“Dakota Johnson’s latest film, ‘Splitsville’ looks pretty good?” links

The Rainmaker has only aired one episode, and it had to set up the story. I am going to keep watching it and give it the time it needs. I will say I don’t care for the actress who plays the girlfriend, and the music was too much in the first ep. I had to mute it a lot.
Gorgeous Dakota is trapped in between 2 schlubs? Only in the movies. Looks kind of fun but I wish she’d stretch into a deeper role. It’s time. I love the blue dress.
i was just thinking that. two gorgeous women and two absolutely ordinary schlubbs.
Christian Girl Autumn influencer, like most self-professed Christians these days, does not seem to understand the word Christian. In my day, Christians were concerned about helping others, making the world a better place, contributing, looking out for the poor, the elderly, those unable to care for themselves. They were never, ever performative, and they sure as heck did not shill a vibe, look, or lifestyle. The arrogance and selfishness don’t seem consistent with Christianity to me.
I don’t understand how Dakota still has an acting career. She is the most bland, unexceptional looking woman and she isn’t a better actor than your average person on the street. Without her famous parents she would be lucky to work in a mall.
Agreed. I’ve never been able to watch her in more than a trailer. Watched the one above and it was deeply unappealing.
She comes across as flat, disinterested, and kind of smug to me. I have no idea what she’s like in real life, but I don’t enjoy a lot of her work.
I think she’s gorgeous, but definitely agree that her acting is super bland.
Apparently she’s a really nice person to be around, so maybe that’s part of it?
Given how people talk about Dakota Johnson, I was expecting her acting abilities to be on the level of someone like Gal Gadot but I actually think she’s fine to great in all of her roles. I thought she was charming in the Materialists and I really enjoyed her in Suspiria too.
The new Cracker Barrel logo must’ve been designed by the same team that did the MS NOW logo. Not good.
On top of being not good, they changed too much, too fast.
I have friends in the industry. Trust, if Dakota Johnson wasn’t Don Johnson’s daughter, she wouldn’t get past commercials and costar level roles. Lots of thin, pretty girls who have a lot more nuance and training.
Just like the Nivola kid who started acting 3years ago and got on White Lotus….3 years in to your acting career!!! How???
You’re not getting that level of auditions 3 years in.
A white male, age 18-25 casting call has 5,500 submissions from agents to the casting director. His headshot wasn’t so great that he stood out among 5,500 others. 🙄
This is only happens/happening to nepos.
The path for actors is commercials for years, then costar roles, then supporting, then recurring, then lead. That takes 10 years.
Jason Momoa’s kid just booked Dune….…on his own….sure
Someone needs to tell Sam Nivola that because he recently did an interview in which he said that he didn’t think being his parents’ son had helped him, in fact maybe it had worked against him because they didn’t “let him audition” when he was younger. The lack of self awareness, it boggles the mind. But he’s young.
I have nothing against the kid. I thought he was pretty good in WL but honestly, not as good as Patrick Schwarzenegger who impressed me. Patrick has the It Factor and Sam doesn’t, at least not right now. I guess there is always time.