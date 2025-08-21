“Dakota Johnson’s latest film, ‘Splitsville’ looks pretty good?” links

I think Splitsville looks good? People complain about Dakota Johnson’s acting, but I think she’s good at lighter stuff like this. [LaineyGossip]

Cracker Barrel changed their logo, removing both the barrel and the… well, you get it. I have no idea why they did this though? [Buzzfeed]

Caitlin Covington, aka the Christian Girl Autumn influencer, will be doing photos & videos around the seasonal change. [Jezebel]

Is The Rainmaker series any good? Perhaps. [Pajiba]

Jennifer Lawrence had a date night with her husband. [JustJared]

This “Instahottie” looks like James Franco? [Socialite Life]

Happy birthday to Hayden Panettiere. [Hollywood Life]

South Park really bangs out some episodes at the last minute. [Seriously OMG]

Adria Arjona wore Loewe. [RCFA]

Again, I cannot watch Good Boy. Never. [OMG Blog]

Embed from Getty Images