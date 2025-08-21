A heckler called JD Vance a ‘couch f–ker’ at a stunt in DC’s Union Station

Washington DC is still being overrun by National Guardsmen and federal agents, and it’s just as pathetic and horrible as anyone can imagine. Apparently, the federal takeover of DC is crushing local businesses, especially bars, restaurants and anyone dealing with the tourist economy. Washington is being occupied by federal forces and no one feels safe at all. None of this is good from an optics perspective either – a huge show of force in an American city reeks of Trump’s thin-skinned weakness and small flaccid energy. Speaking of, Stephen Miller, JD Vance and the alcoholic predator/Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth decided to “treat” National Guardsmen to a meal at Shake Shack in Union Station. They were protested and heckled, and someone shouted, “oh look, it’s the couch f–ker!”
Well done to that guy, and to all of the protesters and hecklers. What Miller, Vance and Hegseth were doing was actually frightening though. They basically went outside, begged protestors to do something, and then used those protests to justify the hostile takeover and occupation of our nation’s capital. Miller’s rant (below) made my skin crawl. He looks, sounds and acts like a man who murders people in his spare time. I feel so bad for Washingtonians – stay strong and watch your backs.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Pete Hegseth, JD Vance and Stephen Miller visit National Guard troops in Union Station.
Vice President JD Vance and top White House adviser Stephen Miller ridiculed “old” and “white” protesters who hurled verbal abuse at them during a visit with National Guard members deployed as part of President Trump’s crime crackdown.
Vance, Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth treated the Guardsmen to a meal of Shake Shack burgers in the Union Station DC train hub as demonstrators made themselves heard in the concourse.
Miller blasted the protesters as “elderly white hippies.”
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Aug 2025
Credit: Natascha Tahabsem/Cover Images
Last urban crime scene I was near was the hotel in Monterey where Hegseth committed SA
Shut up dude. No one likes you and if you think you can ride Trumps coattails when he’s gone good luck.
I’m genuinely surprised they still let him speak on camera. For someone so filled with verve & vitriol, he has a mighty hard time articulating who or what the problem is. People who don’t live in DC? Criminals, rapists, and drug dealers? 90-year-old hippies? The Black community? He should just cut to the point and admit his dream Gestapo will be targeting everyone who isn’t a white Christian male supporter of Herr Trump.
Although Miller himself is Jewish. Extreme Stockholm syndrome?
So many white men with so much power trying to destroy the world — because nobody wanted to sit next to them in the cafeteria in middle school. sigh.
Ah yes Stephen Miller, famous Santa Monica fascist, spewing ID politics again. I can’t believe a woman actually had sex with that. He’s beyond a brown bag situation with that face–the entire package is hideous beyond belief. *shivers*
BTW I’m old enough to remember Faux News endlessly crowing about Obama’s MV vacations. Meanwhile, Vance has gone on EIGHT vacations since he’s been in office, which is fucking insane. Dude never actually works–completely fucking useless.
JD’s expressions are entertaining, though. As morally compromised as he is, he’s still an old-school academic and very smart. So you can see him actively trying to wear the right expression for all the fascist nonsense pouring from Miller’s mouth. “Do I smile like I think this is a joke? Do I pretend to take the safety of the Black community seriously? How much longer do I have to tolerate this effing Nazi cosplay before they make me president and I only have to pay homage to Peter Thiel?”
I’m not sure he’s putting that much thought into it. He was recently on Miller’s wife’s podcast and when she asked him who in the administration he would most like to be next to on a plane he said “your husband actually” before pointing out that he’s not actually in the administration.
But yeah, while most of us would probably throw ourselves off the plane if we were stuck next to Miller, JD Vance genuinely believes that Miller is a real charmer and a swell guy.
Tbf, Vance wouldn’t recognize charm if it ran him over with a mac truck.
You think? I haven’t listened to her podcast, but I’m under the impression it’s an administration-wide attempt to normalize the cruelest, most fascist elements in the party. So of course Vance would be assigned to say, “yeah, sure, you guys are super awesome and I would totally let you babysit my half-brown babies.”
IDK I think all these guys share the same essential goals so it’s not surprising they’d all get along. And Vance being a charisma vacuum, he probably sees a lot of himself in Miller.
I’ve only heard the worst clips of that pod but there’s a part where Vance talks about how hi-LARIOUS Marco fucking Rubio is and then tells an anecdotal story about the most unfunny, nonsensical “joke” that lil Marco told one time. Vance comes across as a socially awkward weirdo couch fucker trying his absolute best (and failing miserably) to be a relatable normie. The whole thing is cringe AF and I don’t doubt that you’re right about it being a pathetic attempt to normalize these cretins.
Vance is not all that smart. He is no academic. Just a made up jerk. He’s the VP of an administration that is trying to take academia down. And I hate his facial expressions. Whew.
I was just at Union Station yesterday. So bizarro. The tanks and guardsmen were there, along with a handful of protesters. They were blaring circus music in the background and it would have made things quite funny if it wasn’t also quite frightening what this country has turned into.
I was there too, over the weekend. There were also dogs. Not just the drug sniffer dogs, but phalanxes of troops walking around the station, accompanied by officers of some sort with their police dogs. This is the America that millions of people voted for.
These people are so disturbed — and so disturbing, as are their supporters. “Communist?” Really? Since you really can’t tell someone’s political and economic principals just by glancing at them, I guess “communist” has become the MAGA slur for white people that they don’t like.
May theses ghouls never enjoy a moment’s peace.
Stephen Miller looks like any goodness in him was siphoned out and that Is what you are left with when it’s just hatred existing in that pale skin sack.
He’s on his last Horcrux. May it end like Goebbels.
Take a look at these 3 fools everyone. This is what selling your soul looks like. Except Miller. Nosferatus don’t have souls in the first place.
It warms my heart that “JD Vance f*cked a couch” will follow him long after he dies and is largely forgotten, except for that.
Seriously, couch f**king will be his only legacy.
Wait, didn’t Vance also kill the Pope? That’s two things! His legacy will be multi-faceted. Ha!
I went to HS with Miller. We call him Baldemort.
Oh, you have to spill some for us!
Has he always looked about twice his age?
Has he always been racist and evil?
Guess who’ll have the last laugh. I’ll give you a hint, it won’t be you… We can call them names and laugh at them, but at this point, they have the upper hand. We, people from all over the world, are fucked. They don’t follow the rules and don’t care about the letter of the law. They spit on the american constituction. Lord Baldemort will win, along with his equally evil colleagues.
The only part of the Constitution they still care about is the Second Amendment which is ironic considering the original intent was their baseless fear of a tyrannical Dem government. Now that the tyrannical government is actually their team, maybe they should get rid of their guns or at least give them to the Left so we can form a well-regulated militia.
Nice doom and gloom.
The good will win. Not necessarily quickly, but the good will win.
Grow up, Betsy. Life isn’t that simple. And good doesn’t win by itself. Tons of people lost their lives fighting fascism, communism, and other isms, and look where we’ve landed again. It won’t come painlessly or for free. Life isn’t a fairy tale, and good doesn’t always win.
What is happening here is serious, but treating these people like they’re serious is a mistake. They’re malicious clowns at the end of the day, inept narcissists propped up by money and powerful propaganda. Fascism is always upheld by the most pathetic among us precisely because their only source of power and satisfaction is through destruction. They love being taken seriously because they wouldn’t be without a knife in their hand.
Men like this can’t stand being laughed at, and that’s why it’s one of the most powerful weapons against them. Why else do you think they’re going after Colbert and South Park? What kind of king cares what the court jester thinks?
Fascism always collapses under the weight of its own cruel incompetence. The darker question is how many people die before it does.
They will lose in the end, but take a lot of good things down with them.
JD Vance is such a tool. He thinks this little group is the 3 musketeers, not realizing they are the 3 stooges.
People do not want to live in a police state, especially this one with Nazi wannabes walking around smirking while they are heckled. I was interested to learn that Stephen Miller considers me an elderly hippie which is really the only kind since hippies haven’t been a thing for decades.
😂😂😂 Most elderly hippies are enjoying life, loving legal weed…and putting money towards organizations fighting Trump…which is probably why Miller is so pressed…😈😈😈
True, but many Americans are happy to imagine that OTHER people live in police states — and that the police states that control Black and Brown people are making the world safer for Real Americans ™.
As far as I know, Trump hasn’t even seen very much of DC. He went from the White House to his hotel (during his first term), and to the airport. No parties, no restaurants, no support of local businesses. or events.
Stephen Miller turns 40 in two days. How in the hell is this guy only 40?
Hate and evil truly does age and make you ugly from the inside out.
I cannot wait to witness the justice that will be brought upon these ghouls. I hope that I live long enough because I’m a proud “stupid white hippie”.
My mind was truly blown when I realized I’m only two years — and not two decades — younger than this budget Lex Luthor
This is such a silly example, but we really do need to beat them at their own disinformation campaign. It’s that easy.
These pictures turned my stomach, and made me realize that Pete Hegseth looks like a game show host who just got fired for low ratings.
😂😂😂😂 Or a twentieth-rate car salesman whose cheap ads infest non-drive-time TV/radio slots…and pop up annoyingly online…
The world would not mourn if Stephen Miller disappeared up an alien tractor beam tonight. Literally we’d be a better planet, because I think a lot of the money behind the GOP (and let’s make sure we don’t attribute all the bad things to Trump; Trump is but a symptom of Republican rot) is evil, but Miller is probably the most evil person in the White House.
Glad little James Donald Bowman got his cage rattled. Nobody likes you, Jimmy. Nobody.
Miller sounds (and looks) like Eustace from Courage the Cowardly Dog. “A bunch of hippies!”
I do get a little laugh out of their conduct here, the grandstanding AND the visible frustration both. They’ve been trying for months to get somebody on the left to give them an excuse to create a mass casualty event, have had what I suspect are multiple false flag operations (how convenient that a DOGE staffer of all things got carjacked, yeah?), all hoping to create turmoil to declare martial law…and people aren’t giving it to them LMAO. They bet on most Americans acting like the January 6th lot, and they’re getting noticeably bothered that it’s not happening. It does, unfortunately, mean that they’re going to keep pushing, but for now, I’m pleasantly surprised that most leftists aren’t giving them what they want.
They figure leftists are as hair-trigger, insecure, and rock-stupid as they are.
Eggs-actly. I don’t think it’s a mistake that the two botched attempts on his life already were former Trump supporters, either. Their brand attracts a certain kind of fanatic. My guess is it’ll also be one of their own who will give them to excuse to tighten the fist, as well.
Miller’s wife said that he ONLY eats French fries with mayonnaise. I knew he was a kook but I now believe he is an actual serial killer.
Who knew these three would be the horsemen of the apocalypse….