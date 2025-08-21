A heckler called JD Vance a ‘couch f–ker’ at a stunt in DC’s Union Station

Washington DC is still being overrun by National Guardsmen and federal agents, and it’s just as pathetic and horrible as anyone can imagine. Apparently, the federal takeover of DC is crushing local businesses, especially bars, restaurants and anyone dealing with the tourist economy. Washington is being occupied by federal forces and no one feels safe at all. None of this is good from an optics perspective either – a huge show of force in an American city reeks of Trump’s thin-skinned weakness and small flaccid energy. Speaking of, Stephen Miller, JD Vance and the alcoholic predator/Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth decided to “treat” National Guardsmen to a meal at Shake Shack in Union Station. They were protested and heckled, and someone shouted, “oh look, it’s the couch f–ker!”

JD Vance heckled a bit as he enters Shake Shack in DC’s Union Station pic.twitter.com/dkRc7tyhAB — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) August 20, 2025

Well done to that guy, and to all of the protesters and hecklers. What Miller, Vance and Hegseth were doing was actually frightening though. They basically went outside, begged protestors to do something, and then used those protests to justify the hostile takeover and occupation of our nation’s capital. Miller’s rant (below) made my skin crawl. He looks, sounds and acts like a man who murders people in his spare time. I feel so bad for Washingtonians – stay strong and watch your backs.

Stephen Miller: "All these demonstrators that you've seen out here in recent days, all these elderly white hippies, they're not part of the city and never have been … we're gonna ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they're all over… pic.twitter.com/v7Bj4pfEPW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2025