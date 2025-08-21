Jobson: Prince Harry’s VJ Day letter & wreath was a ‘PR stunt’ & ‘too slick’

On top of all of the other (hilarious) royal storylines we’ve got this week, the left-behind Windsors are absolutely furious that Prince Harry had a friend place a letter and a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day. King Charles and Camilla actually attended the VJ Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum, and reportedly, Harry’s friend waited until C&C left to place the wreath at the memorial. GB News carried photos of the wreath exclusively, and their reporter emphasized in interviews that this story didn’t come from a press release, this was the reporter running it down and taking photos of the wreath. Harry still has not said a word about any of it – his letter simply acknowledged the service and sacrifices of the Greatest Generation and also paid tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip. It’s not Harry’s fault that the Prince and Princess of Wales were too lazy to pause their vacation to make an appearance. But according to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the whole thing was a stunt!

Prince Harry has been slammed for his wreath “PR stunt” on VJ Day, with a royal expert saying Phillip would have hated it. Royal commentator and journalist Robert Jobson told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that a lot of people respect Harry for his own service and he didn’t need the “stunt”. “It was obviously a PR stunt. Bottom line is, if you didn’t want it to be a PR stunt, just leave it there. Somebody would see it. It would get passed to the press eventually. It was a little bit too slick. It was part of Operation Rebuild Harry. The King was there. It was incredibly emotional. You could see the tears in Camilla’s eyes. It was the King’s day. The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely should have been there.” Our Royal Editor replied: “A cynic might argue that Prince Harry maybe saw that as an opportunity to leave a letter there.” Robert continued: “Yes. A lot of people respected Harry for the Invictus Games, for his own service. You don’t need to do stunts. I can almost hear the derision coming out of the Duke of Edinburgh’s mouth. The Duke was a serviceman. It wasn’t about himself. Harry was advised by his father to think very carefully about what he does. You make your bed, you lie in it.”

[From The Sun]

“Harry was advised by his father to think very carefully about what he does. You make your bed, you lie in it.” One of the most bizarre things about this whole years-long Sussexit journey is learning that the Windsors believe that someone needs to be a “working royal” to honor veterans or honor the sacrifices of servicemen and women. They honestly believe that Harry is no longer “allowed” to place wreaths at the Cenotaph or National Arboretum because he moved to California. They’re like “hey, that’s OUR job, and we will send a curt tweet about it instead of showing up!” That’s why they’re mad – Harry did more from California than the actual heir did from his tenth forever home. At least Jobson acknowledged that too: “The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely should have been there.” Ya think?