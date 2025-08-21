Jobson: Prince Harry’s VJ Day letter & wreath was a ‘PR stunt’ & ‘too slick’

On top of all of the other (hilarious) royal storylines we’ve got this week, the left-behind Windsors are absolutely furious that Prince Harry had a friend place a letter and a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day. King Charles and Camilla actually attended the VJ Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum, and reportedly, Harry’s friend waited until C&C left to place the wreath at the memorial. GB News carried photos of the wreath exclusively, and their reporter emphasized in interviews that this story didn’t come from a press release, this was the reporter running it down and taking photos of the wreath. Harry still has not said a word about any of it – his letter simply acknowledged the service and sacrifices of the Greatest Generation and also paid tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip. It’s not Harry’s fault that the Prince and Princess of Wales were too lazy to pause their vacation to make an appearance. But according to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the whole thing was a stunt!
Prince Harry has been slammed for his wreath “PR stunt” on VJ Day, with a royal expert saying Phillip would have hated it. Royal commentator and journalist Robert Jobson told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that a lot of people respect Harry for his own service and he didn’t need the “stunt”.
“It was obviously a PR stunt. Bottom line is, if you didn’t want it to be a PR stunt, just leave it there. Somebody would see it. It would get passed to the press eventually. It was a little bit too slick. It was part of Operation Rebuild Harry. The King was there. It was incredibly emotional. You could see the tears in Camilla’s eyes. It was the King’s day. The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely should have been there.”
Our Royal Editor replied: “A cynic might argue that Prince Harry maybe saw that as an opportunity to leave a letter there.”
Robert continued: “Yes. A lot of people respected Harry for the Invictus Games, for his own service. You don’t need to do stunts. I can almost hear the derision coming out of the Duke of Edinburgh’s mouth. The Duke was a serviceman. It wasn’t about himself. Harry was advised by his father to think very carefully about what he does. You make your bed, you lie in it.”
“Harry was advised by his father to think very carefully about what he does. You make your bed, you lie in it.” One of the most bizarre things about this whole years-long Sussexit journey is learning that the Windsors believe that someone needs to be a “working royal” to honor veterans or honor the sacrifices of servicemen and women. They honestly believe that Harry is no longer “allowed” to place wreaths at the Cenotaph or National Arboretum because he moved to California. They’re like “hey, that’s OUR job, and we will send a curt tweet about it instead of showing up!” That’s why they’re mad – Harry did more from California than the actual heir did from his tenth forever home. At least Jobson acknowledged that too: “The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely should have been there.” Ya think?
Harry is one of Philip’s grandchildren. If any of the others did that, no fuss by the media. And the derangers are still trashing Harry and Meghan “for the way they treated The Queen and Philip.” Sickening.
Good King Harry
Get lost, Jobson, Harry should have and did leave a wreath. But also, was that whole rant a cover for, “The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely should have been there”?
No it wasn’t and they clearly know that and are so incandescent with rage that their leftovers only sent a tweet because they were too busy vacationing! Cry harder!!
They are just bitter because the left over royals are either old and boring or lazy and entitled. The only vaguely interesting thing about the left over royals apart from Andrew’s scandals is Kate’s outfits and the occasions when the Wales kids are trotted out like show ponies (but even that is starting to get boring. There are only so many times you can show pictures of George or Charlotte watching a sports game before the novelty wears off). You chased Harry and Meghan away and made the uk too toxic for them to even return for short family trips. with their kids. Jobson has made his bed and he will have to lie in it. At one point he was regularly invited on American tv to talk about the royals now he is relegated to the Sun YouTube channel!
Poor Jobson. They sent him out to reverse the tide, but he’s too late. This won’t deflect from W&K sending a lame-ass tweet instead of showing up.
Also the “has been slammed” is the oldest, most tired trick of the Rota. WHO is slamming Harry? Seems like only Jabba the Jobson. This guy irritates me SO much, second only to Richard Eden.
When is a gesture a publicity stunt, or not? Why are Harry/Meghan’s actions always described as PR stunts (the easiest description for dummies to digest) vs William/Kate’s OBVIOUS PR stunts. Why isnt Will/Kate’s Tweet described as a PR stunt? The Rota has to know that they have bought a lemon. Kate/William are completely underwhelming and will never make the kind of money Harry/Meghan generate
Soooooooo tiring.
” One of the most bizarre things about this whole years-long Sussexit journey is learning that the Windsors believe that someone needs to be a “working royal” to honor veterans or honor the sacrifices of servicemen and women” They look at it that way because they view their charity work as a racket, and they don’t want anyone else infringing on it.
This guy is usually Charles’s man, so this must be how Charles really feels about it. He does think that the Wales’ are lazy, but he knows that this reflects poorly on him too. The one that’s there working directly for him is sending tweets from vacation, and the one that he won’t provide security for, evicted, and treats like crap is the one still doing the “job”.
This is a very good point. Much of what the “working royals” do could be done for free—and is often done for free—by charity workers and even just average patriotic citizens. Harry doing something that anyone can do, and that many other veterans did do, for no pay or recognition, shows the royals for the grifting frauds they are.
Robert Jobsen calling it a stunt would suggest that Charles had no coordination with Harry on that wreath as some of us theorized. I do think it’s funny how the story came out due to an intrepid reporter’s wreath investigations.
Clean up for Willy discredit another’s intentions. This was briefed to the Sun Newspaper Willy’s paper of choice (Murdoch) Jobson did the biography on Kate, he is in their corner
Jobbo, C&C’s trusted mouthpiece, is doing their bidding whole-hardheartedly again. After being a way from the royal beat for awhile (I thought he might have been taking wait-loss shots silently, lol), he has been on a mission to attacking Harry and Meghan harshly, for sometime now.
He’ll be heart attack central soon if he doesn’t lose weight.
Jobson was Charles man but since he’s lost his job at the Evening Standard he’s no longer part of the rota. He doesn’t get invited on tours or to royal events anymore. He just pops up on YouTube channels and in the odd tabloid column to have a go at Harry. I don’t think he is speaking for Charles anymore, he’s just bitter!
If Harry letter and wreath was just a slick PR move, then why wasn’t William astute enough to do the same? Why wasn’t the heir and global statesman smart enough to know that merely tweeting about VJ wasn’t going to be enough? Is it because William doesn’t give a damn about his duty, honor, and sacrifice and Harry does?
Should he have just offered the “odd smile” as per POW?
I was absolutely certain that Harry and Chuck’s courtiers came to an understanding about this. Harry lays his wreath and letter without objections but does it in such a way not to overshadow Chuck. Both parties get what they want. No briefing against Harry afterwards made me think I was right. Jobson being the mouthpiece of Chuck proves me wrong here. Shame on me for giving Chuck the benefit of acting like a civilized human father being.
Ha! I was with you for a minute there. It seemed plausible. But apparently it just took them a few days.
Well if it was a PR stunt, then bravo Prince Harry because it was amazing!!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Charles could take some pr tips form Harry fr.
Does Jobbo the Hutt have comprehension issues? So it’s a stunt to Chuck but a nice, poignant letter to the rest of us. I’m sure if Jobbo got to the wreath story first he’d have crowed over the exclusive.
Anyway, looking at the wreath, I do wonder if there are 80 poppies on it. Respect Harry 🫡
And where’s Jobbo over the MIA Lazy couple? That’s a stunt if anything.
Those gutter rats do not recognize authenticity. For them performative is the acceptable metric. Harry is so far beyond their narrative until they just look like the rats they are. A veteran honoring veterans and who has made honoring them his life work does not register with those rats.
Aside from the usual incredibly wrong, hypocritical, disrespectful actions and reactions of the various “working royals,” what gets me about this nastiness is this:
IF YOU THINK IT’S A PR STUNT, WHY ARE YOU GIVING IT OXYGEN??
Good grief, ALL these people are so amazingly bad at their jobs. I continue to be gobsmacked at the sheer incompetence of the British “royals” and “journalists” alike.
Oh please, the PR stunt was Camilla dabbing her eyes throughout the ceremony, pretending to give a damn about Chuck’s cancer & the vets.
I have to ask who is the audience for these deranged ravings? Older readers include veterans who likely appreciated Harry’s kind gesture.
The left-behinds and the rota are convinced that the universe revolves around them and their machinations. But ordinary people are out there, living their lives, also honoring veterans and appreciating the sacrifices made on their behalf. They’re not sitting around, trying to figure out who gains an advantage from a freaking wreath, FFS.
I’m still speechless that the Windsors have a hissy fit about who gets to lay a wreath. It says to me that they see it purely as a ceremonial right which they jealously guard. If they really cared about veterans instead of photo ops, they would be glad that respectful gestures are made and at the very least, remain silent. Is there no end to their pettiness? I thought the occasion was to remember the “forgotten” ones, not that the Camilla had tears in her eyes because Charles’s cancer was mentioned. Again, they are having to work harder and harder to remain relevant.
Harry didn’t publicise this gesture so he did just as Jobson wanted but the reason why he’s upset is because Harry showed up William and Kate. Plus this event wasn’t the “King’s day” it was in remembrance of the war dead and veterans who fought in the Pacific.
“It was the King’s day”?! Really?! I thought it was the veterans’ day.
Is this really, really, the sort of thing that a future king (as horrid as he already is) leaks to the press? To a dangerously-overweight wind-bag sychophant who is paid to trash Harry or Meghan? Could he really be that petty, tiny and downright shitty, as a middle-aged man? (who looks to be 67 more like …) Really? Could he BE any more slimy? No. No, he could not.
Oh, for heavens sakes!
The Royal British Legion (RBL) who spnsored this event at the arboretum is the official sponsor of the United Kingdom Invictus Team. (https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-support/how-we-help/social-support/invictus-games), which means Charles has been the official royal patron of the United Kingdom Invictus Team since The Hague.
Harry didn’t “sneak” in this was all prearranged.
See post 🙁https://www.celebitchy.com/936503/prince_harry_had_a_personal_note_placed_at_the_arboretum_for_vj_day/#comment-18203742)
Charles and Harry are moving towards a united front for the Manchester Invictus games but Charles is too cowardly to openly acknowledge this and once again is letting the press needlessly harass his son so he can get better press coverage.
Charles forced the UK Invictus Team to move from the NGO Hope for Heros (non royal related) weeks before the Queen died then he abandoned them and refused to acknowledge the UK team for games in The Hague, Dousseldorf and Vancouver nor the 10th anniversary held in London.