hypocritical of Charles The Cruel — if it’s true — considering how many “houses” he owns and uses, and that’s not even counting the two his Mistress Queen keeps for herself.
There’s the castles: Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham, Balmoral, etc. There’s where he lives: Clarence House, Highgrove, Birkenhall, Dumfries, etc.
I don’t think BullyIdle and BoneIdle deserve another farthing from the public purse ever, let alone the costs for the extra security for their new “forever (or five minutes, whichever comes first) home.”
But Chuckie boy really shouldn’t be throwing rocks, considering how many glass mansions he himself calls home.
There’s also Castle of May in Scotland, a place in Transylvania, a vacation home in Sicily, a castle in Northern Ireland and didn’t he just buy something next door to Camilla’s place?
The Palace of Holyroodhouse as well, I went there when it was being refurbished about 20 years ago.
This is very true. I think it was nic919 that pointed out that at least Charles has worked more in his life than William. Still though, Charles has a lot of houses for someone who claims the RF is all about public service, and one day all those houses will also be William’s unless he gives some to other people in his will. So William will have all of those glass houses one day plus KP, Anmer and now FL. I really can imagine William and Kate though both fuming about the heat they are getting when Charles has all those houses.
If he gives them to anyone other that William they will have to pay death duties.
yep, which means they will likely just be William’s.
Still no names to the two families the Lazies evicted?
Why does Charles get to live in mansions and castles as a prince while his sons lived in cottages?
Maybe WanK were being punished for leaving their huge KP apartment. I am just curious. William is Rich why can’t he buy as estate like Highgrove?
BullyIdle actually owns Highgrove. It’s owned by the Duchy he inherited. Charles leases it.
But yes, Bully should pry open his personal wallet to pay for whatever mansions he wants to pretend his cozy little fake family live in together cozily.
Of course I think NONE of them should ever receive another silver ha’penny from the public purse.
Dump them all off the dole. Let them live on the profits of the grift they’ve been running for centuries.
Wonder what would happen if William decided to evict Charles from Highgrove.
Technically the heir was given Anmer and KP and allowed to renovate more lavishly than the Sussexes ever did. Harry was the more maligned as far as real estate went even though him and Meghan were really happy with FC. And I feel like I read that the Wales are paying market price rent for Forest Lodge, or so they claim, and that it’s 15,000 pounds per month. I can’t remember where I read that and who knows if it’s true.
William is so cheap moths fly out of his wallet in the rare opportunity he opens it. William can’t evict Charles from Highgrove, he owns it as part of his duchy inheritance. Charles actually pays William for the privilege of still using it.
I really don’t understand why it’s become a problem that they’re moving into Forest Lodge. The family firm has so many houses! So, why not? It’s not that fancy and it makes sense that they need more room as the kids get older and William grows closer to the throne.
Yes, the “forever home” + “resetting” nonsense is stupid.
But, why is Charles doing this? What is he trying to deflect from? Is it all in aid of covering something up? Or, is it just a way to try to kick W+K out of their lethargy?
I guess in my mind it all goes back to my not really understanding why H+M were kicked out of Frogmore.
Charles had to punish Harry for publishing what goes on behind castle walls, clearly delineating Camilla’s and William’s abuse and that Charles said there was no money to support Meghan. Then horror of horrors it became a bestseller. Taking away Frogmore Cottage was the only stick he had for Harry.
FC provided H&M with a protected home, and an address in the UK. Removing that ensured they had no safe place in the UK, and, I believe, may have had something to do with domicile for security and the then issues with RAVEC. The firm does nothing but repeat history–everything that was done to Diana, they tried to do to H&M (more so M, including taking her security while a working royal before they left)… and likely to bring about the same results.
A Royal cottage is larger than a Regular Person cottage, right? How big/small is Adelaide?
Hmmm when l saw this house its very dull and very deary kinda reminds me of Pippas house actually, not Williams style.l def think this one is for Kate prob de only one available to her however remote it is , .personally l.wouldnt of moved there , image how quiet it is.esp in the Winter months …..l would of pushed for Frogmore House, needs repair but v beautiful.
So I would agree with the dullness from the outside. But I’m imaging it’s a British house vibe and there are those that are into it? But what’s funny is you saying that it’s not William’s style. Only bc I have no idea what William’s style actually is, lol. Does anybody?
https://au.pinterest.com/pin/adelaide-cottage-floor-plans–145944844150052751/
Charles has never taken a lick of responsibility for how his foolish behavior towards his children’s mother and the once future Queen is the cause of all of his troubles today. Charles is the original stupid one, and if William is stupid now it’s only because that acorn didn’t fall far from the tree.
Now faced with backlash, King Charles has no intention of getting involved in the matter, as he feels the situation could have been avoided had the couple listened to his advice.
How did he give that advice, in person or via a leak to the press?! How often does he see his son and DIL anyway? How friendly are they? Does that 24 seater dining table have room for C and C? Do they have regular “work” meetings? What happened to the Way Forward Group to future proof the monarchy? Does anybody talk direct to anyone else in RF or do you just wait to read the tabs to find out that Pa thinks your a twit for wanting Forest Grump Forever Home For Those Forever running away from Royal duties?
I’ m stunned by this new excuse, buried in the Marcas story: “That’s because the couple feel they’ve outgrown the property given the children are growing, which has resulted in them needing more staff. ”
I mean, 3 kids is 3 kids. Their needs haven’t changed.
Charles probably thought Adelaide was fine. Honestly, Edward doesn’t need Bagshot and Andrew doesn’t need royalty lodge. And the wales only have one more kid than Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward do.
Clarence House has five bedrooms. I see bigger houses near where I live in the US. It was fine for Charles and his sons and Elizabeth, Philip, Charles and Anne back in the day too. Not to mention Queen Victoria’s son Alfred and his five kids and her son Arthur and his three.
If Charles could have Clarence house, KP and Highgrove as his main residences he probably thinks there’s no reason William can’t make do with Adelaide, KP and Amner.
If anything they should’ve taken back Cumberland lodge (it’s used for organizations and conferences and whatnot which could be done in any number of places—including Adelaide!). It’s in “the ring”, not far from Royal lodge, and was the home of Victorias daughter Helena and her four children. Just renovate, since we know it’ll happen to Forest anyway, and swap.
It’s huge
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumberland_Lodge
Didn’t Chuck have about a dozen houses when he was PoW? Peg can kick rocks for about 100 different things but Chuck doesn’t have a leg to stand on re criticizing Peg and Wig’s new pile.