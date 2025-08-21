Eden: King Charles needs to ‘prevent’ Prince Harry from ever honoring the military

As we discussed earlier, the usual suspects are absolutely furious that Prince Harry arranged to have a letter and a wreath laid at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day. I noted in my earlier coverage that the Windsors’ treatment of Harry specifically on military/veteran issues and war commemorations comes across as audaciously cruel and short-sighted, not to mention completely unhinged. The left-behinds proudly state that THEY are the only ones who can recognize military service because they are “working royals.” They don’t see why Prince Harry can’t understand that he is simply not allowed to recognize the sacrifices of servicemen because he moved to California!! The fact that Harry did more than Prince William – who commemorated VJ Day with a tweet from his vacation home in Norfolk – isn’t sitting well with any of these deranged individuals. Speaking of, Richard Eden’s new Mail column is about all of this, and about how much Prince Philip hated Harry! Ah, of course.
Harry’s public tribute to his grandfather has, I can reveal, provoked a sceptical reaction from those who knew the late duke.
‘What hypocrisy,’ one friend of the Royal Family told me. ‘Harry hurt his grandfather deeply during the final year of his life.’
Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, for example – in which he and his wife, Meghan, attacked the royals in the most personal way, even accusing an unnamed senior member of his family of racism – was broadcast when Philip was in hospital with what turned out to be his final illness. The duke’s hospital stay had been no surprise as he was then aged 99 and had been in increasingly poor health. Prince Philip died four weeks after the Oprah interview was broadcast.
Harry’s decision to have a wreath and long letter placed at the Burma Star Memorial is striking. Working members of the Royal Family, such as Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, did not leave wreaths. Not because they don’t care but because they purposely allowed the commemorations to be led by the King and Queen.
The fact that Harry was able to ‘hijack’ the national service of remembrance, as a royal source put it to me, has caused unease at the palace.
When he tried to do something similar in 2021, Queen Elizabeth personally intervened to stop him. Harry, who stepped down as a front-line royal the previous year, had wanted to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday alongside those of other members of his family. But, as my colleague Rebecca English revealed at the time, the Queen took ‘all of two seconds’ to make up her mind and refuse permission.
‘Remembrance Sunday is sacrosanct when it comes to Her Majesty’s diary,’ a source explained at the time. ‘It’s one of the most important dates in her calendar and nothing is done without her knowledge. People were suggesting the Palace’s reaction to what Harry asked was petty. But it was the Queen’s decision. And what’s more, she actually had very strong views on the subject.’
Another source said: ‘While she has enormous admiration for Harry’s achievements both in and out of the military, this was seen as an example of his lack of understanding at what it means for him to be a non-working royal. The Queen is very firmly of the opinion that you can’t pick and choose what you do when it comes to the institution. Either you are in – or you are out.’
What’s clear to me is that the King needs to take a leaf out of his mother’s book and take a firmer line with his younger son. Harry, by apparently trying to upstage his older brother, the heir to the throne, is undermining him. Just as the late Queen stopped Harry having a wreath laid for him at the Cenotaph, the King should have prevented this latest attempt by the Duke of Sussex to take advantage of his military connections. When it comes to publicity-seeking Harry and Meghan, the King, as Head of the Armed Forces, should remain on guard.
Eden is literally arguing that Harry, a veteran who served two tours in an active war zone, should not be ALLOWED to place a wreath in commemoration of a war. That Buckingham Palace needs to “prevent” a veteran’s commemoration because it “undermines” the heir’s tweet. “The Prince and Princess of Wales…did not leave wreaths. Not because they don’t care but because they purposely allowed the commemorations to be led by the King and Queen….” O RLY? Such self-sacrifice from William and Kate to NOT show up, to NOT leave a wreath, to NOT commemorate the sacrifices within the Pacific theatre of World War II. All because Charles and Camilla were already there! *furious foot stomping*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, screengrabs courtesy of GB News.
Richard Eden. The man who said he actually wanted to cry when Harry/Meghan left. The man who said it felt like Harry/Meghan “broke up with him.”
Richard Eden plays the game. He knows hes full of it, and that his viewpoints are full of it, but on he presses. He is one of the most loathesome of the Rota and his misogyny is astounding as he has to daughters. Hard not to wish the worst for him.
That’s insane. He wanted to cry because he saw his future and the gravy train ending.
He’s Harry’s grandfather. They can’t stop him from honoring his grandparent.
Eden is one the rota’s biggest idiots. He keeps proving it every single day.
Eden’s on a roll today.
Cleaning up after the Lazies 🧹
Exactly – trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube. W&K aren’t lazy careless and cheap – they just wanted Charles to have his day. But if VJ Day “belongs” only to Charles, then why were other family members there?
Maureen’s going to be apoplectic when the IG comes along.
“What hypocrisy,’ one friend of the Royal Family told me. ‘Harry hurt his grandfather deeply during the final year of his life.’”
Who’s the source Maureen? Another coward or voices in your head again?
That’s the first thing that came to mind! How will IG in the UK be borne by these demented people?!
I find it hard to believe that a seriously ill 99 year old could care less about the Oprah interview. He wasn’t even mentioned in it. He was in hospital I doubt they put it on the tv for him! You would have thought he would be more bothered by the serious allegations against his second son. According to Harry he was regularly having video calls with Phillip right up until his death.
What Philip may or may not have thought is irrelevant. Let’s suppose that Philip really was angry with Harry. How would that make things any different? Harry was commemorating the military and his grandfather for their service, not for getting along with him.
Gyles Brandreth, a biographer who knew Philip very well, said Philip may not have agreed with leaving and moving but that Harry was a “good man” he understood his need to “do things his own way” and wished them well. It was the older members who ironically seemed the least put out honestly. As Philip said “it’s his life” and he, Philip, “would be out of it soon” anyway.
I’ve always maintained Philip, of everyone, probably understood the reasons for Harry (military man chafing at the forced strictures and wanting to shake things up) and Meghan (derided in public and private for being foreign and uncouth and not knowing his place) both more than anyone.
Yeah, this type of framing does not bode well for IG. Are they going to be crying this ish then? Imo there’s a very good chance that the royals will strait up ignore it.
This is also from the derangers on comments sites. Some say how Philip “felt” about Harry and was “angry” and so forth, Once again bringing in someone who died some years ago
You mean the grandfather that Harry hilariously described as not knowing how to end the Zoom talks they had every week, so he just closed the laptop? That grandfather? Lord, these people are idiots.
Pretzel logic again! Will takes all in return for very reduced royal service including skiving the 80th anniversary of VJ Day? How did he personally honour the Veterans on Friday? He stayed on holiday and had his team sent out a tweet! Harry cares about Veterans and is very hands on with IG. He arranged a wreath to be laid at the Burma Star memorial and attached a lengthy tribute to the Veterans and a touching tribute to his grandfather who also served in WW2.
Lol….temper temper.
Wasn’t Arthur, the photographer, allowed to lay a wreath the year they prevented Harry.
You can’t prevent people laying wreaths at public memorials. The royals refused to lay a wreath for Harry but no one can prevent a friend laying one for him. It’s a public memorial.
Yes, it’s insane that they are actively trying to PREVENT veterans from being honored, and to prevent an actual veteran from showing honor. Well, keep cosplaying with your fake uniforms, royals; you look ridiculous.
This is all William, God his such a disappointment
The fact that royal reporters feel bloodthirsty towards this couple is strange. Like, something in them has broke because it makes no sense that people who you don’t even know affect you that much. Eden is out of his mind. He’s starting to become Angela Levin and Piers Morgan obsessed. At first, I thought it might be because his job might be at stake somehow but the level of hatred and delusion seems mental. He acts like a scorned ex and wants to see punishment. It’s bizarre how that press acts .
There are a few of them who seem to have lost their minds. Jobson, Eden, Hugo Vickers, Matt Wilkinson have completely lost the plot in the last 12 months.
The death knell is nigh. Since they know more than we do, then you know they know more than we do.
I think Bings is right, they see their jobs flying out the door behind Won’t and Can’t. They bring nothing to the table and aren’t trying to . Can’t is being moved out to the woods and being put out to pasture. Won’t will be with his jumpoffs wherever and no one will say anything to him when he spends most of his nights at the KP apt or at Buckingham. T
Something _has_ broken—H&M are proving there’s life outside the RF bubble…and the royals themselves are proving constantly why they really aren’t giving ROI any more. Gravy train is ending…and the rota is enraged worse than William.
Eden is the one who has very close ties to the Middletons and therefore is speaking on behalf of them, William and Kate. James has shared doggie treats with him and so he thinks he’s someone of importance who’s opinion matters. The moment I read this I thought of how it sounds like William and Kate throwing a tantrum because they thought that they could skirt by with a tweet and outdo Harry, only for him to still out do them even though he is no longer a working royal and left five years ago. It’s the “Africa is mine Harold” thing only now it’s with the military William never cares about and their grandfather who’s last year was marred by William working with the media against two people who left to live in another country and only did the interview to correct the lies Will and Kate helped spread.
Ha! Just what can Chucky do when he doesn’t even have the ability to talk to Harry and certainly has no leverage to get him to do or not do anything.
Oh please more shit stirring because the leftovers only left a tweet. He can honor whoever the hell he wants!! He honored his grandfather and those who served and it wasn’t announced till after his father and Horsilla had done their event so no one’s toes were stepped on. GTFO with this nonsense!!!
Do these people have any idea how crazy they sound to the outside world when they print stuff like this?
Is this all that Brits have time for – constantly trying to belittle, demean, and punish whomever they feel has stepped out of line, out of place, outside of their ‘station’ ? It’s exhausting to those of us that don’t spend our lives drawing self worth from subjugating those we have deemed to be lesser than ourselves.
These people really need to get over themselves.
Harry is a private citizen and as a private citizen he honoured his grandfather who is by chance Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.
What is Eden saying that only working royals are allowed to lay wreaths to commemorate veterans and their family members, no private citizen is allowed to lay a wreath to honour their family members? Does Eden not even read what his comments before it is published?
“Either you are in – or you are out” does it apply to the Wales?
Being outraged that a veteran cares about veterans, that’s fantastic Maureen. Great optics!
Eden is trying to change history, how dare he call Harry a liar. The Royal family is institutionally racist, the only employer in the country that is legally allowed to discriminate against brown skinned people. The real truth is they are trying to cover up for William’s indifference to the sacrifice made by all those people 80 years ago.
“ the King should have prevented this latest attempt by the Duke of Sussex to take advantage of his military connections. When it comes to publicity-seeking Harry and Meghan, the King, as Head of the Armed Forces, should remain on guard.”
Interesting train of thought with the next INVICTUS Games set in the UK. I seriously hope there isn’t a royal mole in the Invictus Foundation as there was in Sentebale.
Deranged quote for sure. The whole point of the royal family is to bring PUBLICITY to important causes.
Invictus Games is a far larger organization, with a strong board … the left-behinds may try to mess with it, but I don’t think they’d get far.
Brits like Maureen are deranged.
Wasn’t there another article recently where they used the word “hijacked”? I can barely keep it strait but I swear there was. I would imagine that Phillip would have been angrier about the Dimbleby book authorized by Charles. Phillip was still FaceTiming with the sussexes so I’m sure they were fine.
What are the Windsors going to do about it, set up a perimeter around every public memorial in the UK with checkpoints to make sure no friend of Harry’s gets through bearing a thoughtful wreath? Ridiculous.
I actually think that far from being insulted, Charles is secretly enjoying how bad this makes his actual heir look, particularly as his own event is highlighted in the face of William’s lazy tweet from vacation. Let’s face it, if Charles didn’t like the rota reporting about Harry’s wreath-laying, they would have dropped it by now.
They are so petty. They’re just angry Harry did a thoughtful gesture when the Wakes sent a generic tweet. By now Harry has heard it all. Attacking him isn’t going to make the Will and Kate work any harder. They need an episode of With Love, Meghan to do that.
Philly boy had one foot in the grave for about a decade. Spare me the crying over an interview airing a month before he finally kicked the bucket. As for ‘banning’ him from stuff, they already did that remember? Harry just found a way to circumvent their BS. Good for him.
EXCUSE ME?! He is allowed, you lazy bums.
Richard Eden is going to give himself a stroke. That’s a shame. Where’s my popcorn?
This is KP realizing that the tweet, there are multiple vacations, and their new house in a month’s time has not gone down well. Not carrying enough to change their behavior, but aware that the appearance is bad and that’s all that they care about is appearances.
So, they have to make it about Harry somehow overstepping as a military veteran himself, leaving a wreath at a public memorial on an important day of commemoration for a family member, who was actively involved in the event they are commemorating.
So interesting to me that the wells is reaction to everything is not I should work harder, but you should do less. You did something that I didn’t care about, you shouldn’t have done it. You are going to be an event at the same time that I’m at an event, you should cancel. You are working within the same sphere of influence for charity work as I am, you shouldn’t be allowed.
None of this is rational . No wonder Harry left rather than be abused, having to wait around forever to avoid clashing with anything Will might or might not do but at the same time be a workhorse without attracting attention. Harry exists , in the eyes of the RF, to be in the wrong! Will is just not interested in doing the job but to protect the monarchy he must be lauded to the skies. Recent events make it crystal clear FK is powering down to enjoy his luxury in private so let’s blame Harry for that too?!
This with Invictus looming. Hope Invictus is unassailable. Harry is the founder of an organization that assists in the rehabilitation of veterans. Harry’s advocacy is international and universal. Can’t help feeling concerned, though. Seems to me that Harry is the only one who is genuine in his respects, because he is a veteran and understands the meaning of military service and sacrifice. I think with Charles it’s lip service. William just doesn’t seem to give a damn. They both lack the empathy gene.
It took the press a while but they are now reacting to Harry’s VJ tribute. I suspect William is very upset that Harry showed him up hence the outrage from Eden and Jobson.
So clear to me those gutter rats are beside themselves because the Wales are floundering and the Sussexes are thriving. I expect them to become more unhinged the deeper the hole the Wales dig for themselves as they continue to retreat from public life. Jobson, Eden, Levine and Wilkinson see the handwriting on the wall.
Isn’t it wild that calling out family bias and choosing independence is treated as a bigger betrayal to the monarchy than carrying on a years-long affair, divorcing your spouse, and marrying the mistress? Harry wrote a memoir and wanted privacy—he didn’t want to be owned by his grandmother or father. Yet the punishment, demotions, and vitriol he and Meghan face are harsher than what’s handed down for adultery. Honestly, seeing their stepmother sit comfortably beside people who’ve publicly trashed them feels far worse than anything Harry and Meghan are accused of. I hope Meghan never sets foot on salt island again.
I wish someone would try to tell me that I can’t lay a wreath on my Grandfather’s grave. The royalists act like they own that family.